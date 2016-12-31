Name Description

Xinyi Cao Ms. Cao Xinyi serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Cao joined the Company in 2009. She has long-term experience in the business and operations of the Company, and she has been closely involved with the financial affairs of the Company and has a great deal of experience in respect of investors’ relations since joining the Company. Before joining the Company in 2009, Ms. Cao worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2005 to 2009. Ms. Cao is also a director of 20 subsidiaries of the Company, namely (1) Inner Mongolia Haotong, (2) E-Commodities (Beijing) Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., (3) Beijing Shacong E-commerce Co., Ltd., (4) Cheer Top Enterprises Limited, (5) Color Future International Limited, (6) Royce Petrochemicals Limited, (7) King Resources Holdings Limited, (8) Reach Goal Management Ltd, (9) Lucky Colour Limited, (10) Eternal International Logistics Limited, (11) Million Super Star Limited, (12) E-Commodities International Development (HK) Ltd, (13) E-Commodities (HK) Holdings Limited, (14) E-Commodities Logistics Co., Ltd., (15) Wisdom Elite Inc. Limited, (16) Standard Rich Inc Limited, (17) Rise Deal Enterprises Limited, (18) Great Trend Enterprises Limited, (19) Glorious Gold Holdings Limited and (20) Prospect Time Inc Limited. Ms. Cao is currently an independent non-executive director of Kuang Chi Science Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 0439). She graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2005. Ms. Cao is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Wengang Wang Mr. Wang Wengang serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company since 18 July 2016. Mr. Wang served as the deputy general manager of Minmetals South-East Asia Corporation Pte. Ltd. in May 2014 and the general manager of Minmetals South-East Asia Corporation Pte. Ltd. from January 2016 to April 2016. From 1996, he was the manager of the cement department of China National Minerals Import & Export Company under China Minmetals Corporation, a deputy general manager of Minmetals Ningbo Trading Company, the general manager of Minmetals Ningbo Bonded Zone Company, a director of Minmetals Korea Co. Ltd. and head of its raw material department, the general manager of the coal department of China National Minerals Co., Ltd. and a deputy director of the raw material business department and general manager of the coal department of Minmetals Development Co., Ltd.. From 5 September 2012 to 4 September 2015, he was a director of Beijing Haohua Energy Resource Co Ltd (601101. SS), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Wang is the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company, namely E-Commodities Holdings Private Limited, Shannan Rongtai Energy Co., Ltd., Nantong Million Super Star Coking Coal Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang graduated from Shanghai University of International Business and Economics in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree and received an MBA degree from Macau University of Science and Technology in 2008 and an EMBA degree from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University in 2009.

Yaxu Wang Mr. Wang Yaxu serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of Winsway Enterprises Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang Yaxu joined the Group in 1995, where he was mainly responsible for financial management. He then became an employee of the Company in 2007 upon the Company’s establishment and is responsible for the accounting and the financial management of the Group. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company, namely, Ejina Qi Ruyi Winsway Energy Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Haotong, Erlianhaote Hootong Energy Co., Ltd., Shannan Rongtai Energy Co., Ltd, Inner Mongolia Minghua Clean Energy Co., Ltd, and a supervisor of Yingkou Haotong Mining Co., Ltd., Urad Zhongqi Yiteng Mining Co., Ltd., Urad Zhongqi Tengshengda Energy Co., Ltd., Bayannur Hutie Ruyi Logistics Co., Ltd., Ejina Qi Haotong Energy Co., Ltd., Manzhouli Haotong Energy Co., Ltd., Baotou-city Haotong Energy Co., Ltd., Ulanqab Haotong Energy Co., Ltd., Erlian Winsway Mining Co., Ltd., Erlian Junrong Winsway Mining Co., Ltd., Nantong Million Super Star Coking Coal Co., Ltd., Nantong Haotong Energy Co., Ltd., Beijing Shacong E-Commerce Inc. Ltd. and Longkou Winsway Energy Co., Ltd., Nantong E-Commodities Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. He studied industrial management and engineering at and graduated from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1995, and graduated with an EMBA degree from Beijing Jiaotong University in 2011.

Hongchan Zhu Ms. Zhu Hongchan is the Vice President, Executive Director of Winsway Enterprises Holdings Limited. Ms. Zhu was appointed as a Director on 18 June 2010 and re-appointed on 1 July 2016. She joined Winsway Group in 1995 and has worked in the Chemical Trading and Sales departments of our parent group where she accumulated extensive experience in the value-adding operations of energy resources and commodities, and which has enabled Ms. Zhu to successfully lead and manage the sales team of our Group in implementing our Group’s sales and future growth strategies. Ms. Zhu became a Vice President of our Group in October 2008 and is responsible for the management of the procurement of coal and sales activities. Ms. Zhu is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company, namely Legend York Star Limited and E-Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd.. Ms. Zhu graduated from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in Management Engineering and an EMBA degree from Beijing Jiaotong University in 2011.

Zhi Chen Mr. Chen Zhi is Vice President of the Company. He has profound experience of over 30 years in petrochemical industry. He used to work for Sinopec Corp. for over 10 years and has been working on Winsway Group for 18 years. With these working experience, he became an industry recognized expert in energy and commodities trading and its relevant value-added business. He established an extensive and sum network with end-customers, petrochemical products suppliers, banks, and shipping companies. He obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration from Beijing Jiaotong University in 2012.

Jingmin Di Ms. Di Jingmin is Vice President of the Company. Ms. Di is responsible for human resources management and information center of the Group. Ms. Di joined Winsway Group in 1995, where she was mainly responsible for investment management. She then became an employee of the Group in 2007 upon the establishment of the Company. She is also a director of the Company’s subsidiary, Inner Mongolia Haotong, and a Vice President of E-Commodities (Beijing). She graduated from Beijing University of Chemical Technology with a bachelor’s degree in management engineering in 1995. Ms. Di also obtained a Master of Laws degree from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 2009.

Jianlou Li Mr. Li Jianlou serves as Vice President of the Company. He is responsible for the management of coal transportation. Mr. Li joined Winsway Group in 1992 and became an employee of the Company in 2007 upon the establishment of the Company. Mr. Li is also a Board Director and Chairman of the joint venture companies established together by the Company and railway authorities. In 2012, Mr. Li obtained a Master of Business Administration Degree from Beijing Jiaotong University.

Lisheng Guo Mr. Guo Lisheng serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company since 18 July 2016. He is also a director and the general manager of Minmetals South-East Asia Corporation Pte. Ltd. since May 2016. From 1993, he was the general manager of China Gulf Building Material Co., Ltd., a director and deputy general manager of Minmetals (U.K.) Ltd., a deputy general manager of Minmetals Steel Co., Ltd., the executive vice president of Minmetals Inc., a deputy general manager of the mineral resources department of China Minmetals Corporation and a deputy general manager of Minmetals Exploration & Development Co., Ltd. and the president of China Metais E Minerais (Brasil) Ltd.. Mr. Guo graduated from Xiamen University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics specialized in international trade in 1984, and became a Senior International Business Engineer in 2002.

Zhikai Gao Mr. Gao Zhikai serves as Independent Non-Executive Director the Company since 18 July 2016. Mr. Gao is currently the chairman of China Energy Security Institute, a vice chairman of Sino-Europe United Investment Corporation and a non-executive Director of Huanxi Media Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1003). Mr. Gao is also a current affairs commentator with CCTV News and appears regularly with BBC, CNN, Channel News Asia, Al Jazeera, NHK, RT, and other major news media. Mr. Gao has extensive work experience in diplomacy, legal, securities regulation, investment bank, equity investment, corporate management and charity. Mr. Gao was an interpreter for Mr. Deng Xiaoping and other Chinese leaders in the 1980s and worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China. He also worked in the Secretariat of the United Nations and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Mr. Gao has held senior positions in Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation and Daiwa Securities. He has also held senior corporate positions in PCCW, Henderson Group and CNOOC Limited. Mr. Gao was the general counsel to Saudi Aramco and other companies. Mr. Gao obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a master degree in Political Science from Yale Graduate School, a master degree in English Literature from Beijing University of Foreign Studies, and a bachelor degree in English Literature from Suzhou University. Mr. Gao is a licensed attorney-at-law in the State of New York, USA.

Yuk Keung Ng Mr. Ng Yuk Keung is the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ng is currently an executive director and the chief financial officer of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 3888), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Ng worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers for over 12 years from 1988 to 2001. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Ng was the Chief Financial Officer of International School of Beijing, an academic institution in Beijing, China. He subsequently joined Australian Business Lawyers, a law firm in Australia in 2003 and was later appointed as a consultant in 2004 responsible for advising on accounting matters. From 2004 to 2006, he was the deputy chief financial officer, a joint company secretary and the qualified accountant of Irico Group Electronics Company Limited (stock code: 0438), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. From 2006 to 2010, Mr. Ng was a vice-president, the chief financial officer, the company secretary and the qualified accountant of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Ng was an executive director and the chief financial officer of China NT Pharma Group Company Limited (Stock Code: 1011), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Ng graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences in 1988 and a master’s degree in Global Business Management and E-commerce in 2002. He is a professional accountant and a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.