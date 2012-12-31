Name Description

Ying Shing Kwok Mr. Kwok Ying Shing is Executive Chairman of the Board of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. He was appointed a Director on 8 August 2007. He is one of the founders of Group and has been the Chairman and a Director of or Group since its inception in 1999. Mr. Kwok is primarily responsible for overall strategy, investment planning and human resource strategy of Group. Mr. Kwok has experience in real estate development and investment management. In 1999, Mr. Kwok formulated vision of developing scale residential properties in suburban areas with access to public transport and other ancillary facilities in select cities in China. Since then, he has led in the development and completion of various projects, including Woodland Height, Mocha Town and Lake View Place. In 2003, through Mr. Kwok’s direction, adopted a new development model of acquiring and renovating distressed assets. With this additional development model, renovated and brought to market Shenzhen Kaisa Center, once a distressed and partially completed property in Shenzhen. Mr. Kwok is currently an executive vice president of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese International Association.

Fan Mai Mr. Mai Fan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is the Co-president of the Group and is primarily responsible for the Group’s holding and management of each division, work of business segments such as internet, culture, sports and tourism, football club and food and beverage. Prior to joining the Group in August 2015, Mr. Mai served at the Shenzhen Municipal Highway Bureau and Futian Government, Shenzhen from July 2001 to July 2015. Mr. Mai received his bachelor of laws from the Sun Yat-sen University in 2001 and received the qualification of legal profession in 2002.

Yuenan Sun Mr. Sun Yuenan is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as executive Director on 17 November 2009. Mr. Sun is primarily responsible for investment and management of the Group’s commercial real estate business. Mr. Sun joined in July 2001 as chief administrative director of Kaisa Property (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and has held various positions within Group, including senior vice president of Group, deputy general manager of Kaisa Property (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and general manager of Guangzhou Jinmao Property. Mr. Sun has regulatory and business administration experience in the real estate industry. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Sun served in various positions, including deputy chief of administrative office, deputy chief of legal division and deputy chief of personnel division, in Hengyang Municipal Bureau of Land Resources, which oversaw land resources in the city of Hengyang, Hunan Province. Mr. Sun received a bachelor’s degree in law from the Correspondence Institute of the Academy of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in December 2001.

Jiaming Ji Mr. Ji Jiaming is Vice Chairmanar of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. From December 1980 to May 2012, Mr. Ji served as the board chairman of China Construction Municipal Construction Corporation Limited, the general manager and deputy general manager of China Architecture First Building (Group) Corporation Limited and held various positions in China Construction First Building Development Corporation including board chairman. Mr. Ji obtained his master’s degree in business administration from Capital University of Economics and Business in March 2002. Mr. Ji has experience in enterprise management, strategy formulation and engineering management.

Feng Gao Mr. Gao Feng is Vice President of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., since September 2011. Mr. Gao is primarily responsible for investment management. Mr. Guo joined the Company in September 2004. From July 2000 to October 2004, Mr. Gao served in Gemdale Property (Shanghai) Company as chairman and general manager. From October 1998 to July 2000, Mr. Gao served in Shenzhen Pengji Property Management Service Co., Ltd as manager. In 2009, Mr. Gao obtained an EMBA degree from Tongji University.

Huasu Guo Mr. Guo Huasu is Vice President of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., since May 2011. Mr. Guo is primarily responsible for capital management, operation planning and management, human resources and administration management. Mr. Guo joined in 2007 as assistant to general manager. Prior to joining , Mr. Guo served in Huabao International Holdings Ltd. and Feishang Group Ltd. and was primarily responsible for business development and investment management. Mr. Guo graduated from Finance and Banking Institute of China and obtained a bachelor’s degree of economics in 1999.

Zhenjie Han Mr. Han Zhenjie is Vice President of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. He is no longer Executive Director of the Company effective December 24, 2012. He was appointed as executive Director and regional president on 24 November 2010. Mr. Han is primarily responsible for the Group’s design management of hotel and commercial projects. Mr. Han has been the vice president of the Group since February 2007. He rejoined the Group in January 2007 as deputy general manager of Kaisa Property (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Mr. Han has been a PRC registered First Class Architect since 2000. Mr. Han has over 11 years of experience in architecture. From 2005 to 2006, he served as vice president of design in Fantasia Group (China) Co., Ltd., a property development company. From 2002 to 2005, he held various positions in the Group, including chief architect, manager of design department, project manager of the Mocha Town project and director of design. From 2000 to 2002, Mr. Han served as deputy general manager and deputy chief architect in Shenzhen Huaxin Architects Engineers & Consultants International Co., Ltd. From 1997 to 2000, he served in Citymark Aecom Co., Ltd., Shenzhen, as manager at the construction division responsible for construction drawing and design. Mr. Han graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tsinghua University, China in 1991.

Liangshang Luo Mr. Luo Liangshang is Vice President of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., since May 2012. Mr. Luo is primarily responsible for engineering and procurement management. Mr. Luo joined the Company in July 2009 as director of engineering. Prior to joining the Company, he served in Guangzhou Vanke Real Estate Company Limited as general manager of Eastern Region from May 2007 to July 2009. From January 2004 to May 2007, Mr. Luo served in Guangdong Pearl River Engineering General Contracting Company as director. From November 2001 to December 2003, Mr. Luo served in The First Construction Engineering Limited Company (Xi’an) of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau as general manager. Mr. Luo graduated from Chongqing College of Architecture and Engineering (Chongqing Jianzhu University) with a bachelor’s degree of industrial and civil construction in 1992, and obtained his master’s degree in architecture and civil engineering field from Tsinghua University in 2002.

Na Wei Ms. Wei Na is Vice President of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., since July 2012. Ms. Wei is primarily responsible for the Group’s merger and acquisition activities. Prior to joining the Company in February 2006, from September 2005 to January 2006, she served as a lawyer with Guangdong Sincere Partners & Attorneys. From April 2004 to September 2005, Ms. Wei served as a lawyer with Hills & Co. Law Firm. From August 1995 to April 2004, Ms. Wei served as a lawyer with Great Wall Law Firm. Ms. Wei graduated from Inner Mongolia University in July 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in law and obtained a master’s degree in law from Tsinghua University in January 2005.

To Xing Mr. Xing To is Vice President of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., since October 2010. Mr. Xing is primarily responsible for design management. Prior to joining the Company in April 2010, from September 2001 to May 2010, Mr. Xing was a vice president in Horoy Holdings Limited, a real estate company. From February 1992 to September 2001, Mr. Xing was a technical manager in Western Real Estate Company of Shenzhen Wabo Group. From July 1986 to February 1992, Mr. Xing was a construction supervisor in the Shenzhen branch of Design & Research Institute of Wuhan Iron & Steel Group. In 1986, Mr. Xing received a higher diploma in architecture from Jianghan University.

Ji Zhang Mr. Zhang Ji is Vice President of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., since September 2009. He is primarily responsible for accounting and financial management. Mr. Zhang joined the COmpany in June 2009 as assistant to the president. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Zhang was deputy general manager in Horoy Holdings Limited, a real estate company, from June 2007 to June 2009. He served as director of finance in Shenzhen Feishang Business Development Co., Ltd., an investment holding company engaged in long-term investment in metal and transportation industries, from June 2005 to May 2007. From July 2000 to June 2005, Mr. Zhang was director of finance in Shenzhen Hongkai (Group) Co. Ltd., a real estate company. From January 1998 to June 2000, he worked in an international accounting firm in Shenzhen. Mr. Zhang graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Xi’an Highway University, China in 1993.

Jianqing Yu Mr. Yu Jianqing is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Hengyang Institute of Technology (now known as University of South China) in the People’s Republic of China with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and civil construction in July 1985, and obtained his MBA degree from The University of Northern Virginia in the United States in October 2006. Mr. Yu is currently the chief operation officer of the Group and is primarily responsible for the general management of the engineering, cost, design and other business operation of the Group. From March 2002 to October 2008, Mr. Yu served as the general manager of Guangzhou Branch, the general manager of Chengdu Branch and various other positions of the Group. From October 2008 to October 2011, Mr. Yu served as the president of Dongguan Huijing Group, a company which is principally engaged in property development and was mainly responsible for its overall operation management. From February 2012 to January 2013, Mr. Yu served as the president of Shenzhen Furui Group, a company which is principally engaged in property development and was mainly responsible for its overall operation management. Mr. Yu then re-joined the Group as the general manager of the Beijing Branch of the Group in January 2013 and was promoted as the senior vice president of the Group in April 2013. Mr. Yu did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Yi Zheng Mr. Zheng Yi is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zheng is mainly responsible for its operational management. Mr. Zheng joined the Group in July 2007 and held various positions within members of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zheng worked at an exchange centre in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) and a property development company, respectively. Mr. Zheng has extensive experience in urban redevelopment projects. Mr. Zheng received the bachelor’s degree in law from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in the PRC in July 2003. Save as disclosed, Mr. Zheng did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

Habibullah Abdul Rahman Mr. Habibullah Abdul Rahman has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 24 May 2016. Mr. Rahman joined the Company in June 2015 as the senior financial consultant. He has over 25 years’ experience in accounting and finance fields. He received his Master in Business Administration from Henley Business School UK and his Master in Social Science from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as an audit manager in an international accounting firm in Hong Kong and the chief financial officer and financial controller in various listed companies in Hong Kong.

Shaohuan Chen Ms. Chen Shaohuan serves as Non-Executive Director of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd since December 26, 2013. She received a Diploma in Economics and Management from the Social Science Faculty of South China University of Technology in the People’s Republic of China in July 1987. Ms. Chen has joined Sino Life Insurance Co., Ltd. since December 2013 and is currently the deputy general manager of the asset management centre of Sino Life Insurance. Prior to joining Sino Life Insurance, Ms. Chen was the manager of the investment division of Shenzhen Fengsheng Investment Group Company Limited. Ms. Chen was also the deputy general manager of a subsidiary of Shenzhen Wuzhi Group Company, engaging in construction material business from September 1983 to May 1995.

Xuesheng Liu Mr. Liu Xuesheng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined Shenzhen Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“SZICPA”) since February 1999 and is currently the deputy secretary general. Prior to joining the SZICPA, Mr. Liu was the accountant of OCT Group from April 1992 to February 1999. Mr. Liu graduated from Jiangxi Institute of Finance and Economics (now known as the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor degree in 1989 and graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics majoring in accounting and obtained a master degree in economics in 1992. He was admitted as Certified Public Accountants in the People’s Republic of China in 1995. Mr. Liu is currently an independent non-executive director of Telling Telecommunication Holdings Co., Ltd, Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co., Ltd. and EDAN Instruments, INC, which are companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. From June 2008 to June 2011, Mr. Liu was the independent non-executive director of Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited (stock code: 895), a company listed in Hong Kong.

Yong Rao Mr. Rao Yong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., since 17 November 2009. Mr. Rao is currently a director of Shenzhen Pengcheng Certified Public Accountants Co. Ltd. He is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA) and a certified public valuer in China. Mr. Rao has over 27 years of experience in accounting and auditing. Mr. Rao was a director of the Audit Bureau of Shenzhen City from 1991 to 1997 and a head of the Audit Bureau of Wuzhou City, Guangxi Province from 1987 to 1990. Mr. Rao has also been a director of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1996, a director of the Shenzhen Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1996 and its president since 2005, a forensic accounting of Shenzhen City since 2002 and the deputy secretary-general of the Asset Evaluation Association of Shenzhen City since 1997. Mr. Rao received a diploma in accounting from Guangxi College of Finance and Economics, China in July 1980. Mr. Rao has been a deputy to the 5th Shenzhen Municipal People’s Congress, the vice president of Shenzhen Enterprise Confederation and Shenzhen Entrepreneur Association; and the vice president of Guangdong Provincial Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2010.