Name Description

Yubao An Mr. An Yubao is Executive Chairman of the Board of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. a Controlling Shareholder. He was appointed as our Director with effect from 24 January 2011. He is also the chairman of Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“GZ Consun”), Consun Pharmaceutical (Inner Mongolia) Company Limited (“Consun (Inner Mongolia)”) and Inner Mongolia Kangyuan Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Kangyuan”) and a director and the legal representative of Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Research Company Limited (“Consun Research”). Mr. An is primarily responsible for the overall management, operations, investment and the charting and reviewing of corporate directions and strategies of our Group. Mr. An has over 10 years of experience in medical education and approximately 19 years of experience in the business of the pharmaceutical industry. He has served various key positions, such as executive director, chairman and legal representative of GZ Consun since its establishment. Mr. An served as the vice chairman of (Guangdong Southern Lee Kum Kee Commercial Information Centre) from November 1995 to February 1999. From July 1996 to December 1998, Mr. An started his career in the pharmaceutical industry by serving as the chairman and legal representative of (Guangdong Southern Lee Kum Kee Nutrition Health Products Co., Ltd.) and representing (the First Military Medical University of the People’s Liberation Army of the PRC) as one of its shareholders. Mr. An served as the minister and vice president respectively of (Southern Medical University) (formerly known as the First Military Medical University of the People’s Liberation Army of the PRC)) from November 1991 to August 2001 and served as the vice president of (Jinan Military General Hospital) from 1987 to 1988. Between 1981 and 1987.

Qian Li Ms. Li Qian is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Ms. Li was appointed as our Director with effect from 24 December 2012. Ms. LI joined our Group in April 1998 as the associate director of general manager’s office of GZ Consun. Ms. LI has also served as a director and the general manager (which was redesignated as president in May 2008) of GZ Consun since November 1999, a director of Guangzhou Consun Medicine Company Limited since November 2003, a director of Consun (Inner Mongolia) since December 2005, a director of Kangyuan since October 2009, and a director of Brilliant Reach Group Limited, Immense Value Holdings Limited, Century International Develop Limited and Grand Reach Company Limited since September 2014. Ms. LI is primarily responsible for formulating and implementing the corporate strategies, overseeing production activities, business development, research and administrative management of our Group. Ms. LI has over 8 years of experience in medical education and 17 years of experience in the business of pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. LI worked at Southern Medical University, formerly known as the First Military Medical University of the People’s Liberation Army of the PRC between October 1989 and April 1998.

Quan Zhu Prof. Zhu Quan is Executive Director of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Prof. Zhu was appointed as our Director with effect from 24 December 2012. Professor ZHU is also a director and the chief scientist of GZ Consun, a director of Kangyuan and the general manager of Consun Research. Professor ZHU joined our Group in August 2006 as the chief scientist of GZ Consun. Professor ZHU is primarily responsible for the product research and development of our Group. Professor ZHU has over 30 years of experience in teaching and research at medical school and 8 years of experience in the business of pharmaceutical industry. Professor ZHU has served as professor and Ph.D. candidate supervisor at (Macau University of Science and Technology) since September 2003. He served various positions, such as a deputy director of medicine department, a director of (National Standardization Laboratory for Chinese Herbal Pharmacology), a Ph.D. candidate supervisor at (Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine) between October 1981 and November 2005. Professor ZHU also served as an expert for (Science & Technology Commission of Ministry of Education), an assessment expert for (the Life Science Department of National Natural Science Foundation) and a drug evaluation expert in Jiangsu Province and in the PRC. Professor ZHU graduated from (China Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine) (now known as (China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences)) in November 1981 with a master’s degree in pharmacology of traditional Chinese medicine.

Lanfen Fang Ms. Fang Lanfen is Vice President - Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Company Limited, subsidiary of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Ms. Fang joined our Group in July 1999 as a business manager. Between July 1999 to July 2013, Ms. Fang served various positions at GZ Consun, such as business manager, regional marketing manager and marketing director. She has been the vice president of GZ Consun since July 2013. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Fang worked at (Guzhen County Hospital) between July 1985 and September 1989, and at (Water Resource Department of Anhui Province Hospital) between September 1989 and July 1999. Ms. Fang graduated from (Bengbu Medical College) with a bachelor’s degree in medical in July 1985.

Pei Cheng Fang Mr. Fang Peicheng is Director - Audit and Legal, President assistant of Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Company Limited, subsidiary of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Mr. Fang joined our Group in August 2010 as an audit manager. He has been the audit and legal director since January 2013 and president assistant of GZ Consun since January 2015. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Fang worked as audit supervisor at (Xilong Chemical Company Limited) between May 2008 and July 2010. Mr. Fang graduated from (Nan Hua College of Industry and Commerce) major in computer accounting in July 2002, and graduated from (China University of Petroleum (Eastern China) Accounting Profession) with a bachelor’s degree in management. Mr. Fang has the Audit Professional Qualification (Intermediate) granted by (Ministry of Human Resources and Social Securities of the People’s Republic of China). He is also a member of The Institute of Internal Auditors.

Ning Tang Mr. Tang Ning is Vice President of Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Company Limited, subsidiary of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. He has been the vice president of GZ Consun since June 2011. Mr. TANG joined our Group in July 1998 as a business manager. Between July 1998 and June 2011. Mr. TANG served various positions at GZ Consun, such as business manager, regional marketing manager, marketing director, and president assistant. He has been the vice president of GZ Consun since June 2011. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. TANG worked at (Cili Baifang General Company Limited) between October 1987 and June 1998. Mr. TANG graduated from (Hunan University of Commerce) in June 1986 majoring in marketing.

Bihua Yao Mr. Yao Bihua is Chief Engineer of Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Company Limited, subsidiary of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Mr. Yao is primarily responsible for production management of our Group. Since Mr. YAO joined our Group in April 2007, he has served various positions, such as deputy general manager of GZ Consun and production director of our Group. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. YAO successively served as workshop director, engineer and chief engineer in (Yueyang First Pharmaceutical Factory) (now known as (Yueyang Zhongxiang Kangshen Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited) between July 1986 and February 2004. From February 2004 to June 2005, he served as the production and technology director of (Hunan Jinjin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.). From September 2005 to April 2007, Mr. YAO served as the production and technology director and executive general manager respectively at (Hunan Herui Biotechnology Company Limited). Between June 2006 and April 2007, he concurrently served as the vice president for production and technology at (Hunan Derui Bio-industry Group Company Limited). Mr. YAO graduated from (Hunan Institute of Chinese Medicine) in July 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in Chinese medicine. He is also a senior engineer recognised by (Hunan Province Human Resource Department) and a licenced pharmacist in the PRC.

Shangwen Zhou Mr. Zhou Shangwen is Vice President - Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Company Limited, subsidiary of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Mr. Zhou joined our Group in April 2004 as a marketing manager for Guangdong province. Between April 2004 and June 2013, Mr. Zhou served various positions at GZ Consun, such as regional marketing manager, marketing director for our kidney drugs and president assistant. He has been the vice president of GZ Consun since July 2013. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhou worked at (Guangzhou Brain Hospital) between July 1995 and March 1997. Between August 1997 and April 2004, Mr. ZHOU successively worked at (Servier (Tianjin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.). Mr. Zhou graduated from (Beijing Medical University) (now known as (Peking University Health Science Center) in July 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in mental health.

Chi Ming Yau Mr. Yau Chi Ming is Company Secretary of the Company. He joined our Group in March 2013. Mr. YAU is responsible for our company secretarial matters and he has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting. Mr. YAU is a certified public accountant (Practising) and is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also acting as independent non-executive director of two companies listed on the Stock Exchange, including Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 2298) and Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited (stock code: 286). Prior to joining our Group, he worked at an international audit firm from August 1992 to November 1994 and from May 1995 to October 2012, during which he was promoted to partner in July 2007. Mr. YAU graduated from The University of Hong Kong in December 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences.

Sheng Lin Mr. Lin Sheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined Hony Capital Fund 2008, L.P. (“Hony Capital”) in April 2003. He is mainly responsible for the medicine, medical services and telecom, media and technology industry research and investment. Mr. Lin has extensive experience in operations, product marketing and management and has extensive expertise in information technology. Prior to joining Hony Capital, Mr. Lin worked with Lenovo Group Limited from April 2000 to April 2003, where he was responsible for personal digital assistant product line. He was responsible for strategic planning, market positioning, product design and business line operations. Mr. Lin acted as a non-executive director of Chinasoft International Limited which is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (stock code:354) from July 2011 to April 2015. Mr. Lin obtained a master degree in economics in July 1999, and also a dual bachelor degree in engineering physics and business administration from Tsinghua University in July 1997.

Xinxin Cheng Ms. Cheng Xinxin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Ms. Cheng is a senior accountant recognised by (Guangdong Province Human Resource Department). She has been a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since October 1994, a registered financial planner since September 2002, a fellow of the Institute of Public Accountants of Australia since December 2004 and a member of the Association of Certified Business Administrators of the United Kingdom since March 2005. Ms. CHENG graduated form (Jinan University) majoring in trade economy in July 1985. Ms. CHENG obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Murdoch University in March 2000 and obtained a doctor of philosophy degree in management by distance learning from a joint degree programme with European University of Ireland, University of International Business and Economics and Institute of Cost and Executive Accountants in March 2005.

Zhongshi Feng Mr. Feng Zhongshi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Mr. Feng joined our Group on 2 December 2013 when he was appointed as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. FENG is a lawyer qualified in the PRC. He is currently a partner of (Beijing Gao Jie Law Firm). He graduated from (China University of Political Science and Law) in July 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in law. From July 1986 to January 1993, Mr. FENG worked at (the Department of Justice of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region). He served as a lawyer at (Inner Mongolia Jingji Law Office) (now known as (Jingshi Law Office)) from 1993 to 1995. Between 1996 and 2002, Mr. FENG served as a partner at (Inner Mongolia Huicong Law Office). From 1996 to 2003, he also served as the head of legal department of (Beijing Hui Cong International Information Co., Ltd.). Between 2002 and 2009, Mr. FENG served as a lawyer of (Beijing Zhong Rui Law Firm). Between June 2011 and January 2013, he served as a partner of (Beijing Jin Li Law Firm).