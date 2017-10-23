Name Description

Guohua Li Mr. Li Guohua is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company since March 2007 and December 2011, respectively. He served successively as the director of general office and a deputy chief at the Jiangxi Jiujiang Municipal Posts and Telecommunications Bureau from July 1986 to November 1994, the chief of the Jiangxi Fuzhou Municipal Posts and Telecommunications Bureau from November 1994 to December 1996, a deputy chief of the Jiangxi Posts and Telecommunications Administration Bureau at the Jiangxi Post Bureau (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from December 1998 to July 2005. He served as a deputy post master general of the State Post Bureau (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from July 2005 to November 2006. He also served as a deputy president of China Post Group from November 2006 to September 2011 and has been serving as the president of China Post Group since September 2011. Mr. Li obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Nanchang University and University of Poitiers, France in July 2000. Mr. Li was qualified as a senior administrative officer granted by the Senior Professional and Technical Positions in Administration Qualification Evaluation Commission of the State Post Bureau in December 1999 and a senior economist granted by the Senior Professional and Technical Positions in Economics Qualification Evaluation Commission of the Jiangxi Post Bureau in December 2000. Mr. Li was awarded the National Labor Day Award by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions in April 2004, “Chinese Outstanding Entrepreneur in Corporate Social Responsibility” of 2012 at the Fifth Corporate Social Responsibility Summit in China in December 2012, “Pioneer Individual in Social Responsibility” of 2012 by the China Banking Association in June 2013.

Jiajin Lyu Mr. Lyu Jiajin is President, Executive Director of the Company. He respectively. He also served as our vice president from March 2007 to December 2012. He served successively as a deputy section chief of the operation section of savings and remittance and a section chief of technology management section at the Henan Postal Savings and Remittance and Distribution Bureau from November 1992 to January 1997, a cadre and a deputy chief of the postal savings and remittance bureau at the Henan Posts and Telecommunications Administration Bureau (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from January 1997 to December 1998, a deputy chief and the chief, among other roles, at the Henan Postal Savings and Remittance Bureau from December 1998 to October 1999, the chief of the Henan Xinxiang Municipal Post Bureau (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from October 1999 to March 2001, a deputy chief of the Henan Post Bureau (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from March 2001 to February 2004, a deputy chief of the Liaoning Post Bureau (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from February 2004 to July 2005, a deputy director general at the Postal Savings and Remittance Bureau of the State Post Bureau from July 2005 to March 2007. He has also been serving as a deputy president of China Post Group since May 2016. In addition, Mr. Lyu currently serves as a deputy chairman of the Standing Council of the China Banking Association, a standing director of the China Finance 40 Forum, an industry supervisor at the PBC School of Finance, University of Tsinghua and a vice president of the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute.

Hong Yao Ms. Yao Hong is Vice President, Executive Director of the company since May 2016 and March 2007, respectively. Ms. Yao served successively as a cadre and a deputy director of the savings business division under the postal savings and remittance bureau of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of the PRC from August 1987 to February 1998, the director of the savings business division and an associate director general of the postal savings and remittance bureau of the State Post Bureau from February 1998 to March 2007. She also has been serving as a director of China Post Life Insurance Company Limited since August 2009 and a director of China UnionPay Co., Ltd. since March 2014. Ms. Yao obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in July 1987, a master’s degree in management from Hunan University in June 2006 and was qualified as a senior economist granted by the State Administration of the PRC Posts and Telecommunications in December 1997. Ms. Yao was awarded the “National Women Pace Setter” by the All-China Women’s Federation in March 2011.

Xuewen Zhang Mr. Zhang Xuewen is Vice President, Executive Director of the company since December 2012. He served as a deputy director of the internal trade division II of the trade finance department of the MOF from September 1995 to July 1998 and a deputy director of the grain division of the economy and trade department of the MOF from July 1998 to June 2000. He served as a deputy director and the director of the grain division of the economic development department of the MOF from June 2000 to July 2004 and a deputy director general of the economic development department of the MOF from July 2004 to December 2012. In addition, Mr. Zhang currently serves as a deputy chairman of the Rural Social Insurance Commission of China Social Insurance Association and a deputy chairman of the Banking Accounting Society of China. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics in July 1986, a doctor’s degree in economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in June 2012, and was qualified as a senior economist granted by the Professional and Technical Positions Qualification Evaluation Commission of the MOF in January 2014.

Jiawen Qu Mr. Qu Jiawen is Vice President of the company since December 2012. Mr. Qu also served as the president of our Heilongjiang branch from December 2007 to April 2013. He served successively as a deputy director and the director of the research office, among other roles, of the Heilongjiang Posts and Telecommunications Research Institute from July 1990 to September 1995, the chief engineer and a deputy chief of the Heilongjiang Daxinganling Region Posts and Telecommunications Bureau from September 1995 to March 1997, a deputy director of the planning and construction division under the Heilongjiang Posts and Telecommunications Administration Bureau from March 1997 to January 1999, a deputy director and the director of the engineering construction division, the director of the network planning and cooperation division, the director of the science and technology division, an associate chief and a deputy chief of the Heilongjiang Post Bureau (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from January 1999 to February 2007 and a deputy general manager of Heilongjiang Post Company (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from February 2007 to December 2007. Currently, Mr. Qu also serves as a deputy chairman of the Internet Society of China and an executive council member of the Payment & Clearing Association of China. Mr. Qu obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology in July 1986, a master’s degree in engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology in March 1990 and a doctor’s degree in engineering from Harbin Engineering University in July 2003. Mr. Qu was qualified as a senior engineer of professor-level granted by the Professor-level Senior Engineer Qualification Evaluating Commission of the State Post Bureau in June 2005.

Zhibao Shao Mr. Shao Zhibao is Vice President of the company since December 2012, and he has served as the president of the Sannong Finance Department of our Bank since September 2016. He also served as the president of our Guangdong branch between September 2007 and April 2013. He successively severed as a staff member, a deputy section chief and the section chief of the enterprise Posts section of the planning and finance division of the Guangdong Post and Telecommunications Administration Bureau from December 1989 to September 1997, an associate general manager and a deputy general manager of Guangdong Southern Communication Group Company from September 1997 to January 1999, a deputy director and the director of the planning and finance division, an associate chief and a deputy chief of the Guangdong Post Bureau (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from January 1999 to February 2007, and a deputy general manager of the Guangdong Post Company (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from February 2007 to September 2007. Mr. Shao obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Jinan University in June 2006. He obtained a certificate for the completion of Executive Management Science Certificate Program from Leland Stanford Junior University, US in 2005. Mr. Shao was qualified as a senior accountant granted by the human resources and education division of Guangdong Post Bureau in November 2002. He was awarded the title of “Model Worker of Guangdong Province” by the People’s Government of Guangdong Province in May 2009.

Xueming Xu Mr. Xu Xueming is Vice President of the Company since December 2012. He also served as the president of our Beijing branch from November 2007 to April 2013. He served successively as a staff member of the savings and remittance section, a deputy section chief of the savings and remittance section, the director of the general office and the section chief of the savings and remittance section of the Beijing Southern Post Bureau from August 1988 to April 1995, an associate chief (serving temporary position) and a deputy chief of the Beijing Postal Savings and Remittance Bureau from April 1995 to January 2002, the director of the public service division of the Beijing Postal Administration Bureau from January 2002 to July 2004, the chief of the Beijing Western Post Bureau from July 2004 to May 2006, a deputy chief of the Beijing Postal Administration Bureau (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from May 2006 to February 2007, and a deputy general manager of the Beijing Post Company (which governed the postal savings and remittance bureau) from February 2007 to November 2007. Mr. Xu has also been serving as a director of China Post Securities Company Limited since December 2014. Mr. Xu obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Peking University in July 2012. Mr. Xu was qualified as a senior economist granted by the Professional and Technical Positions Qualification Evaluating Commission of Beijing Postal Administration Bureau in June 2001.

Chunye Du Mr. Du Chunye is the Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He graduated from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications with an MBA degree and is qualified as a senior economist. He has successively served as a vice manager and manager of the general manager’s office of China Post Group Corporation, the general manager of the Bank’s general office, a vice president of Beijing branch of the Bank and the president of Shenzhen branch of the Bank.

Wai Fung Ngai Dr. Ngai Wai Fung is Joint Company Secretary of the company since March 2016. Mr. Ngai is currently a director and the chief executive officer of SW Corporate Services Group Limited and had served as the president of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries from 2014 to 2015. Mr. Ngai possesses substantial company secretarial experience. Mr. Ngai became a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries in November 2000, a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in November 2000, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in July 2007, and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in March 2012. Mr. Ngai was appointed as a member of the Working Group on Professional Services under the Economic Development Commission by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and a member of the Qualifications and Examinations Board by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in January 2013. Mr. Ngai has been an adjunct professor of law of Hong Kong Shue Yan University since September 2012, and was appointed as a Finance Expert Consultant of the MOF in June 2016. Mr. Ngai obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Andrews University of Michigan in the United States in August 1992, a bachelor’s degree (Honours) in law from the University of Wolverhampton in the United Kingdom in October 1994, a master’s degree in corporate finance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2002, and a doctoral degree in finance from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in June 2011.

Hung I Chin Mr. Chin Hung I David is Non-Executive Director of the company since May 2016. He served in the London office of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1989 to 1994. He has been working with UBS since May 1994 and held a number of positions successively at UBS Investment Bank, including the head of financial institutions group Asia, the head of investment banking Asia, and the head of corporate client solutions Asia. He also served as an alternate chief executive of UBS AG Hong Kong Branch and a member of the UBS Asia Pacific Executive Committee. Since July 2015, he has been a senior advisor, corporate client solutions of UBS in Asia. Mr. Chin obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and Master of Arts from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom in July 1989 and March 1993, respectively, and was a Visiting Bye Fellow at Selwyn College, the University of Cambridge, from October 2015 to June 2016. Mr. Chin qualified as a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in May 1993.

Jian Tang Mr. Tang Jian is Non-Executive Director of the company since December 2012. He served successively as a deputy director of the general office of the foreign affairs bureau of the PBOC from February 1994 to July 1994, a deputy director of the general business division and a deputy director of the management division II of the financial institution of foreign capital regulatory department under the PBOC from July 1994 to November 1996, and a cadre (deputy director level) of the department from December 1996 to August 1998. He served successively as a cadre (deputy director level), an associate consultant and a deputy director of the policy bank regulatory division, a deputy director of the policy bank regulatory division I, a deputy director and a consultant of the postal savings institutions supervision division of the bank regulatory department I of the PBOC from August 1998 to September 2003. He also served successively as the director of the postal savings institution supervision division of the banking regulatory department III, the director of the postal savings institution on-site supervision division of the banking regulatory department IV, the director of the on-site supervision division of the banking regulatory department IV and an associate counsel of the banking regulatory department IV of the CBRC from September 2003 to December 2012. Mr. Tang obtained a master’s degree in economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in December 1997 and was qualified as a senior economist granted by the Senior Professional and Technical Positions in Economics Qualification Evaluation Commission of the PBOC in November 2001. Mr. Tang was awarded the title of “Regulatory Pace Setter” by the CBRC in December 2010.

Zhonghua Bi Ms. Bi Zhonghua is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since December 2013. She served successively as a section chief and a deputy director, among other roles, at Fuzhou branch of Bank of China Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3988) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601988), from February 1980 to February 1993, a deputy general manager and the general manager of the international business department, the general manager of the operations department, an associate president, a vice president and the chairwoman of the board of supervisors, among other roles, of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601166), formerly known as Fujian Industrial Bank and Fujian Industrial Bank Co., Ltd, from March 1993 to January 2013. She also served as a deputy director (serving temporary position) of the research office under the Central Financial Work Commission of the Communist Party of China from May 2002 to November 2002 and has been serving as an independent director of COFCO Trust Co., Ltd. since December 2014. Ms. Bi graduated from economics department of Xiamen University in February 1980, majoring in planning and statistics and was qualified as a senior economist granted by the Fujian Senior Professional and Technical Positions in Economics Qualification Evaluating Commission in March 2000.

Tingmei Fu Mr. Fu Tingmei is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since May 2016. From 1992 to 2003, Mr. Fu worked in several investment banks in Hong Kong and participated in many coporate finance transactions, including serving as a director of Peregrine Capital Limited and a managing director of BNP Paribas Peregrine Capital Limited. He served as a consultant (part-time) to the Central Policy Unit of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from January 2009 to December 2010. He has been serving as an independent non-executive director of CPMC Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 906), since June 2008, an independent non-executive director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 392), since July 2008, and an independent non-executive director of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1788), since June 2010. Mr. Fu obtained a Master of Laws and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of London, United Kingdom in November 1989 and March 1993, respectively.

Peizhong Gan Mr. Gan Peizhong is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since May 2016. He worked at the Commission of Discipline Inspection of the Chinese Communist Party of Peking University from September 1983 to May 1984 and has been teaching in the Peking University Law School (formerly known as Peking University Department of Law) since May 1984 and currently serves as a professor at Peking University Law School. He also served as an independent director of Beijing North Star Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 588) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601588), from May 2009 to May 2015, an independent director of Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002477), from July 2009 to October 2015, an independent director of Foxit Software Incorporated, a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations LLC (Stock Code: 832422), from September 2013 to December 2015, and an independent director of Hebei Xiaojin Machinery Manufacturing Inc., a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations LLC (Stock Code: 835094), from February 2014 to May 2016. He has been serving as an independent director of Beijing Tongtech Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300379), since April 2014, an independent director of Beijing Thunisoft Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300271), since September 2015, and an independent director of Beijing Beyondsoft Corporation, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002649), since January 2016. In addition, he served as a deputy president of the PRC Securities Law Research Association from December 2008 to October 2011 and has been serving as an executive deputy chairman since October 2011.