Jianqiang Chen Mr. Chen Jianqiang is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Springland International Holdings Limited, since June 23,2006. Since his joining of the Group in 1996, Mr. Chen has been engaging in retail business and has over 16 years of experience in managing department stores and retail businesses. Mr. Chen is primarily responsible for the overall corporate strategies, planning and business development of the Group. Mr. Chen has been a director of Jiangsu Springland since its incorporation in 1996 and has been actively participating in the management and development of the Group’s business since then. Mr. Chen is also a director of certain of operating subsidiaries, including Jiangsu Springland and Wuxi Yaohan Commerce & Trade. Mr. Chen has also been the deputy general manager and general manager of (Yixing City Trade Combination Company), a subsidiary of (Yixing City Sale and Supply Cooperative), the predecessor company of Jiangsu Springland, from 1985 to 1996. He obtained a degree in Master of Business Administration from The China Europe International Business School in 2002. Mr. Chen became the chairman of honour of the World Chinese Traders General Association (Hong Kong) Ltd. in 2002. Mr. Chen is also the sole director and shareholder of Octopus Holdings Foundation, the controlling shareholder and an associated corporation of the Company.

Qingrong Tao Mr. Tao Qingrong serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Springland International Holdings Limited. He has been appoined as Chief Executive Officer of board with effective from 1 January 2011. He was appointed as the executive Director on 2 September 2006. Mr. Tao is primarily responsible for the management and operation of the department stores. Mr. Tao joined the Group in October 2002 as general manager of Shanghai Springland and has been general manager of the department store unit of Jiangsu Springland since January 2006. Mr. Tao is a director of theoperating subsidiaries, including Jiangsu Springland, Shanghai Springland, Wuxi Yaohan Commerce & Trade, (Wuxi Springland Investment Management Co., Ltd.), (Zhenjiang Yaohan Commerce & Trade Co., Ltd.) and (Jintan Datonghua Shopping Centre Co., Ltd.). Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tao worked for (Shanghai Soap Factory) as director of information centre and deputy manager of foreign trade department from 1988 to 1997, (Shanghai Soap Co., Ltd.) as sales and marketing director from 1997 to 2000, and (Shanghai Soap (Group) Product Sales Co., Ltd.) as general manager from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Tao obtained a master’s degree in system engineering from (the Shanghai Institute of Mechanical Technology) (later known as (University of Shanghai for Science and Technology)) in 1988, and a degree in Master of Business Administration from The China Europe International Business School in 2002. Mr. Tao is interested in approximately 38.46% of the shareholding of Celestial Spring Limited, being a shareholder holding approximately 1.14% of the Company.

Yaoming Yu Mr. Yu Yaoming serves as Financial Director, Vice President, Executive Director of Springland International Holdings Limited, since May 23, 2011. He has 12 years of experience in finance and accounting and is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Yu joined the Group in October 2007 as a financial director of the Group and (Jiangsu Springland Enterprise Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd) and he is responsible for the accounting and financial reporting of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yu worked as an accounting manager of (Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited) from 2001 to 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Yu worked as a deputy director of the finance department of (SINOPEC Shanghai Jinshan Engineering Co., Ltd.) from 1999 to 2001 and worked in relevant units under (SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited) from 1992 to 1999. Mr. Yu obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1992.

Zhiqiang Xu Mr. Xu Zhiqiang is Vice President of the Group of the company, since December 2013. He is primarily responsible for the operation and management of the department store business of the Group. Mr. Xu has almost 20 years of experience in retail sales since his joining the Group in 1996. Mr. Xu holds a Bachelor’s degree in international trade from Chongqing School of Commerce and a Master’s degree in business administration from Guanghua School of Management of Peiking University. Mr. Xu has over 16 years of experience in retail sales since his joining the Group in 1996. Mr. Xu was promoted to the general manager and chief operating supervisor of the Group’s department store business department in January 2010.

Tao Zhu Mr. Zhu Tao is Vice President of the Group of the company, since December 2013. He is responsible for assets management, store opening, business expansion and logistic support of the Group . Mr. Zhu joined the Group in 1996 and has previously taken up various positions in Liyang Springland, Jiangyin Springland and Yixing Springland. Mr. Zhu has 16 years of experience in department store and retail businesses and is primarily responsible for the business expansion and asset management of the Group. Mr. Zhu is a director of the operating subsidiaries, including Jiangsu Springland, (Jiangyin Springland and Department Store Co., Ltd.), Wuxi Springland and Yixing Springland. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhu worked for (Yixing Wine Factory). Mr. Zhu obtained a diploma in food processing from (Shanghai Fisheries University) (later known as (Shanghai Ocean University)) in 1991.

Yin Wah Hon Ms. Hon Yin Wah serves as Company Secretary of Springland International Holdings Limited, since August 2010. Ms. Hon graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting in 1994. Ms. Hon is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). She has 16 years’ experience in accounting and financial management and corporate governance. Prior to joining the Group, she was an audit manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers and senior executive of companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or Nasdaq Stock Market.

Hiu Chuen Fung Mr. Fung Hiu Chuen is Non-Executive Director of Springland International Holdings Limited, since July 19, 2010. Mr. Fung is members of the nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Fung is currently the Managing Director of Global Link (CHINA) Company Limited, a company engaged in supply of TV media programmes. He had previously worked as a senior manager of the North Asia division of ESPN ASIA Limited, a diversified sports, entertainment and media company from 1995 to 1997. Mr. Fung holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Yat Ming Cheung Mr. Cheung Yat Ming serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Springland International Holdings Limited., with effect from 11 March 2014. Mr. Cheung is the members of the audit committee, nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Cheung is currently an executive director, chief executive officer and responsible officer of New Century Asset Management Limited, a REIT manager of New Century Real Estate Investment Trust (stock code: 1275), a REIT listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Cheung holds a bachelor degree in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and a chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Zhijun Lin Dr. Lin Zhijun serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Springland International Holdings Limited, since February 17, 2008. Dr. Lin graduated from (Xiamen University) in 1982 with a master’s degree in economics and later received a Ph.D. degree in economics from Xiamen University in 1985. He received a Master of Science degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1991. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA) and the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Australia (CMA). He is a professor and the head of the department of Accountancy and Law in the Hong Kong Baptist University. Dr. Lin was previously an auditing staff at an international accounting firm, Touche Ross & Co. Canada (now known as “Deloitte & Touche”) in Toronto from 1982 to 1983, and has previously taught at Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and the University of Lethbridge in Canada. Dr. Lin is currently an independent non-executive director of China Everbright Limited and Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Dr. Lin had been a director of (Shenzhen Chiwan Petroleum Supply Base Co., Ltd.), a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange.