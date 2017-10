Name Description

Mitsuyoshi Nakamura Mr. Mitsuyoshi Nakamura has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1965. His previous titles include President, Executive President, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Politics from Keio University in March 1965.

Yoshikazu Oshimi Mr. Yoshikazu Oshimi has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Manager of Yokohama Office and Manager of Kansai Office in the Company.

Takashi Hinago Mr. Takashi Hinago has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Sales and Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 2012. He joined the Company in April 1968. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Gakushuin University in March 1968.

Hiroshi Ishikawa Mr. Hiroshi Ishikawa has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since April 2016. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Chief Director of Sales and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He also previously served as Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Kajima Leasing Corporation. He used to work for THE SEIBU DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Seikei University in March 1985.

Masayasu Kayano Mr. Masayasu Kayano has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Civil Engineering Management and Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Tokyo Civil Engineering Office in the Company.

Hiroyoshi Koizumi Mr. Hiroyoshi Koizumi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Architecture Management and Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Engineering Work in Main Architecture Technology Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary.

Tamiharu Tashiro Mr. Tamiharu Tashiro has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 29, 2010. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Civil Engineering Management and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1971.

Naoki Atsumi Mr. Naoki Atsumi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 2005. His previous titles include Vice President, Chief Director of Planning, Senior Managing Director and Managing Director in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman and Representative Director in TAIKO TRADING CO., LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1973, and his Master's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1977.

Nobuyuki Hiraizumi Mr. Nobuyuki Hiraizumi has been serving as Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 28, 2012. He is also working for AVANT ASSOCIATES, INC. He used to work for Ministry of Finance and PHP Institute. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1982 and a Master's degree in Business from University of Virginia from May 1991.

Shoichi Kajima Mr. Shoichi Kajima has been serving as Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 1994. His previous titles include Vice President, Vice Chairman of the Board and President in the Company. He previously served as President and Director in two subsidiaries, as well as Chairman of the Board in another subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Construction from University of Tokyo in March 1953, and his Master's degree in Construction from Harvard University in June 1957.

Koji Furukawa Mr. Koji Furukawa has been serving as Independent Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also working for Mitsubishi Corporation. He used to work for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd., Japan Post Network Co., Ltd. and Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Kiyomi Saito Ms. Kiyomi Saito has been serving as Independent Director in KAJIMA CORPORATION since June 2015. She is also serving as President and Representative Director in JBond Totan Securities Co., Ltd. She used to work for Nikkei Inc., Sony Corporation and Morgan Stanley.