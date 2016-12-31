Name Description

Muqing Wang Mr. Wang Muqing serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited. He is the founder of the Group and has served as a non-executive Director of the Company since 9 July 2010 and was re-designated as an executive Director on 30 March 2015. Mr. Wang was appointed as the chairman of the Board on 28 August 2013. He was appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee on 8 April 2016, and was appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee on 13 December 2016. He is also the controlling shareholder of the Company. He started his automobile trading business in 1996 and engaged in automobile dealership business. Mr. Wang founded the Group in 1999. Mr. Wang holds directorships in numerous major domestic subsidiaries of the Group, including (but not limited to) Wuhan Shengze Jietong Logistics Co., Ltd. (currently known as Wuhan Zhengtong United Industrial Investment Group Co., Ltd.), ZhengTong Automobile Investment Holding (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., Beijing Baozehang Automobile Sales Services Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen SCAS Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Tee Choong Koh Mr. Koh Tee Choong serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Durham University in the United Kingdom. Mr. Koh has been an executive Director of the Company since 21 March 2017. He joined the Company on 6 January 2017 and was appointed as the chief executive officer. He is responsible for the strategic planning and overall business management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for BMW China in 2006 and had served as the vice president sales and president. From 1989 to 1996, Mr. Koh held senior management positions in several international companies. Mr. Koh served as the regional manager of BMW Group China from 1997 to 2004 and was responsible for business in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau regions. Mr. Koh served as the managing director of BMW Concessionaires (HK) Ltd., a member of Sime Darby Group, from 2004 to 2006 and was responsible for businesses in Hong Kong and Macau regions.

Kunpeng Wang Mr. Wang Kunpeng serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in professional vehicle engineering from Jilin University of Technology, the PRC. Mr. Wang Kunpeng has been an executive Director since 20 July 2010 and served as a member of the Remuneration Committee from 20 July 2010 to 8 April 2016. He has held several senior management positions with the Group and its major subsidiaries after joining the Group in 2006, including the chief executive officer of the Group. Mr. Wang was re-designated as the vice chairman of the Board on 6 January 2017 and ceased to serve as the chief executive officer. He is currently responsible for the strategic planning of the Group. Before joining the Group, Mr. Wang worked for FAW-Volkswagen Sales Company Ltd., a company engaged in distribution-related activities with respect of Volkswagen automobiles, from 1997 to 2006, responsible for the management of the sale, after-sales services and logistics services relating to Audi and Volkswagen branded automobiles.

Zhubo Li Mr. Li Zhubo serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited. He obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Wuhan University, the PRC. Mr. Li has been an executive Director of the Company since 20 July 2010. He joined the Group in 1999 and is currently the chief financial officer of the Group, responsible for financial planning and financial management of the Company. Before joining the Group, Mr. Li has engaged in financial management in automobile dealership industry with nearly 23 years of experience in financial management in automobile dealership industry.

Yi Li Mr. Li Yi serves as Chief Operating Officer of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited. He graduated from Wuhan Automobile Polytechnic University, the PRC with a bachelor’s degree majoring in auto engineering. He was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on 16 November 2015 and resigned as the executive Director on 21 March 2017. Mr. Li Yi had held a number of senior management positions at the headquarters and several principal subsidiaries of the Group since joining the Group in February 2004. Since July 2012, he has been chief operating officer of the Company in charge of the overall operation and management of the Group’s distribution outlets. Mr. Li Yi is currently also the vice president of China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li Yi has been consistently engaged in the operation and management of auto dealing businesses. Mr. Li Yi has over 14 years’ experience in the management of auto dealing businesses.

Yong Jun Shao Mr. Shao Yong Jun serves as Vice President, Executive Director of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited. He obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the PRC. Mr. Shao has been an executive Director of the Company since 18 August 2011 and was a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company from 1 June 2012 to 8 April 2016. He has been the vice president of the Company since July 2011 and is currently in charge of the investor relations. Before joining the Group, Mr. Shao engaged in management of logistics services business in relation to automobile industry between 2004 and 2011, and was an auditor of KPMG China between 1997 and 2003.

To Wan Mr. Wan To serves as Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom. He has been an executive Director of the Company since 16 November 2015. Mr. Wan had been assistant to chief executive officer and general manager of the network development department of the Company since joining the Group in January 2008. Since April 2013, he has been vice president of the Company and is currently in charge of the investments and development of the Company. Since December 2013, Mr. Wan has also been serving as executive director of Shenzhen SCAS Investment Group Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wan worked with BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. from 2003 to 2006. Mr. Wan has nearly 16 years’ experience in marketing and investment for Chinese and foreign-invested auto dealers.

Wing Yee Yeung Ms. Yeung Wing Yee is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Yeung is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong in the field of commercial and corporate finance. Ms. Yeung graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Tong Cao Mr. Cao Tong serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director since 8 April 2016. Dr. Cao is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr. Cao is currently chairman of Xiamen International Financial Technology Co.,Ltd. and Shenzhen Han De Chuang Ke Financial Investment Co., Ltd. respectively, Dr. Cao is also an independent non-executive director of Bank of Dalian Co., Ltd. Dr. Cao worked with the planning and treasury department of the Beijing Branch of the People’s Bank of China from July 1990 to January 1994, and had been deputy general manager of the planning and treasury department, general manager of business department, assistant to the president and vice president of the Beijing Branch, general manager of the personal banking department of the head office and deputy head of the Shenzhen management department of China Merchants Bank from January 1994 to December 2004. He had also been assistant to the president and vice president of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 998) from December 2004 to August 2013 and had been an executive director from December 2011 to September 2013. He also served as the president of WeBank Co., Ltd. in Qianhai, Shenzhen from November 2014 to September 2015. He has nearly 27 years’ experience in finance industry. Dr. Cao obtained his master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in July 1999. He further obtained a Ph.D. in finance from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in June 2011 and a Ph.D. in business administration from Arizona State University, the United States in July 2015.

Tan Tan Wong Ms. Wong Tan Tan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has served as an independent non-executive Director since 13 December 2016. Ms. Wong also serves as a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Ms. Wong had served as a financial commissioner of the financial department and a senior manager of the marketing department at UTStarcom (USA) from March 2001 to February 2005, and served as an assistant to the chief executive officer at the Beijing headquarters of UTStarcom from February 2005 to April 2006. From May 2006 to September 2016, she was a chief representative and an executive director of the Beijing Office of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Ms. Wong studied business administration at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California, the United States from 1997 to 1998. From 1998 to 2000, she studied at the University of Southern California, Gordon S. Marshall School of Business, the United States, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance.