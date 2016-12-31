Edition:
CRRC Corp Ltd (1766.HK)

1766.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.17 (-2.29%)
Prev Close
HK$7.42
Open
HK$7.38
Day's High
HK$7.39
Day's Low
HK$7.22
Volume
27,429,498
Avg. Vol
19,212,609
52-wk High
HK$7.99
52-wk Low
HK$6.66

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hualong Liu

55 2016 Chairman of the Board

Yongcai Sun

52 2017 President, Director

Yanjing Zhan

54 2007 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Qiliang Lou

54 2012 Vice President

Jun Wang

54 2012 Vice President

Weiping Yu

61 2015 Vice President

Renqiang Shao

53 2015 Chief Economist

Xinning Zhang

53 2012 Chief Engineer

Jilong Xie

51 2015 Secretary of the Board

Zhiyong Liu

60 2015 Non-Executive Director

Jiaqiang Chen

66 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Guo'an Li

65 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Zhuo Wu

67 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Dinghua Xin

58 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Hualong Liu

Mr. Liu Hualong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in CRRC Corporation Limited since December 6, 2016. He is also serving as General Manager and Director in CRRC Group Corporation Limited. He used to be Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of another company, and Deputy General Manager in the Company's major shareholder.

Yongcai Sun

Mr. Sun Yongcai has been serving as President, Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since October 13, 2017. He used to be Vice President in China CNR Corporation Limited.

Yanjing Zhan

Ms. Zhan Yanjing has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since December 2007. She used to be Chief Accounting Officer in the Company's major shareholder, Chief Economist in a Henan-based plant, Deputy General Manager, Deputy Manager-Securities, Manager-Finance, Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant General Manager in other companies. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Peking University, China.

Qiliang Lou

Mr. Lou Qiliang has been serving as Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since October 26, 2012. He used to serve as General Manager and Executive Director in another company.

Jun Wang

Mr. Wang Jun has been serving as Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since October 26, 2012. He used to serve as Director, Chief Engineer, General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board in another company. He holds Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Tsinghua University, China.

Weiping Yu

Mr. Yu Weiping has been serving as Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He used to be Vice President in China CNR Corporation Limited.

Renqiang Shao

Mr. Shao Renqiang has been serving as Chief Economist in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also serving as Director in another company, where he used to be Deputy General Manager and Chief Accounting Officer. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Tongji University, China.

Xinning Zhang

Mr. Zhang Xinning has been serving as Chief Engineer in CRRC Corporation Limited since November 13, 2012. He is also serving as Director in a Ziyang-based company. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from Northern Jiaotong University, China.

Jilong Xie

Mr. Xie Jilong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration.

Zhiyong Liu

Mr. Liu Zhiyong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also serving as Outside Director in China National Coal Group Corp., as well as Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited.

Jiaqiang Chen

Mr. Chen Jiaqiang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation Of China Ltd.

Guo'an Li

Mr. Li Guo'an has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also Outside Director in Wuhan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.

Zhuo Wu

Mr. Wu Zhuo has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also Outside Director in Wuhan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.

Dinghua Xin

Mr. Xin Dinghua has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in six other companies including China Railway Construction Corporation and China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Hualong Liu

839,700

Yongcai Sun

694,900

Yanjing Zhan

694,900

Qiliang Lou

688,300

Jun Wang

688,300

Weiping Yu

--

Renqiang Shao

613,000

Xinning Zhang

608,500

Jilong Xie

832,800

Zhiyong Liu

--

Jiaqiang Chen

140,000

Guo'an Li

144,000

Zhuo Wu

139,000

Dinghua Xin

--
As Of  31 Dec 2016

