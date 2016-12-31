Edition:
India

GF Securities Co Ltd (1776.HK)

1776.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$17.20
Open
HK$17.02
Day's High
HK$17.28
Day's Low
HK$16.80
Volume
5,266,685
Avg. Vol
4,384,598
52-wk High
HK$18.56
52-wk Low
HK$15.34

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shuming Sun

55 2012 Chairman of the Board

Xiaoyan Sun

45 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager, Executive Director

Jifu Wu

52 2014 Chief Compliance Officer, Deputy General Manager

Zhihai Lin

53 2011 General Manager, Director

Li Qin

49 2011 Executive Deputy General Manager, Director

Xi Ouyang

49 2010 Deputy General Manager

Long Yang

53 2012 Deputy General Manager

Wei Zhang

41 2014 Deputy General Manager

Binhua Luo

52 2010 Secretary of the Board, Deputy General Manager

Xiulin Li

64 2014 Director

Shuzhi Shang

64 2010 Director

Jiale Chen

56 2015 Independent Director

Jiwei Liu

56 2011 Independent Director

Xin Tang

45 2014 Independent Director

Xiong Yang

51 2014 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Shuming Sun

Xiaoyan Sun

Ms. Sun Xiaoyan has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager, Executive Director in GF Securities Co., Ltd. She is also serving as General Manager of Finance Department in the Company. She holds a Master's degree. She is also Director in a fund management company. She was Deputy General Manager of Finance, General Manager of Finance, Deputy General Manager of Investment and Operating and Chief Financial Officer in the Company's former entity, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager in a funds management company.

Jifu Wu

Mr. Wu Jifu has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer, Deputy General Manager in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since May 13, 2014. He holds a Master's degree.

Zhihai Lin

Mr. Lin Zhihai has been serving as General Manager and Director in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since April 27, 2011. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in a Hong Kong-based company. He was Executive Deputy General Manager in the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager of Investment Banking, General Manager of Dalian Operating Branch, Chairman of the Board, General Manager and Executive Vice President in four other companies.

Li Qin

Mr. Qin Li has been serving as Executive Deputy General Manager and Director in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since April 27, 2011. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Director in two other companies, respectively. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company, as well as Executive Deputy General Manager of Investment Banking, General Manager of Investment and Asset Management, General Manager of Capital Operation, General Manager of Planning and Management, Assistant President, and Vice President in a securities company.

Xi Ouyang

Mr. Ouyang Xi has been serving as Deputy General Manager in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since March 1, 2010. He holds a Master's degree in Economics. He is also serving as Director in a Hong Kong-based company. He was Deputy Manager of Investment Banking, Executive Deputy General Manager, General Manager of Investment and Operating, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Secretary of the Board in the Company's former entity, and Director in a fund company.

Long Yang

Mr. Yang Long has been serving as Deputy General Manager in GF Securities Co., Ltd since May 16, 2012. He is also serving as Assistant General Manager and General Manager-Shenzhen Branch in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economic Information from Nankai University, China in 1988, a Master's degree in Political Economics from Party School of the Central Committee of CPC in 1991 and a Ph.D in Corporate Management from Nankai University, China in 2003.

Wei Zhang

Binhua Luo

Mr. Luo Binhua has been serving as Secretary of the Board and Deputy General Manager in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since March 1, 2010. He holds a Master's degree in Economics. He is also serving as Director in a Hong Kong-based company. He was Manager of Investment Banking, Deputy General Manager, General Manager, General Manager of Investment Banking, Assistant President, Vice President and Secretary of the Board in the Company's former entity, as well as Chairman of the Board in an investment management company.

Xiulin Li

Shuzhi Shang

Mr. Shang Shuzhi has been serving as Director in GF Securities Co., Ltd. since March 1, 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Liaoning Cheng Da Co., Ltd. and Chairman of the Board in Liaoning Cheng Da Group. He was Deputy General Manager in a Liaoning-based textile import and export company, as well as General Manager in another company.

Jiale Chen

Jiwei Liu

Mr. Liu Jiwei has been serving as Independent Director of GF Securities Co., Ltd. since April 27, 2011. He holds a Master's degree. He is also Professor and a Certified Public Accountant. He is also serving as Independent Director in Shenyang Huitian Thermal Power Co., Ltd.

Xin Tang

Xiong Yang

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Shuming Sun

4,279,700

Xiaoyan Sun

2,710,600

Jifu Wu

3,888,700

Zhihai Lin

41,052,000

Li Qin

2,822,800

Xi Ouyang

2,789,500

Long Yang

2,847,700

Wei Zhang

3,128,200

Binhua Luo

2,766,600

Xiulin Li

150,000

Shuzhi Shang

150,000

Jiale Chen

225,000

Jiwei Liu

225,000

Xin Tang

225,000

Xiong Yang

225,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

