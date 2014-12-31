Name Description

Jun Pan Mr. Pan Jun serves as Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. He joined the Group in 1999 and is responsible for the overall operation of the Group’s projects, the formulation of the Group’s development strategies, as well as supervising the project planning, business and operation management of the Group. He is also currently the president of Fantasia Group (China) Co., Ltd. (Fantasia Group (China)), the general manager of Shenzhen Fantasia Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Fantasia Real Estate Group) and the director of a number of the Group’s subsidiaries. Mr. Pan has over 16 years of experience in the real estate development industry in China and prior to joining the Group, Mr. Pan was the project manager, the manager of the marketing department, the manager of the valuation department and the assistant to the general manager of World Union Real Estate Consultancy (Shenzhen) Ltd. Mr. Pan has obtained a Bachelor’s degree in conservancy and hydropower engineering from Chengdu University of Science and Technology in 1992 and holds an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University. Mr. Pan is also a registered property valuer in China and a member of the Shenzhen Institution of Real Estate Appraisers.

Kam Tong Lam Mr. Lam Kam Tong (Tony) serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary and Executive Director of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. He has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective November 30, 2012. Before joining the Company, Mr. Lam worked in the capacity of executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) which is engaged in property development business in the People’s Republic of China for more than three years. Mr. Lam has over 14 years of experience in professional audit and experience in investor relations management, auditing, mergers and acquisitions and overseas financing. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Lam obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in July 2001. He had been the company secretary and qualified accountant of Greentown China Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange from May 2006 to October 2008. Mr. Lam is currently an independent non-executive director of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited, company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Xue Bin Tang Mr. Tang Xue Bin is Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colour Life, a subsidiary of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. He was appointed as a director of Colour Life on 30 October 2012 and was redesignated as an executive director of Colour Life on 11 June 2014. He is also the chief executive officer of Colour Life. He joined the Group in 2002 and is responsible for the operation and management of Colour Life Group. He also serves as the general manager of a number of subsidiaries of Colour Life Group. Mr. Tang has over 15 years of experience in property management. Prior to joining the Group, he worked at China Overseas Property Management Co., Ltd.

Zhiguang Chen Mr. Chen Zhiguang is the Vice President of Shenzhen Fantasia Culture Tourism Management Company Limited. a subsidiary of the company. Mr. Chen joined the Group in August 2014 and is responsible for the back-end business and new overseas business of Shenzhen Fantasia Culture Tourism Management Company Limited including finance, human resources and operation. Prior to joining the Group, he was the officer-in-charge of Standard Chartered Bank, Taiwan branch from 2004 to 2014, the general manager of credit card business of American International Group from 2001 to 2004, the vice president of credit card business of Taiwan Region of Citibank from 1993 to 2001 and the general manager of consumer goods licensing of Taiwan Disney from 1989 to 1993. Mr. Chen received a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical and Chemical Engineering from Cheng Kung University in Taiwan in 1981.

Chuhua Jiao Mr. Jiao Chuhua serves as Vice President of Fantasia Group (China) Company Limited, a subsidiary of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. Mr. Jiao joined the Group in December 2011 and is responsible for the financing business of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, he was the director of Gaosheng Consultancy Co., Ltd from 2005 to 2011, the deputy general manager of the asset management and investment department of Kaili Asset Management Co., Ltd. from 2002 to 2005 and the audit manager of the Anderson HuaQiang CPA accounting firm from 1997 to 2002. Mr. Jiao received a Bachelor's degree in finance from Jiangxi College of Finance and Economics (Now Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics) in 1991.

Zongbao Liu Mr. Liu Zongbao is Vice President of Shenzhen Fantasia Real Estate Group Company Limited and the General Manager of its Shenzhen office, a subsidiary of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. Mr. Liu joined the Group in March 2005 as the general manager of Chengdu Tonghe Real Estate Development Co., Ltd (Chengdu Tonghe) and was responsible for the operation of Chengdu Tonghe. Prior to joining the Group, he was the deputy general manager of Shenzhen Zhonglian Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. from 2004 to 2005 and the manager of the marketing and sales department of Shenzhen Xinghe Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.from 2001 to 2003. Mr. Liu received his Bachelor's degree in construction management engineering from Southeast University in 1991.

Xuesen Zhang Mr. Zhang Xuesen is the Vice President of Shenzhen Fantasia Real Estate Group Company Limited, a subsidiary of the company. He is responsible for operation management department and procurement contract department of the operation center. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in March 2014. Prior to joining the Group, he was the deputy general manager of China Construction Fourth Engineering Division Corp. Ltd. from 2012 to 2014, the general manager of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited), Guangdong branch from 1988 to 2012. Mr. Zhang received a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Civil Architecture from Harbin Civil Engineering and Architecture Institute in 1988.

Jinquan Zhou Mr. Zhou Jinquan is the Vice President of Fantasia Group (China) Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of the company Mr. Zhou joined the Group in January 2013 and is responsible for the financial development department as well as the micro credit and financial leasing business. Prior to joining the Group, he was the deputy president of China Resources Bank of Zhuhai Head Office . Mr. Zhou obtained a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Renmin University of China in July 1989 and a Master's degree in Finance from Renmin University of China in July 1992. Before joining the Company, Mr. Zhou worked in the capacity of deputy president of China Resources Bank of Zhuhai Head Office from January 2011 to January 2013. He worked in the capacity of deputy president of Guangxi Beibu Gulf Bank Head Office from October 2008 to January 2011. He had been the assistant to the president of Guosen Securities Co., Ltd.from June 2004 to October 2008, and the general manager of International Department of Guoyuan Securities Co., Ltd from September 2001 to June 2004. He had served as the deputy general manager of International Department, general manager of Business Department and Institution Department of Industrial and Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Branch from April 1994 to September 2001, the staff member of General Office of Guangdong Provincial Government Institute of International Economic Technology from July 1992 to April 1994, and the staff member of Industrial and Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Beijing Branch, Haidian Office from September 1989 to July 1990. Mr. Zhou did not hold any directorship in the last three years in public companies which are listed in Hong Kong or overseas.

Jianxun Jian Mr. Jian Jianxun is the General Counsel of Fantasia Holdings Group (China) Co., Limited a subsidiary of the company. Mr. Jian joined the Group in March 2014 and is responsible for legal department and audit monitoring department . Prior to joining the Group, he was a lawyer of Zhong Yin Law Firm in Beijing from 2013 to 2014 and senior legal specialist , deputy manager , manager, assistant manager ,deputy general manager (chief compliance officer and general counsel of the Group of Polaris Financial Group from 2001 to 2012. Mr. Jian received a PhD in Law from University of International Business and Economics in 2013 and a Master’s degree in International Laws from Tamkang University in Taiwan in 1998.

Dong Dong Mr. Dong Dong is Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Colour Life effective 11 June 2014. He is also the chief operating officer of Colour Life. He joined the Group in 2004 and is responsible for the operation and management of information technology of Colour Life Group. He was the general manager of Shenzhen Kaiyuan Tongji from 2004 to 2005. In 2013, he became the vice president of Colour Life Group. Mr. Dong has 15 years of experience in property management. Prior to joining the Group, he was the manager, deputy manager and assistant manager of engineering department of China Overseas Property Management Co., Ltd. , a company which is principally engaged in property development from September 1998 to January 2002, where he was primarily responsible for the management and operation of property development projects. He was the deputy chief engineer of Shenzhen Kaiyuan International Property Management Co., Ltd. , a company which is principally engaged in property management from February 2002 to December 2004, where he was primarily responsible for the management and operation of property development projects. He was the electrical engineer and chief officer of quality control department and the senior engineer of Xinjiang Construction Corps No. 1 Construction and Installation Company, a company which is principally engaged in the engineering and construction business from November 1993 to May 1996, where he was primarily responsible for the management and operation of engineering and construction projects. Prior to November 1993, he was also a teacher of Xinjiang Shihezi University. Mr. Dong attended and completed a master research teaching assistance training course in fundamental physics at Sichuan University in July 1992. Mr. Dong obtained the certificate from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in July 2013.

Qinwei Zhou Mr. Zhou Qinwei is Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer of Colour Life, a subsidiary of the company. He joined the Group in 2013 and is responsible for financial management of Colour Life Group. Mr. Zhou has approximately 13 years of experience in accounting and financial management and control. Prior to joining the Group, he was the group financial controller in Le Gaga Holdings Ltd. , a company which is principally engaged in greenhouse vegetable production from March 2010 to December 2012, where he was primarily responsible for the financial management of the company. He worked at Syngenta (China) Investment Co., Ltd., a company which is principally engaged in crop protection business from October 2006 to February 2010 where his last position held was the China financial controller and was primarily responsible for the financial management of the company. He served as a manager in Cap Gemini, a company which is principally engaged in IT services and business consultancy from January 2006 to October 2006, where he was primarily responsible for outsourcing projects’ management and operation. Prior to 2006, he served as senior accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers from July 2001 to January 2006, where he was primarily responsible for audit work and preparing financial statements. Mr. Zhou graduated from Sun Yet-Sen University with a Bachelor’s degree of Management in July 2001, and obtained an executive education program certificate from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in August 2014.

Bo Deng Mr. Deng Bo is an Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company in April 2010. He is appointed as the executive director of the Company on 17 January 2017. Mr. Deng currently serves as the assistant chief executive of Fantasia Group (China) Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and is responsible for the strategy management department, information department, mass data center, Leed Home Company , he Company’s Japan branch, Soushe Community Services Development Research Institute and Innovative Financial Research Institute (authorized custodian). Mr. Deng graduated from Hunan University in June 1989 with a Bachelor’s degree in Architectural Studies. He also earned a Master’s degree in Architectural Studies from the same university in July 1995. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Deng held the position of investment development director of Oceanwide Real Estate Group from December 1998 to April 2010; from May 1997 to November 1998, he served as a design director of Shenzhen Grand Field Real Estate Development Co., Limited; from July 1995 to May 1997, he served as an architectural designer of Shenzhen Nanyou Engineering Design Limited Company; and from August 1990 to March 1992, he served as an architectural designer of Changsha Institute of Architectural Design. Mr. Deng has not held any directorships in any companies the securities

Jie Zeng Ms. Zeng Jie (Baby) serves as Executive Director of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. She is also a member of the Company's nomination committee. From 1994 to 1996, Ms. Zeng was the general manager of Shenzhen Kingkey Property Development Company Limited. In 1996, Ms. Zeng established Fantasia Group (China) Company Limited. During the period from 2006 to 2011, Ms. Zeng was the chairlady of Fantasia Group (China) Company Limited and Shenzhen Fantasia Real Estate Group Limited. She is one of the shareholder of the Company. Ms. Zeng holds an EMBA degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Management.

Xiangming Chen Mr. Chen Xiangming is the General Manager of Fantasia Property Management (International) Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of the company. Mr. Chen joined the Group in July 2012 and is responsible for the overall management of Fantasia Property Management (International) Co., Ltd.. Prior to joining the Group, he was the general manager of Shenzhen Baopu Property Service Co., Ltd. from 2011 to 2012, the general manager of Shenzhen Terra Property Management Service Co., Ltd. from 2007 to 2011, the general manager of Shenzhen Excellence Property Management Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2007, and the vice-general manager of Shenzhen Fantasia Property Management Co., Ltd. from 2002 to 2006. Mr. Chen completed his tertiary education in Safety Engineering from Hunan University Hengyang Campus in 1992.

Xiaogang Dong Mr. Dong Xiaogang is the General Manager of Financial development department of Fantasia Holdings Group (China) Co., Limited, a subsidiary of the company. Mr. Dong joined the Group in January 2014 and is responsible for financial development department. Prior to joining the Group, he was the senior consultant for financial industry of Roland Berger Strategy Consultants from 2012 to 2013, the strategic manager of International Far Eastern Leasing Co. Ltd from 2009 to 2012, the chief financial officer of Qinhe Molding Company from 2007 to 2009, the project manager of head office of Sino Life Insurance from 2003 to 2005 and the business planning specialist of Ping An Insurance Group from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Dong received a financial MBA from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in 2007 and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2000.

Fei Gao Mr. Gao Fei is the Chief Data and Information Officer of Fantasia Group (China) Company Limited. Mr. Gao joined the Group in December 2013 and is responsible for the information and data management center and internet and experience study center. Prior to joining the Group, he was the system architect, project manager, department manager, product director, general manager and assistant president of Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd from 2001 to 2013 and the lecturer of Nanchang University from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Gao received a Master’s degree in business administration from Guanghua School of Management Peking University in 2007 and a Master’s degree in hydraulic and hydro-power engineering from Nanchang University in 1999.

Ningwen Gao Mr. GAO Ningwen is Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Futainian Senior Care Investment Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the company. Mr. Gao joined the Group in June 2005 and was appointed this position in 2013, and is responsible for the development and management of the project of senior’s housing. He was the deputy general manager of Dalian Huawanli Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. from 2010 to 2013, the officer of operation office and the manager of general manager office of Fantasia (Chengdu) Ecological Tourism Development Company Limited from 2006 to 2010 and the officer of Service Division of Chengdu Branch of Fantasia Property from 2005 to 2006. Prior to joining the Group, he was the vice manager of Lanzhou Pharmaceutical Company from 2002 to 2005. Mr. Gao graduated from the economic administration profession of Party School of Ningxia Autonomous Region in 1996.

Linjun He Mr. He Linjun is the Deputy General Manager of Fantasia Property Management (International) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the company. Mr. He joined the Group in November 2012 and is responsible for part of the business of Fantasia Property Management (International) Co., Ltd.. Prior to joining the Group, he was the assistant to the general manager of Shenzhen Excellence Property Management Co., Ltd. from July 2006 to October 2012, the officer of the management office of Shenzhen Baoli Property Management Co., Ltd. from June 2004 to July 2006, the officer of the management office of Sanyi Property Management Co., Ltd. from March 2001 to May 2004 and the assistant to the officer of Shenzhen Mission Hills Golf Club from March 1999 to February 2001. Mr. He completed his tertiary education in Property Management from Jinan University in 2011.

Sai Kuen Law Mr. Law Sai Kuen is the Assistant President of Shenzhen Fantasia Culture Tourism Management Company Limited , a subsidiary of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. Mr. Law joined the Group in November 2010 and was responsible for the operation of the Group's hotel construction center. Prior to joining the Group, he was the project manager of Shangri-la hotel management Co., Ltd from 2003 to 2010 and the senior project manager of Decca Holdings Limited from 1996 to 2003. Mr. Law received a master degree in project management from Sydney Institute of Technology in 2004.

Chuanyu Li Ms. Li Chuanyu is Deputy Chief Executive of Shenzhen Fantasia Real Estate Group Limited, a subsidiary of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. She is responsible for the financial management department, fund planning department, cost control department of the control center, development center and general contracting company (planning). She is also the director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group. Ms. Li joined the Group in May 2001 and was the chief financial officer of Shenzhen Fantasia Real Estate Group Limited and the chief financial officer and the general manager of the financial management department of Fantasia Property Group Limited from 2001 to 2011. Prior to joining the Group, she was the deputy general manager of the financial department of Shenzhen Zhujiang Industry Company from 1996 to 2001. Ms. Li received a Master’s degree in international accounting from the City University of Hong Kong in 2006.

Wenjia Lin Ms. Lin Wenjia is the Assistant Director of Fantasia Group (China) Company Limited a subsidiary of the company. Ms. Lin joined the Group in November 2013 and is responsible for the human resource department, CEO office and international sector. Prior to joining the Group, she was the global head of the human resource department of CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. the deputy director and deputy manager of the Chairman office of CTBC Bank from 2009 to 2013, the partner of from 2008 to 2009, the human resource director of Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) from 2003 to 2007, the head of human resource of Prudential Insurance from 2002 to 2003, the director of human resource and the head secretary of the director office of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd from 1999 to 2002, the training manager of from 1996 to 1998, the senior partner of from 1988 to 1995. Ms. Lin received a Master’s degree in business administration from National Taipei University in 2001 and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Ming Chuan University in Taiwan in 1985.

Zhidong Qiu Mr. Qiu Zhidong is the General Manager of Shenzhen Fantasia Business Management Company Limited. a subsidiary of the company. Mr. Qiu joined the Group in June 2013 and is responsible for the overall daily operation and management of Shenzhen Fantasia Business Management Company Limited. Prior to joining the Group, he was the vice president of Shenzhen Jinguanghua Shiye Group from 2005 to 2013, the managing director of Shenzhen Jinguanghua Business Company Limited from 2003 to 2005, the general manager of Shenzhen Modern Friendship Co., Ltd Shenzhen Friendship Department Store Company Limited from 1997 to 2003, the deputy director of Cadres Division of Organization Department and Managerial Division of Corporate Leading Officers of Shenzhen Municipal Committee of CPC from 1992 to 1997, the official of Cadre Department of Organization Department of Chaozhou Municipal Committee of CPC from 1988 to 1992 and the teacher of Chaozhou High School in Guangdong in 1988. Mr. Qiu received a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Hong Kong Baptist University in 2003 and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Hanshan Normal University in Guangdong Province in 1988.

Chengchang Song Mr. Song Chengchang is the General Manager of the financial leasing business of Qianhai Fantasia Financial Services Company Limited, Shenzhen a subsidiary of the company. Mr. Song joined the Group in July 2013 and is responsible for the overall management of the financial leasing business of Qianhai Fantasia Financial Services Company Limited, Shenzhen. Prior to joining the Group, he was the vice president of Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. from 2012 to 2013, the manager of Jiangnan Sun-branch of Industrial Bank Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Branch from 2010 to 2012, general manager of corporate finance of Ping An Bank Guangzhou Branch from 2008 to 2010, the wealth manager of Citibank (China) Co. Ltd. Guangzhou Branch from 2004 to 2008, the manager of marketing department of Guangzhou Commercial Bank from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Song received a Master’s degree in MBA from Sun Yat-sen University in 2008 and a Bachelor’s degree in International Finance from Sun Yat-sen University in 1998.

Yuzhang Yuan Mr. Yuan Yuzhang is the Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Fantasia Business Management Company Limited. a subsidiary of the company. Mr. Yuan joined the Group in June 2012 and is responsible for the operation of department of planning and design and project management department of Shenzhen Fantasia Business Management Company Limited. Prior to joining the Group, he was the deputy general manager of Daqing Sartu Project of Wanda Plaza Investment Company Limited from 2009 to 2012, the deputy general manager of Design Department of Shenzhen Changcheng Investment Holding Co. Ltd from 2006 to 2009 and the officer of Architecture Department of Jilin Architecture and Design Institute from 1998 to 2005. Mr. Yuan received a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Northwest Architecture and Engineering Institute in 1998.

Xuan Zhu Mr. Zhu Xuan is the Executive President of Shenzhen Fantasia Real Estate Group Limited a subsidiary of the company. He is authorized to perform the duties of the chief executive. He is responsible for the product development department, the quality and technology department and the design management department of the product center. Mr. Zhu joined the Group in March 2013. Prior to joining the Group, he was the vice president of Yanhai Real Estate Investment (China) Company Limited from 2012 to 2013, the general manager of Zhonghui Xiyuan Group Construction Design Centre and the director of its district office in Guangzhou from 2010 to 2012, the chief architect of Shenzhen Excellence Property Group Limited and the assistant to the general manager of its Shenzhen office from 2006 to 2009, the deputy general manager and the chief engineer of SuzhouYoungor Property Company Limited from 2005 to 2006, the director and the general manager of Bowen Environmental Arts Design Company Limited from 2002 to 2005, the senior manager of the general construction and innovation enhancement centre of Rongkezhidi Real Estate Development Company Limited under the Lenovo Group from 1998 to 2002, the chief engineer of Jianyi Decoration Design Construction Company Limited from 1995 to 1998, and the manager of the design department of Shenzhen Huahui Decoration Design Construction Company Limited from 1991 to 1993. Mr. Zhu received a Bachelor’s degree in architecture from South China University of Technology in 1991.

Dong Sheng Li Mr. Li Dong Sheng is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from South China University of Technology in 1982 with a Bachelor’s degree in Radio Technology and has more than 19 years of experience in the information technology field. Currently, Mr. Li is the chairman and CEO of TCL Corporation (TCL),the Chairman of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (“TCL Multimedia”) and TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (“TCL Communication”), both of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange, all of which produce consumer electronic products. He is also an independent non-executive director of Tencent Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, and an independent director of Legrand, a company listed on NYSE Euronext.

Qian Liao Mr. Liao Qian is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the secretary of the board of directors and the vice chairman of investor relations committee of TCL Corporation (‘‘TCL Corporation’’), the shares of which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000100). He joined TCL Corporation as the officer of the board of directors in March 2014. Mr. Liao was subsequently appointed as the secretary of the board of directors of TCL Corporation in April 2014, a member of the executive committee of TCL Corporation in December 2014. Mr. Liao is also the chairman, a non-executive director, the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee of China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’) (Stock Code: 334); and the chairman and a non-executive director of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1249). Mr. Liao graduated from Fuzhou University with a bachelor degree in economics in 2002, and Yunnan University with a master degree of laws in 2006. Mr. Liao also holds a Chinese legal professional qualification certificate.

Shaomu Guo Mr. Guo Shaomu serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 13 years of experience in investment banking in Hong Kong. From February 2000 to February 2001, Mr. Guo served as an associate of corporate finance of Salomon Smith Barney, an investment bank principally engaged in providing financial services (an investment banking arm of Citigroup Inc.), where he was primarily responsible for supporting the marketing and execution efforts of the China team. From March 2001 to September 2005, Mr. Guo served as an associate and an associate director of global investment banking of HSBC Investment Banking, an investment bank principally engaged in providing financial services, where he was primarily responsible for the execution of China-related transactions. From October 2005 to April 2007, Mr. Guo served as a vice president and a director of the real estate team of J.P. Morgan Investment Banking Asia, an investment bank principally engaged in providing financial services, where he was primarily responsible for marketing efforts covering the real estate sector in China. From April 2007 to April 2013, Mr. Guo served as a director and a managing director of the real estate team of Morgan Stanley Investment Banking Asia, an investment bank principally engaged in providing financial services, where he was one of the key members responsible for the business in the real estate sector in the Greater China region. Since January 2014, Mr. Guo has been an independent non-executive director of Galaxycore Inc., a leading China-based fabless image sensor company targeting the global mobile device and consumer electronics market. Mr. Guo received his Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Zhejiang University in July 1989, a Master’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Southern California in May 1993 and a Master’s degree in business administration from the School of Management of Yale University in May 1998.

Man Ho Mr. Ho Man, CPA, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. He is also the chairman of the Company's audit committee and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee, respectively. Mr. Ho holds an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University, a Master of Science degree in Finance from the London Business School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Ho has over 15 years of experience in private equity and financial industry. He joined Chepstow Capital Advisers Limited, a HK based midmarket private equity house, as Managing Director in January 2010 and is responsible for deal sourcing, evaluation and structuring, negotiation, post investment monitoring and realization, with particular emphasis on Hong Kong and the PRC. Prior to this, Mr. Ho joined CLSA Capital Partners (HK) Limited (CLSA) in August 1997 and until October 2009 was the Managing Director, Head of China Growth and Expansion Capital of CLSA. Mr. Ho was a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of SCUD Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and a non-executive director and an audit committee member of Shanghai Tonva Petrochemical Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, until October 2009.

Ming Huang Prof. Huang Ming serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited. He is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee, respectively. He has been a Professor of Finance at the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University since July 2005 and the Head of School of Finance of Shanghai University of Finance & Economics from 2006 to April 2009. Mr. Huang was an Assistant Professor of Finance at Stanford University, Graduate School of Business from 1998 to 2002. Mr. Huang was also the Associate Dean and visiting Professor of Finance and the Professor of Finance at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business from 2004 to 2005 and from 2008 to 2010 respectively. Since July 2010, Mr. Huang has been a Professor of Finance at the China Europe International Business School. Mr. Huang graduated from Peking University in 1985 majoring in Physics. Mr. Huang then obtained a Ph.D in Physics and a Ph.D in Business from Cornell University and Stanford University respectively. Mr. Huang is a non-executive director of the Annuity Fund Management Board of China National Petroleum Corporation, Yingli Green Energy Holdings Co Ltd and Aegon-Industrial Fund Management Co., Ltd. since 2007 and 2008 respectively. He has also been appointed as a non-executive director of Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd., a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, in 2011. Mr. Huang is currently a non-executive director of 360buy Group, Guosen Securities Company Limited, and Tebon Securities Co. Ltd.

Jianwen Liao Dr. Liao Jianwen serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive business research and teaching experience in the United States, Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China (the ‘‘PRC’’). He has been an associate dean and professor of managerial practice in strategy and innovation at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business since January 2012. Prior to that, Dr. Liao was an associate professor at the Stuart School of Business in Illinois Institute of Technology from 2006 to 2012. In 2001, he was also a visiting professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Dr. Liao received a Doctorate degree in business administration from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale (USA) in August 1996, a Master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in February 1991, and a Bachelor’s degree in industry engineering from Northeastern University (formerly known as Northeastern Institute of Technology in July 1988. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (‘‘Colour Life’’, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), 361 Degrees International Limited and China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. Both companies are listed on the Main Board (the ‘‘Main Board’’) of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’). Additionally he also serves as an independent non-executive director of Qihoo 360 which is traded at New York Stock Exchange (‘‘NYSE’’).