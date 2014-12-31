Name Description

Wen Ren Ms. Ren Wen, also known as Ren Guozun is Executive Chairlady of the Board, President of Wisdom Holdings Group. Ms. Ren is the founder of the Group. Ms. Ren obtained a diploma in journalism from the Beijing Broadcasting Institute (now the Communication University of China in January 2000. She founded Beijing Wisdom Media Holding Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Wisdom Media”) in 2007, and led the Company to its listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in July 2013. Ms. Ren was appointed as the deputy chairlady of Chinese Sports Culture Promotion Federation in 2014.

Han Zhang Mr. Zhang Han is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Vice President of the company. He was appointed an executive Director on June 14, 2013 and appointed as vice chairman of the Board on March 24, 2015. Mr. Zhang is one of the co-founders of the Group and has been the vice president of the Group since October 2009. He is responsible for the Group’s sales and marketing operations and customer management. He served as deputy general manager of ZMAC from August 2003 to December 2006, and deputy general manager of Beijing Wisdom Media from January 2007 to September 2009. Mr. Zhang has over 11 years of experience in the marketing communications industry. Mr. Zhang obtained a diploma in law from Shaanxi Administrative Cadre Institute of Politics and Law (now known as Shaanxi Police Officer Training College) in July 1999 and obtained a diploma in journalism and communication from the Renmin University of China in July 2009. In addition, Mr. Zhang also obtained a master’s degree of business administration from China Europe International Business School in August 2014.

Wei Shen Dr. Shen Wei is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Dr. Shen Wei joined Wisdom Sports Group in September 2013, and is currently serving as Senior Vice President of the Company. Having worked with the Group for many years, Dr. Shen Wei has deep understanding and knowledge of the Company’s development history, current status, and its future. His previous roles with the Company, including serving as executive director, he has made outstanding contributions to the strategic improvement of the Company’s finances and business operations. Dr. Shen Wei also has extensive management experience from his previous service with large state-owned enterprises. Dr. Shen Wei was awarded the degree of Doctor of Management Science and Engineering by the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and the degree of Master of Management Science and Engineering by Xiamen University.

Bin Hao Ms. Hao Bin is an Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of the Company, She joined in the Group in December 2010 and served as the head of legal department. Before this, Ms. Hao engaged in works related to securities laws in a law firm in China, and held the PRC Certificate of Professional Lawyer and the PRC Certificate of Board Secretary of Listed Companies. Ms. Hao has been working in the Group over years. She has extensive experience in legal compliance of listed companiesMs. Hao Bin obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from Peking University in 2006, and a master’s degree in civil and commercial law from China University of Political Science and Law in 2010.

Hongfei Song Mr. Song Hongfei is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Song has rich experience in the management of sports competitions. He joined the Group in August 2012 and served as a vice president. Mr. Song successively participated in and led nearly a hundred sports competitions of the Group, including National Basketball League China Classic Car Rally, FIM FreeStyle Motocross World Championship, China Dragon Boat Race nd Dragon Boat World Cup, Hot Air Balloon Championship, Guangzhou Marathon, Hangzhou Marathon, Kunming Marathon, Changsha Marathon, Shenyang Marathon and Season Run. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Song served as a deputy general manager in a subsidiary of China Sports Industry Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600158) from February 2000 to July 2012 and participated in the organization of a number of international multi-sport events, including Beijing Olympic Games, East Asian Games, Guangzhou Asian Games and Universiade Shenzhen. Mr. Song obtained a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Beijing Sport University in July 1996.

Mei Ha Kam Ms. Kam Mei Ha Wendy, is Joint Company Secretary of the company on December 16, 2013. She is a director of Corporate Services Division at Tricor Services Limited (“Tricor”). Prior to joining Tricor, Ms. Kam served as manager of the company secretarial department of Tengis Limited and Ernst & Young in Hong Kong. Ms. Kam is a fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and holds a Practitioner’s Endorsement Certificate from The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Kam has been providing professional secretarial services for over 20 years.

Kwok On Ip Mr. Ip Kwok On Sammy is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company since June 14, 2013. Mr. Ip is the administrative director of Westpac LED Lighting, Inc and chief executive officer of Global Link Distribution, Inc. He is also the honored chairman of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Alliance Association, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Guiping, Guangxi Province, PRC, a member of International Dark Sky Association and a member of Illuminating Engineering Society. Mr. Ip obtained his MBA from University of Wales, Newport in 2004.

Guoqiang Jin Mr. Jin Guoqiang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company since June 14, 2013. Mr. Jin has been an independent non-executive director of Beijing Wisdom Media since April 2011. Mr. Jin has been executive vice president and secretary general of the Television Branch of the China Advertising Association since 2001. Before that, Mr. Jin served as deputy editor-in-chief of the Shaanxi Television Channel from 1992 to June 2001. Mr. Jin was appointed an advisor to the Cross Media Institute in 2011. He has also been an executive officer of the Association of China Commercial Enterprise Management and a member of its expert committee since December 2009.