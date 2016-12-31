Name Description

Jian Min Kong Mr. Kong Jian Min is Executive Chairman of the Board of KWG Property Holding Ltd. Mr. Kong is also a member of the remuneration committee and the Chairman of the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Kong is primarily responsible for the formulation of our development strategies, as well as supervising our project planning, business operation and sales and marketing. Mr. Kong graduated from Jinan University majoring in computer science in 1989. Mr. Kong has over 20 years of experience in property development and investment. Mr. Kong is a brother of Kong Jian Tao and Kong Jian Nan. Saved as disclosed above, Mr. Kong is also a director of all subsidiaries incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the “BVI”), various subsidiaries incorporated in the PRC and two subsidiaries incorporated in Hong Kong.

Jian Tao Kong Mr. Kong Jian Tao is Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of KWG Property Holding Ltd. Mr. Kong is responsible for the overall operation of the Group’s projects. He has over 20 years of experience in property development and has been a director of the Group since 1995. Mr. Kong is a brother of Kong Jian Min and Kong Jian Nan. Saved as disclosed above, Mr. Kong is also a director of all subsidiaries incorporated in the BVI, various subsidiaries incorporated in the PRC and two subsidiaries incorporated in Hong Kong.

Kam Tim Tsui Mr. Tsui Kam Tim is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary and Executive Director of KWG Property Holding Ltd since June 13, 2008. Mr. Tsui is primarily responsible for the financial management and supervision of financial reporting, corporate finance, treasury, tax, risk management including internal control and other finance-related matters. Mr. Tsui graduated from Australia National University with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and he is a professional member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Group, he was a senior manager of an international firm of certified public accountants. Mr. Tsui joined the Group in January 2007 as the Chief Financial Officer and was appointed as an executive director of the Company in November 2007. Mr. Tsui is also a director of various subsidiaries incorporated in Hong Kong.

Jian Nan Kong Mr. Kong Jian Nan is Executive Vice President, Executive Director of KWG Property Holding Ltd. Mr. Kong is responsible for coordinating and managing human resources, administrative management, IT management and legal affairs of the Group. He is a graduate of China Central Radio and TV University and joined the Group in 1999. Mr. Kong is also a director of all subsidiaries incorporated in the BVI and various subsidiaries incorporated in the PRC and three subsidiaries incorporated in Hong Kong.

Jian Ming Li Mr. Li Jian Ming is Executive Director, Vice President of the Operations Management Division and General Manager of the Southern China Region of KWG Property Holding Ltd since 2009. Mr. Li graduated from South China University of Technology, majoring in industrial and civil construction. Mr. Li joined the Group in 1995 and had held the position of vice president in the engineering management division. He was appointed as an executive director of the Company in June 2007. Currently, Mr. Li is responsible for the internal and regional engineering management, tenders, group procurement and product standardisation of the Group. Mr. Li is also a director of one of the subsidiaries incorporated in the PRC.

Guang Chuan Chen Mr. Chen Guang Chuan is Vice President of KWG Property Holding Ltd . Mr. Chen graduated from Guangzhou Open University, majoring in Business Administration. Mr. Chen joined the Group in October 2009 and is mainly responsible for the management and operation of Hainan office. Before joining the Group, Mr. Chen was a general manager of a real estate company.

Feng Jia Cai Mr. Cai Feng Jia is General Manager - Hangzhou and Chengdu Companies of the Company. Mr. Cai graduated from Hunan University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial design and is a registered designer. Mr. Cai joined the Group in 2007 and is currently primarily responsible for the overall management and operation of the Huangzhou and Chengdu companies of the Group. Mr. Cai worked in Guangdong Provincial Architectural Design Institute from 1992 to 2005.

Wen De Chen Mr. Chen Wen De is General Manager, Eastern China District of KWG Property Holding Ltd., since 2011. Mr. Chen joined the Group in March 1997 and was project manager, supervisor and the general manager of the Suzhou office. Mr. Chen is mainly responsible for the overall management and operation of the Eastern China district of the Group.

Kai Ping Lin Ms. Lin Kai Ping is General Manager - Property Management Division of KWG Property Holding Ltd. Ms. Lin joined the Group in April 2004 and was the general manager of Guangzhou Ningjun Property Management Limited. She is now mainly responsible for the Group’s property management in China. She graduated from the University of International Business and Economics majoring in administration management. Prior to joining to the Group, Ms. Lin worked in a world’s leading British property management company. She has 22 years of extensive working experiences in property management.

Qing Luo Mr. Luo Qing is General Manager, Northern China District of the Group of KWG Property Holding Ltd., since 2011. Mr. Luo graduated from South China University of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering and is a registered supervision engineer, possessing extensive experience in project management. Mr. Luo joined the Group in 2001 and was the general manager of the Chengdu office of the Group. He is now mainly responsible for the management and operation of the Northern China district of the Group. Before joining the Group, Mr. Luo was a general manager of a construction supervision company.

Jian Ou Mr. Ou Jian is General Manager - Central and Southern China District of KWG Property Holding Limited. Mr. Ou graduated from Guangzhou University majoring in property operation and management. Mr. Ou joined the Group in 2 May 2013 and is primarily responsible for the overall management and operation of the Central and Southern China district of the Group.

Ning Li Mr. Li Ning is Director - Product Research and Development of KWG Property Holding Ltd., since 2011. Mr. Li joined the Group in November 2010 and is mainly responsible for development and design of products of the Group. Mr. Li is a grade-one national registered architect and senior architecture design engineer. Mr. Li graduated from Murdoch University with a master of business administration. Mr. Li has 26 years of experience in designing large-scaled integrated architecture and operational management.

Xiao Yun Luo Ms. Luo Xiao Yun is Director - Legal Affairs, Assistant to the Chairman of KWG Property Holding Ltd., since November 2009. Ms. Luo joined the Group in November 2009 and is responsible for the overall operations and management of legal affairs. Ms. Luo graduated from Zhongshan University with a bachelor’s degree in laws and subsequently was admitted to practise in the PRC as a qualified solicitor. Ms. Luo is a practising solicitor with extensive working experience in financial investment, corporate law and civil and commercial law. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Luo began her legal career at the Foreign Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee and was a solicitor in other law firms.

Ka Sze Lee Mr. Lee Ka Sze, Carmelo, CPA., JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KWG Property Holding Ltd., since June 2007. He is a member of the audit committee of the Company. Mr. Lee joined the Company in June 2007. He received a bachelor’s degree in Laws and the Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong. He is qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong, England and Wales, Singapore and Australian Capital Territory and has been a partner of Messrs. Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo since 1989. Mr. Lee is an independent non-executive director of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd and Esprit Holdings Limited; and a non-executive director of Y.T. Realty Group Limited, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Hopewell Holdings Limited, Safety Godown Company Limited, Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited and Yugang International Limited, all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He was a non-executive director of The Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited from September 2004 to December 2012. Mr. Lee has been the chairman of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange since 2012 after serving as a deputy chairman and a member of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange from 2009 to 2012 and from 2000 to 2003 respectively. He is also a member of SFC Dual Filing Advisory Group of Securities and Futures Commission, a member of the SFC (HKEC Listing) Committee and a member of the Disciplinary Panel of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Bin Hai Li Mr. Li Bin Hai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KWG Property Holding Limited., with effect from July 1, 2012. Mr. Li is a member of each of the remuneration committee, the nomination committee and the audit committee of the Company. He was the former Chairman of Poly Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (“Poly Real Estate”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Poly Real Estate Group”), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and retired on 31 May 2010 after 18 years at the helm of Poly Real Estate Before his retirement, he held various positions within the Poly Real Estate Group, including the general manager of Guangzhou Poly Real Estate Development Corporation, director and deputy general manager of Poly Southern Group Co., Ltd. and chief economist of China Poly Group Corporation.