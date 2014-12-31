Name Description

Kam Fai David Chow Mr. Chow Kam Fai (David) is Co-Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Macau Legend Development Ltd. He has been a Director since October 2006 and the chief executive officer of the Company since December 2006. Mr David Chow became a co-chairman of the Company and an executive Director on 31 May 2012. He is also a member of both the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. He has had more than 30 years of experience in the gaming, gaming promotion, entertainment and hospitality industries prior to founding the Company’s business. He was engaged in the provision of gaming promotion services for junket room operations for Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A. (“STDM”) in the 1980s. In 1992, Mr David Chow, together with Madam Lam and Mr Li Chi Keung, established Hong Hock to engage in real estate operations in Macau. Under Mr David Chow’s management, Hong Hock opened The Landmark Macau to provide rental, management and dining services for the use of the premises, facilities and services of the Group to SJM for their VIP room operations. In 2006, Mr David Chow expanded Hong Hock’s operations and caused Hong Hock to enter into the Service Agreement with SJM and has since managed and directed Hong Hock’s gaming services provision operations. In 2000, Mr David Chow, together with Dr Stanley Ho and Madam Lam, incorporated MFW Investment to develop and operate MFW. He has been instrumental to the development and operations and the proposed redevelopment of the hotels and entertainment facilities in MFW.

Ka Wing Tong Mr. Tong (Carl) Ka Wing is Co-Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director of Macau Legend Development Ltd since May 18, 2012. He became an associate of the HKICPA in 1981, an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1980 and an associate member of the Institute of Motor Industry in 1973. He worked with Arthur Andersen between 1977 and 1985 and as vice president of Citibank, N.A. between 1985 and 1987. He was a director of Asia Television Limited between 1990 and 1991. He founded Carl Tong & Associates Management Consultancy Limited in 1987 which is engaged in management consultancy business. He is also a director and chief executive officer of UNIR (HK) Management Limited, a management service company wholly-owned by Ms Chan Un Chan. In addition, Mr Tong has been actively engaged in community service. He served as Member for the Central and Western District Board of Hong Kong between 1982 and 1988, and was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong between 1984 and 1985. Mr Tong has been an executive director and chief executive officer of Creative Master Bermuda Limited between 2003 and 2013, and was the chairman and chief executive officer of Creative Master International Inc. between 1997 and 2000. He served as an independent non-executive director of eSun Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0571) between 2004 and 2011 and non-executive director at Crocodile Garments Limited (SEHK: 0122) between 2007 and 2012.

Fong Ngo Lam Mme. Lam Fong Ngo is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Macau Legend Development Ltd. She has been Director since December 2006. She became executive Director and vice chairman on May 31, 2012. She has also been the vice chairman of MFW Investment since August 2000. Madam Lam has more than 30 years of experience in the Macau gaming industry and has worked for STDM since the 1980s. She founded Associacao Geral de Opera Chinesa e Arte Musical de Macau in 2004 and has since served as its chairperson. She participates in community work in Macau and has served as a member of the Macau Chief Executive Election Committee in 2004 and 2009. She was awarded the Medal of Cultural Merit in 2009 by the Macau Government and was conferred the title of honorary citizen of Guangzhou by the Guangzhou People’s Congress.

Man-Cheung Wong Mr. Wong Man-Cheung is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Company Secretary of the Company. He was awarded a bachelor’s degree of arts in accountancy in 1996, and a master’s degree of business administration (financial services) in 2004 by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and he was also a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr Wong has over 20 years of work experience mainly in accounting, auditing, corporate finance, treasury, business and financial controlling, financial advisory and corporate governance. He was involved in a wide range of business including, but not limited to, property development and investment, construction, engineering, trading, manufacturing, telecommunication, mining, distribution and retailing. Before 2002, he worked with an international accounting firm and also held various senior positions in Hong Kong listed and non-listed groups. He was the group financial controller of a Singapore listed company between 2002 and 2007. He joined the group of Chevalier International Holdings Limited (SEHK:0025) as the group financial controller and business controller between 2007 and 2009, and as the finance and commercial director of Kerry Mining (HK) Limited, a subsidiary of Kerry Group, between 2010 and 2014. Before joining the Company, Mr Wong was the head of finance, company secretary and authorised representative of Sunevision Holdings Ltd. (SEHK:8008) between 2015 and 2016 which is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SEHK:0016).

Michael Gibb Mr. Michael Andrew Gibb serves as Executive Vice President - Head of hotel operations of Macau Legend Development Ltd. He has more than 30 years hospitality experience covering the U.S.A., Middle East, Asia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Africa, Japan and the Caribbean in strategic management, operations, design and development and project management in hotels, resorts and restaurants. Between 1987 and 1997, Mr Gibb worked for the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in various senior management positions in Asia. He worked for the ultra luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Hotel Group based in Dallas, Texas in the capacity of executive vice president of operations between 2007 and 2012. He also served as vice president of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association between 1990 and 1996 and has been an active member of the worldwide Young President’s Association and World President’s Organization since 1990. Mr Gibb oversees day-to-day operations of existing properties and new development projects of the Group. Since joining the Group in October 2013, Mr. Gibb has been assisting in the reorganisation of the executive team to support the needs of the Company as it prepares for significant growth in years ahead.

Wai Man Lao Ms. Lao Wai Man is Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs of Macau Legend Development Ltd since June 5, 2013. She was awarded a bachelor’s degree in business administration by the University of Brighton in the United Kingdom in July 1997. She has approximately 15 years of work experience in corporate administration. Ms. Lao joined the Group in 1997. She worked as the public relations officer of Macau Landmark Management Limited between 1997 and 1999, and as the executive assistant to the chief executive officer of New Macau Landmark since 2000. She was the purchasing manager of New Macau Landmark and Macau Fisherman’s Wharf between 2003 and 2007 and the executive assistant to the chief executive officer of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf between 2000 and 2010.

Peter Meacock Mr. Peter John Meacock is Executive Vice President - Head of Projects of Macau Legend Development Ltd since June 5, 2013. He was awarded the higher national certificate in Building Structures from Hertfordshire College of Building in the United Kingdom in August 1967. He became a Member of the Institute of Structural Engineers of the United Kingdom in December 1970. He also became a Member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers in January 1983. He is experienced in architecture, interior design, engineering building projects and construction development in Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia. Mr. Meacock was employed by RMJM between 1969 and 1993, during which he was the Asian regional director based in Hong Kong between 1983 and 1993 and the main board director of the parent company of RMJM in London. He was the Asia regional managing director of TBV Consult Asia Ltd. between 1993 and 1997. He was a business development manager at Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited in 1997. He founded Legend Tec International Project Management Co. Ltd, a company which engages in project management and work, in 2006 and was a director of the company until 2012.

Wing Fat Yip Mr. Yip (Frederick) Wing Fat is Executive Vice President - Head of Casino Operations of Macau Legend Development Ltd., since June 5, 2013. He was awarded a diploma in accounting by Lingnan College in Hong Kong in November 1979. He also obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Macau University of Science and Technology in June 2005. Mr. Yip has over 20 years of work experience in the Macau gaming industry. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as an assistant shift pit boss at STDM between 1979 and 1982. He later served as accounting manager at Macau Horse Racing Co. Ltd. in 1988. Mr Yip founded Tak Tai Fomento Predial, a real estate agency, in 1991, and is currently its managing director. Mr Yip joined the Group in 1997 as security controller of the security department, and became deputy general manager in 1999. Between 2003 and 2007, Mr Yip served as executive vice president for mass market and slot machine gaming at Pharaoh’s Palace Casino and Babylon Casino.

Hans-Peter Betz Mr. Hans-Peter Betz is appointed as the general manager of Harbourview Hotel in March 2014. Mr Betz commenced his career in the culinary field where he obtained a German Chef’s Diploma. Mr Betz later went on to obtain European and German Management Diplomas. During his career, he worked in the United States of America, Caribbean, Europe, Thailand, China and South Korea and Saudi Arabia. During the period from 2009 to 2014, he managed and opened five new hotel properties in China and South Korea. Mr Betz is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Harbourview Hotel.

Donald Wan Hok Chow Mr. Chow Wan Hok, Donald is Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as the corporate development director and Babylon Casino director of the Company since July 2014 and May 2015, respectively. Mr Donald Chow was awarded a bachelor’s degree of science in business administration from the University of Southern California in May 2013. He joined the Company and its subsidiaries (the ‘‘Group’’) in July 2013 as a corporate finance analyst. Mr Donald Chow is involved in the new and current business development projects of the Group and supervises the gaming operation of Babylon Casino. He also leads the installation and implementation of new casino management system and assists in the investor relations of the Group. As an executive director of the Company, Mr Donald Chow is primarily responsible for the execution of both corporate advisory and principal investment transactions. Save as disclosed in this announcement, he has not held in the last three years any directorship in other public companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas.

Sheldon Trainor Degirolamo Mr. Sheldon Trainor Degirolamois Executive Director of Macau Legend Development Ltd., since May 18, 2012. He is also a member of the Nomination Committee. Mr Trainor has been licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission since 1994 as an investment representative before the SFO came into effect and as a representative under the SFO to carry out Type 6 Regulated Activity (Advising on Corporate Finance). He obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce at the University of British Columbia in 1988 and has more than 20 years of experience in financial advisory services. He served a number of leading investment banks and has extensive experience in raising capital for casino, leisure and property companies in Asia. He worked at Credit Suisse Management (Australia) PTY Limited between 1990 and 1994 and last served as an associate in the investment banking division. He then served within Morgan Stanley group of companies between 1994 and 2005 and last served as a managing director in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Holding Ltd. Mr Trainor worked at Merrill Lynch between 2005 and 2009 as a managing director and had been involved in the Group’s financing projects in such capacity since 2005. He founded PacBridge Capital Partners (HK) Limited in 2009. As its director and responsible officer, Mr Trainor is primarily responsible for the execution of both corporate advisory and principal investment transactions.

Chiulin Ho Ms. Ho Chiulin, Laurinda is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was awarded a bachelor of science in economics from the University of London in August 2012. Ms Laurinda Ho was an assistant tax advisor with Ernst & Young PLL in London in 2013 and a senior staff accountant with Ernst & Young PLL in Beijing from March 2014 to October 2014. She has been a director of UNIR Australia Pty Ltd, the group of which owns substantial real estate assets including hospitality, retail and office investments in Perth, Australia. Save as disclosed in this announcement, she has not held in the last three years any directorship in other public companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas.

Zhong Fang Mr. Fong (Mark) Chung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Macau Legend Development Ltd since June 5, 2013. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of both the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee on 5 June 2013. Mr. Fong obtained a bachelor’s degree in science from the University College, London in August 1972 and a master’s degree in science from the University of Surrey in December 1973. Mr Fong has almost 30 years of experience in professional accountancy. He has been a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since January 1983 and a fellow of HKICPA since March 1986. He was the president of HKICPA in 2007 and has been a member of its audit committee in 2012. Mr Fong served as the executive director of China Development of Grant Thornton International Ltd. between 2009 and 2013 and retired from this position with effect from 1 January 2014.

Wai Chu Tam Mme. Tam (Maria) Wai Chu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Macau Legend Development Ltd since June 5, 2013. She obtained an Honorary Doctor in Laws from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1989. She has over 40 years of experience practicing as a barrister. She has been a member of The Honourable Society of Gray’s Inn, a professional association for barristers and judges in England, since 1973, and was admitted to the bar in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong in 1972 and 1974, respectively. She has been the honorary advisor of the Hong Kong Mediation Centre since 2006. Madam Tam has been actively involved in the public administrative service. She served as a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong between 1981 and 1991 and a non-official member of the Executive Council of Hong Kong between 1984 and 1994. She was a member of the HKSAR Basic Law Drafting Committee between 1985 and 1989 and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the PRC between 1993 and 1998. Madam Tam has been serving as a deputy in the National People’s Congress of the PRC since 1998 and a member of the Basic Law Committee of HKSAR between 1997 and 2002. Madam Tam is the founding president, and has been serving as the president and legal advisor, of the Junior Police Officers’ Association of the Hong Kong Police Force since 1977. Her contribution to the society of Hong Kong was recognised by the British Monarchy when she was appointed Justice of the Peace and awarded Order of the British Empire (O.B.E.) and Commander of the Order of British Empire (C.B.E.) in 1982, 1984 and 1988, respectively. She was awarded Gold Bauhinia Star in 1998 and the Grand Bauhinia Medal on 1 July 2013 by the government of the HKSAR.