Name Description

Yoichi Miyamoto Mr. Yoichi Miyamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in July 1971. His previous titles include President, Manager of Hokuriku Office, Manager of Kyushu Office, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuyuki Inoue Mr. Kazuyuki Inoue has been serving as President and Representative Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Nagoya Office and Chief Director of 2nd Sales in Main Construction Business Unit in the Company.

Toru Yamaji Mr. Toru Yamaji has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Sales in Main General Construction Unit and Representative Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Kyushu Office, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Koichiro Higashide Mr. Koichiro Higashide has been serving as Vice President, Manager of Corporate Planning Office and Representative Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Secretary’s Office in the Company.

Toshiyuki Imaki Mr. Toshiyuki Imaki has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of General Construction and Representative Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Hokuriku Office, Director of Human Resources, Deputy Chief Director of Construction Business and Manager of Tokyo Office in Main Construction Business Unit in the Company.

Tadashi Okamoto Mr. Tadashi Okamoto has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of General Civil Engineering and Representative Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Shikoku Office in Main Kansai Business Unit, Manager of Civil Engineering Tokyo Office in Main Civil Engineering Business Unit and Chief Director of Civil Engineering Business in the Company.

Osamu Terada Mr. Osamu Terada has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Kyushu Office, Manager of Nagoya Office and Manager of Tokyo Office in the Company.

Koji Ikeda Mr. Koji Ikeda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Kansai Office and Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Chiba Office, Manager of Hiroshima Office, Manager of Osaka Office and Deputy Chief Director of Kansai Business in the Company.

Motoaki Shimizu Mr. Motoaki Shimizu has been serving as Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in SHIMIZU & CO., LTD. He used to work for IBM Japan, Ltd.

Aya Murakami Ms. Aya Murakami has been serving as Independent Director in SHIMIZU CORPORATION since June 2015. She is also a Professor of Teikyo University. She used to work for Japan Institute for Women’s Empowerment & Diversity Management and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan.