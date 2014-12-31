Name Description

Xiang Tang Mr. Tang Xiang is Chief Accountant of the Company. He is currently the director of finance department and senior accountant of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd, and the chief accountant of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited. He has 20 years of experience in accounting and financial management. From December 1997 to February 2007, he served as cashier, bookkeeper, general accountant, assistant accountant, accountant at treasury management department of Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group Co., Ltd. From February 2007 to August 2010, he served as chief of finance section, accountant, senior accountant of Xiangtan Electric Transformer Company Ltd., under Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group Co., Ltd. From August 2010 to April 2014, he served as chief financial officer and senior accountant of Xiangtan Electric New Energy Co., Ltd., under Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group Co., Ltd. From April 2014 to December 2014, he served as a senior accountant in finance department of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. From December 2014 to July 2017, he served as deputy director of finance department, director of finance department and senior accountant of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. In July 1997, he graduated from professional class of Hunan Radio and Television University with majoring in accounting computerization, and then graduated from Hunan University in September 2004, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Yongxiang Chen Mr. Chen Yongxiang is Vice General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen joined the Company in August 1989 and was appointed as a vice general manager and engineer in January 2010, and has 28 years of experience in manufacturing and repair of railway track maintenance machinery. From August 1989 to November 1998, he served as the trainee, technical director of the workshop, assistant engineer and engineer at the processing workshop of Kunming Machinery Factory, mainly responsible for technical management in workshop. From November 1998 to December 2004, he served as a deputy director and engineer at the production preparation workshop of Kunming Machinery Factory, mainly responsible for the work in production preparation workshop. From December 2004 to May 2005, he worked as the manager and engineer at the metal materials processing shop of the Company, mainly responsible for the work at the metal materials processing shop. From May 2005 to January 2010, he worked as the manager and engineer at the machine processing shop of the Company, mainly responsible for the work at the machine processing shop. From May 1995, Mr. Chen has been appointed as an engineer by Kunming Machinery Factory. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree from East China Jiaotong University in July 1989, majoring in machinery manufacturing processing and equipment. He obtained a master’s degree from Nankai University in June 2013, majoring in international economics and commercial relations. The remuneration of Mr. Chen will be determined in accordance with the remuneration policies developed by the Company for executive Director.

Pujiang Tong Mr. Tong Pujiang is General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the general manager, member of the communist party committee, deputy secretary of the communist party committee and senior engineer of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited, and has 18 years of experience in manufacturing and repair of railway track maintenance machinery. From August 2005 to February 2011, he worked in Kunming China Railway Large Maintenance Machinery Group Co., Ltd. as secretary, deputy director, director of the office and engineer. From February 2011 to January 2013, he served as assistant to general manager, head of human resource department and engineer of Kunming China Railway Large Maintenance Machinery Group Co., Ltd. From January 2013 to January 2015, he served as assistant to general manager, factory manager of manufacturing general factory and engineer of Kunming China Railway Large Maintenance Machinery Group Co., Ltd. From January 2015 to June 2015, he served as deputy general manager, member of the communist party committee and engineer of Kunming China Railway Large Maintenance Machinery Group Co., Ltd. He worked as deputy general manager, member of the communist party committee and senior engineer of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited from June 2015 to July 2017. In June 2014, he graduated from the Central Party School, and obtained a master’s degree in economic management. The remuneration of Mr. Tong will be determined in accordance with the remuneration policies developed by the Company for executive Director.

Feixiang Liu Mr. Liu Feixiang is Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the secretary of the communist party committee, chairman, professor level senior engineer of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., and has 34 years of experience in research, development and manufacturing of high-end equipment in China. From August 1983 to June 1986, he worked as a trainee at the transportation workshop and an assistant engineer at transportation section of Zhuzhou Bridge Factory (?????) under the Ministry of Railways. From June 1986 to February 1996, he served as assistant engineer and engineer at transportation section, deputy director, director and engineer of fastener workshop of Zhuzhou Bridge Factory of China Railway Materials Commercial Corp., under the Ministry of Railways. From February 1996 to May 1997, he served as deputy general manager of Zhuzhou Bridge Factory Nanjian Corporation and manager and engineer of rail welding engineering company at the same time. From May 1997 to July 2000, he served as deputy factory manager, engineer and senior engineer of Zhuzhou Bridge Factory under the Ministry of Railways. From July 2000 to November 2001, he served as factory manager, deputy secretary of the communist party committee, senior engineer of Zhuzhou Bridge Factory of China Railway Construction Corporation Factory Bureau. From November 2001 to March 2003, he served as factory manager, deputy secretary of the communist party committee and senior engineer of Zhuzhou Bridge Factory of China Railway 11th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. From March 2003 to April 2005, he served as chairman, general manager, deputy secretary of the communist party committee, equity representative and senior engineer of China Railway Zhuzhou Bridge Company under China Railway 11th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. From April 2005 to May 2007, he served as deputy general manager, senior engineer and professor level senior engineer of China Railway 11th Bureau Group Co., Ltd.