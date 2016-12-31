Name Description

Xiaoyan Sun Ms. Sun Xiaoyan has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager, Executive Director in GF Securities Co., Ltd. She is also serving as General Manager of Finance Department in the Company. She holds a Master's degree. She is also Director in a fund management company. She was Deputy General Manager of Finance, General Manager of Finance, Deputy General Manager of Investment and Operating and Chief Financial Officer in the Company's former entity, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager in a funds management company.

Jifu Wu Mr. Wu Jifu has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer, Deputy General Manager in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since May 13, 2014. He holds a Master's degree.

Zhihai Lin Mr. Lin Zhihai has been serving as General Manager and Director in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since April 27, 2011. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in a Hong Kong-based company. He was Executive Deputy General Manager in the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager of Investment Banking, General Manager of Dalian Operating Branch, Chairman of the Board, General Manager and Executive Vice President in four other companies.

Li Qin Mr. Qin Li has been serving as Executive Deputy General Manager and Director in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since April 27, 2011. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Director in two other companies, respectively. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company, as well as Executive Deputy General Manager of Investment Banking, General Manager of Investment and Asset Management, General Manager of Capital Operation, General Manager of Planning and Management, Assistant President, and Vice President in a securities company.

Xi Ouyang Mr. Ouyang Xi has been serving as Deputy General Manager in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since March 1, 2010. He holds a Master's degree in Economics. He is also serving as Director in a Hong Kong-based company. He was Deputy Manager of Investment Banking, Executive Deputy General Manager, General Manager of Investment and Operating, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Secretary of the Board in the Company's former entity, and Director in a fund company.

Long Yang Mr. Yang Long has been serving as Deputy General Manager in GF Securities Co., Ltd since May 16, 2012. He is also serving as Assistant General Manager and General Manager-Shenzhen Branch in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economic Information from Nankai University, China in 1988, a Master's degree in Political Economics from Party School of the Central Committee of CPC in 1991 and a Ph.D in Corporate Management from Nankai University, China in 2003.

Binhua Luo Mr. Luo Binhua has been serving as Secretary of the Board and Deputy General Manager in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since March 1, 2010. He holds a Master's degree in Economics. He is also serving as Director in a Hong Kong-based company. He was Manager of Investment Banking, Deputy General Manager, General Manager, General Manager of Investment Banking, Assistant President, Vice President and Secretary of the Board in the Company's former entity, as well as Chairman of the Board in an investment management company.

Shuzhi Shang Mr. Shang Shuzhi has been serving as Director in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since March 1, 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Liaoning Cheng Da Co., Ltd. and Chairman of the Board in Liaoning Cheng Da Group. He was Deputy General Manager in a Liaoning-based textile import and export company, as well as General Manager in another company.