Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd (1812.HK)

1812.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
HK$14.28
Open
HK$14.40
Day's High
HK$14.40
Day's Low
HK$13.96
Volume
2,443,000
Avg. Vol
3,203,565
52-wk High
HK$16.20
52-wk Low
HK$6.46

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hong Guo Chen

49 Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, General Manager

Tong Yin

56 2010 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Shao Hua Zhou

53 2013 Deputy General Manager, Executive Director

Liting Chang

59 2011 Deputy General Manager

Changqing Hu

47 2010 Deputy General Manager

Xueqin Li

47 Deputy General Manager

Zhenzhong Li

39 2011 Deputy General Manager

Jigang Xia

37 2011 Deputy General Manager

Yanjun Zhang

47 2010 Deputy General Manager

Guanglin Geng

39 2009 Executive Director, Deputy General Manager

Feng Li

40 2010 Executive Director, Deputy General Manager

Huan Cai Hou

52 Executive Director

Daocheng Tan

46 2009 Executive Director

Zhaochang Pan

43 2010 Company Secretary

Fengrong Wang

44 2010 Non-Executive Director

Aiguo Wang

51 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xiangfei Wang

63 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yumei Wang

50 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director

Hong Zhang

51 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Hong Guo Chen

Mr. Chen Hongguo is serving as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited. His previous titles include Director, Deputy General Manager, Head-Branch Factory and Workshop Supervisor in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in Wuhan Chenming Hanyang Paper Co., Ltd.

Tong Yin

Mr. Yin Tongyuan has been Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since 2010. He is also serving as Director in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited. His previous titles include Executive Deputy Head-Factory, Deputy Head-Factory, Head-Technology and Workshop Supervisor in the Company.

Shao Hua Zhou

Mr. Zhou Shaohua has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since May 16, 2013. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in Jiangxi Chenming Paper Co. Ltd. and Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in Wuhan Chenming Hanyang Paper Co., Ltd.

Liting Chang

Mr. Chang Liting has been Deputy General Manager of SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since March 30, 2011. He used to be General Manager of Sales Branch in the Company.

Changqing Hu

Mr. Hu Changqing has been serving as Deputy General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. He used to be Head of Branch and Director in the Company.

Xueqin Li

Ms. Li Xueqin is Deputy General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED. She is Director in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited.

Zhenzhong Li

Jigang Xia

Yanjun Zhang

Mr. Zhang Yanjun has been serving as Deputy General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since August 2010. He is also Head of Paper Art Factory. He used to be Chairman of the Board of a board paper company, as well as General Manager in a Jilin-based paper company.

Guanglin Geng

Mr. Geng Guanglin has been Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since May 26, 2009. He is also Director in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited. His previous title was Workshop Supervisor in the Company. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager in Chibi Chenming Paper Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in Wuhan Chenming Hanyang Paper Co., Ltd. and Jiling Chenming Paper Co., Ltd.

Feng Li

Mr. Li Feng has been Executive Director and Deputy General Manager in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since 2010. His previous titles include Assistant General Manager and Workshop Supervisor in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy General Manager in Wuhan Chenming Hanyang Paper Co., Ltd., as well as Deputy General Manager in another company.

Huan Cai Hou

Mr. Hou Huancai is Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED. He was Workshop Supervisor, Deputy Head and Head of Factory in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in three other companies, including Jilin Chenming Paper Co., Ltd.

Daocheng Tan

Mr. Tan Daocheng has been serving as Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since May 26, 2009. He also serves as Director in Shouguang Chenming Holdings Company Limited. He used to be Head of Factory in two factories of the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in four other companies.

Zhaochang Pan

Mr. Pan Zhaochang has been serving as Company Secretary in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. He is also Qualified Accountant in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Accounting from Central Queensland University, Australia, and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Cross University, Australia. He is also Certified Public Accountant of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia.

Fengrong Wang

Ms. Wang Fengrong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. She is also Professor of Shandong University. She holds Ph.D in Economics.

Aiguo Wang

Mr. Wang Aiguo has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. He is also Independent Director in China Corn Oil Co Ltd, Hisense Kelon Electronics Holdings Co., Ltd. and Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co., Ltd. and a steel company. He is Professor.

Xiangfei Wang

Mr. Wang Xiangfei has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director of SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. He also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Citic Bank Corp Ltd and SEEC Media Group Ltd, as well as Executive Director of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd. He used to be Director in an investment management company.

Yumei Wang

Hong Zhang

Ms. Zhang Hong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED since April 2010. She is also Professor in Shandong University. She also serves as Independent Director in Shandong Haihua Co., Ltd and Zhongtong Bus and Holding Co., Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Hong Guo Chen

4,990,000

Tong Yin

2,682,000

Shao Hua Zhou

1,198,900

Liting Chang

910,100

Changqing Hu

1,852,300

Xueqin Li

--

Zhenzhong Li

937,100

Jigang Xia

905,800

Yanjun Zhang

--

Guanglin Geng

1,214,600

Feng Li

1,001,800

Huan Cai Hou

--

Daocheng Tan

600,200

Zhaochang Pan

122,600

Fengrong Wang

50,000

Aiguo Wang

50,000

Xiangfei Wang

125,000

Yumei Wang

50,000

Hong Zhang

50,000
As Of  31 Dec 2012

