Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)

1721.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,765JPY
5:47am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
¥2,771
Open
¥2,766
Day's High
¥2,773
Day's Low
¥2,751
Volume
37,600
Avg. Vol
659,528
52-wk High
¥2,825
52-wk Low
¥1,775

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Takashi Kagaya

60 2017 President, President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Hidehiko Ozaki

59 2015 Director of Finance, Director

Akihiko Aoyama

61 2017 Executive President of Subsidiary, Director

Noriaki Ito

65 2016 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Akio Ogawa

65 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director

Yoshihisa Ohmura

61 2016 President of Subsidiary, Director

Shigemi Sakamoto

61 2016 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kenichi Sato

59 2015 Executive Director

Norio Suda

61 2017 Director of Human Resources, Director

Hitoshi Kumagai

60 2013 Director of Business Planning, Director

Koichiro Kamiwaki

61 2017 Director

Tsuyoshi Nishiyama

63 2017 Director

Masahiko Miyashita

60 2016 Independent Director

Kenichi Narumiya

66 2015 Independent Director

Kazuyoshi Onohara

68 2017 Independent Director

Ryuji Saegusa

65 2017 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Takashi Kagaya

Mr. Takashi Kagaya has been serving as President and Representative Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NIPPON COMSYS CORPORATION since June 29, 2017. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Hidehiko Ozaki

Mr. Hidehiko Ozaki has been serving as Director of Finance and Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 26, 2015. He is also serving as Director in five subsidiaries, including Nippon COMSYS Corporation, SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation, TOSYS Corporation, Tsuken Corporation and COMSYS JOHO SYSTEM Corporation. He used to work for NTT FACILITIES, INC. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Akihiko Aoyama

Mr. Akihiko Aoyama has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, COMSYS JOHO SYSTEM Corporation, since June 2017. He used to work for other companies.

Noriaki Ito

Mr. Noriaki Ito has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation, since June 2016. He used to serve as Executive Officer and Director in NTT DOCOMO, INC., Vice President and Representative Director in NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION.

Akio Ogawa

Mr. Akio Ogawa has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TOSYS Corporation, since April 2013. He previously served as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of NTT Business and Director of another subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Yoshihisa Ohmura

Mr. Yoshihisa Ohmura has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tsuken Corporation, since June 2016. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation and another subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation.

Shigemi Sakamoto

Mr. Shigemi Sakamoto has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation, since June 2016. He previously served as Director of Human Resources in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation.

Kenichi Sato

Mr. Kenichi Sato has been serving as Executive Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is also in charge of NTT Business Promotion of the Company. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of NTT Business and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation. He also used to work for NTT-ME CORPORATION and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Norio Suda

Mr. Norio Suda has been serving as Director of Human Resources and Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer, Director of Human Resource Development and Director in a subsidiary, NIPPON COMSYS CORPORATION.

Hitoshi Kumagai

Mr. Hitoshi Kumagai has been serving as Director of Business Planning and Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation. His previous titles include Manager of Business Planning and Director in charge of Business Planning in the Company.

Koichiro Kamiwaki

Mr. Koichiro Kamiwaki has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary.

Tsuyoshi Nishiyama

Mr. Tsuyoshi Nishiyama has been serving as Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary. He used to work for NTT DOCOMO, INC.

Masahiko Miyashita

Mr. Masahiko Miyashita has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for TMI Associates. He used to work for Okamoto Glass Co., Ltd.

Kenichi Narumiya

Mr. Kenichi Narumiya has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for Fujitsu Limited. He used to work for FUJITSU TELECOM NETWORKS LIMITED, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Kazuyoshi Onohara

Mr. Kazuyoshi Onohara has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He used to work for NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN Pipeline & Engineering Co. Ltd. and other companies.

Ryuji Saegusa

Mr. Ryuji Saegusa has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also working for Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motors and Chubu Mitsubishi Motor Sales Corporation.

