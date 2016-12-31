CRRC Corp Ltd (1766.HK)
1766.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.17 (-2.29%)
Prev Close
HK$7.42
Open
HK$7.38
Day's High
HK$7.39
Day's Low
HK$7.22
Volume
27,429,498
Avg. Vol
19,212,609
52-wk High
HK$7.99
52-wk Low
HK$6.66
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hualong Liu
|55
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Yongcai Sun
|52
|2017
|President, Director
|
Yanjing Zhan
|54
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Qiliang Lou
|54
|2012
|Vice President
|
Jun Wang
|54
|2012
|Vice President
|
Weiping Yu
|61
|2015
|Vice President
|
Renqiang Shao
|53
|2015
|Chief Economist
|
Xinning Zhang
|53
|2012
|Chief Engineer
|
Jilong Xie
|51
|2015
|Secretary of the Board
|
Zhiyong Liu
|60
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Jiaqiang Chen
|66
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Guo'an Li
|65
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Zhuo Wu
|67
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Dinghua Xin
|58
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hualong Liu
|Mr. Liu Hualong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in CRRC Corporation Limited since December 6, 2016. He is also serving as General Manager and Director in CRRC Group Corporation Limited. He used to be Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of another company, and Deputy General Manager in the Company's major shareholder.
|
Yongcai Sun
|Mr. Sun Yongcai has been serving as President, Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since October 13, 2017. He used to be Vice President in China CNR Corporation Limited.
|
Yanjing Zhan
|Ms. Zhan Yanjing has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since December 2007. She used to be Chief Accounting Officer in the Company's major shareholder, Chief Economist in a Henan-based plant, Deputy General Manager, Deputy Manager-Securities, Manager-Finance, Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant General Manager in other companies. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Peking University, China.
|
Qiliang Lou
|Mr. Lou Qiliang has been serving as Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since October 26, 2012. He used to serve as General Manager and Executive Director in another company.
|
Jun Wang
|Mr. Wang Jun has been serving as Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since October 26, 2012. He used to serve as Director, Chief Engineer, General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board in another company. He holds Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Tsinghua University, China.
|
Weiping Yu
|Mr. Yu Weiping has been serving as Vice President in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He used to be Vice President in China CNR Corporation Limited.
|
Renqiang Shao
|Mr. Shao Renqiang has been serving as Chief Economist in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also serving as Director in another company, where he used to be Deputy General Manager and Chief Accounting Officer. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Tongji University, China.
|
Xinning Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Xinning has been serving as Chief Engineer in CRRC Corporation Limited since November 13, 2012. He is also serving as Director in a Ziyang-based company. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from Northern Jiaotong University, China.
|
Jilong Xie
|Mr. Xie Jilong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration.
|
Zhiyong Liu
|Mr. Liu Zhiyong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also serving as Outside Director in China National Coal Group Corp., as well as Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited.
|
Jiaqiang Chen
|Mr. Chen Jiaqiang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation Of China Ltd.
|
Guo'an Li
|Mr. Li Guo'an has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also Outside Director in Wuhan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.
|
Zhuo Wu
|Mr. Wu Zhuo has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited since June 1, 2015. He is also Outside Director in Wuhan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.
|
Dinghua Xin
|Mr. Xin Dinghua has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in six other companies including China Railway Construction Corporation and China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hualong Liu
|839,700
|
Yongcai Sun
|694,900
|
Yanjing Zhan
|694,900
|
Qiliang Lou
|688,300
|
Jun Wang
|688,300
|
Weiping Yu
|--
|
Renqiang Shao
|613,000
|
Xinning Zhang
|608,500
|
Jilong Xie
|832,800
|
Zhiyong Liu
|--
|
Jiaqiang Chen
|140,000
|
Guo'an Li
|144,000
|
Zhuo Wu
|139,000
|
Dinghua Xin
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hualong Liu
|0
|0
|
Yongcai Sun
|0
|0
|
Yanjing Zhan
|0
|0
|
Qiliang Lou
|0
|0
|
Jun Wang
|0
|0
|
Weiping Yu
|0
|0
|
Renqiang Shao
|0
|0
|
Xinning Zhang
|0
|0
|
Jilong Xie
|0
|0
|
Zhiyong Liu
|0
|0
|
Jiaqiang Chen
|0
|0
|
Guo'an Li
|0
|0
|
Zhuo Wu
|0
|0
|
Dinghua Xin
|0
|0