Name Description

Takashi Kagaya Mr. Takashi Kagaya has been serving as President and Representative Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NIPPON COMSYS CORPORATION since June 29, 2017. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Hidehiko Ozaki Mr. Hidehiko Ozaki has been serving as Director of Finance and Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 26, 2015. He is also serving as Director in five subsidiaries, including Nippon COMSYS Corporation, SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation, TOSYS Corporation, Tsuken Corporation and COMSYS JOHO SYSTEM Corporation. He used to work for NTT FACILITIES, INC. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Akihiko Aoyama Mr. Akihiko Aoyama has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, COMSYS JOHO SYSTEM Corporation, since June 2017. He used to work for other companies.

Noriaki Ito Mr. Noriaki Ito has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation, since June 2016. He used to serve as Executive Officer and Director in NTT DOCOMO, INC., Vice President and Representative Director in NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION.

Akio Ogawa Mr. Akio Ogawa has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TOSYS Corporation, since April 2013. He previously served as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of NTT Business and Director of another subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Yoshihisa Ohmura Mr. Yoshihisa Ohmura has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tsuken Corporation, since June 2016. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation and another subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation.

Shigemi Sakamoto Mr. Shigemi Sakamoto has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation, since June 2016. He previously served as Director of Human Resources in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation.

Kenichi Sato Mr. Kenichi Sato has been serving as Executive Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is also in charge of NTT Business Promotion of the Company. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of NTT Business and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation. He also used to work for NTT-ME CORPORATION and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Norio Suda Mr. Norio Suda has been serving as Director of Human Resources and Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer, Director of Human Resource Development and Director in a subsidiary, NIPPON COMSYS CORPORATION.

Hitoshi Kumagai Mr. Hitoshi Kumagai has been serving as Director of Business Planning and Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation. His previous titles include Manager of Business Planning and Director in charge of Business Planning in the Company.

Koichiro Kamiwaki Mr. Koichiro Kamiwaki has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary.

Tsuyoshi Nishiyama Mr. Tsuyoshi Nishiyama has been serving as Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary. He used to work for NTT DOCOMO, INC.

Masahiko Miyashita Mr. Masahiko Miyashita has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for TMI Associates. He used to work for Okamoto Glass Co., Ltd.

Kenichi Narumiya Mr. Kenichi Narumiya has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for Fujitsu Limited. He used to work for FUJITSU TELECOM NETWORKS LIMITED, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Kazuyoshi Onohara Mr. Kazuyoshi Onohara has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He used to work for NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN Pipeline & Engineering Co. Ltd. and other companies.