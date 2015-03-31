Name Description

Chung Hing Cheng Mr. Cheng (Ricky) Chung Hing is Executive Chairman of the Board of China South City Holdings Ltd. He is a co-founder of our Group and has been a Director since 2 August 2002. He is primarily responsible for formulating the overall strategies and assessing the performance of the Group as well as providing leadership for the Board. He has more than 32 years of management experience in the manufacturing, wholesale and distribution businesses. Mr. Cheng has been awarded the “Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong 1997” from the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Distinguished International Entrepreneur of the Year Award 1997 from San Francisco State University and the Chinese Outstanding Entrepreneur Award 2008 from the China Enterprise Confederation and the China Enterprise Directors Association. Mr. Cheng is the vice chairman of the China Chamber of International Commerce, a standing member of the 10th and 11th Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the 3rd, the 4th and the 5th Shenzhen Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Cheng is also presently the foundation honorary chairman of Gem and Jewelry Committee of China General Chamber of Commerce, a standing member of the China Enterprise Confederation and the China Enterprise Director Association, vice president of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, vice president of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Federation of Industry and Commerce, vice president of the Guangxi Overseas Friendship Association, vice president of the China Chamber of International Commerce Shenzhen, chairman of the Shenzhen Logistics and Supply Chain Management Association, vice chairman of the Federation of Shenzhen Industries, honorary life president of the Hong Kong Gemstone Manufacturers’ Association Limited.

Chuan Song Mr. Song Chuan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He graduated from the PRC National University of Defense Technology, Department of Electronic Science and Technology, with a master degree in Communication and Electronic Systems. Mr. Song has extensive experience in property development, urban operations, large-scaled enterprises operations and executive management as well as business management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Song was the Chairman of CITIC Urban Development & Operation Co. Limited and the Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Real Estate Co. Limited.

Sing Hong Fung Mr. Fung Sing Hong, CPA, is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. joined the Group in July 2006 as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer and has been an Executive Director of the Company since August 2014. Mr. Fung had been the Chief Executive Officer of the Group since 1 January 2016 until he was appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Group on 4 May 2017. He ceased to act as Group’s Chief Financial Officer with effect from 19 May 2016. Upon the arrangement mentioned above, Mr. Fung will be responsible for assisting the Chairman of the Group in formulating the overall development planning and strategies of the Group and will be responsible for formulating capital market financing, merger and acquisition strategies, as well as strategic co-operations in e-commerce, logistics and commercial operations, including extending the co-operations with Tencent. Mr. Fung is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Fung graduated from the University of Wales, United Kingdom with a master degree in business administration. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chartered Global Management Accountants, and is also the vice president of Hong Kong Business Accountants Association and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Fung has more than 24 years of experience in financial management, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets financing and corporate restructuring. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Fung was an executive director and the chief financial officer of Guangdong Investment Limited (“GDI”). Before joining GDI, Mr. Fung served as an executive director and the chief financial officer of Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (formerly known as Kingway Brewery Holdings Limited) (“GDL”). Both GDI and GDL are companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock codes: 270 and 124, respectively).

Yiu ting Tsoi Mr. Tsoi Yiu Ting is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has more than 17years of experience incorporate financeandinvestment banking, specializing in initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions as well as equity and debt financingfor companies in the real estate, manufacturing and technologies sectors in Hong Kong and China. Before joining the Group,Mr. Tsoiwas the head of Hong Kong Corporate Finance of JP Morgan. Other positions he had held before that include director of Corporate Finance ofABN AMROandvice president of Corporate Finance of Cazenove AsiaLimited.He also worked at the Listing Division of The Hong Kong Stock Exchangeof Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Tsoi holds a bachelor degree of business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a master degree of business administration from London Business School. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Ling Jiang Ms. Jiang Ling is Vice President of China South City Holdings Ltd., She joined our Group in November 2003, and is responsible for the Group’s strategic development, including policy research, project planning, land resources planning and management and public relations. Ms. Jiang graduated from the Department of Journalism, Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 1994. She later completed Advanced Business Management Course at HSBC Business School, Peking University in 2009 and the postgraduate course in fashion buying at Hong Kong Institute of Fashion Buying in 2011. She has also attained the qualification of senior planner from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China (which has been renamed as the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China). Ms. Jiang has over 15 years of management experience in the property industry and 3 years of experience in the media industry. She was the manager of the development department of Shanghai Chenghuang Temple Fuyoumen Small-Commodities Market Corporation Limited, the director of Shenzhen Column Editorial Department, Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao and the general manager of Shenzhen Tongyuan Nanling Cultural and Creative Park Corporation Limited.

Sen Li Mr. Li Sen serves as Vice President of the Company. He joined our group in August 2010, and is responsible for the Group’s operations and human resources management. He graduated from Wuhan University of Technology with a degree in engineering and motors in School of Automotive Engineering. He later completed courses like business administration, CEO training and study of enterprise strategic management at the Graduate School at Shenzhen, Tsinghua University. Mr. Li is expertized in group control, operations management, consultation and training. Mr. Li was the human resources director of Shenzhen Good Family Enterprise Co., Ltd and Shenzhen Galaxy Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Qiang Liu Ms. Liu Qiang serves as Vice President of the Company. She joined our Group in December 2007, and is responsible for the Group’s construction project management, including cost management, tender management and construction management. Ms. Liu graduated from Wuhan University of Technology in 1992 with a bachelor degree in science and holds a qualification of senior engineer. Ms. Liu later passed accounting professional examination held by Ministry of Personnel of the People’s Republic of China and became a qualified certified public accountant in 1998. She hence attained the qualification of cost engineer from Ministry of Personnel and Ministry of Construction of the People’s Republic of China, certified public valuer from Ministry of Personnel and Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China and registered consulting engineer from Ministry of Personnel and National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China in 2000, 2001 and 2004 respectively. Ms. Liu has over 12 years of management experience in the construction industry. She had worked for Shenzhen Chengxinhang Engineering Consulation Company Limited.

Xue Fang Zhang Mr. Zhang Xue Fang is Vice President of China South City Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall operation and daily management of CSC Nanchang and CSC Harbin. Mr. Zhang graduated from Jinggangshan University in 1981, majoring in Chinese and also completed a postgraduate program at the School of International Politics in Shandong University in 1999. He is currently the member of Jiangxi Writers Association and the chairman of Jiangxi Electronic Commerce Association, the vice president of Jiangxi Management Society and the vice chairman of Jiangxi Enterprise Federation of Literature. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhang held senior managerial positions with a large-scale national defense industrial corporation in Jiangxi, was a chancellor of Jiangxi National Defense Industrial Staff University, an adjunct professor of Jiangxi Normal University and a general manager of Yuan Wang Group. He was also engaged in property development education, and was an executive council member of China Market Economics Society.

Ka Man Cheng Ms. Cheng Ka Man Carman is Executive Director of the company. She graduated from the University of London with a bachelor degree in Science (Finance and Business Economics). She also obtained a Master of Science in Management from the Imperial College London and a Master of Philosophy (Real Estate Finance) from the University of Cambridge. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Cheng was an executive director of Man Sang International Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange Company Limited (stock code: 938). She had also worked in a leading investment firm in Asia.

Man Yu Tse Ms. Tse (Michelle) Man Yu, CPA, is Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of China South City Holdings Ltd. Ms. Tse joined the Group in February 2008. She is responsible for investor relations and the company secretarial duties. Ms. Tse graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor of science (honours) degree in finance. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Tse has more than 18 years of experience in financial management, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and asset management. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Tse was the assistant chief financial officer of Guangdong Investment Ltd., which is a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 270). Ms. Tse was an alternate director of Guangdong Development Fund Limited (GDF), which is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange (code: gdf), and a director of Guangdong Investment Management Limited, which is the fund manager of GDF. Ms. Tse had also been a senior corporate finance executive of Tung Fong Hung (Holdings) Limited (now known as Freeman Financial Corporation Limited) and Sing Pao Media Group Limited (now known as China Gamma Group Limited), which were companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock codes: 279 and 164 respectively).

Tai Po Cheng Mr. Cheng Tai Po is Non-Executive Director of China South City Holdings Limited. since April 30, 2010. He has been a Director since 30 April 2010 and is primarily responsible for advising on the formulation of the Group’s general business models, development strategies and the resolution of major issues. Mr. Cheng has over 32 years’ experience in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution businesses. He is a board member of the Zhanjiang Ocean University, China, a general committee member of the Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers’ Association, the chairman of Hong Kong Overseas Puning Sheshan Clansmen Association and the permanent honorary president of Hong Kong Association of Jie Yang Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese Limited. Mr. Cheng has been the executive director and deputy chairman of Man Sang International Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 938), since August 1997 and has been re-designated as chairman and non-executive director since 16 October 2014, and the director and vice chairman of China MetroRural Holdings Limited (formerly known as Man Sang International (B.V.I) Limited), a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange MKT (ticker symbol: CNR) until his retirement effective from 5 September 2014.

Ching Hua Lin Mr. Lin Ching Hua has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of China South City Holdings Limited., since 28 June 2014. He is primarily responsible for advising on the formulation of the Group’s general business models, development strategies and the resolution of major issues. Mr. Lin joined Tencent Group (“Tencent Group” includes Tencent Holdings Limited, shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code no. 700, and its subsidiaries) in April 2013. He is currently the vice president of Tencent Group and is the general manager of Strategic Development Department and Social and Performance Advertisement Department. Mr. Lin is mainly responsible to establish the strategic platform of Tencent, to formulate the business development strategies of the Tencent Group, and to lead the research and development of various business models in the Tencent Group and the business cooperation with external strategic partners who the Tencent Group has equity investments. Mr. Lin has taken a crucial and leading role in promoting Tencent’s strategic initiatives, including Weixin commercialization, important strategic investments and cooperations, and the business planning and development in internet finance, and resources integration and product innovation on social advertisement. Before joining Tencent, Mr. Lin was a partner at Mckinsey & Company, Inc and general manager of its branch in Taiwan. He mainly served clients and performed research in technology sector, including hi-tech manufacturing, internet service, telecommunication and media during his 12 years with McKinsey. His various research received wide coverage in a number of Business and Financial media in China. Before joining McKinsey, Mr. Lin worked at Deloitte Consulting Inc., Taiwan Office, as a consultant. He received his MBA degree from Harvard Business School in 2001.

Kai Cheung Ma Dr. Ma Kai Cheung, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of the Board of China South City Holdings Ltd. He is a co-founder of our Group and has been a Director since 2 August 2002. He is primarily responsible for advising on the formulation of the Group’s general business models and development strategies and the resolution of major issues. Dr. Ma has more than 43 years of management experience in garment distribution and manufacturing businesses. Dr. Ma was awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) and a Silver Bauhinia Star (SBS) by the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2003 and 2009 respectively. He was also a member of the 9th, 10th and 11th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Dr. Ma is currently the permanent honorary president of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese International Association, the permanent honorary president of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Chamber of Commerce Limited, the chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organizations, the permanent honorary president of Hong Kong & Kowloon Chiu Chow Public Association and the permanent honorary chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Community Organizations. Dr. Ma received an honorary doctoral degree in philosophy from the Morrison University in the United States in 2004. He received a fellowship from the Asian Knowledge Management Association in 2008. Dr. Ma is also the honorary chairman of Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited (formerly known as Tak Sing Alliance Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 126).

Chiu Chung Hui Mr. Hui (Stephen) Chiu Chung is Independent Non-Executive Director of China South City Holdings Limited. since 11 April 2011. Mr. Hui has over 44 years of experience in the securities and investment industry. He has served as a council member and vice chairman of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a member of the Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, a director of the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited, a member of the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, an appointed member of the Securities and Futures Appeal Tribunal, a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform and an appointed member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants Investigation Panel A for a number of years. He was also a member of the Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and a member of Government “Appointees” (independent member) of Appeal Panel of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong. Mr. Hui was appointed by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region a Justice of the Peace (JP) in 2004 and was also appointed as a member of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2006. He is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and a senior fellow member of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Mr. Hui also serves as a non-executives director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (stock code: 590) and an independent non-executive director of Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited (formerly known as Jiuzhou Development Company Limited) (stock code: 908), Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1212), Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited (formerly known as Frasers Property (China) Limited) (stock code: 535), SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co.

Kwan Yuen Leung Mr. Leung (Andrew) Kwan Yuen is Independent Non-Executive Director of China South City Holdings Ltd. since 4 September 2009. He has more than 35 years of management experience in the textile manufacturing, wholesale and distribution businesses. Mr. Leung is a member of the Industrial (First) Functional Constituency of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Leung is currently the honorary chairman of Textile Council of Hong Kong, a council member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the honorary president of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, a fellow of The Textiles Institute as well as The Clothing and Footwear Institute in the United Kingdom. In addition, Mr. Leung is the chairman of Sun Hing Knitting Factory Limited. He is also an independent non-executive director of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (stock code: 2356) and Harbour Centre Development Limited (stock code: 51), both are companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Leung was an independent nonexecutive director of Meadville Holdings (BVI) Limited (formerly known as “Meadville Holdings Limited”), a company withdrawing the listing of its shares from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange effective 19 April 2010 (stock code: 3313), until his resignation effective from 1 June 2010.

Wai Keung Li Mr. Li Wai Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of China South City Holdings Ltd., since 4 September 2009. Mr. Li has more than 37 years of experience in financial management. Mr. Li graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic and holds a master degree in Business Administration from the University of East Asia, Macau, currently known as the University of Macau. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the executive vice president of Hong Kong Business Accountants Association. Mr. Li is the executive director and chief financial officer of GDH Limited, executive director of Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (formerly known as Kingway Brewery Holdings Limited) (“GDL”), nonexecutive director of Guangdong Investment Limited (“GDI”) and an independent non-executive director of Shenzhen Investment Limited (“SZ Investment”) and Hans Energy Company Limited (“Hans”). GDL, GDI, SZ Investment and Hans are companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock codes: 124, 270, 604 and 554 respectively). He is a director of Shenzhen City Airport (Group) Company Limited, the vice chairman of the Council of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra Limited, a member of China Overseas Friendship Association and the vice chairman and secretary of the Financial and Accounting Affairs Steering Committee of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association. He was appointed as Advisor of Management Accounting of the Ministry of Finance, PRC since 21 July 2014. Mr. Li had worked for Henderson Land Development Company Limited (stock code: 12) and was an independent non-executive director of Sun Century Group Limited (formerly known as Hong Long Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1383) until 27 May 2011.