Name Description

Sui Chen Mr. Chen Sui serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been a Director and the Chairman since 3 January 2014. He was re-designated as a non-executive Director with effect from 3 October 2014 and was further re-designated from a non-executive Director to an executive Director on 26 January 2015. Prior to the Re-designation, he was principally responsible for overall corporate strategies planning and business development of the Group. Mr. Chen concurrently serves as the chairman of CGN Wind Energy Ltd., CGN Solar Energy Development Co., Ltd. and CGN Energy Service Co., Ltd. and supervisor of CGN Power Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (stock code: 1816). Mr. Chen has more than 27 years of experience in strategic planning, renewable energy development, construction, operation management and energy conservation management. He has previously served as assistant to the head of infrastructure planning division of the planning department of China General Nuclear Power Corporation (“CGN”), party committee member, deputy general manager and manager of new energy development department of CGN Energy Development Co., Ltd. general manager of CGN Wind Energy Ltd. Prior to joining CGN, Mr. Chen worked as project manager and department manager of the business enterprise department of China Energy Conservation Investment Corporation, general manager of Beijing Guotou Energy Conservation Companyunder China Energy Conservation Investment Corporation. Mr. Chen received the qualification of Senior Engineer from Senior Specialized Technical Services Qualification Committee for China Energy Conservation Investment Corporation in December 2000. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering with a concentration in liquid rocket engine from National University of Defense Technology in July 1987 and a master’s degree in management engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in November 1996.

Man Yin Chea Mr. Chea Man Yin is Senior Vice President of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. He joined the Company on 1 December 1995 as Controller, responsible for overseeing the Group and its projects’ accounting, taxation and financial management activities in Asia. Mr. Chea was also the key developer and senior asset manager for several key projects of the Group. Mr. Chea was promoted to Vice President — Controller in 1999 and later promoted to Senior Vice President of Asset Management in 2005. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2009 (title changed to “Senior Vice President” with effect from 3 January 2014). Mr. Chea is currently responsible for overseeing the Conventional Energy Business Unit. Mr. Chea also leads the portfolio’s overall operational and key growth initiatives. Mr. Chea is also the lead person in maintaining contacts and relationships in key provinces where the Group’s projects are located and in the relevant State Departments and being the Company’s representative in national industry and related associations in the PRC. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chea had over ten years of experience in finance, accounting and auditing and participated in a number of major pioneer infrastructural projects in the PRC, such as Guangdong Shajiao C Power Project 3 x 660 MW and Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, while he was working at Hopewell Holdings Limited. Mr. Chea had also worked for large US multinational companies including Pepsi Cola International and Digital Equipment International. Mr. Chea obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in July 1985 and a master’s degree in commerce from the University of New South Wales, Australia in August 1988. He became a fellow member of CPA Australia and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in June 2007 and July 1998, respectively.

Hok Luen Leung Mr. Leung Hok Luen is Senior Vice President of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Leung joined the Company on 30 May 1995 as Director of Business Development and was promoted to his current position of Senior Vice President on 14 May 2007. Mr. Leung is currently responsible for overseeing the International Business Unit. He identifies new opportunities and formulates business strategies for power project business, involving joint ventures, strategic investments, government relations, strategic partnering and alliances in the overseas market. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Leung worked at ABB Lummus Global, a division of Combustion Engineering Inc., now Asea Brown Boveri, for 22 years. At ABB Lummus Global, he oversaw all commercial activities in China including project development, contract negotiation, bidding strategy and project financing. Mr. Leung obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Polytechnic University (formerly known as Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn) in May 1973 and June 1975, respectively (the latter obtained through part-time study). He also earned an MBA from the University of Houston in December 1985. Mr. Leung has been a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) since 1973 and a licensed Professional Engineer in New Jersey since February 1980.

Luping Liu Mr, Liu Luping is Senior Vice President of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. He is primarily responsible for managing the Hydro Power Business Unit. Mr. Liu has approximately 30 years of work experience. Prior to that, Mr. Liu worked at Hydrochina Corporation Zhongnan Engineering . Mr. Liu obtained the Senior Economist qualification from Zhongnan Engineering Corporation in December 1998, the State Registered Supervision Engineer qualification from the Ministry of Personnel and the Ministry of Construction of the in May 1998, the Professor Level Senior Engineer qualification from Hydrochina Corporation in December 2003 and the Senior Project Manager qualification from Occupational Skills Testing Authority of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in July 2006. He has also won several Provincial Science and Technology Progress Awards. Mr. Liu obtained bachelor’s degree in solid mechanics from Central Institute of Technology (currently known as Huazhong University of Science and Technology) in July 1984 and an EMBA degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in December 2008.

Yi Sun Mr. Sun Yi is Senior Vice President of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Sun is primarily responsible for overseeing the Safety and Technical Department, the Internal Audit Department and the Office Administration and Corporate Culture Department. Mr. Sun has over 22 years of experience in engineering and management of power project. Prior to joining our Company, he worked in various subsidiaries of CGN, which he held managerial positions such as Deputy General Manager, Director, and Safety Technical Adviser (STA) from July 2003 to December 2013. Prior to that, he worked at the Production and Nuclear Safety Department, and Engineer Department of CGN and its subsidiaries. He began his career in the power industry in Jiangxi Electric Power Design Institute, where he worked as engineer from February 1982 to June 1991. Mr. Sun obtained the Nuclear Power Plant Senior Reactor Operator License in October 1998, was qualified as Nuclear Safety Engineer in June 2004 and awarded as Professor Level Senior Engineer by CGN in December 2008. He also obtained the qualification of certified Senior Enterprise Risk Manager in April 2010. Mr. Sun obtained a bachelor’s degree in thermal energy and power engineering from Zhejiang University in January 1982 and a master’s degree in business management from the Renmin University of China in July 1996.

Dongming Hu Mr. Hu Dongming is Vice President of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the Strategy and Investment Department and Asset Management Department. Mr. Hu has approximately 15 years of experience in contract commerce and investment management. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Hu had worked in CGN and various subsidiaries of CGN, including CGN Energy Development Co., Ltd. China General Nuclear Power Group Co., Ltd. CGN Uranium Industry Company, Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operation and Management Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. He held various managerial positions, such as General Manager Assistant, General Legal Counsel, Senior Manager of Commercial Contract and Deputy Director of Investment and Legal Affairs in these organizations. Mr. Hu obtained a bachelor’s degree in economic management from the South China Normal University in June 2002 and an MBA from the Nankai University and the University of Denver, United States in July 2005 and March 2007, respectively.

Jian Lin Mr. Lin Jian is President, Executive Director of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. He is principally responsible for leading and managing all the activities of our Group to achieve the goals and objectives set by our Board, identifying and recommending the short, medium and long-term business strategies, directing and executing our plans and budgets, directing and organizing our material, human and economic resources to deliver the corporate results, identifying and developing business opportunities to grow our Group. Mr. Lin has over 13 years of experience in the power industry. Mr. Lin was the general manager and a director of CGN Energy Development Co., Ltd. from September 2012 to May 2014. He served as the general manager of Guangdong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. from February 2006 to September 2012, and the general manager of Lingao Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. and Lingdong Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from April 2010 to September 2012. Mr. Lin also held various positions with China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group Co., Ltd. (former name of CGN) from November 1999 to February 2006, including positions in the finance department and the business enterprise department, the financial business manager of assets operations department and deputy secretary of finance and economic committee. Mr. Lin obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering with concentration in industrial automation from Huazhong University of Science and Technology (formerly known as Huazhong Institute of Science and Technology) in July 1984 and a master’s degree in engineering with a concentration in electronic precision machinery from the University of Electro-Communications in Japan in March 1988.

Jing Li Mr. Li Jing is Safety Director of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Li served in the design division of nitrogenous fertiliser factory of Nanning Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. from July 1987 to February 1992; manager office of the engineering department of Lingao Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from February 1992 to June 1994; the production department of Guangdong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. from July 1994 to March 2003; and the maintenance department of Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co., Ltd from March 2003 to August 2004. From September 2004 to May 2010, he held several positions in the commissioning department of China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd., including the head of commissioning division for nuclear islands, manager assistant and head of commissioning division for nuclear islands, manager assistant, manager assistant and director of the commissioning manager office. From May 2010 to January 2013, he held several positions in CGN, including the deputy general manager of safety and engineering management department and deputy general manager of safety and information management department. Mr. Li served as deputy general manager of safety and information management department and deputy general manager of safety and quality assurance department of China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Ltd. from January 2013 to January 2015, and concurrently as deputy general manager of safety and quality assurance department of CGN Power Co., Ltd. since May 2014. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering majoring in chemical engineering from Nanjing College of Chemical Engineering in July 1987, and a master’s degree in engineering majoring in industrial engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in February 2001. Mr. Li holds professional qualification as a senior engineer.

Bin Liang Ms. Liang Bin is Chief Auditor of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. She is currently the chief auditor and the secretary of the discipline committee of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Liang served in Guangdong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. from July 1987 to July 1994 in the positions of secretary to the construction manager of the engineering department, technical secretary to the office in Europe and secretary to the manager. From August 1994 to July 2011, she served CGN in various positions including the secretary, the secretarial officer, the secretary to the Board, Secretary of the Communist Party Committee, head of the organization division , assistant to the director of the working department of the Communist Party Committee . She was the deputy director of the supervisory and auditing department of China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Ltd. from July 2011 to January 2015 and concurrently served as the deputy director of CGN Power Co., Ltd. from May 2014 to January 2015. Ms. Liang obtained a bachelor of Arts degree in English from Guangzhou Foreign Language School in July 1987.

Wei Yao Mr. Yao Wei is Chief Accountant of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Yao held several positions in the finance department of Guangdong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. from July 1997 to March 2003. From March 2003 to May 2007, he served in several positions in Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co., Ltd. including deputy director and director of fixed asset in asset division of finance department, and the head of the internal control unit of account division of the finance department; From May 2007 to September 2011, he served in several positions in the finance department in CGN including budget management director of budget division, tax management manager, senior tax management manager and head of comprehensive finance division. He served as the Company’s chief accountant of CGN Wind Energy Ltd. from September 2011 to January 2015. Mr. Yao obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics (Accounting) from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in June 1997. He holds professional qualifications as Chartered Public Accountants.

Kin Lee Mr. Lee Kin is Company Secretary of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. He joined the Company on 1 June 2007. He has been with both public accounting firm and several different industries in the commercial sector. He has over 20 years of experience in areas of internal control, financing, investor relations and corporate strategy. Mr. Lee obtained his bachelor of engineering degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1994, Master of Business Administration from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom in 2004 and Master of Corporate Governance (with distinction) from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2013. Mr. Lee is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS) and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA), a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) respectively. Mr. Lee is currently the vice-chairman of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants – Hong Kong, a Standing Committee member of the Chinese University of Hong Kong Convocation, and the Executive Vice-Chairperson of the Youth Committee of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association.

Honggang Dai Mr, Dai Honggang is Non-Executive Director of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Dai also serves as a director of CGN Energy Development Co., Ltd.and the deputy general manager of strategies and planning department of CGN Power Co., Ltd. Mr. Dai has over 11 years of experience in business planning and management. He has served as the assistant to general manager of strategies and planning department of CGN since August 2011, and held various senior positions in the strategies and planning department and the assets operations department of CGN from December 2002 to August 2011, including the head of evaluation and statistics division, senior manager of operations and evaluation, the deputy head of operation and evaluation division of strategies and planning department, the deputy head of operation and management division and investment management officer of assets operations department. Mr. Dai worked at the business development department of Guangdong Nuclear Power Industrial Development Co., Ltd. from January 2002 to May 2002, the engineering department of CGN Datang Real Estate Co., Ltd. from February 1996 to September 1999, and the operation division of the production department of Guangdong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. from July 1990 to December 1994. Mr. Dai received the qualification of Economist from the Ministry of Personne in November 2004. Mr. Dai obtained a university diploma in nuclear reactor engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in July 1990, a bachelor’s degree in monetary banking from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in July 1997, a master’s degree in business administration from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands in August 2000 and a master’s degree in computer based information systems from the University of Sunderland in the United Kingdom in November 2001.

Hongxin Wang Mr. Wang Hongxin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang Hongxin served as deputy director (in charge of overall operation) of the Supervisory Committee in CGN and CGN Power Co., Ltd., (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1816) (“CGN Power”) since May 2015 and was re-designated as deputy general manager (in charge of overall operation) of the legal affairs department in CGN in June 2017. Mr. Wang Hongxin is also serving as a supervisor of Hualong International Nuclear Power Technology Co., Ltd., CGN Capital Holdings Co. Ltd., Guangdong Daya Bay Nuclear Power Environmental Protection Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Nengzhihui Investment Co., Ltd., Mr. Wang Hongxin has more than 28 years of experience in the areas of energy, legal and audit supervision. He successively served in different departments of China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group Co., Ltd., (former name of CGN) as deputy head of the rules and procedures management office of the audit department; deputy head and head of the discipline monitoring branch of the party team working division/supervision office; head of the party development working branch; special duty director of the legal affairs department; assistant to general manager of the legal affair department in CGN; and deputy general manager of the legal affairs department and deputy director (in charge of overall operation) of Supervisory Committee of CGN Power. He was an associate researcher of documentation office of the technology department in Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang Hongxin holds China Legal Professional Qualification Certificate, Enterprise Legal Adviser Qualification Certificate and Accountant Certificate. Mr. Wang Hongxin obtained a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in nuclear reactor engineering from the Department of Engineering of Tsinghua University in July 1986 and a Master of Engineering Degree in Engineering Thermophysics from Tianjin University in March 1989.

Junfeng Wu Mr. Wu Junfeng serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wu Junfeng is currently the non-executive director of CGN Mining Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1164), the general manager of the asset operation department of CGN and CGN Power, a general manager of Guangdong Nuclear Power Investment Company Limited and an executive director of Shenzhen Nengzhihui Investment Co., Ltd. He has more than 15 years of experience in finance and audit. Mr. Wu Junfeng served as an audit director of the audit department of CGN from July 2000 to November 2002 and from June 2003 to April 2006, respectively. From November 2002 to June 2003, Mr. Wu Junfeng worked as a manager of the general department of Shenzhen Daya Business Investment Management Company. He was the vice director of the finance and accounting department of China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd. from April 2006 to July 2006. Mr. Wu Junfeng worked as the chief financial officer and the chief accountant at China Techenergy Co., Ltd. from July 2006 to June 2007 and from June 2007 to May 2009, respectively. Mr. Wu Junfeng served as an assistant to general manager of the financial department of CGN from May 2009 to March 2012 and as the chief accountant of Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from March 2012 to May 2016. Mr. Wu Junfeng obtained a bachelor of science degree in statistics from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in July 1995. He also obtained a master of management degree and a doctorate of management degree in accounting from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics July 2000 and June 2009 respectively. Mr. Wu Junfeng possesses the qualification as a certified public accountant in the People’s Republic of China.

Ping Xing Mr. Xing Ping is Non-Executive Director of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Xing also serves as a director of the board of several subsidiaries of CGN, including CGN Energy Development Co., Ltd., CGN Solar Energy Development Co., Ltd. and CGN Wind Energy Ltd., as well chairman (convener) of the investment and risk management committee on the board of directors of CGN Solar Energy Development Co., Ltd. and CGN Wind Energy Ltd. Mr. Xing has over 27 years of experience in corporate governance, investment and risk management, having previously served as the senior audit director and chief engineer of China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd. and senior engineer at Lingao Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. Mr. Xing graduated from China Three Gorges University(formerly known as Gezhou Ba Hydro Power Engineering Institute) in July 1986, majoring in power automation.

Engang Yin Mr. Yin Engang is Non-Executive Director of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd since 18 March 2015. Mr. Yin joined the Company and served as a non-executive Director since 18 March 2015, and mainly responsible for formulating strategic directions and carrying out the high level oversight of the management and operations of the Group. Mr. Yin holds the position of general manager of the finance department of CGN, and serves as a non-executive director of CGN Mining Company Limited, being a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1164) concurrently. Mr. Yin has almost 20 years of experience in finance and audit and he served as the chief financial officer of China Guangdong Nuclear Power Industry Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. for the period from July 2008 to March 2014. Mr. Yin graduated from Shaanxi School of Mechanics with a Bachelor of Industrial Accounting degree in July 1990 and obtained a Master of Management Engineering degree from Shaanxi School of Mechanics* in April 1993. Mr. Yin is a qualified senior accountant.

Ren-Da Fan Mr. Fan Ren Da is Non-Executive Independent Director of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. He has been the managing director of AsiaLink Capital Limited since October, 2003. He is also an independent non-executive director of over ten public companies listed on the Stock Exchange, including Raymond Industrial Ltd. (SEHK: 0229), CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (SEHK: 01205), Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. (SEHK: 00220); Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited (SEHK: 01387); Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited (SEHK: 00563), Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (SEHK: 02882), China Development Bank International Investment Limited (SEHK: 01062), Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (SEHK: 01296), LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (SEHK: 00112), Technovator International Limited(SEHK: 01206); Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited (SEHK: 06868) and Neo-Neon Holdings Limited(SEHK: 1868). Mr. Fan obtained master’s degree in business administration from the University of Dallas in the U.S. in December 1986.

Chi Ching Leung Mr. Leung Chi Ching is Non-Executive Independent Director of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Leung also serves as the chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Leung has over 30 years of professional and industrial experience in management, corporate governance, corporate finance, banking and accounting. He was previously an executive director, chief finance officer and company secretary of Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited (“Skyworth”) (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 751). In his almost nine years of services in Skyworth, he was mainly responsible for the company’s successful resumption of trading of its shares and strengthening of its internal controls, accounting system, corporate governance and investor relations management. In 2011 and 2013, Skyworth was awarded by Asia Money as the Best Managed Medium Cap Company in China of 2011 and by Forbes as Asia’s Fabulous 50 of 2013, respectively. Furthermore, Mr. Leung accumulated 14 years’ working experience in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. He left Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in June 1999 as a principal of corporate finance. Mr. Leung obtained a bachelor’s degree of science in business administration (major in accounting) from the University of The East in the Philippines in November 1981. He became an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in April 1997 and has been its fellow member since October 2013. He has also been a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since December 1996 and the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute since April 1999.

Susheng Wang Mr, Wang Susheng is Non-Executive Independent Director of CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd. He is currently a professor and supervisor for doctoral students at the Urban Planning and Management School under Shenzhen Graduate School of Harbin Institute of Technology and president of Shenzhen Public Administration Institute. He is also currently an independent non-executive director of several listed companies, including Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.(SEHK: 02238), Shenzhen Pellet Technology Co., Ltd.(SZSE: 002577) and Shenzhen Terca Technology Co., Ltd.(SZSE: 002213). His prior experience includes financial engineering, investment management, taxation, accounting management, corporate finance, public administration and venture capital management. He has previously worked at various companies, including Weishen Securities Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang obtained a Chartered Public qualification from The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in May 1997 and Chartered Financial Analyst qualification from CFA Institute in September 2004. He was admitted as an attorney in the PRC in June 1997. Mr. Wang obtained master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in June 1994, a doctoral degree in law from Peking University in July 2000, a post-doctoral degree in management from Tsinghua University i n September 2002 and master of business administration degree from University of Chicago in the U.S. in March 2004.