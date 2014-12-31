Name Description

Jianqiu Yu Mr. Yu Jianqiu serves as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since February 22, 2013. Mr. Yu is primarily responsible for the overall business and strategy of the Group. He also serves as a director in all of the subsidiaries. Through his holdings in Epoch Keen, Mr. Yu is a Controlling Shareholder of the Company. Mr. Yu has over 20 year's of experience in corporate operations and management in the petrochemical, automobile and renewable energy sectors. He was the chairman and principal executive officer of Gushan, a company whose American depositary shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange from December 2007 to October 2012. Mr. Yu also founded a number of subsidiaries of the Gushan Group between 1996 and 2008. Mr. Yu received his degree of Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Paris on December 13, 2010. In 2002, he was elected as a member of the Fuzhou Committee of the 10th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee and a member of the Santai County Committee of the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on February 22, 2013 and redesignated as an executive Director on August 16, 2013.

Ngai Chi Chan Mr. Chan (Frank) Ngai Chi serves as Chief Financial Officer of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since September 1, 2013. Mr. Chan is responsible for the financial management. Mr. Chan has over 19 years of experience in financial management, compliance and auditing. Since August 2007, Mr. Chan was the principal financial officer and principal accounting officer of Gushan from December 2007 to October 2012. Prior to joining Gushan, Mr. Chan worked in the audit division of PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong from 1994 to 1999. He also served as financial controller and company secretary of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd., a company in the production and distribution of Chinese medicine, from 2004 to 2007 and TopSearch International (Holdings) Limited, a manufacturer of printed circuit boards, from 2000 to 2003. He has served as an independent non-executive director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited. Mr. Chan graduated from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technologies with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1994 and The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a master’s degree in economics in 2003. Mr. Chan is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Hai Chen Mr. Chen Hai serves as General Manager for subsidiary of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since February 22, 2013. He is the general manager and director of Baohe Xinshiji, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Chen has over 10 years of experience in the cable industry. Mr. Chen currently serves as a director, the general manager and the legal representative of Baohe Xinshiji. Mr. Chen was a founder of Sichuan Xinshiji, the principal business of which is the manufacturing and sales of power transmission and distribution cables in China, and has been a director and the general manager of Sichuan Xinshiji since its establishment in 2000. It is expected that Mr. Chen will cease to hold his current position in Sichuan Xinshiji in the second quarter of 2014. Mr. Chen was deputy director of the national laboratory for the heat-resistance performance testing of power cables and wire in Chengdu since September 2007 and was responsible for its technology management. From November 1999 to August 2000, Mr. Chen was vice general manager of Chengdu Jiasheng Cables Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen obtained the qualification as an associate engineer specializing in electromechanical equipment in October 1998. Mr. Chen was named as an “Outstanding Entrepreneur” by the China Federation of Private Companies in November 2010. Mr. Chen graduated with a junior college qualification from Sichuan Normal University via a correspondence course in June 1989 majoring in chemistry.

Dunxian Fan Mr. Fan Dunxian serves as General Manager for subsidiary of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since February 22, 2013. He is the general manager and director of Baohe Taiyue, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Fan is responsible for formulating, overseeing and executing the day-to-day management of the operation of Baohe Taiyue. Mr. Fan has over 5 year's of experience in the cable industry. He currently serves as a director, the general manager and the legal representative of Baohe Taiyue. Mr. Fan was a founder of Guangzhou Taiyue, the principal business of which is the manufacturing and sales of communication cables in China, and has been a director and the general manager of Guangzhou Taiyue since its establishment in 2007. It is expected that Mr. Fan will cease to hold his current position in Guangzhou Taiyue in the second quarter of 2014. Mr. Fan completed his junior college education with Fujian Agriculture University (currently known as Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University) in July 1996, majoring in phytomedicine and medical science.

Guidi Luo Ms. Luo Guidi serves as Controller of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since September 1, 2013. She is mainly responsible for financial risk management. She has also been appointed as the risk management officer of Company and is responsible for overseeing the Group’s compliance with bank loan covenants. Ms. Luo has over 15 year's of experience in accounting and internal audit. Since January 2013, Ms. Luo was the manager of the audit department of Gushan from 2008 to 2012 and has been director of the risk management unit at Gushan, a company whose American depository shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange from December 2007 to October 2012. Prior to joining Gushan in 2008, she worked as an audit manager at Fujian Jianyou Certified Public Accountants Limited from 2007 to 2008. Ms. Luo was an audit assistant and audit project manager at Fujian Lixin Mindu Certified Public Accountants Limited from 2003 to 2007. From 1997 to 2002, she worked as a cashier and accountant at Fuzhou Yaolong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Ms. Luo obtained an undergraduate qualification in accounting from Fuzhou University through self-study in June 2009. Ms. Luo is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and China Institute of Internal Audit. She is also qualified as a land valuer and a Registered Real Estate Appraiser in the PRC.

Weiping Huang Mr. Huang Weiping serves as Executive Director of China Metal Resource Utilization Ltd since August 16, 2013. Mr. Huang co-founded Xiangbei in 2010 and is currently a director and the general manager of Xiangbei. Mr. Huang is in charge of production technology and engineering of the Group. Mr. Huang has more than 10 year's of experience in the PRC metal material industry. Prior to the establishment of Xiangbei, Mr. Huang was a manager at Fujian Lingzhi Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (2009-2011), Fuzhou Kebi Chemical Materials Co., Limited (2006-2009) and Tricon Chemicals Inc., the principal business of which is the trade of chemicals and metal materials, from 2001 to 2005. He is a fellow member of the Investment Casting Institute and an executive member of China Precision Casting Branch Association of China Foundry Association. Mr. Huang also serves as an executive member of the Chinese and Foreign Entrepreneurs' Club of Fujian Province and the Association of Entrepreneurs of Private Companies of Fuzhou City.

Wai Sun Kwong Mr. Kwong (Wilson) Wai Sun serves as Executive Director of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since August 16, 2013. He is in charge of corporate and strategic development. Mr. Kwong is also a director of Engen, True Excel, Alpha Legend, Alpha Business and Alpha Universe. Mr. Kwong was President of Gushan from December 2007 to October 2012. He is also an independent non-executive director of C.banner International Holdings Limited, the principal business of which is the manufacture and sale of branded fashion footwear, since August 26, 2011 and China Outfitters Holdings Limited, the principal business of which is the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of apparel products and accessories in China with a focus on menswear, since June 8, 2011, both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange since September 23, 2011 and December 9, 2011, respectively. Mr. Kwong has 12 years of experience in corporate finance and equity capital markets in Asia, having previously worked at a number of investment banks in Hong Kong. Prior to joining Gushan in 2006, he was the managing director of investment banking and he held the position as the head of Hong Kong and China equity capital markets at CLSA Equity Capital Markets Limited since March 2004. From 2002 to 2003, Mr. Kwong was a director and the head of equity capital markets for Cazenove Asia Limited, an investment bank. After graduating from University of Cambridge, England with a bachelor’s degree in Arts in 1987, he qualified as a chartered accountant in the United Kingdom in 1991. Mr. Kwong is currently an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Yufen Zhu Ms. Zhu Yufen serves as Executive Director of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since August 16, 2013. Ms. Zhu has over 20 year's of experience in accounting and financial management. She is primarily responsible for the financial reporting and accounting affairs. Ms. Zhu is also vice president in charge of finance of Jinxin, since July 2009. Prior to joining Jinxin, she was a vice general manager and the head of finance department of Mianyang Santai Vise Co., Ltd. from 1978 to 2009.

Wei Chen Mr. Chen Wei serves as Vice General Manager of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since September 1, 2013. He is Vice General Manager of the Company and a director of Tongxin. Mr. Chen is in charge of business risk management. Mr. Chen has over 10 year's of management experience in automobile, renewable energy and environmental protection sectors. Mr. Chen joined Gushan in 2008 and served as assistant to the chairman of the board and head of the group office from 2009 to 2012. Since January 2013, he has been the vice president of Gushan, a company whose American depository shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange from December 2007 to October 2012. Prior to joining Gushan in 2008, Mr. Chen worked for Handan Gushan Bio-sources Energy Co. Ltd., the principal business of which is the production and sale of bio-diesel products in China, as assistant to general manager from 2005 to 2008 and as acting general manager from 2008 to 2009. Between 2002 and 2005, he was a sales executive at Fuzhou CTE Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management from Zhengzhou Institute of Technology (currently known as Henan University of Technology) in June 2002. He further obtained the qualification of assistant economist from the Fuzhou City Human Resources Bureau in January 2009.

Jun Wang Mr. Wang Jun is the general manager and director of Baohe Xinshiji, a subsidiary of our Company since June 2014. Mr. Wang is responsible for formulating, overseeing and executing the day-to-day management of the operation of Baohe Xinshiji. Mr. Wang has over 15 years of experience in the mechanical and electronic industry. Mr. Wang currently serves as a director, the general manager and the legal representative of Baohe Xinshiji. Prior to joining Baohe Xinshiji, Mr. Wang worked at Sichuan Mianyang Huachi Direction Instrument Co., Ltd. (formerly known as The People’s Liberation Army 9780 Factory) in various roles as a technical center product development engineer and production department supervisor from 1998 to 2014. Mr. Wang was appointed as the Chairman Secretary in July 2005 and Sales Manager in December 2005. Since 2008, Mr. Wang served as a general manager of the Company and the party committee secretary until 2014. Mr. Wang graduated from Sichuan Industrial Institute (now known as Xihua University) in 1998 in automotive design and manufacturing and was awarded engineer at of intermediate level.

Ying Kwan Cheung Mr. Cheung Ying Kwan, CPA, serves as Company Secretary of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since March 8, 2013. Mr. Cheung has over 21 year's of experience in financial management. Mr. Cheung has been the financial controller of Gushan since March 2006. Mr. Cheung also served from April 2001 to March 2006 as the qualified accountant and company secretary of Goldigit Atom-tech Holdings Limited (currently known as Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd), a developer and producer of pesticides in China which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange since October 23, 2003. Mr. Cheung was an independent non-executive director of Auto Italia Holdings Limited, a company which has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange since July 16, 1991 and whose principal business is the import, marketing, distribution and after-sales services of high quality, branded products in Asia, including cars, electronic appliances, fashion apparels and accessories, from November 2005 to May 2013, and has been an independent non-executive director of Tian Shan Development (Holding) Limited, a property developer in China, since June 16, 2010, which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange since July 15, 2010. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung obtained a diploma in fabric manufacturing from the Hong Kong Polytechnic in 1981.

Ting Bun Lee Mr. Lee (Denny) Ting Bun, CPA, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since August 16, 2013. He was an independent director of Gushan (December 2007 - October 2012). He was the chief financial officer of NetEase.com Inc. from 2002 to 2007. Prior to joining NetEase, Mr. Lee worked in the Hong Kong office of KPMG for more than ten years specializing in auditing international clients. Mr. Lee currently serves as an independent non-executive director on the board of NetEase.com, Inc., which is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and as an independent non-executive director and the chairman of the audit committee of Qunar Cayman Islands Limited, a Chinese search-based online travel company, which is listed on NASDAQ Global Market. He also serves as an independent non-executive director of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., and Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd., both of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Lee was also an independent non-executive director of Acorn International Inc., a media and branding company in China which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, between 2007 and 2010. Mr. Lee graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and was awarded the Professional Diploma in Accounting in November 1990. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Liansheng Pan Mr. Pan Liansheng serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd since August 16, 2013. Mr. Pan is engaged in non-ferrous metal and carbon fiber composite materials research and possesses knowledge on the non-ferrous metal industry. Mr. Pan also worked for the Third Research Institute of the then Ministry of Astronautics of the PRC (1990-1993). Mr. Pan was seconded to Sanwa Machinery Trading Co., Ltd., the principal business of which is the design and manufacture of electrical machinery (1993-1994). From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Pan worked as an assistant professor at Waseda University. From 1998 to 2008, Mr. Pan worked as a chief researcher in the research and development center of Toshiba Ceramics Co., Ltd. From 2008 to April 2013, Mr. Pan worked as the general manager at Toshiba Ceramics Co., Ltd. Currently, Mr. Pan is the Chairman of Thinkon Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Corporation, a position which he has held since April 2013. Mr. Pan graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics where he focused on research relating to non-ferrous metal and carbon fiber reinforced composite in 1985. He further obtained his doctorate degree from Waseda University in 1998.