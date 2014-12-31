Name Description

Jun Pan Mr. Pan Jun is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since March 16, 2011. He joined the Fantasia Group in 1999 and is responsible for the overall operation of the Retained Group. He is also currently the president of Fantasia Group (China) Company Limited, the general manager of Shenzhen Fantasia Real Estate Group Limited and the director of a number of the Fantasia Group’s subsidiaries. Mr. Pan has over 16 years of experience in the real estate development industry in China and prior to joining the Fantasia Group, Mr. Pan was the project manager, the manager of the marketing department, the manager of the valuation department and the assistant to the general manager of World Union Real Estate Consultancy (Shenzhen) Ltd., a company which is principally engaged in property agency from March 1994 to September 1999, where he was primarily responsible for marketing and valuation matters. Mr. Pan obtained a Bachelor’s degree in conservancy and hydropower engineering from Chengdu University of Science and Technology in July 1992 and holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Tsinghua University. Mr. Pan is also qualified as a land valuer in China and a member of the Shenzhen Institution of Real Estate Appraisers.

Chang Liu Mr. Liu Chang serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Liu joined the Group in 1 June 2016 and has been responsible for the financial management matters of the Group. Mr. Liu has approximately 15 years’ experience in financial management. Prior to joining the Group, he was the financial director of Shenzhen Noposion Agrochemicals Co. Ltd. (stock code: 002215) from April 2015 to May 2016, where he was primarily responsible for the corporate financial management of that company. From November 2009 to April 2015, Mr. Liu was an assistant to the executive president of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (stock code: 3800), where he was primarily responsible for the strategic control and management of the group as well as its capital operation. From November 2004 to November 2009, Mr. Liu worked in Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., where he was primarily responsible for regional financial management in Latin America and Southeast Asia respectively. From July 2001 to November 2004, Mr. Liu was a budget supervisor of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (stock code: 0268), where he was primarily responsible for the annual budget of the group. Mr. Liu graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong University with a bachelor degree in Economics in July 2001, and then obtained the qualification of the Association of International Accountants (AIA) and became a member of Institute of Public Accountants, Australia (MIPA).

Rong Chang Mr. Chang Rong is Vice President of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since January 10, 2013. He joined our Group in 2002 and is responsible for the operation and management of operation and management center of our Group. He served as the vice president of Shenzhen Colour Life since January 2005. He has about 14 years of experience in property management. Prior to joining our Group, he worked as the project director and assistant manager in China Overseas Property Management Co., Ltd., a company which is principally engaged in property development from July 1998 to December 2002, where he was primarily responsible for management of property development projects. Mr. Chang graduated from Tongji University with a Bachelor’s degree of industrial electrical automation in July 1998. Mr. Chang attended business executive development program at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and completed the program in July 2013.

Jiandong Guan Mr. Guan Jiandong is Vice President of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since January 10, 2013. He joined our Group in 2001 and is responsible for the operation and management of community platform center of our Group. He served on various positions within our Group, including but not limited to, the general manager of Shenzhen Kaiyuan Tongji and Shenzhen Colour Life Network Service, both of which are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of our Company. He has over 15 years of experience in engineering and property management. Prior to joining our Group, he worked as the head of management office, vice president of electrical and mechanical services department and manager of community network department in China Overseas Property Management Co., Ltd., a company which is principally engaged in property management from July 1998 to December 2001, where he was primarily responsible for the management and operation of software and engineering services. Mr. Guan obtained a Bachelor’s degree of heating, ventilating and air conditioning from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in June 1998. Mr. Guan attended business executive development program at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and completed the program in July 2013.

Kun Qian Mr. Qian Kun is Vice President of the Group of the company. He joined the Group in August 2006 and is responsible for the Group’s overall budget and cost management. He has about 22 years of experience in financial management, budgeting and cost control. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as the chief financial officer of Shenzhen Excellence Property Management Co., Ltd. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Excellence Real Estate Group from January 2001 to July 2006, where he was primarily responsible for the financial management of the company. From October 1997 to December 2000, he worked as the head of finance of Shenzhen Zhenghua Holding Transportation Group Company and was primarily responsible for the financial management of the company. He graduated in accounting in 1992 and became a qualified accountant in 1999. He obtained a Master’s degree in accounting from Wuhan University in 2008 and an executive education program certificate from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in August 2014.

Hui Ye Mr. Ye Hui serves as Vice President of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since January 10, 2013. He joined our Group in 2004 and is responsible for the development and management of the planning and marketing department. He served on various positions within our Group, including but not limited to the general manager of Shenzhen Colour Life Network Service and Shenzhen Colour Life Property Management, both of which are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of our Group. Mr. Ye has over 20 years of experience in engineering and property management. Prior to joining our Group, he worked as the manager and software engineer of software development department in Shenzhen Corad Technology Co., Ltd., a company which is principally engaged in computer circuit technology business from September 1992 to March 1996, where he was primarily responsible for software development. He was the general manager of Dima Electronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company which is principally engaged in information system from March 1996 to April 2001, where he was primarily responsible for the development of information systems. Mr. Ye was the partner and general manager of Shenzhen Teamtop Technology Co., Ltd., a company which is principally engaged in mobile game development from April 2001 to March 2004, where he was primarily responsible for the overall operations of the company. Mr. Ye graduated from Zhejiang University with a Bachelor’s degree of industrial electrical automation in July 1992. Mr. Ye attended business executive development program at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and completed the program in July 2013.

Yafu Dong Mr. Dong Yafu is Senior Director of the Group’s community platform center of the company. He is responsible for the establishment as well as the operation, promotion and management of the Group’s internet platform. He has approximately 16 years of experience in internet and marketing. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as the regional general manager of Tencent’s GaoPeng.com from December 2010 to June 2012, where he was primarily responsible for the business management of South China region. From December 2006 to November 2010, he worked at 99Bill Corporation a leading third-party payment company in China, where his last position held was the sales director of South China and national industry development director and was primarily responsible for expanding the company’s payment products. From January 2006 to November 2006, he worked as the sales director of South China for YeePay.com a leading third-party payment company in China. From July 2002 to December 2005, he was the marketing manager of China Starry Ticketing Network Technology Co., Ltd. and was primarily responsible for operation and promotion of the city ticketing network. From August 1998 to March 2002, he worked as the sales manager for China sales office of Taiwan Sanyang Motorcycle He graduated from Zhengzhou Institute of Aeronautical Industry Management with a Bachelor’s degree in engineering in July 1998.

Qi Yao Mr. Yao Qi is Senior Director of the Group’s market center of the company, since 24 December 2014. He joined the Group in April 2014 and is responsible for the market development and management issues of the Group. He has 23 years of experience in real estate development, marketing planning and property management. Prior to joining the Group, he was the deputy general manager of Shenzhen Caizhijia Real Estate Planning Co., Ltd from June 2013 to March 2014, where he was primarily responsible for real estate project marketing agency. From September 2012 to May 2013, he worked as the director of sales planning center for Zhuhai Great Aim Group where he was primarily responsible for the planning and marketing of the group’s real estate projects in various regions. From September 2010 to August 2012, he was the general manager of Zhongshan Hongguan Real Estate Planning Co., Ltd where he was primarily responsible for the agency planning and marketing of the real estate projects. From April 2004 to February 2009, he worked as general manager in Zhongshan Feixiong Real Estate Planning Co., Ltd where he was responsible for agency planning and marketing of real estate projects. He graduated from Changchun Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (currently known as Changchun University of Science and Technology) with a Bachelor’s degree in engineering in July 1989.

Xue Bin Tang Mr. Tang Xuebin serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since October 30, 2012. He joined our Group in 2002 and is responsible for the operation and management of our Group. He also serves as a general manager of a number of subsidiaries of our Group. Mr. Tang has over 15 years of experience in property management. Prior to joining our Group, he worked at China Overseas Property Management Co., Ltd., a company which is principally engaged in property management from 1997 to 2001, where his last position held was the deputy general manager and was primarily responsible for the management of engineering department. Mr. Tang obtained a Bachelor’s degree in industrial electrical automation from Tongji University in July 1993, an Executive Master of Business Administration degree (“EMBA degree”) from China Europe International Business School in September 2010 and an executive education program certificate from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in June 2012.

Dong Dong Mr. Dong Dong is the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since October 30, 2012. He joined our Group in 2004 and is responsible for the operation and management of information technology of our Group. He was the general manager of Shenzhen Kaiyuan Tongji from 2004 to 2005. In 2013, he became the vice president of our Group. Mr. Dong has 15 years of experience in property management. Prior to joining our Group, he was the manager, deputy manager and assistant manager of engineering department of China Overseas Property Management Co., Ltd. He was the deputy chief engineer of Shenzhen Kaiyuan International Property Management Co., Ltd. He was the electrical engineer and chief officer of quality control department and the senior engineer of Xinjiang Construction Corps No. 1 Construction and Installation Company. Prior to November 1993, he was also a teacher of Xinjiang Shihezi University. Mr. Dong attended and completed a master research teaching assistance training course in fundamental physics at Sichuan University in July 1992. Mr. Dong obtained the certificate of National Senior Engineer in July 1996. He also possesses the qualification as a Chinese government certified supervision engineer and registered real estate agent. He attended business executive development program at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and completed in July 2013.

Haihua Yu Ms. Yu Haihua is General Manager of Human Resources Department of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since January 10, 2013. She joined our Group in 2011 and served as the administration manager of chairman office and the assistant to general manager. She has been the general manager of our human resources department since 2012. Ms. Yu has approximately 7 years of experience in human resource management. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Yu worked as the human resource manager of the greater China region for Shenzhen Quick Printing (Shenzhen) Co., Limited, a company which is principally engaged in financial printing from September 2006 to February 2008. She was the personnel administration manager and the assistant to the chairman of Shenzhen Daxing Automobile Group Co., Ltd., a company which is principally engaged in the sale of automobiles from February 2008 to March 2011. Ms. Yu obtained a Diploma in public management from China Central Radio and TV Virtual University in March, 2006. Ms. Yu is currently enrolled in the Master of Psychology (applied psychology) program at Sun Yat-Sen University.

Guoqi Cai Mr. Cai Guoqi serves as General Party Branch Secretary of the Group. of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since January 10, 2013. He joined our Group in 2008 and is responsible for the general operation and management of the CEO office. Mr. Cai has over 10 years of experience in corporate management. Prior to joining our Group, he was the deputy manager and the secretary of Zhuzhou Pharmaceutical Processing Factory, a company which is principally engaged in manpower services from 1999 to 2001 and the chief officer of Zhuzhou Torch Industrial Furnace Co, Ltd, a company which is principally engaged in research and development, design, manufacture and installation of energy-saving services for nonferrous metallurgy equipment from July 2005 to August 2008. Mr. Cai graduated from Central South University with a Bachelor’s degree in management accounting in July 1987. He obtained a mid-level qualification certificate in the specialty of industrial economist in November 1998.

Yang Ding Ms. Ding Yang is Assistant President of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited. Ms. Ding is responsible for overseeing sales and marketing. She joined our Group in 2004. Ms. Ding has almost 10 years of experience in marketing development and branding. From 2004 to 2006, she was the head of marketing department of our Group, responsible for market planning management, market development management and the nationwide expansion of our Group’s management service project. Since 2007, she has been the head of the brand center of our Group, responsible for our Group’s brand creation and planning, brand maintenance, brand planning and promotion, implementing corporate culture and promoting corporate image. Ms. Ding obtained a diploma from Liaoyuan Normal School in July 1996.

Feiqin Duan Mr. Duan Feiqin Ph.D. is Assistant President of the Group of the company, since 24 December 2014. He is responsible for the Group’s ecosystem and investor relations matters. He has about 10 years of experience in corporate strategic management, industry research and capital markets. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as the oversea chief industry analyst of China Merchants Securities from July 2011 to September 2014, where he was primarily responsible for Hong Kong and overseas real estate and related industries and company research and involved in the listing related work of a number of real estate companies in Hong Kong. From August 2010 to July 2011, he worked as the planning manager of OCT Real Estate Co., Ltd. and was primarily responsible for the strategic development and business plan management of the company. From November 2006 to September 2009, he worked as the senior manager of Wuhan Wangjiadun Central Business District Construction Investment Co., Ltd. under Oceanwide Construction and was responsible for strategic development and investing and financing plan, etc. He worked as the deputy marketing director of Changsha Branch of Narada Real Estate Group from March 2005 to July 2006, where he was responsible for the related project planning and sales. He graduated from Wuhan University with a Doctoral’s degree in economics in July 2010. He obtained a Master’s degree in urban and regional development studies and management from London School of Economics and Political Science in November 2004 and a Bachelor of engineering degree in urban planning from Hunan University in July 2001.

Jinjin Han Ms. Han Jinjin is Chief Officer of the CEO office of the Group of the company since 24 December 2014. She is responsible for the general operation and management of the CEO office. She has about 10 years of experience in corporate management. Prior to joining the Group, from May 2002 to December 2012, she was the branch manager of Shenzhen Daihing Automobile Group and was primarily responsible for the overall operation and management of the branch. From July 1998 to February 2002, she worked at Guangdong Sangem Group where her last position held was the public relations manager of the group and was primarily responsible for the external publicity management of the group. She graduated from City University of Macau with a Business Administration Master’s degree in July 2004 and obtained a management course certificate from Peking University HSBC Business School in January 2013.

Wai Ting Chak Ms. Chak Wai Ting serves as Company Secretary of the Company. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Corporate Administration from The Open University of Hong Kong. Ms. Chak is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She has extensive experience in corporate governance and company secretarial matters.

Kam Tong Lam Mr. Lam (Tony) Kam Tong is Non-Executive Director of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since October 30, 2012. Mr. Lam is currently an executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of Fantasia Holdings. Mr. Lam joined the Fantasia Group in May 2012 and is responsible for investor relations, financial and regulatory related matters of the Retained Group. Prior to joining the Fantasia Group, Mr. Lam was the executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, which is principally engaged in property development business in the PRC, from December 2008 to May 2012, where he was primarily responsible for the enforcement of compliance with the relevant laws and regulations, investor relations management, merger and acquisition and overseas financing. Mr. Lam has over 14 years of experience in professional audit and extensive experience in investor relations management, auditing, mergers and acquisitions and overseas financing. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Lam obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in July 1991. He was the company secretary and qualified accountant of Greentown China Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, which is principally engaged in property development business in the PRC from May 2006 to October 2008, where he was primarily responsible for financial management and company secretarial matters. Mr. Lam was an independent non-executive director of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, which is principally engaged in the provision of financial services in Hong Kong, from November 2010 to March 2014. Mr. Lam is also currently an independent non-executive director of Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Limited.

Hongyi Zhou Mr. Zhou Hongyi has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 15 May 2015. He is the chairman of Qihoo 360 Technology Co., Ltd. (‘‘Qihoo 360’’) (a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange) and has been a cofounder and the chief executive officer of Qihoo 360 since August 2006. Mr. Zhou has over ten years of managerial and operational experience in China’s Internet industry. Prior to founding Qihoo 360, Mr. Zhou was a partner at IDG Ventures Capital since September 2005, a global network of venture capital funds, where he assisted small- to medium-sized software companies in sourcing funding to support their growth. Mr. Zhou was the chief executive officer of Yahoo! China from January 2004 to August 2005. In 1998, Mr. Zhou founded www.3721.com, a company engaged in Internet search and online marketing business in China, and served as its chairman and chief executive officer until www.3721.com was acquired by Yahoo! China in January 2004. Mr. Zhou also serves as a director of a number of privately owned companies based in China. Mr. Zhou received his bachelor’s degree in computer software in 1992 and his master’s degree in system engineering in 1995 from Xi’an Jiaotong University, China.

Jianwen Liao Dr. Liao Jianwen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since June 11, 2014. Dr. Liao has extensive business teaching experience in the United States, Hong Kong and the PRC. He has been an associate dean and professor of managerial practice in strategy and innovation at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business since January 2012. Prior to that, Dr. Liao was an associate professor at the Stuart School of Business in Illinois Institute of Technology from 2006 to 2010. In 2001, Dr. Liao was also a visiting professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Dr. Liao received a Doctoral’s degree in business administration from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale (USA) in August 1996, a Master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in February 1991, and a Bachelor’s degree in industry engineering from Northeastern University (formerly known as Northeastern Institute of Technology) in July 1988.

Chun Hung Tam Mr. Tam (Anthony) Chun Hung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited since June 11, 2014. Mr. Tam has extensive experience in finance and advisory services in Hong Kong and the PRC. Since 2013, Mr. Tam has been a tax partner of Mazars which is principally engaged in accounting and management consulting. Prior to that, he was a partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu from 1989 to 2013. He is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Tax Faculty of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and one of the two program directors of the Advanced Taxation Program of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Tam obtained a Bachelor’s degree in engineering and management from McMaster University in May 1976 and a Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Toronto in November 1983. Mr. Tam is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario and a certified tax advisor of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong.