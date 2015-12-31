Name Description

Qitao Liu Mr. Liu Qitao is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Communications Construction Company Limited. Mr. Liu also serves as the chairman of the board, general manager and the director of CCCG. He has in-depth knowledge and extensive management and operational experience. Mr. Liu held positions as the deputy head of No.13 Bureau of Sinohydro, the assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of China National Water Resources and Hydropower Engineering Corporation and the general manager of its department of overseas operations, the deputy general manager at Sinohydro Corporation and the chairman of the board of directors of Sinohydro International Engineering Co., Ltd., director and general manager of Sinohydro Group Ltd.. Mr. Liu graduated from Dalian University of Technology (formerly known as Dalian Institute of Technology) with a bachelor’s degree in water conservancy and hydropower engineering construction, and is qualified as a first class constructor. He is a professor equivalent senior engineer and is entitled to the special government allowance awarded by the State Council. Mr. Liu has been serving as the President of the Company since December 2010, an Executive Director of the Company since January 2011 and Chairman of the Board since 26 April 2013.

Fenjian Chen Mr. Chen Fenjian has been serving as President, Vice Chairman of the Board of China Communications Construction Company Limited since December 28, 2016. Mr. Chen also serves as a director of CCCG. He joined the Company in August 1983 and has extensive operational and management experience. Mr. Chen held positions as the deputy head and head of Fourth Navigational Engineering Bureau of CHEC Group, and vice president of CCCG. Mr. Chen graduated from Changsha Communications University with a bachelor’s degree in harbour and channel engineering. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University. He is a professor equivalent senior engineer. Mr. Chen has been serving as a Vice President of the Company since September 2006 and the President of the Company since April 2014.

Junyuan Fu Mr. Fu Junyuan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China Communications Construction Company Limited. Mr. Fu also serves as the Chairman of CCCC Finance Company Limited, a director and the vice chairman of Jiang Tai Insurance Brokers Limited, and a supervisor of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.. Mr. Fu has extensive operational and financial management experience, and worked for over ten years at the financial bureau and auditing bureau of the Ministry of Transportation. He held positions as the chief accountant of CHEC Group, the chief accountant and nonexecutive director of CCCG. Mr. Fu holds a doctor’s degree in business administration from Beijing Jiaotong University. He is a senior accountant and is entitled to the special government allowance awarded by the State Council. Mr. Fu has been serving as an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since September 2006.

Yun Chen Mr. Chen Yun is Vice President of China Communications Construction Company Limited. He served as the chairman of CCCC Dredging Technology and Equipment National Research Centre Limited and the chairman of CCCC Ocean Engineering Vessel Technology Research Centre Limited. Mr. Chen joined the Company in September 1998 and has extensive operational and management experience. He held positions as the general manager of assets management division of CHEC Group, the deputy general manager of CHEC Group, and the vice president of CCCG. Mr. Chen graduated from Hehai University (formerly known as East China Institute of Water Conservancy) with a Bachelor’s degree in harbour and channel engineering. He also holds a Master’s degree in business administration from Tsinghua University. He is a senior engineer. Mr. Chen has been serving as a Vice President of the Company since September 2006.

Hailiang Song Mr. Song Hailiang is the Vice President of China Communications Construction Company Limited. Mr. Song also served as the general manager of the heavy equipment manufacturing division of the Company, the chairman of ZPMC and a director of CCCC Highway and Long Bridge Construction National Research Centre Limited. Mr. Song joined the Company in 1987 and has extensive operational and management experience. He has been serving as the chairman and the general manager of CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co., Ltd, the chairman of ZPMC and the assistant to president of the Company. Mr. Song graduated from Wuhan Institute of Water Transportation Engineering with a major in port machinery design and manufacture and subsequently obtained a Master’s degree in the project management from Tsinghua University and a Doctor’s degree in engineering management from Tianjin University and is a professor equivalent senior engineer. Mr. Song has been serving as a Vice President of the Company since April 2014.

Ziyu Sun Mr. Sun Ziyu is Vice President, Chief Engineer of China Communications Construction Company Limited. Mr. Sun joined the Company in 1983 and has extensive operational and management experience and profound professional attainments. He has been serving as the Vice President of CCCC First Harbour Consultants Co., Ltd, the chief engineer of CHEC Group, the chief engineer of CCCC, the general manager and chairman of CHEC, the general manager of the overseas operations department of the Company and the chairman of CHEC. Mr. Sun graduated from Zhejiang University (formerly known as Hangzhou University) with a major in marine geology and geomorphology and subsequently obtained a Master’s degree from Delft University of Technology NL and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Peking University. He is a professor equivalent senior engineer awarded special allowance by the State council, British royal chartered civil engineer and British royal chartered constructor. Mr. Sun has been serving as a Vice President of the Company since April 2014.

Haihuai Wang Mr. Wang Haihuai is Vice President of China Communications Construction Company Limited. Mr. Wang joined the Company in 1991 and has extensive operational and management experience. He has been serving as the chairman and the general manager of CCCC Second Harbor Engineering Company Ltd. and the general manager of the port and waterway dredging division of the Company. Mr. Wang graduated from Chongqing Jiaotong College with a major in harbour and channel engineering and subsequently obtained a Master’s degree in the business administration from Wuhan University and is a professor equivalent senior engineer and senior economist. Mr. Wang has been serving as a Vice President of the Company since April 2014.

Wensheng Liu Mr. Liu Wensheng is Company Secretary, Secretary of the Board, Chief Economist of China Communications Construction Company Limited. Mr. Liu also serves as the chairman of CCCI and F&G, a director of CCCC Dredging, and an executive director and co-chairman of Greentown China Holdings Limited with effect from 15 January 2016. He has extensive operational and management experience and held positions as the deputy general manager of CCCC Tianjin Dredging Co., Ltd, the deputy chief economist of CHEC Group and general manager of its corporate planning department, and chief economist of CCCG. Mr. Liu graduated from Dalian Maritime University (formerly known as Dalian Maritime College) with a Bachelor’s degree in engineering. He is a senior engineer. Mr. Liu has been serving as the Secretary to the Board, the Company Secretary and the Chief Economist of the Company since September 2006.

Maoxun Liu Mr. Liu Maoxun is Non-Executive Director of China Communications Construction Company Limited. Mr. Liu also serves as an external director of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group, and an external director of Dongfang Electric Corporation. He has extensive experience in corporate administration and financial management. Mr. Liu held positions as a cadre of Financial Department of and the deputy division director, division director and deputy director of Immediate Financial Division of the former Ministry of Chemical Industry of the PRC, the deputy director of Corporate Reform and Financial Department of the State Bureau of Petroleum and Chemical Industry, the deputy head and head of Service Administration Bureau (Administration Bureau of the Former and Retired Staff ) of the former State Economic and Trade Commission, head of Service Administration Bureau (Administration Bureau of the Former and Retired Staff ) under the SASAC, deputy head of Inspection Team under the SASAC. Mr. Liu graduated from Correspondence Department of Central Institute of Finance and Banking with a major in industrial accounting and later received a master’s degree in law from the PRC Central Party College. He is a senior accountant. Mr. Liu has been serving as a Non-executive Director of the Company since April 2014.

Long Huang Mr. Huang Long is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Communications Construction Company Limited. He has extensive experience in corporate administration. Mr. Huang held positions as the deputy manager and manager of International Cooperation Department of and manager of International Cooperation and Commercial Contract Department of Huaneng International Power Development Corporation, deputy general manager and the vice chairman of Huaneng Power International, Inc., deputy general manager of China Huaneng Group. Mr. Huang graduated with a master’s degree from the Department of Electrical Engineering of North Carolina State University in the United States, majoring in communications and auto-control. He is a senior engineer. Mr. Huang has been serving as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since April 2014.

Chong Shun Leung Mr. Leung Chong Shun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Communications Construction Company Limited. Mr. Leung also serves as an independent non-executive director of China National Materials Co., Ltd., and SSY Group Limited (formerly known as Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co., Ltd.), respectively. Mr. Leung has been admitted as a solicitor in 1991 and has extensive experience in legal practice of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings. He served as the chief representative of Woo Kwan Lee & Lo’s Beijing office and participated in various initial public offerings and acquisition projects for H share and red-chip companies of the PRC. Mr. Leung graduated from the University of Hong Kong and obtained a bachelor’s degree in law with honors. He is qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong and England. Mr. Leung has been serving as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since January 2011.