Name Description

Yang Lin Mr. Lin Yang is Executive Chairman of the Board, Compliance Officer of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Mr. Lin has been appointed as an executive Director since 27 August 2010 and is the chairman of the Board. Mr. Lin Yang is also a director of Fujian Dachan Hydropower Development Co., Ltd since 3 August 2008 and a director of Fuan Liyuan Hydraulic Power Co., Ltd since 9 September 2008, these companies are the indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, Mr. Lin is responsible for the overall strategic direction of the Group. He possesses many years of experience in corporate planning, business development and project investment. Mr. Lin Yang was appointed as duty chairman of the Third Standing Committee of the China Commercial Association General of Canada, Fujian Commerce Association of Canada in 2006.

Xuesong Zheng Mr. Zheng Xuesong is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Mr. Zheng has been an executive Director since 14 October 2010. He has over 16 years of experience in hydropower plants development and management. Mr. Zheng has been the general manager of Fujian Dachuan Hydropower Development Co., Ltd and Fuan Liyuan Hydraulic Power Co., Ltd since 2003. Mr. Zheng is the cousin-in-law of Mr. Lin Yang. In 2010, Mr. Zheng was appointed as the vice chairman of Energy Association of Ningde City of Fujian province.

Iok Cheong Mr. Cheong Iok is Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree of business administration in business management from City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Cheong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 10 years of experience in financial management, auditing and accounting in an international accounting firm and listed companies in Hong Kong.

Xiaodong Huang Mr. Huang Xiaodong is the Chief Administrative Officer of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Mr. Huang has been appointed as an chief administrative officer of the Company since 2010. Currently, Mr. Huang is the chief administrative officer and assistant to the chairman of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Huang, acted as assistant to the chairman and sales director of Wuyishan Scenery Golf Club from October 2005 to January 2009, and acted as assistant to the chairman of Shenzhen Guisheng Industrial Co., Ltd. from October 2000 to April 2004. Mr. Huang has extensive experience in administration and human resources management.

Zhong Li Mr. Li Zhong is the Vice president of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li acted as mechanical manager of Ningde Highway Bureau from 1982 to 1984 and acted as vice manager and safety officer of Fujian Ningde Automobile Transportation Company from 1984 to 1991. Mr. Li worked in Economic and Trade Commission of Ningde from 1991 to 2011, and acted as general manager of Fujian Haichuan Investment and Development Co., Ltd. from 2011 to 2013.

Xinbin Chen Mr. Chen Xinbin is Assistant General Manager of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Mr. Chen was the assistant general manager of Fujian Dachuan Hydropower Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Haitian Hydropower International Ltd. He was issued the certificate of his qualification as a Safe Production Supervisor by Fujian Administration of Work Safety and Fujian Office of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission in August 2010 which was valid until 17 August 2013. Mr. Chen took correspondence course in Electrical Power System and its Automatization at Fuzhou University from September 2000 to January 2004 and fulfilled the requirements for graduation. Mr. Chen was approved as a Middle Class Hydropower Engineer by Ningde Human Resources Bureau on 4 December 2006. Prior to joining the Group in January 2008, Mr. Chen worked for Huanglanxi Hydropower Co., Ltd responsible for operation of hydropower plant from 1998 to 2008.

Congwen Chen Mr. Chen Congwen is an Executive Director of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Mr. Chen has been an executive director of the Company since 14 October 2010. He has over 21 years of experience in finance and corporate management. Mr. Chen is the brother-in-law of Mr. Lin Yang. During the period from August 1988 to November 2003, Mr. Chen worked as finance manager for Fuan City Administration Bureau for Industry and Commerce.

Tian Hai Lin Mr. Lin Tian Hai is an Executive Director of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Mr. Lin was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 30 January 2013. Mr. Lin holds a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration and Management from the University of Toronto in Canada. He has worked in private equity and investment banking sectors and has substantial experiences in project management and corporate financing.

Xiaoqing Wu Ms. Wu Xiaoqing is the finance manager of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Ms. Wu completed a two years’ course in Accounting at The Open University of China in 2007. She joined the Company since June 2010.

Qigui Zhang Mr. Zhang Qigui is an Operation Supervisor and Technical Head of Zhouning Qianyuan Hydropower Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Mr. Zhang took a three years’ course in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering at The Open University of Fujian and fulfilled the requirements for graduation in 1999.

Kam Fuk Chan Mr. Chan Kam Fuk is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Mr. Chan is the sole-proprietor of Dominic K. F. Chan & Co., CPA, an accounting firm in Hong Kong. He is a practising certified public accountant in Hong Kong, member of CPA Australia, and certified tax adviser of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Currently, Mr. Chan is an independent non-executive director of Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited whose shares and listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 366). Mr. Chan has extensive experience in finance, auditing and accounting. Mr. Chan graduated from The University of Southern Queensland, Australia with a Master of Professional Accounting in 1998 and from the City University of Hong Kong with the degree of Master of Science in Finance in 1995.

Chuhan Cheng Mr. Cheng Chuhan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Haitian Hydropower International Limited. Mr. Cheng graduated from Fuzhou University with a bachelor degree in Economics in 1994. Mr. Cheng has over 16 years of experience in accounting and auditing industry.