Name Description

Weibin Yan Mr. Yan Weibin is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Mr. Yan is a shareholder and director of Brave Leader Limited (“Brave Leader”) and Ausnutria Holding Co Ltd (“Ausnutria BVI”), the substantial Shareholders, and also a director of a number of the Company’s subsidiaries, including Ausnutria China and Ausnutria Hyproca. He joined the Group since the establishment of Ausnutria China in September 2003. Mr. Yan is responsible for leading the Board and making sure it works effectively and discharges its responsibilities and that all key and appropriate issues are discussed by the Board in a timely manner. Mr. Yan is also primarily responsible for the overall corporate strategy, planning and business development of the Group. Mr. Yan graduated from Hunan University with a degree in bachelor of engineering and MBA. Mr. Yan has been a director of Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd (“Longping High-tech”), a company whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from 2004. He was Longping High-tech’s chief officer from 2004 to April 2010, the vice chairman and the chief financial officer from April 2010 to December 2011, the chief executive officer and chief financial officer from December 2011 to June 2012 and has become the vice chairman since June 2012. Mr. Yan resigned as the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer (remains as the vice chairman) of Longping High-tech in June 2012.

Bartle van der Meer Mr. Bartle van der Meer is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Mr. van der Meer is one of the founders of Ausnutria Hyproca. He indirectly held 49% equity interests in Ausnutria Hyproca through the shareholding in DDI and has been involved in the strategic management since the establishment of Ausnutria Hyproca in 1994. He has also been a member of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Ausnutria Hyproca since 2012. Mr. van der Meer is primarily responsible for managing and executing the Group’s overall business directions and corporate operation decisions. He graduated with a business administration degree in the Netherlands with a major in banking in 1966. He worked for Rabobank, a multinational banking and financial services group in the Netherlands for more than 25 years. He is serving as the executive director of PMH Investments B.V., a private equity which owned 46.55% equity interests in DDI, and Vegelin Group B.V. since 1994. Mr. van der Meer has been the chairman of supervisory board of sc Heerenveen NV (a soccer club which plays in the premier division in the Netherlands) since 1998 to 2012, and a member of Foundation Accell Group (a company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (formerly known as Amsterdam Stock Exchange) since 1998.

Wei Hua Wong Mr. Wong Wei Hua is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Mr. Wong has over 18 years of experience in auditing and financial and corporate management. Mr. Wong graduated from York University with a bachelor degree in accounting and a bachelor degree in mathematics. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Group in July 2011, he was an audit manager with an international accounting firm, the financial controller of a manufacturing group of companies and the general manager of an investment company principally engaged in mining business in Indonesia.

Siu Hung Ng Ms. Ng Siu Hung is the Executive Director of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Ms. Ng is primarily responsible for the Group’s investor relations. She studied applied english language at Changsha University and graduated at The University of Westminster, the United Kingdom with a master of arts degree in human resource management. She was the representative of a computer network company and then, a manager of a trading company for about 2 years. Ms. Ng has been a director of Hunan Yukai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd since 2004. She is the officer of Public Relations of Hunan XinDaXin Co., Ltd.

Petra Bakker Mrs. Petra Bakker is the Manager - Human Resources of Ausnutria Hyproca., a subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Mrs. Bakker joined Ausnutria Hyproca since 2012. Mrs. Bakker graduated with a Master degree in business administration from the NCOI University at Utrecht, the Netherlands. She has also a bachelor degree of human resources management. Before joining Ausnutria Hyproca, Mrs. Bakker was the human resources manager of Otis B.V. in the Netherlands for more than 20 years. Otis B.V. is a leading company in development of elevators worldwide and is part of United Technologies (US).

Gerrit Bijlsma Mr. Gerrit Cornelis Bijlsma is the Managing Director of Lypack., a subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Mr. Bijlsma joined Lypack in February 2007 as plant manager. Prior to that, he was responsible for the finance and sales of Lypack. Mr. Bijlsma holds a degree in food technology and agro business management and is specialised in quality, operations and general management in the food industry. Before joining Lypack, Mr. Bijlsma worked in the Dutch bakery-industry as a quality and operations manager for over 10 years.

Ben Busser Mr. Ben Busser is the Chief Commercial Officer of Ausnutria Hyproca., a subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined the Ausnutria Hyproca Group in 2008. Mr. Busser graduated from Deventer Agricultural College in the Netherlands with a bachelor of science in Tropical Animal Husbandry. Mr. Busser has more than 12 years of experience in the marketing and sales of dairy products (infant formulas) and has worked for several multinational dairy companies in the Netherlands. Mr. Busser is a shareholder of DDI.

Zhiyong Dai Mr. Dai Zhiyong is the Executive Director of Ausnutria China., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined the Group shortly after the establishment of Ausnutria China on 18 September 2003. Mr. Dai graduated from Xiang Tan University with a degree in bachelor of chemistry. Mr. Dai held a management position in a dairy products company for a number of years and has over 10 years of experience in the industry. Mr Dai was employed by Hunan Ava Nanshan Dairy as the vice factory manager, the person in charge of the R&D department and was engaged in milk powder R&D works for Inner Mongolia Ya Ke Shi Ru Factory. Mr. Dai is primarily responsible for managing the daily operations of the technical department of the Group and for ensuring the overall compliance status of the Group’s new products and its development in the PRC.

Shenhui Deng Mr. Deng Shenhui is the Director - Information Technology and General Manager of E-Commerce Department of Ausnutria China., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined the Group since August 2011. Mr. Deng graduated from Zhongnan University, majoring in computer sciences. Mr. Deng held positions at multiple foreign computer software consulting companies and has over ten years of experience in the industry. Mr. Deng served as the department manager at China Region, Asia Pacific Sales Services Department of Oracle Software Systems Co Ltd. Mr. Deng is mainly responsible for the operation functions of the information technology center and e-commerce department of the Group.

Alfred Haandrikman Mr. Alfred Haandrikman is the Manager - R&D Department of Ausnutria Hyproca., a subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined Ausnutria Hyproca in November 2012. Mr. Haandrikman graduated with a doctorate degree in molecular biology from the Rijksuniversiteit Groningen, in the Netherlands. From 1994 to 2006, he worked as a senior scientist and R&D manager in Hercules European Research Centre, the Netherlands. From 2006 onwards, he was appointed as the global R&D director in Lipid Nutrition B.V. and IOI-Loders Croklaan group, a leading company in development of lipids for infant nutrition.

Jeroen Kiers Mr. Jeroen Kiers is the Business Development Manager of Ausnutria Hyproca., a subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined Ausnutria Hyproca since April 2014. Mr. Kiers holds a masters degree in medical biology, and was awarded with a doctorate degree in food science & technology, nutrition, and biotechnology from the Wageningen University in 2001. His drive, ambition, and experience has been centered around food and health (nutrition) with employments at Unilever, Friesland Foods, and NIZO food research in various roles within R&D, innovation, marketing, sales, and business development for the last 14 years.

Yimin Li Ms. Li Yimin is the General Manager of Hyproca Nutrition Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. She joined the Group since February 2011. Ms. Li obtained a master degree in business administration from Sichuan University and held operational and managerial positions at various enterprises. Ms. Li is mainly responsible for the overall operation of Hyproca Nutrition Co., Ltd.

Yubiao Liu Mr. Liu Yubiao is the Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of Ausnutria China and General Manager of the 1897 division., a subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined the Group since the establishment of Ausnutria China and served as the manager of Hunan provincial region, manager of Central China region (covering five provinces) and deputy general manager of the Allnutria division. Mr. Liu has over 14 years of experience in sales and management in the dairy product industry.

Yuehui Liu Mr. Liu Yuehui is the Executive Director of Ausnutria China., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined the Group shortly after the establishment of Ausnutria China on 26 December 2003. Mr. Liu studied dairy techniques at the Inner Mongolia Light Manufacturing School. Mr. Liu has hold management positions in various dairy factories and has over 10 years of experience in the industry. Mr. Liu was the assistant to the chief executive officer of Hunan Ava Nanshan Dairy Products Company Limited (“Hunan Ava Nanshan Dairy”), whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Liu is primarily responsible for recruitment, human resource planning , R&D and administration of Ausnutria China since 2003.

Zhishao Qu Mr. Qu Zhishao is the Vice President & General Manager of the Puredo division of Ausnutria China., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined the Group since the establishment of Ausnutria China and was the head of marketing department, regional manager, assistant to chief executive officer and sales director for south region, chief marketing officer and general manager of marketing department. Mr. Qu holds a bachelor degree of arts from Xiang Tan University and has been engaged in dairy advertising strategy, sales planning, and management in marketing and sales since 2001. He has over 10 years of experience in the related industry.

Arie Santinge Mr. Arie Santinge is the Group Financial Controller and Compliance Officer of Ausnutria Hyproca., a subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined Ausnutria Hyproca since October 2012. Mr. Santinge graduated from Koninklijk Nivra – Nijenrode Business University in the Netherlands in 1991 and holds a register accountant degree. Before joining Ausnutria Hyproca, Mr. Santinge worked for 25 years for several auditing firms in the Netherlands.

Evert Schilstra Mr. Evert Schilstra is the Managing Director of Hyproca Dairy Products B.V., a subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined Ausnutria Hyproca in 1996. Mr. Schilstra graduated from the Bolsward College in the Netherlands with a bachelor in food technology, specialised in the dairy industry. He has more than 31 years of experience in the dairy industry. Before joining Ausnutria Hyproca, he was engaged in the field of R&D, quality assurance, investment plans and operations and has worked for engineering, multinational and dairy companies in the Netherlands.

Guoxiong Xiao Mr. Xiao Guoxiong is the Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of Ausnutria China and General Manager of the Allnutria Division., a subsidiary of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. He joined the Group since the establishment of Ausnutria China and served as the market project manager, sales director of northern China region, membership promotion director and general manager of the marketing department. Mr. Xiao graduated from a college, majoring in marketing, and has held positions in relation to the market development, marketing and promotion and sales management for liquid milk and high-end nutritional products since 1998. He has 16 years of experience in the industry in relation to budgeting management and team performance management.

Chang-Hai Tsai Mr. Tsai Chang-Hai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in medical science from China Medical University and holds a Doctor of Medical Science from the University of Tokyo. Mr. Tsai has extensive knowledge and expertise in the biomedical areas. Mr. Tsai is the founder and chairman of Asia University. He is also a professor and the chairman of China Medical University. Mr. Tsai serves the role of director in Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and Taiwan Optical Platform, the shares of which are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. He is also the director of Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. and Medeon Biodesign, Inc., which are listed on the GreTai Securities Market in Taiwan. Mr. Tsai is also a director of BioEngine Capital lnc. As at the date of this announcement, BioEngine Capital lnc. holds 9.89% of the shares of the Company and is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Center Laboratories, Inc., a substantial Shareholder. Mr. Tsai was a member of Supervisory Committee of the Central Health Insurance Administration of Ministry of Health and Welfare Taiwan, the deputy convener of the Central Medical Review Committee, a counselor of Ministry of Health and Welfare, a director of the Board of National Health Research Institutes and the chairman of Taiwan Hospital Association.

Xiaojun Zeng Mr. Zeng Xiaojun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in international trade economics. Mr. Zeng is currently a member of the executive management team, the chief strategy officer and the managing partner of Shenzhen GTJA Investment Group Co., Ltd. He is responsible for investment research, investment management, public relations in branding and corporate strategies. Mr. Zeng has extensive knowledge and expertise in the biotechnology industry. He served as senior management of several pharmaceutical companies, namely China Resource Sanjiu OTC Introduction Group and Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Sales Co. from 1996 to 2014. He was mainly responsible for market research, participating in sale, corporate strategies and new products introduction.

Mei-Yueh Ho Ms. Ho Mei-Yueh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from the National Taiwan University with a bachelor of agricultural chemistry. She is currently an independent director of AU Optronics Corporation, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., Kinpo Electronics, Inc. and Bank of Kaohsiung Ltd, the shares of which are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Ms. Ho has over 30 years of experience of working as a government officer in Taiwan, with a focus on economic affairs. Ms. Ho was the Minister of Ministry of Economic Affairs Taiwan from May 2004 to January 2006. She was the chairperson of The Council for Economic Planning and Development Taiwan from May 2007 to May 2008. During her tenure of service as a civil servant, Ms. Ho involved in the formation of various national policies, including Plans for National Development for Taiwan. From May 2013 to May 2015, Ms. Ho was also the independent director of Taiwan Pelican Express Co., Ltd, the shares of which are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Chun Fai Douglas Lau Mr. Lau Chun Fai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Mr. Lau has over 18 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial and corporate management. Mr. Lau graduated from the University of New South Wales with a bachelor of commerce degree in accounting and finance. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, CPA Australia and a founding member of the Institute of Accountants Exchange. Before joining the Group, Mr. Lau was a partner at Ernst & Young (Assurance and Advisory Business Services) Hong Kong and Beijing and a regional director (China and Hong Kong) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in English and Wales. Mr. Lau is an independent non-executive director of Chanjet Information Technology Company Limited (Stock code: 1588) since 2011.