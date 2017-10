Name Description

Guoping Yang Mr. Yang Guoping is Chairman of the Board in Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in DaZhong Transportation (Group) Co., Ltd, Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co., Ltd., Vice Chairman of the Board in a Shanghai -based insurance company, Chairman of the Board in a Shanghai-based gas company, as well as Director in four other companies and Independent Director another company. He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Jin Zhong Mr. Zhong Jinxing is Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer in Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in an investment company, as well as Chairman of the Board in an ocean industry company. He used to be Director in a Shanghai-based technology company.

Ji Cai Yang Mr. Yang Jicai is Deputy General Manager and Director in Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in a Xuzhou-based environmental industry company, as well as General Manager in two other environmental industry companies. He used to be Chairman of the Board in another two Shanghai-based companies.

Ziguo Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Ziguo is Chief Economist and Director in Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd. He also serves as Director in Shanghai DaZhong Gas Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in another gas company.

Songhua Li Mr. Li Songhua is serving as Director in Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd. He is also serving as Director in two other Shanghai-based companies.

Jianmin Cai Mr. Cai Jianmin has been Independent Director in Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities(Group) Co.,Ltd since June 17, 2010. He is also Independent Director in ShangHai Kaichuang Marine International Co.,Ltd., Shanghai First Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., KAMA CO., LTD. and Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co., Ltd. He used to be Director in Shanghai Building Material (Group) General Company, Chief Financial Officer in Shanghai Hualian (Group), as well as Director in another company.