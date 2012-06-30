Name Description

Ping-luen Kwok Mr. Kwok Ping-luen (Raymond) is Executive Chairman of the Board of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. since January 29, 2000. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Law from Cambridge University, a Master degree in Business Administration from Harvard University, an Honorary Doctorate degree in Business Administration from The Open University of Hong Kong and an Honorary Doctorate degree in Laws from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok has been Chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”), a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance since December 2011. Prior to the appointment as Chairman of SHKP, Mr. Kwok had acted as Vice Chairman of SHKP. He is also a Managing Director of SHKP. He is Chairman of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, a Non-Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited and Wing Tai Properties Limited. In civic activities, Mr. Kwok is a Director of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, a member of the General Committee of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and Vice Chairman of the Council of The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

King-shun Yan Mr. Yan King-shun (Peter) is Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Executive Director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. He has been an executive director of Computer And Technologies Holdings Limited (C&T) since July 2008 and has taken up the position of group chief executive officer since April 2012. Mr. Yan has tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief executive officer of C&T with effect from October 11, 2013. Mr. Yan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and received Executive Education for Global Leadership from the Harvard Business School. Mr. Yan has over 28 years of experience in the information technology industry and is a fellow of the Hong Kong Computer Society. Prior to joining C&T in April 2000, he held senior management positions in consulting and information technology services companies including Accenture and Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited. Mr. Yan also has experience serving on a range of public services committees, including non-executive director of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, member of the Transport Advisory Committee, member of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal Panel and vice president of the Hong Kong Computer Society.

Chi-ho Tung Mr. Tung Chi-ho (Eric) is Executive Director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. since January 29, 2000. He is a graduate of the Architectural Programme of The University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects and is a Registered Architect in Hong Kong and an Authorised Person (List One) with the Buildings Department. Mr. Tung is the Chairman of iAdvantage Limited, a subsidiary of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He has been with the Sun Hung Kai Properties Group for 26 years and is a member of the Executive Committee of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”), the substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong), and an Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited, a subsidiary of SHKP. Mr. Tung served as Project Director for various large-scale residential, commercial and mixed developments and oversaw the completion of data centres for major tenants such as JP Morgan and ING Barings.

Kok-ming Lee Mr. Lee Kok-ming is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lee is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Hong-ki Chan Mr. Chan Hong-ki is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Greenwich. Mr. Chan joined Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”), the substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the “SFO”), in 1993 and is now a project director for various key residential, commercial, industrial and mixed developments both in Hong Kong and Mainland China. He is an executive director of Sun Hung Kai Architects and Engineers Limited, a whollyowned subsidiary of SHKP, and is responsible for design aspects including architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical, landscape and interior design of various development projects. Mr. Chan is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a Registered Professional Surveyor. He is also an Authorized Person under the Buildings Ordinance (Chapter 123 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Mr. Chan has been a member of the Appeal Tribunal Panel (Buildings) since January 2007 and a director of BEAM Society Limited since 2014.

Wing Yui Cheung Mr. Cheung Wing-yui (Edward) is Non-Executive Director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. since January 29, 2000. He is a member of each of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Board. Mr. Cheung received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in accountancy from the University of New South Wales, Australia and is a member of the CPA Australia. He has been a practising solicitor in Hong Kong since 1979 and is a Consultant of the law firm Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. He was also admitted as a solicitor in the United Kingdom and as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore. Mr. Cheung is a Non-Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, SRE Group Limited, Tai Sang Land Development Limited and Tianjin Development Holdings Limited and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited and Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited. He is a Non-Executive Director of Hung Kai Finance Company, Limited and Sun Hung Kai Properties Insurance Limited, both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, the substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong). Mr. Cheung is a vice patron of The Community Chest and Deputy Chairman of the Council of The Open University of Hong Kong. He had held the positions of the Deputy Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, Director of Po Leung Kuk, Vice Chairman of the Mainland Legal Affairs Committee of the Law Society of Hong Kong and a member of the Board of Review (Inland Revenue Ordinance).

Yuk-lun Fung Dr. Fung Yuk-lun (Allen) has been Non-Executive Director at SUNeVision Holdings Ltd since January 1, 2014. He is executive director and Member of Executive Committee of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, as well as Chief Executive Officer of SHKP group's non-property related portfolio investments. He is non-executive director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. Mr. Fung obtained an undergraduate degree (Modern History) from Oxford University and holds a doctoral degree in History and East Asian Languages from Harvard University. He was a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1996. Mr. Fung was a Teaching Fellow at Harvard University in 1993-1994 and a visiting Assistant Professor of History at Brown University in 1996-1997. He joined McKinsey and Company (“McKinsey”), a global management consulting company, in 1997, and primarily served clients in China and Hong Kong, and also served institutions in Europe and Southeast Asia. Mr. Fung was the co-leader of the infrastructure practice for McKinsey. He was the managing partner of McKinsey Hong Kong from 2004 to 2010. In 2011, he became a director of McKinsey globally, being the first Hong Kong Chinese to become a director in McKinsey’s history. He was also the head of recruiting for the Asia region in McKinsey. Mr. Fung is the chairman of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, and a council member of both The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups and The Hong Kong Management Association. He is also an advisory member of the Faculty of Business and Economics at The University of Hong Kong.

Kai-Wang Kwok Mr. Kwok Kai-wang, Christopher is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the company effect from 1 February 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from Harvard University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is an executive director and a member of the executive committee of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”), the substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the “SFO”). Mr. Christopher Kwok worked in an international management consultancy firm before joining the SHKP group in 2011. He is responsible for sales, project management and leasing of major residential and commercial properties of the SHKP group in Hong Kong and mainland China. Mr. Christopher Kwok assists Mr. Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond (“Mr. Raymond Kwok”, the chairman and managing director of SHKP as well as the Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company) in all other businesses, in particular, the non-property related matters.

David Prince Mr. David Norman Prince has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ experience of operating at board level in an international environment. Mr. Prince is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK) and the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (UK). He has been a non-executive director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited since 2005. He is also a director of Wilson Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”), the substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the “SFO”), as well as a consultant of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SHKP. Mr. Prince is currently a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of Adecco SA which is the global leader in human resources services. He was previously a non-executive director of Ark Therapeutics plc. Mr. Prince was group finance director of Cable and Wireless plc. until December 2003 and prior to this, spent some 12 years working in the telecommunications industry in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Asia. From 1994 to 2000 he was finance director and latterly deputy chief executive officer of Hong Kong Telecommunications Limited until it was acquired by PCCW in 2000. He went on to join PCCW plc. as group chief financial officer. In 2002, he left PCCW to join Cable and Wireless as group finance director. Prior to his time in Hong Kong he held senior management roles for Cable and Wireless. His early career was spent in the gas, oil and electronic industries within Europe and the USA.

Hon-wah Siu Mr. Siu Hon-wah (Thomas), CPA, is Non-Executive Director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. since May 7, 2010. He has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since 7 May 2010. He holds a MPhil degree from University of Cambridge and a PhD degree in Information Systems. He is a Certified Public Accountant and is a member of the British Computer Society. Mr. Siu is a Non-Executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited. He is also the Managing Director of Wilson Group which is a major transport infrastructure services provider in Hong Kong and is wholly-owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, the substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) (“SFO”). Prior to joining Wilson Group, Mr. Siu had more than 25 years of experience in telecommunications and IT sectors. His experience covers finance, business operations and development.

Yeo King Prof. King Yeo-chi (Ambrose) is Independent Non-Executive Director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. since January 1, 2007. He is also the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He is the Emeritus Professor of Sociology at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has been the head of New Asia College (1977–1985), Chair Professor of Sociology (1983–2004), Pro-Vice-Chancellor (1989– 2002) and Vice-Chancellor (2002–2004) at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. In addition, he has been the Visiting Fellow at the Centre of International Studies, MIT (1976) and Visiting Professor at University of Heidelberg (1985) and University of Wisconsin (1986). He was elected as Academician, Academia Sinica, Taipei (1994). Professor King received his BA from National Taiwan University (1957), MA from National Cheng Chi University (1959), and PhD from the University of Pittsburgh (1970). Professor King has held many advisory positions to the Hong Kong Government such as Independent Commission Against Corruption, The Law Reform Commission, Central Policy Unit, University Grants Committee – Research Grants Council. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Chiang Ching-kuo Foundation for International Scholarly Exchange. Professor King was appointed the Non-Official Justice of Peace in 1994. He was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Doctor of Literature, honoris causa of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1998 and the Doctor of Laws, honoris causa of The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2005.

Kwok-chuen Kwok Mr. Kwok Kwok-chuen is Independent Non-Executive Director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. He has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 5 May 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree from The University of Hong Kong, a Master of Philosophy degree in Economics from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Master of Social Sciences degree in Public Administration from The University of Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok is an Independent Non-Executive Director of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. He has been an Honorary Senior Research Fellow in the School of Economics & Finance, The University of Hong Kong since November 2008, after resigning from the job of Government Economist for the Hong Kong SAR Government (the “Government”), a post that he served from 2004 to 2008. Before joining the Government, Mr. Kwok was the Regional Chief Economist of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited for the East Asia region. He was also a Senior Economist of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. Mr. Kwok has served on numerous committees and boards in Hong Kong, covering areas such as town planning, land and housing, trade and industry, regional economic cooperation, technology and research, education and training, financial services, market structure and environment. He is now a member of the Currency Board Sub-Committee of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee, a member of the Hong Kong Port Development Council, a member of the Joint Committee on Student Finance and a member of the Competition Commission in Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok also served as the Chairman of the Hong Kong Coalition of Service Industries, the Vice Chairman of the Economic Policy Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, and the Honorary Economist of the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star in 1999 and was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 2003 by the Government, in recognition of his long and dedicated public service.

Wai Kwong Lee Mr. Lee Wai Kwong (Sunny) is Independent Non-Executive Director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd since November 1, 2013. He is currently Vice-President (Administration) of City University of Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Operations Research & Industrial Engineering, both from Cornell University in the USA. Mr. Lee is a Distinguished Fellow of Hong Kong Computer Society and Fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Engineers. Mr. Lee has more than 30 years of experience in business and technology management gained in both Hong Kong and overseas. He was the executive director of information technology (“IT”) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (“HKJC”), where he served as member of board of management and had overall responsibility for HKJC’s IT strategy and innovation. Prior to joining HKJC, he served at The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) where he was an executive committee member and held a number of key positions thereat, including chief information officer of the group and chief executive officer of two strategic diversification businesses, iCare.com Limited and Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited. Mr. Lee was a recipient of Hong Kong’s Ten Outstanding Young Digi Persons Award in 1999, Asia CIO Award in 2002 and 2007, China Top CIO Award in 2007, 2009 Asian IT Influencer recognition, 2009 China Best Value CIO Award, and 2011 Hong Kong CIO Outstanding Achievement Award. He was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 2010 and was a torchbearer of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, representing Hong Kong’s IT achievers.

On-kwok Li Prof. Li On-kwok (Victor) is Independent Non-Executive Director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. since January 29, 2000. He has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 29 January 2000. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of each of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Board. Professor Li received his bachelor’s, master’s, engineer’s and doctoral degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1977, 1979, 1980 and 1981 respectively. Professor Li has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anxin-China Holdings Limited on 5 June 2013. He resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China.com Inc. on 11 May 2013. Professor Li is the Head of Department of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department (“EEED”) at The University of Hong Kong (“HKU”) and the Chair Professor of Information Engineering of the EEED at HKU. Prior to joining HKU, he was Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Southern California (“USC”) and Director of the USC Communication Sciences Institute. Professor Li has chaired various committees of international professional organisations such as the Technical Committee on Computer Communications of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. He was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2002.