Name Description

Xue Heng Liu Mr. Liu Xue Heng serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Liu has been appointed as an executive Director since 25 January 2016. He is currently an executive director, co-chief executive officer and a member of Investment and Risk Management Committee of Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Limited (HKEX stock code: 2389). In addition, Mr. Liu is also a director of Nobletree Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Before joining the Company, he served as an executive director and the chairman of Investment and Risk Management Committee of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (HKEX stock code: 925) during the period from 1 January 2011 to 23 December 2015, an executive director and the chief executive officer of Bestway International Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 718) during the period from 11 July 2014 to 19 January 2016, as well as an independent non-executive director of Guangshen Railway Co., Limited (HKEX stock code: 525) during the period from 2 June 2011 to 29 May 2014 respectively. Mr. Liu obtained a Master of Business Administration from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

Wing Fu Jan Mr. Jan Wing Fu serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He has been appointed as the chief financial officer, the company secretary and an authorized representative of the Company with effect from 15 June 2016. Mr. Jan is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He obtained a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of New Brunswick, Canada in 1989. Mr. Jan has over 25 years of solid experience in auditing, accounting, general management and financial control.

Yee Ming Ng Ms. Ng Yee Ming, Canny, CPA, is Director - Finance and Administration of ASR Holdings Ltd. She has over 17 years of experience in the areas of accounting, taxation, finance and auditing. Prior to joining our Group as an accounting supervisor on 17 November 2000, Ms. Ng worked in a CPA firm from March 1998 to January 1999. From April 1999 to July 2000, Ms. Ng worked in various positions at DTZ Debenham Tie Leung Property Management Limited. From July 2000 to October 2000, Ms. Ng worked for New World TMT Limited (formerly known as New World Infrastructure Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (stock code: 17). Ms. Ng graduated from the University of Technology, Sydney with a Bachelor of Business degree in October 1997. She was admitted as a member of CPA Australia in December 1997 and advanced to the status of Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia in July 2002.

Wai Man Lee Mr. Lee Wai Man is General Manager - Air Freight and Operations of ASR Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lee has over with 20 years of experience in the logistics industry. Mr. Lee has over 21 years of experience in the logistics industry. Prior to joining our Group on 16 June 1997, he had worked for different freight forwarding companies. After joining our Group, he has served various positions including operations supervisor, assistant operations manager, consolidation manager and assistant general manager. He was promoted to his current position in 2008. Mr. Lee completed a Dangerous Goods Diploma which was undertaken by IATA and Cathay Pacific in 2003.

Yebi Hu Mr. Hu Yebi serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Hu has been appointed as an executive Director and the chairman of the Board since 23 April 2015 and ceased to be the chairman of the Board taking effect from 8 April 2016. Mr. Hu is the founder and chairman of Vision Finance Group Limited. Mr. Hu received his Master of Business Administration from Netherlands International Institute for Management in the Netherlands and Postgraduate Diploma in Management Engineering from Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, the PRC. Mr. Hu has more than 24 years of experience in securities and financial services, merger and acquisition and corporate finance. Mr. Hu also holds concurrent executive directorships with Hua Lien International (Holding) Company Limited (Stock Code: 969), Bestway International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 718) and Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 925), all listed on the Stock Exchange.

Ka Tak Lam Mr. Lam Ka Tak is Executive Director of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience in accounting and financial matters. Mr. Lam currently served as the chief financial officer, the company secretary, the authorized representative and the member of investment and risk management committee of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2389). During this period, Mr. Lam was mainly responsible for overseeing the financial management, regulatory compliance and investors related matters. He worked as an audit manager at KPMG from April 2006 to September 2010. Mr. Lam obtained a Bachelor degree in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2003 and a Master in Business Administration degree from The University of Hong Kong in November 2013. He was a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants till June 2010 and has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 2010.

Zhongjie Niu Mr. Niu Zhongjie serves as Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as an executive Director and the CEO since 23 April 2015 and ceased to be the CEO taking effect from 8 April 2016. Mr. Niu obtained a bachelor degree in Business Administration from Northeast Missouri State University in May 1994. He also obtained a master degree in business administration from the University of Hong Kong in December 1999. Mr. Niu has over 10 years of experience in corporate finance industry. He is currently an executive director of Vision Finance International Company Limited. As at the date of this announcement and within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, Mr. Niu is deemed to be interested in 104,800,000 Shares, representing approximately 10.82% of the entire issued share capital of the Company. The Shares were held by Mass Talent Financial Limited which is wholly owned by Mr. Niu.

Ngai Tsui Mr. Tsui Ngai serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tsui is currently a Senior Manager of Everbright Securities Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Tsui obtained a bachelor of arts degree in Accounting & Finance from the University of Durham in June 2011. Mr. Tsui has strong background in finance with over five years of experience in hedge fund and securities management.

Tingzhe Zhang Mr. Zhang Tingzhe is an Executive Director of the Company. He is the assistant general manager of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (HKEX stock code: 925) since 2010, devoting himself to the projects of developing and managing commercial real estate and logistics real estate segment in Beijing. Mr. Zhang founded Beijing Hongse Guangbo Advertising Co., Ltd. in 2003 and served as the general manager, the major customers of which are social welfare institutions including Ministry of Health, Chinese Center For Disease Control And Prevention and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund. He served as the creative director in numerous famous advertising and media creation companies during the period from 1998 to 2003, mainly responsible for full scheme image planning, business marketing planning and implementation of media delivery. Mr. Zhang obtained a degree of bachelor in Industrial Design from Luxun Academy of Fine Arts, Liaoning in 1997.

Shixing Zhu Mr. Zhu Shixing is Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an executive director, chairman and member of investment and risk management committee of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2389). Mr. Zhu graduated from the Central University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor’s degree in finance and obtained his master degree in software engineering from Beihang University. In addition, Mr. Zhu obtained a bachelor degree in sport management from Beijing Sport University in July 1994. Mr. Zhu started his career as an assistant in the investment department of the China Xinxing Corporation (Group) Ltd. in 1994. During the period from 2004 to 2015, he joined the Beijing Holdings Limited (“BHL”), an affiliate of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (“BPHL”, Stock Code: 925), and had been nominated the vice general manager of various subsidiaries of BHL involving in industries of tourism, logistics, property development and the executive vice president of BPHL. Mr. Zhu has extensive experience in investment, financial management and property development.1

Qian Qing Feng Ms. Feng Qian Qing, Connie, is Manager - Finance and Administration, South China and PRC Internal Compliance Officer of ASR Holdings Ltd. Ms. Feng has over 19 years of experience in the areas of accounting and finance. Prior to joining our Group as an accounts officer on 1 November 2005, Ms. Feng worked as an accounts officer for the Guangzhou branch office of a shipping company from November 1994 to June 1997. From November 2000 to August 2005, she worked as the chief accounts officer for Guangzhou Chengtong Investment Consultant Limited. After joining our Group in September 2005, she was promoted as the assistant finance manager for our South China operations, stationing at the Guangzhou branch of AOE Freight (Shenzhen). In October 2008, she was further promoted as the manager for finance and administration of our South China operations. Ms. Feng graduated from Guangzhou Institute of Technology (formerly known as the Guangzhou Worker Amateur University) with a diploma in accounting in July 2001.

Kam Man Fok Mr. Fok Kam Man, Billy, is Director of GSA, subsidiary of ASR Holdings Ltd. Mr. Fok has over 28 years of experience in the aviation industry. Prior to joining our Group on 2 February 2009, Mr. Fok had worked as the passenger traffic agent and then a lead agent in the passenger traffic section of Japan Airlines from October 1987 to July 1993. From July 1993 to January 1996, Mr. Fok worked as a junior dealer for Emperor Management Services (Overseas) Limited. From February 1996 to October 2008, Mr. Fok worked initially as a passenger services supervisor for Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited and was promoted to the position of senior duty manager. Mr. Fok graduated from the School of Continuing Studies, the Macau University of Science and Technology with a degree of Bachelor of International Tourism Management.

Qi Liu Mr. Liu Qi is Regional Sales Manager, South China of ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd. Mr. Liu joined the Group on 1 August 2005 and has over 9 years of experience with the logistics industry. After joining our Group, he has served various positions including the cargo salesman and the cargo sales manager. He was promoted to his current position in 2012. He graduated from Guangzhou University with a Bachelor degree of hospitality management in June 2005.

Jouni Juhani Ritola Mr. Ritola Jouni Juhani is Director, ASR Europe of ASR Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ritola is the beneficial owner of 40% shareholding in ASR Europe. Mr. Ritola joined the Group on 15 September 2010 and was responsible for overseeing our operations in Europe and Asia. He has over 10 years of experience in project management and the logistics industry. On 17 December 2007 he joined Project Expeditors Limited (formerly known as Polar Logistics Hong Kong Limited), a project logistics company as a shareholder and director, in which he was responsible for leading its logistics team and managing its the business operations in Hong Kong, China, Korea and Japan. On 4 December 2009, Mr. Ritola became the sole shareholder of Project Expeditors Limited and since then operated it as a sole owner. Mr. Ritola graduated from the University of Jyväskylä with a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration.

Kin Yan Wong Mr. Wong Kin Yan is Director of Freight and Group Performance Management of ASR Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wong joined our Group on 5 July 2010. Mr. Wong has over 34 years of experience in the airlines and cargo industries. Since 1981, Mr. Wong worked as a traffic officer for Thai Airways International Limited and was responsible for daily operations tasks. He was then promoted to traffic supervisor in 1987 and was responsible for overseeing the daily operations at the airport office of Thai Airways International Limited. He was then promoted to senior traffic supervisor who was responsible for handling administrative tasks in the airport office such as staff rostering, training, annual leave approval, coordination/liaison with various service providers and government authorities. Mr. Wong left Thai Airways International Limited and joined Emirates Airlines in 1991, where he worked as the senior station supervisor and was responsible for handling both operational and administrative tasks in the airport office of Emirates Airlines. Mr. Wong left Emirates Airlines and joined Scandinavian Airlines in 1992, where he worked as the duty station manager and was responsible for handling both operational and administrative tasks in the airport office of Scandinavian Airlines. At the same time, Mr. Wong also acted as the deputy station manager at the airport office of Scandinavian Airlines when the station manager was away from the station. In November 1995, Mr. Wong completed the “Station Ground Handling Management” training course undertaken by IATA which was intended for airline station and ground handling managers. In September 2001, he completed the Joint DMS program undertaken by the Hong Kong Management Association and Lingnan University, thus obtaining a Diploma in Management Studies. Mr. Wong attended and completed the “Safety Audit and Lead Auditor Course” undertaken by Aviation Consulting & Training Pty Ltd. and the “Security Quality Control” course undertaken by IATA in April 2007 and May 2007 respectively.

Yuen Ming Lok Mr. Lok Lawrence Yuen Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 23 April 2015. Mr. Lok has more than 30 years of experience in public accounting, finance and commercial working experience in Sydney and Hong Kong. Mr. Lok received his Master of Economics — Professional Accounting from Macquarie University NSW Australia in 1988. He was qualified as an accountant in 1987, and is an associate member of Hong Kong Society of Accountants and a fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia. He has been the chief executive officer of CSI Investment Management Limited in Hong Kong since 2001.

Lihui Pan Mr. Pan Lihui is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect form 23 April 2015. Mr. Pan obtained a bachelor degree in International Economics from Beijing University of International Relations in the PRC in 1989. He has 25 years of experience in nonferrous metals industry. Mr. Pan worked in (Mind Honour Limited) from 1994 to 1998 as a manager. Mr. Pan founded Pentart Industrial Limited in 1998 and Able Plus International Limited in 2001 and has since been a director and general manager of these two companies.

Man Kit Tse Mr. Tse Man Kit is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chief financial officer and company secretary of Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited (HKEX stock code: 1165) since September 2010. At the same time, he serves as an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Limited (HKEX stock code: 2389). Mr. Tse has around 18 years of working experience in accounting and financial management. He worked in a number of international accountant firms from 1997 to 2007, and served as a director of corporate accounting in Flash Electronics, Inc. from January 2007 to January 2008 and a senior qualified accountant in Shanghai Fosun High Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. from February 2008 to August 2010, and the qualified accountant of Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 656) from March 2008 to August 2010. Mr. Tse is a member of Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Tse obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia in July 1997, majoring in accountancy and finance.