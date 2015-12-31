Name Description

Shanming Zhang Mr. Zhang Shanming serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Company. He was appointed as our Chairman and non-executive Director on March 24, 2014. Mr. Zhang has more than 30 years of experience in the nuclear power industry. He served as the chairman of the board of directors of China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd. from February 2006 to June 2008, as the chairman of the board of directors of China Nuclear Power Technology Research Institute from May 2008 to June 2011, and as the chairman of the board of directors of Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co., Ltd. from February 2009 to June 2011. He has been the general manager of China General Nuclear Power Corporation since August 23, 2010 up to now. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor of engineering degree in thermal power of power station from Zhejiang University in July 1984, a master of business administration degree from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in July 2002, and a doctor of economics degree in finance from Wuhan University in June 2012. Mr. Zhang attended training on operations management and safety supervision in EDF in France and in General Electric (UK) from April 1989 to December 1990. Mr. Zhang is entitled to special allowance of the State Council. He won WANO Nuclear Excellence Award in May 2013 and was recognized as a National Outstanding Entrepreneur in May 2014. Mr. Zhang was accredited as a professorship-level senior engineer by CGNPC in December 2001.

Ligang Gao Mr. Gao Ligang is President, Executive Director of Company. He was appointed as our executive Director and President on March 24, 2014. Mr. Gao has more than 27 years of experience in the nuclear power industry. He worked successively as the chairman of the board of directors and the general manager of Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from December 2007 to October 2013. He also served as the general manager of Guangdong Taishan Nuclear Co., Ltd. (now known as “Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd.”) from December 2007 to October 2011, and has been the chairman of the board of directors of Taishan Nuclear since December 2007 up to now. Mr. Gao also served as the deputy general manager of CGNPC from April 2011 to March 2014. Mr. Gao obtained a bachelor of engineering degree in power system and automation from Huazhong University of Science and Technology (formerly known as Huazhong Institute of Technology) in July 1985 and a master of engineering degree in power system and automation from North China Institute of Electric Power in January 1988. Mr. Gao is entitled to a special allowance of the State Council. Mr. Gao was accredited as a professorship-level senior engineer by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co., Ltd. (now known as CGNPC) in December 2001.

Shengbing Su Mr. Su Shengbing serves as Vice President, General Manager - Nuclear Operation Unit of Company. He was appointed as our Vice President on March 24, 2014. Mr. Su served as deputy general manager at Liaoning Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from August 2006 to May 2010, as deputy director of the general office and director of the research center at CGNPC from May 2010 to June 2011, and as deputy general manager at GNIC from June 2011 to September 2012. Mr. Su has been the general manager of China Nuclear Power Operations Co., Ltd. since September 2012 up to now. He has also served as the chairman of the board of directors of Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co., Ltd. and GNPJVC since January 1, 2016 up to now. Mr. Su graduated from Xi’an Jiao Tong University with a bachelor of engineering degree in nuclear reactor engineering in July 1982 and a master of engineering degree in industrial engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in June 2008. Mr. Su was accredited as a researcher-level senior engineer by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co., Ltd. (now known as CGNPC) in December 2002.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary of the Company, effective from March 16, 2016. Ms. Mok is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Qiyan Wei Mr. Wei Qiyan has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary of the Company, effective from March 16, 2016. He has been the general manager of the investor relations department of the Company since February 2016. Mr. Wei worked in the production department and the production preparation office of Guangdong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. from April 1991 to August 1999; served as the director of the project liaison office, director of the project and production liaison office and director of the production and observation liaison office of the production department of Ling’ao Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from August 1999 to July 2003; the chief of the contract and supply section of the technology department of Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co., Ltd. from July 2003 to August 2004; the head and deputy manager of the planning and contract department of Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (planning) from August 2004 to April 2005; the deputy manager and manager of the planning and contract department of Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from April 2005 to March 2008; the manager of the planning and contract department and contract manager of the project department of Taishan Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from March 2008 to April 2011; and served as the deputy general manager of CGN Uranium Resources Co., Ltd. from April 2011 to February 2016. Mr. Wei obtained a bachelor of engineering degree in nuclear reactor engineering from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 1988, a master of engineering degree in nuclear reactor physics from Tsinghua University in March 1991 and a doctoral degree in management studies from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in December 2007. Mr. Wei was approved and recognized by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation Limited as a senior engineer in December 2001.

Bing Shi Mr. Shi Bing serves as Non-Executive Director of Company. He was appointed as our non-executive Director on March 24, 2014. Mr. Shi has more than 18 years of experience in finance, accounting, auditing and management in respect of large nuclear power enterprises. Mr. Shi has successively served as the deputy chief accountant and general manager of the finance department concurrently, deputy general manager and deputy chief accountant concurrently, deputy general manager and chief accountant concurrently at CGNPC since January 2008 up to now. Mr. Shi obtained a bachelor of economics degree in national economic management from Lanzhou University in June 1990 and a master of economics degree in accounting from Central University of Finance and Economics (formerly known as Central Institute of Finance and Banking) in March 1996. Mr. Shi is entitled to special allowance of the State Council. Mr. Shi was accredited as a senior accountant by the third Assessment Committee of Senior Accountant Qualification of Guangdong Province in December 2003.

Jiansheng Tan Mr. Tan Jiansheng is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a candidate of non-executive Director. Mr. Tan has more than 35 years of experience in financial and energy sectors. Mr. Tan served as general manager of international business department of Guangdong Province Branch of China Construction Bank from October 1994 to May 1997, director and general manager of Well Kent International Holdings Company Limited from May 1997 to August 2000, and deputy general manager of CGNPC since September 2000 up to now. Mr. Tan has also served concurrently as chairman of Fujian Ningde Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from March 2006 to October 2009, the chairman of the board of directors of CGNPC Uranium Resources Co., Ltd. from October 2006 to August 2009, and general legal counsel of CGNPC from April 2007 to January 2011. Mr. Tan obtained a bachelor of infrastructural finance degree from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (formerly known as Hubei Institute of Finance and Economics (??????) in August 1982 and a master of corporate management degree from Sun Yat-sen University n July 1992. Mr. Tan also serves concurrently as deputy chairman of China Comprehensive Development Institute, executive director of Chinese Entrepreneurs Association , vice chairman of China Energy Research Society , vice chairman of China Association of Oceanic Engineering , as well as adjunct professor of Zhongnan University of Economics and Law and Xiamen University. Mr. Tan was accredited as senior economist by People’s Construction Bank of China in December 1992.

Xue Xiao Mr. Xiao Xue serves as Non-Executive Director of Company. He was appointed as our non-executive Director on March 24, 2014. Mr. Xiao has more than 30 years of experience in corporate management and financial management. Mr. Xiao served as the deputy director of Guangdong State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission from August 2008 to April 2012. He is also the chairman of the board of directors of Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. and an expert member of the Decision-making and Advisory Committee for Guangdong Provincial Government since May 2012 up to now. Mr. Xiao graduated from Accounting Department of Jinan University with a bachelor of economics in July 1985 and obtained a master of economics degree from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in December 1997 and a doctor of management degree from the Finance Science Research Institute of the Ministry of Finance in July 2008.

Yong Zhang Mr. Zhang Yong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a candidate of non-executive Director. Mr. Zhang has about 20 years of experience in auditing and accounting. Mr. Zhang has served successively as chief accountant of China Nuclear Fuel Corporation and chief accountant of China National Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. since 2012. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor of arts degree in Chinese language and literature from Peking University in July 1990 and a master of business administration degree from Tsinghua University in June 2001. Mr. Zhang was accredited as senior accountant by China National Nuclear Corporation in December 2010.

Huiling Zhong Ms. Zhong Huiling is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a candidate of non-executive Director. Ms. Zhong has more than 20 years of experience in the finance, treasury, capital and investment management. Ms. Zhong has served successively as head of capital operation department and head of asset management department of Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Co., Ltd., and general manager (executive director) of Guangdong Hengjian Asset Management Co., Ltd. since 2010. She currently serves as secretary to the board of directors (chief asset manager) in Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Co., Ltd. and concurrently as chairman of the board of directors of Guangdong Hengjian Asset Management Co., Ltd. Ms. Zhong Huiling obtained a bachelor of economics degree in tourism management from Jinan University in July 1995 and a master of economics degree in finance from Jinan University in January 2001. Ms. Zhong was accredited as senior economist by the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Guangdong Province in March 2012. She was elected as a representative of the Sixteenth Session of Guangzhou Yuexiu District People’s Congress in October 2016.

Yuyun Zhuo Mr. Zhuo Yuyun serves as Non-Executive Director of Company. He was appointed as our non-executive Director on March 24, 2014. Mr. Zhuo has more than 21 years of experience in the nuclear power industry. Mr. Zhuo served as the deputy director of the finance and accounting department at China National Nuclear Corporation from August 2007 to January 2010. Mr. Zhuo served as the general counsel of China National Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from February 2014 to December 2015 and the deputy general manager and chief accountant of CNNC Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., and he has served as the vice general manager and the chief accountant concurrently of China National Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. since December 2011 up to now and. Mr. Zhuo graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with a bachelor of economic information management in July 1992, obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Fudan University in January 2005 and a postgraduate diploma in corporate finance and investment management from the University of Hong Kong in April 2013. Mr. Zhuo was accredited as a senior accountant by China National Nuclear Corporation in January 2002.

Yiguang Hu Mr. Hu Yiguang is Non-Executive Independent Director of Company. He was appointed as our independent non-executive Director on March 24, 2014. Mr. Hu is a senior partner and a managing partner of Lifang & Partners in Beijing, PRC and is well versed in laws relating to real estate and construction industry, corporate laws, financial laws, as well as general civil and commercial litigation and arbitration. He is an experienced business negotiator and law-related project designer, and has worked as a legal counsel for the former Ministry of Railways of the PRC China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. China Everbright Bank Co., Ltd. and other enterprises and government departments. Mr. Hu graduated from Renmin University of China with a bachelor of laws degree in June 1992 and a master of laws degree in civil law from Renmin University of China in June 1997.

Xizhi Na Mr. Na Xizhi serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Company. He was appointed as our independent non-executive Director on March 24, 2014. Mr. Na worked as the general manager at Huaneng Power International Inc. a company listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 902) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600011), which was engaged in the development, construction and operation and management of power stations, from March 2006 to April 2008; served as a director of Huaneng Power International, Inc. from May 2005 to May 2008; and served as the deputy general manager at China Huaneng Group from September 2005 to April 2006 and from May 2008 to July 2013. Mr. Na graduated from Wuhan University of Hydrology and Electricity with a master of engineering degree in thermal power of power station in March 1995.