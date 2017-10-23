Name Description

Feihu Chen Mr. Chen Feihu is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been a director and general manager of CDC since December 2016. He has been a director, general manager of China Guodian Corporation and chairman of GD Power Development Co., Ltd. from May 2013 to December 2016. He served as the vice general manager of China Huadian Corporation and vice chairman of Huadian Power International Corporation Limited* from December 2002 to May 2013. He served as chief economist and head of the office for structural reform of State Power Corporation from January 2002 to December 2002, deputy head, head of the General Manager Service Department (office) and head of the structural reform office of State Power Corporation from April 1999 to January 2002, and deputy head of the Department of Finance and Asset Operation from September 1997 to March 1999 in State Power Corporation. He served as the deputy director of Economic Adjustment Department of the Ministry of Electric Power Industry from February 1996 to June 1997, the assistant to the director of Fujian Provincial Bureau of Electricity Industry from January 1995 to January 1996. Mr. Chen Feihu started his career since August 1981, and has worked in the Ministry of Electric Power Industry, the Ministry of Water Resources and Electric Power, the Ministry of Energy and China Electricity Council. Mr. Chen Feihu has served as a nonexecutive director of Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited* (a listed company on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 01296) from August 2013 to May 2014. Mr. Chen Feihu graduated from Renmin University of China and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Economics. He is currently a senior accountant.

Kewen Zhou Mr. Zhou Kewen is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined the Company in March 2017 as the deputy Party chief of the Company. From April 2017, he served as the general manager of the Company. From August 2016 to March 2017, he was the deputy director of human resources department of CDC. From January 2015 to August 2016, he served as the deputy director of the supervision department of CDC. He was the vice general manager, a Party committee member, head of the Party discipline inspection team and chairman of the trade union of Datang Jilin from December 2013 to January 2015, the head of Datang Huichun Power Plant from April 2009 to December 2013, and the director of the planning and marketing department of Datang Jilin from July 2008 to April 2009. From August 2007 to July 2008, he served as the deputy director of Datang Hulunbeier Project Preparation Division and the vice general manager (in charge) of Datang Hulunbeier Chemical Fertiliser Co., Ltd. and the vice general manager (in charge) of Datang Hulunbeier Energy Development Co., Ltd.. Mr. Zhou Kewen obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial management engineering from the school of management of Jilin University of Technology in July 1990, and he is currently a senior accountant.

Song Chen Mr. Chen Song is Chief Financial Officer of China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd. since February 2013. He has been the director of the Financial Department of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. From December 2012 to January 2014, director of Phase II Construction Preparation Department of Honghe Power Company from May 2010 to December 2013, and general manager of Yunnan Datang International Honghe Power Generation Company Limited from November 2009 to December 2013. From November 2006 to November 2009, Mr. Chen successively served as the deputy manager, deputy general manager and deputy director of the Financial Department of Datang International. From December 2004 to November 2006, he successively served as the plant manager assistant, deputy plant manager and chief accountant of Beijing Gao Jing Thermal Power Plant. He served as the chief financial officer of Hebei Huaze Hydropower Development Company Limited from May 2004 to January 2005. From August 2000 to December 2004, Mr. Chen successively served as deputy director of the Funds Division and director of Property Funds Division of the Financial Department of Beijing Datang Power and director of Property Funds Division of the Financial Department of Datang International. Mr. Chen graduated from Xiamen University with a degree of bachelor of economics in Accounting in July 1991. He is a senior accountant (a senior title of qualification of speciality and technology for accounting professionals in the PRC).

Lingbin Meng Mr. Meng Lingbin is Vice President of China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited. He has been a Vice President since he joined the Group in January 2007. Mr. Meng has been the vice president of the Group (previously named Datang Chifeng Saihanba Wind Power Generation Co., Ltd. and then China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Ltd.) since January 2007. Prior to joining the Group, He successively worked as deputy general engineer and chief of Production Department of Electric Power Bureau of Chifeng, the deputy chief of Electric Power Bureau of Chifeng and the vice president of Dongdian Maolin Wind Energy Development Co., Ltd. from April 1998 to January 2007. Mr. Meng graduated in 2002 from Northeast Dianli University with a bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering and Automation. He is an engineer (a title of qualification of speciality and technology for engineering professionals in the PRC).

Jianqing Jiao Mr. Jiao Jianqing is an Executive Director of China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd. Mr. Jiao has been a party committee member and a vice general manager of the Company since December 2013. He has been a party committee member and a vice general manager of Shanxi Branch of CDC from April 2008 to December 2013, director of the Equipment Management Division of the Operation Safety Department of CDC from January 2005 to April 2008, vice general manager of Datang Environmental Technology & Engineering Company Limited from December 2003 to January 2005, deputy director of the Operation Management Division of the Operation Safety Department of CDC from January 2003 to December 2003, and vice general manager and chief engineer of Beijing Jingfeng Thermal Power Co., Ltd. from June 2001 to January 2003. From October 1998 to June 2001, he served as the deputy head and chief engineer of No. 3 Thermal Power Plant of Beijing. From July 1995 to October 1998, he served as the chief engineer of No. 3 Thermal Power Plant of Beijing. From February to July 1995, he served as the deputy chief engineer of Beijing Shijingshan Power Plant. From April 1993 to February 1995, he served as the deputy director of the Power Generation Division of Beijing Shijingshan Power Plant. From September 1991 to April 1993, he served as a professional turbine engineer at the Production Office of Beijing Shijingshan Power Plant. From September 1986 to September 1991, he served as a professional turbine engineer at the Production Technology Section of Beijing Shijingshan Power Plant. Mr. Jiao Jianqing studied in Huazhong College of Science and Technology from September 1979 to July 1983 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Thermal Power of Power Plant. From September 2000 to July 2003, he studied in North China Electric Power University and obtained a bachelor’s degree in management engineering. He is currently a senior engineer.

Zonglin Zhao Mr. Zhao Zonglin is Chief Engineer of the company since December 2013. He served as the deputy chief engineer and the director of the Project Management Department of the Group from February 2012 to January 2014, director of the Project Department of the Group from October 2007 to December 2013. From August 1998 to October 2007, he successively worked as the president, director of the Production Technology Department, director of the Engineering Department of Construction Division, deputy chief of Construction Division of Nuantong Company under Yuanbaoshan Power Plant From July 1989 to August 1998, he served as an engineer of the Steam Engine Branch, deputy head of Hydropower and Engineering Branch and Chemical Branch under Yuanbaoshan Power Plant. Mr. Zhao graduated from North China Electric Power University with a Master’s degree and is a senior engineer(a senior title of qualification of speciality and technology for engineering professionals in the PRC).

Hong Jia Mr. Jia Hong is the Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He has been the director of Capital Operation and Equity Management Department of China Datang Corporation since January 2017. Mr. Jia Hong served successively as the chief financial officer and director of the Audit Department, secretary of the board of directors at China Power Media Group Co., Ltd. and executive director and general manager of China Power Media Group Wuhan Company from October 2013 to December 2016. He served successively as deputy director and director of the finance department and chief financial officer at China Power Media Corporation Limited from November 2007 to September 2013, chief accountant at Tongxin Certified Public Accountants from October 2003 to November 2007, audit manager at Zhongruihua Certified Public Accountants from January 2000 to September 2003, accountant and director of the finance department of Keyu Pump Plant of China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research from September 1990 to January 2000, worker at the Instrument Factory of China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research from July 1983 to August 1990. From September 2005 to January 2008, Mr. Jia Hong studied in Accounting (top-up degree programme) at the School of Continuing Education of Renmin University of China and obtained his bachelor’s degree in January 2008. Mr. Jia Hong has obtained qualifications of PRC Certified Public Accountant, PRC Certified Public Valuer and PRC Registered Tax Agent.

Yin Ping Kwong Ms. Kwong Yin Ping Yvonne is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Kwong is a vice president of SW Corporate Services Group Limited. Ms. Kwong has thirty years of extensive experience in providing company secretarial services to many private and listed companies. She holds a Degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She currently acts as the company secretary of a few listed companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Yongpan Liang Mr. Liang Yongpan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a post graduate, a member of the China Communist Party and a senior engineer. Mr. Liang Yongpan began his career in August 1988, and had served as the deputy division head and deputy plant head of the Production Division of Lanzhou No. 2 Thermal Power Factory, general manager and member of Party Committee of Lanzhou Xigu Thermal Power Co., Ltd., member of Party Committee, vice general manager and chairman of the Labour Union of Datang Gansu Power Generation Co., Ltd., deputy head of Planning, Investment and Financing Department of CDC, as well as the secretary of Party Committee and general manager of Datang Gansu Power Generation Co., Ltd.. He served as the head of Planning and Marketing Department of CDC. He has served as the head of Safety and Production Department of CDC since March 2016. Mr. Liang Yongpan is currently serving as a non-executive director of Datang Huayin Electric Power Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600744)), Guangxi Guiguan Electric Power Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600236)) and Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601991), the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00991) and London Stock Exchange (stock code: DAT), respectively).

Baojun Liu Mr. Liu Baojun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Chinese Communist Party and senior accountant with a bachelor’s degree. Mr. Liu Baojun started to work in September 1981 and successively worked as a tester in the testing laboratory and an accountant in the Finance Division in Baicheng Electric Power Bureau from September 1981 to July 1983. From July 1983 to July 1986, he was released from regular work and studied industrial accounting in the Department of Economics of Jilin Radio and TV University. From July 1986 to November 2004, he successively served in Changshan Thermal Power Plant as an accountant in the Finance Division, a clerk in the Planning Division, the Deputy Chief of the Finance Division, the Head and the Chief Accountant in the Finance Department. From November 2004 to November 2006, Mr. Liu Baojun successively served as the Director of the Finance Department and the Vice Chief Accountant in Datang Jilin Power Generation Company Limited. From November 2006 to December 2013, he served as the Chief Accountant in Datang Heilongjiang Power Generation Co., Ltd.. From December 2013 to January 2015, he served as the Deputy Director of the Capital Operation and Property Management Department in CDC. Mr. Liu Baojun has served as the Deputy General Manager, the Chief Accountant and a member of the Party Committee in Datang Jilin Power Generation Company Limited since January 2015.

Guangming Liu Mr. Liu Guangming is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a post graduate, a member of the China Communist Party and a senior engineer. Mr. Liu Guangming began his career in September 1993, and had served as the assistant to the director of the Power Transformation Segment, the deputy head of Party Committee, the head of Administration Office and of the Party Committee Office of Baoding Electric Power Bureau, a member of Directors’ and Supervisors’ Office of the Personnel and Director Management Department of the State Power Corporation, the deputy head of Administration Office of Leading Cadres of Human Resources Department, the head of Directors’ and Supervisors’ Office, the head of Division 2 of Administration Office of Leading Cadres of China Huadian Corporation, the assistant to the general manager of China Huadian Capital Holdings Company Limited, the assistant to the general manager, vice general manager and member of Party Committee of China Huadian Finance Corporation Limited, the general manager and deputy head of Party Committee of China Datang Finance Co., Ltd.. He has served as the director of the Capital Operation and Asset Management Department of CDC since March 2016.

Chaoan Liu Mr. Liu Chaoan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited. Mr. Liu has been the chairman of the board of China Power Engineering Consulting Corporation North China Power Engineering Co., Ltd. (“NCPE,” a company mainly providing engineering design, consulting and other related services to the power companies in the PRC) since December 2009 and served as the chairman of the board of North China Power Engineering (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of NCPE) from December 2005 to December 2009 and vice president of North China Power Engineering Co., Ltd. from October 2000 to December 2005. He also served as an independent non-executive director of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd from January 2007 to July 2010. Mr. Liu worked as technician in Beijing Electric Power Design Institute in 1980 and successively worked as professional section chief, deputy division chief, assistant to president of North China Electric Power Design Institute (predecessor of NCPE). Mr. Liu graduated from the Geological Institute of Jilin University in 1980 majoring in hydrogeology and obtained double bachelor degree in management engineering from Business Administration School of North China Electric Power University in 2001. Mr. Liu holds the attestation qualification of Registered Consulting Engineer, Registered Civil Engineer (Geotechnical), Certified Senior Project Manager of International Project Management Association (IPMA Level B) and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS) membership , Chartered Builder of the Chartered Institute of Building (FCIOB) and is a professor-grade senior engineer (a senior title of qualification of speciality and technology for engineering professionals in the PRC).

Mun Lam Lo Mr. Lo Mun Lam, Raymond is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Lo, served as an executive director and co-managing partner of South Asian Investment Management Company from 21 January 2002 to 2014 and currently serves as an executive Director and the licensee of SPDB International Holdings Limited, an investment bank of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank. Trained as a Chartered Accountant in England & Wales, he also qualified as a Canadian Chartered Accountant and also member of International Bar Association. Mr. Lo is now licensed as a Responsible Officer by the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong for providing Type 6 (corporate finance) advisory. He held directorate level and strategist positions with multinational financial and emerging companies internationally. He served as former chairman of the board of directors and an non-executive director (resigned in August 2013) of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (stock code: 00590), as former vice chairman and a non-executive director of The Asian Capital Resources (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 08025) and as a former independent non-executive director and the chairman of audit committee (resigned in 2014) of Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. (stock code: 00525), and currently serves as an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited (stock code: 00755). Mr. Lo graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in business administration and read law at the University of Hong Kong, also obtained the certificate for postgraduate of sustainable development courses of Cambridge University and achieved certification of independent non-executive director qualified by SSE (Shanghai Stock Exchange). He also holds various post-graduate degrees or professional qualifications in accountancy, finance, real estate and hospitality disciplines.