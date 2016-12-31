Name Description

Hualong Liu Mr. Liu Hualong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in CRRC Corporation Limited since December 6, 2016. He is also serving as General Manager and Director in CRRC Group Corporation Limited. He used to be Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of another company, and Deputy General Manager in the Company's major shareholder.

Yongcai Sun Mr. Sun Yongcai has been serving as President, Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since October 13, 2017. He used to be Vice President in China CNR Corporation Limited.

Yanjing Zhan Ms. Zhan Yanjing has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since December 2007. She used to be Chief Accounting Officer in the Company's major shareholder, Chief Economist in a Henan-based plant, Deputy General Manager, Deputy Manager-Securities, Manager-Finance, Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant General Manager in other companies. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Peking University, China.

Qiliang Lou Mr. Lou Qiliang has been serving as Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since October 26, 2012. He used to serve as General Manager and Executive Director in another company.

Jun Wang Mr. Wang Jun has been serving as Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since October 26, 2012. He used to serve as Director, Chief Engineer, General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board in another company. He holds Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Tsinghua University, China.

Weiping Yu Mr. Yu Weiping has been serving as Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He used to be Vice President in China CNR Corporation Limited.

Renqiang Shao Mr. Shao Renqiang has been serving as Chief Economist in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also serving as Director in another company, where he used to be Deputy General Manager and Chief Accounting Officer. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Tongji University, China.

Xinning Zhang Mr. Zhang Xinning has been serving as Chief Engineer in CRRC Corporation Limited since November 13, 2012. He is also serving as Director in a Ziyang-based company. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from Northern Jiaotong University, China.

Jilong Xie Mr. Xie Jilong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration.

Zhiyong Liu Mr. Liu Zhiyong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also serving as Outside Director in China National Coal Group Corp., as well as Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited.

Jiaqiang Chen Mr. Chen Jiaqiang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation Of China Ltd.

Guo'an Li Mr. Li Guo'an has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also Outside Director in Wuhan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.

Zhuo Wu Mr. Wu Zhuo has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also Outside Director in Wuhan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.