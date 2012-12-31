Name Description

Hong Guo Chen Mr. Chen Hongguo is serving as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited. His previous titles include Director, Deputy General Manager, Head-Branch Factory and Workshop Supervisor in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in Wuhan Chenming Hanyang Paper Co., Ltd.

Tong Yin Mr. Yin Tongyuan has been Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since 2010. He is also serving as Director in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited. His previous titles include Executive Deputy Head-Factory, Deputy Head-Factory, Head-Technology and Workshop Supervisor in the Company.

Shao Hua Zhou Mr. Zhou Shaohua has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since May 16, 2013. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in Jiangxi Chenming Paper Co. Ltd. and Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in Wuhan Chenming Hanyang Paper Co., Ltd.

Liting Chang Mr. Chang Liting has been Deputy General Manager of SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since March 30, 2011. He used to be General Manager of Sales Branch in the Company.

Changqing Hu Mr. Hu Changqing has been serving as Deputy General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. He used to be Head of Branch and Director in the Company.

Xueqin Li Ms. Li Xueqin is Deputy General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED. She is Director in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited.

Yanjun Zhang Mr. Zhang Yanjun has been serving as Deputy General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since August 2010. He is also Head of Paper Art Factory. He used to be Chairman of the Board of a board paper company, as well as General Manager in a Jilin-based paper company.

Guanglin Geng Mr. Geng Guanglin has been Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since May 26, 2009. He is also Director in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited. His previous title was Workshop Supervisor in the Company. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager in Chibi Chenming Paper Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in Wuhan Chenming Hanyang Paper Co., Ltd. and Jiling Chenming Paper Co., Ltd.

Feng Li Mr. Li Feng has been Executive Director and Deputy General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since 2010. His previous titles include Assistant General Manager and Workshop Supervisor in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy General Manager in Wuhan Chenming Hanyang Paper Co., Ltd., as well as Deputy General Manager in another company.

Huan Cai Hou Mr. Hou Huancai is Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED. He was Workshop Supervisor, Deputy Head and Head of Factory in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in three other companies, including Jilin Chenming Paper Co., Ltd.

Daocheng Tan Mr. Tan Daocheng has been serving as Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since May 26, 2009. He also serves as Director in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited. He used to be Head of Factory in two factories of the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in four other companies.

Zhaochang Pan Mr. Pan Zhaochang has been serving as Company Secretary in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. He is also Qualified Accountant in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Accounting from Central Queensland University, Australia, and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Cross University, Australia. He is also Certified Public Accountant of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia.

Fengrong Wang Ms. Wang Fengrong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. She is also Professor of Shandong University. She holds Ph.D in Economics.

Aiguo Wang Mr. Wang Aiguo has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. He is also Independent Director in China Corn Oil Co Ltd, Hisense Kelon Electronics Holdings Co., Ltd. and Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co., Ltd. and a steel company. He is Professor.

Xiangfei Wang Mr. Wang Xiangfei has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director of SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. He also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Citic Bank Corp Ltd and SEEC Media Group Ltd, as well as Executive Director of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd. He used to be Director in an investment management company.