Name Description

Zhen Kun Gao Mr. Gao Zhen Kun is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Jia Fu Chen Mr. Chen Jia Fu is Deputy General Manager of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. He is a Pharmacist-in-charge and a licensed pharmacist with a postgraduate qualification. He formerly served as the assistant to factory manager of southern pharmaceuticals branch factory, the deputy factory manager of southern branch factory and the factory manager of Yi Zhuang branch factory of Tong Ren Tang Ltd.; the deputy secretary to the Party Committee, the secretary to the Disciplinary Inspection Committee and the chairman of the labour committee of the Company. He is currently the deputy general manager of the Company.

De Chun Yang Mr. Yang De Chun is Deputy General Manager of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. He is a Pharmacist-in-charge with a postgraduate qualification. He formerly served as the assistant to the factory manager and the deputy factory manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Pharma; the deputy factory manager in charge of production of southern branch factory, the deputy factory manager of northern branch factory, the deputy factory manager of southern branch factory, the factory manager and the secretary to the Party Committee of northern branch factory of Tong Ren Tang Ltd.; the deputy secretary to the Party Committee, the secretary to the Disciplinary Inspection Committee and the chairman of the labour committee of the Company. He is currently the deputy general manager of the Company.

Jia Zhi Fang Ms. Fang Jia Zhi is Executive Director of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. since June 25, 2009. She is a senior auditor with a university qualification. She formerly served as the deputy head and head of audit department of Tong Ren Tang Holdings, the deputy chief accountant of the Company. She is currently the chief accountant of the Company, the director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Yanbian Chinese Medicinal Raw Materials Co., Limited, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Anhui Chinese Medicinal Raw Materials Co., Limited, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Zhejiang Chinese Medicinal Raw Materials Co., Limited, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Hebei Chinese Medicinal Raw Materials Technologies Co., Limited, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Hubei Chinese Medicinal Raw Materials Co., Limited, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Nanyang Shanzhuyu Co., Limited, Tongke Company, Tong Ren Tang WM, Tong Ren Tang Century Advertising and Xing An Meng Co., Ltd.. Ms. Fang was appointed as a Director on 25 June 2009 and was re-elected as a Director at the AGM held in 2012.

Bin Li Mr. Li Bin is Executive Director of the Company.

Yu Wei Wang Mr. Wang Yu Wei is Executive Director of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. since June 25, 2009. He is a senior engineer with a postgraduate qualification. He formerly served as the deputy officer of the new technology development centre and the deputy factory manager of Factory 2 of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Pharma, the assistant to the general manager and the deputy general manager of the Company. He is currently the general manager of the Company, the chairman of Tangshan Company and Nansanhuan Zhonglu Drugstore and the director of Chinese Medicine Group. He is also a member of the Fengtai District’s 14th, 15th and 16th NPC of Beijing. Mr. Wang was appointed as a Director on 25 June 2009 and was re-elected as a Director at the AGM held in 2012.

Hai Zu Mr. Rao Zu Hai is Executive Director of the Company, He holding a postgraduate degree. Mr. Rao successively served as vice manager in the capital management department of South Industry Assets Management Co., Ltd. with the adjunct post of general manager in Beijing North Crystal Technology Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., and the manager in the capital management department of South Industry Assets Management Co., Ltd. with the adjunct post of general manager in Beijing North Crystal Technology Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.. Mr. Rao currently serves as a vice general manager of Tong Ren Tang Holdings and the general manager of Tong Ren Tang Investment Development Co., Ltd.

Gui Qin Guo Ms. Guo Gui Qin is Deputy General Manager of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. is a senior engineer and a licensed pharmacist with a postgraduate qualification. She formerly served as the deputy manager of the import and export branch of the Company, and the assistant to the general manager of the Company. She is currently the deputy general manager of the Company.

Da Ming Li Mr. Li Da Ming is Deputy General Manager of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. He is a senior engineer with a postgraduate qualification. He formerly served as the secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Pharmacy, the factory manager of Factory 3 of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Pharm, the manager of the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Medicinal Herbal Wine Branch, the factory manager of the North Branch of Tong Ren Tang Ltd., and the deputy general manager of the Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine. He is currently the deputy general manager of the Company.

Cun Ying Liu Ms. Liu Cun Ying is Deputy General Manager of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. She is a senior accountant with a bachelor degree. She formerly served as the chief of the finance section of supply station of Tong Ren Tang Holdings, the deputy manager of the sale branch of the Company, and the assistant to the general manager of the Company. She is currently the deputy general manager of the Company.

Jing Yan Zhang Ms. Zhang Jing Yan is Company Secretary and Secretary to the Board of Directors of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. She is a licensed pharmacist with a master degree in Economics. She formerly served as a securities representative of Tong Ren Tang Ltd.

Shi Yuan Jin Mr. Jin Shi Yuan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. since October 16, 2000. He is a chief pharmacist, is currently the Chinese medicine investigation expert in state secret technology for the State Ministry of Science and Technology, evaluation expert in Chinese medicine project for the National Natural Science Foundation of China, appraisal expert in science and technology achievements for the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, appraisal expert in basic medicines for the State Food and Drug Administration, and representative successor to Chinese medicine preparations technology in State nonmaterial cultural heritages. Mr. Jin is also a lifelong councilor of the China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, member of the Committee on Clinical Medicine Evaluation Experts, consultant to the council of Beijing Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, postdoctoral mentor to the Council of Beijing Institute of Chinese Medicine and guest professor of the School of Chinese Medicine of Capital University of Medical Sciences and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Master in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Capital Renowned Expert of Chinese Medicine, and the technical consultant of China National (Group) Corporation of Traditional & Herbal Medicine. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 16 October 2000 and re-elected at the AGM held in 2003, 2006, 2009 and 2012.

Wai Chu Tam Ms. Tam Wai Chu (Maria), GBS, JP, LL.D (Honoris Causa), LL.B (Honours), barrister., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. since October 11, 2000. She is currently also an independent non-executive director of seven companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange namely Guangnan (Holdings) Limited, Minmetals Land Limited, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Sa Sa International Holdings Limited, Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited, Wing On Company International Limited, and Macau Legend Development Limited. She was a member of the Preparatory Committee for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (PRC) and Hong Kong Affairs Advisor (PRC). She is a member of the Operations Review Committee and the Witness Protection Review Board of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (from January 2010 to December 2014). She is currently the chairman of the Operations Review Committee, the member of the Witness Protection Review Board and the ex-officio member of the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (effective from January 2015). She is a member of the NPC and a member of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee. Miss Tam was appointed as an independent nonexecutive Director on 11 October 2000 and was re-elected at the AGM in 2003, 2006, 2009 and 2012.