Name Description

Zhanbin Weng Mr. Weng Zhanbin is Executive Chairman of the Board of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited., since 24 January 2014. He He graduated from Baotou Steel and Iron College in 1989 with a degree in mining engineering. He obtained a master degree in mining engineering from Northeastern University in 2002, qualified as an applied engineering technology researcher, and graduated from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business with an EMBA degree in 2008. He is an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company. Currently, Mr. Weng is the director of Sparky International Trade Company Limited. Mr. Weng has more than 20 years of experience in the gold production industry. Mr. Weng had held positions of deputy section chief and mine supervisor of Zhaoyuan Xiadian Gold Mine; deputy general manager and deputy secretary of the Communist Party of Zhaoyuan Jinchiling Gold Mine; the deputy secretary of the Communist Party, vice chairman and deputy general manager of Jinchiling Mining & Metallurgy Co., Ltd. under Zhaojin Group and mine manager of Jinchiling Gold Mine of the Company; and the general manager of Zhaojin Group and an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Weng has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since February 2010, and has been re-designated as an Executive Director and the president of the Company since November 2010. He has been the vice chairman of the Company since June 2013, and has resigned from the position of vice chairman and president and served as the chairman of the Company since January 2014. Mr. Weng has been granted numerous provincial and national awards, such as Science & Technology Pacesetter of National Gold Industry in the 10th Five-Year Plan Period, Science & Technology Outstanding Contribution Award of National Gold Industry in the 11th Five-Year Plan Period, Labour Model of National Gold Industry in the 11th Five-Year Plan Period, Shandong Provincial People-enrich and Lu-thriving Labour Medal.

Xiuchen Li Mr. Li Xiuchen is re-designated as President, Executive Director of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited., with effect from 24 January 2014. He graduated from Shenyang Institute of Gold Technology majoring in mine engineering with the qualification of a professor-level senior engineer. He is an Executive Director and the President of the Company. Currently, Mr. Li is the chairman (legal representative) of Shandong Ruiyin Mining development Company Limited, the chairman (legal representative) of Laizhou City Mining Company Limited. Mr. Li has more than 30 years of experience in the gold production industry. Mr. Li served as a technician of the production office of Luoshan Gold Mine, the deputy supervisor, co-ordination officer and first deputy mine manager of Daiqinjia Gold Mine, the deputy mine manager and deputy general manager at Beijie Gold Mine and Zhongkuang Gold Industry, the deputy general manager, chairman and general manager of Xinyuan Gold Technology Development Co., Ltd, and the senior Vice President of Zhaojin Mining. Mr. Li has been the vice president of the Company since February 2007 and served as the Executive Director of the Company since March 2012, and served as the executive president of the Company since February 2013. He has resigned from the position of executive president and served as the president of the Company since January 2014. Mr. Li has been granted numerous honorary awards, such as Science & Technology Outstanding Contribution Award of National Gold Industry in the 8th Five-Year Plan Period, Advanced Workers of Technology Management of National Gold Industry, National Excellent Workers of Facilities Management, Science and Technology Grade I Award by the China Gold Association, Shandong Gold Science and Technology Advancement Grade I Award, Labour Model of National Gold Industry in the 11th Five-Year Plan Period, National Equipment Management Outstanding Leader.

Xinjun Liang Mr. Liang Xinjun is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited. He graduated from genetic engineering of Fudan University and obtained an MBA degree in 2007 from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. He is a Non-executive Director, vice chairman of the Company, an executive director and the vice chairman and chief executive officer of Fosun International Limited. Mr. Liang is a member of the 12th Shanghai Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; vice chairman of the 11th Shanghai United Youth Association; vice chairman of China Young Entrepreneurs Association; executive vice chairman of China Science and Technology Private Entrepreneurs Association; chairman of Taizhou Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, executive chairman of Shanghai Fudan University Alumni Association; executive vice chairman of Business Alumni Association of Cheung Kong Graduate School, and a member of APEC Business Council and a committee member of the Management Committee of APEC Business Council. Mr. Liang has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since April 2007. Mr. Liang has been awarded the “Directors of the Year Awards 2013” by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, named a “Chinese Economic Leader 2013”, awarded the “Outstanding Zhejiang Entrepreneur Award” at The Second World Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Convention, recognized as one of the “Top 10 PE Capitalists in China for 2012”, “Top 10 Leaders in Finance Industry in Shanghai for 2012”, awarded “Chinese Business Leader of the Year 2011” at the Seventh Horasis, “China Youth Entrepreneur Management Innovation Award 2008” and named a “Ten Outstanding Young People in Shanghai 2008”.

Hanbao Dai Mr. Dai Hanbao is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is a senior accountant, graduated from Anhui University of Technology majoring in accounting. He also got MBA degree from Fudan University. Mr. Dai is now the chief financial officer of the Company and deputy Chairman of Zhaojin Group Financial Co., Ltd. Mr. Dai served as the finance supervisor, vice-minister and IT project manager of subsidiaries of Baosteel Group, the vice-general manager and secretary to the board of Baoyin Special Steel Tube Co., Ltd, the deputy minister of finance of CITIC Pacific Special Steel Group Co., Ltd and the chief financial officer of Yangzhou Taifu Special Material Co., Ltd. Mr. Dai once served in the financial headquarter of Shanghai Fosun Group. Mr. Dai gained Shanghai Enterprise Management Innovation Award for several times. Mr. Dai has rich experience in financial management of enterprises and informatization. Mr. Dai has served as the chief financial officer of the Company since 26 February 2016.

Xin Dong Mr. Dong Xin is Vice President of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited., since February 2013. He graduated from Shenyang Gold Institute majoring in mining, acquired an EMBA degree from Dalian University of Technology, and qualified as an applied engineering technology researcher. He is currently the Vice President of the Company and the chairman of Gold Association of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Mr. Dong served as a technician, vice director, director, deputy chief mining officer and chief mining officer of Xiadian Gold Mine, general manager of Tuoli Zhaojin Beijiang Mining Company Limited, general manager of Xinjiang Xingta Mining Company Limited and production director of the Company. Mr. Dong has served as the Vice President of the company since February 2013.

Hongxun Qin Mr. Qin Hongxun is Vice President of the company since January 2015. He graduated from Kunming University of Science and Technology majoring in mineral process engineering and is qualified as an engineering technology researcher. Qin has over 30 years of experience in mineral process engineering and precious metal smelting. Mr. Qin served as a deputy general manager of Luoshan Gold Mine in Zhaoyuan City, the general manager of Zhaojin Gold and Silver Refinery Company Limited, a deputy director of External Development Xinjiang Office of Zhaojin Mining, the general manager of Xinjiang Xinhui Copper Company Limited* and a president assistant and the chief engineer of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited.

Xiduan Sun Mr. Sun Xiduan is Vice President of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited., since February 2010. He graduated from China University of Geosciences, majoring in geology, and qualified as an engineer. He is currently the Vice President of the Company. Mr. Sun has served as the accountant, engineering technician, deputy mine manager of No.1 Branch Mine, technical supervisor, chief controller, department head of the department of production, mine zone officer, department head of the department of planning of Zhaoyuan Luoshan Gold Mine, the deputy manager and manager of Mining Company of Shandong Zhaojin Shareholding Company Limited, the person-in-charge of mines, processing plants, cyanidation plants, production department for Zhongkuang Gold Industry Company Limited, the general manager of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited in Wuhe County, Anhui Province, the general manager and chairman of Min county Tianhao Gold Co., Ltd , the chairman of Zaozigou Gold Mine, the general manager of Gansu Zhaojin Mining Company Limited. Mr. Sun has been the Vice President of the Company since February 2010.

Ligang Wang Mr. Wang Ligang is Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited. He graduated from Shandong Economic University with a major in labour economy management. He has the qualification of professor-level senior political officer and affiliated person of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and obtained an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University. He is currently the Secretary to the Board and a Vice President of the Company. Mr. Wang served in various managerial positions for Zhaoyuan Beijie Gold Mine and Zhaojin Group. Since 2004, he served as a director of the general manager’s office and director of the Board office of the Company, assistant to Board secretary of the Company and general manager of Sparky International Trade Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang has been the Secretary to the Board since December 2007 and has served as the vice president of the Company since February 2013.

Jianmao Cong Mr. Cong Jianmao is Executive Director of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited. He graduated from Shandong TV University and Shandong Business Administration Institute. He is an Executive Director and the deputy secretary of the Communist Party of the Company. Mr. Cong has been the section chief of the Planning and Finance Section of Zhaoyuan Municipal Commerce Bureau, the chairman of the supervisory committee of Zhaoyuan City State-owned Assets Operation Company Limited, the chairman of the supervisory committee of Zhaojin Group, and the deputy director of Zhaoyuan Municipal Finance Bureau. Mr. Cong has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since December 2005. He has been an Executive Director of the Company since 20 March 2015. Mr. Cong is the chairman (legal representative) of Zhaoyuan City Jintingling Mining Company Limited and Zhaoyuan City Zhaojin Jishan Mining Company Limited.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Company Secretary of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited., since August 26, 2013. She is a director and head of Listing Services Department of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in company secretarial field and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Min Gao Mr. Gao Min serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the vice president of Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co., Ltd., a company listed on the SSE and a director, external management consultant and guest lecturer of the Shanghai Steel Group Corporation (Group) Co., Ltd. (Code: 300226), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Gao previously served as an assistant to the president and the general manager for human resources of Shanghai Fosun High Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. the vice president of the group of Forte Land (Group) Co., Ltd. and the chairman of the board of its subordinate company in charge of human resources and corporate universities. Mr. Gao graduated in 1995 from Shanghai Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in English and American literature studies, and in 2001 obtained the China Europe International Business School MBA degree. Mr. Gao has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since February 2016.

Shousheng Li Mr. Li Shousheng serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Kunming Institute of Technology with a degree in mining geology. He is an engineering technology application researcher, a safety production expert of Yantai City, and a member of Shandong safety production management association. He is the current director, general manager and deputy secretary of Communist Party of Zhaojin Group. Mr. Li held positions of director of operation department of Luoshan Gold Mine, deputy manager of Dayingezhuang Gold Mine, product manager, chief engineer and vice-general manager of Zhaojin Group. He also served as the chairman of Tuoli County Zhaojin Beijiang Mining Industry Co,. Ltd, Shandong Goldsoft Technology Co,. Ltd, and Shandong Zhaojin Gold and Silver Refining Co,. Ltd. Mr. Li has 33 years of experience in the gold production industry and excellent contribution in technology and management. He got 44 achievements in scientific research as a leader of enterprise technology center, academician workstation and postdoctoral workstation of Zhaojin Group. He has been granted numerous honorary awards, such as Science and Technology Model of National Gold Industry in the tenth Five-year Plan, Labour Model of National Gold Industry in the 11th Five-Year Plan Period Science & Technology Outstanding Contribution Award of National Gold Industry, Foregoer of Enterprise Technology Innovation of Shandong Provincial and Shandong Provincial Excellent Entrepreneur. Mr. Li has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since February 2016.

Xiaoliang Xu Mr. Xu Xiaoliang has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd., since 24 January 2014. He graduated from East China Normal University School of Business Management and was awarded a master’s degree. He is a Non-executive Director of the Company, and is an executive director and the vice president of Fosun Group, the chairman of Fosun Property Holding, and the joint chairman of the Zhejiang chamber of commerce real estate association, a member of Shanghai Youth Federation and the vice president of China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce, the chairman of Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (“SSE”), and a non-executive director of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. He has over 18 years of experience in real estate distribution services and investment development, and had previously served as the assistant to the general manager of Forte Land (Group) Co. Ltd, the chairman of Shanghai Ceyuan Property Consultants Limited, and the president of Fosun Property Holding Group. He was successively granted the “Shanghai 4 May Youth Medal” and the “Shanghai Top Ten Youth Business People”. Mr. Xu has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since January 2014.

Jinrong Chen Ms. Chen Jinrong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited., since April 2007. She graduated from Renmin University of China and is an associate professor. She is an qualified accountant in China and a qualified independent director. She is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, and a lecturer in School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University and Beijing Union University. Ms. Chen is also an independent non-executive director of SSE listed companies, Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (code: 600873) and Shanxi Lu’an Environmental Energy Development Co., Ltd. (code: 601699), Stock Exchange listed company Jingwei Textile Machinery Co., Ltd. (code: 0350), and the OTC securities market listed company Synutra International Co., Ltd. Ms. Chen mainly focuses on research into, teaching of and counseling on corporate financial management, analysis of financial report for listed companies and operations of corporate capital, corporate organization and risk control, comprehensive corporate budget management etc. She has solid experience in aspects such as corporate restructuring, comprehensive corporate, budget management, capital operations and corporate internal control. Ms. Chen had served as the deputy head of the finance department of China Information Industry Research Institute under the Ministry of Information Industry, the deputy general manager of Beijing Hua Tsing Cai Zhi Corporate Management Counseling Company, etc. Ms. Chen was awarded Outstanding Young Teacher in Beijing City and Outstanding Teacher by the Economic Committee of Beijing Municipal Government. Ms. Chen has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since April 2007.

Sze Chung Choy Mr. Choy Sze Chung (Jojo) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited., since May 2007. He obtained his Master of Business Administration Degree from University of Wales, Newport and his Master of Business Law Degree from Monash University, Australia. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, and also the vice chairman of National Resources Securities Limited. Mr. Choy is also an independent non-executive director of Stock Exchange listed companies Chengdu PUTIAN Telecommunications Cable Limited (code: 1202), Sparkle Roll Group Limited (code: 0970), Orient Securities Limited (code: 8001) and Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (code: 2186). Mr. Choy is also the permanent honorary president of The Institute of Securities Dealers Limited, a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a fellow member of Institute of Financial Accountants, a fellow member of Institute of Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Institute of Compliance Officer, a member of Society of Registered Financial Planner Limited, a member of the fourth session of the Chief Executive Election Committee of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a member of the Election Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a member of CPPCC (Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference) Shantou, a honorary president of Shantou Overseas Friendship Association, an honorary president of Shantou Overseas Exchanges Association, an honorary principal of Chen Po Sum School and a council member of Rotary Club Kowloon West. Mr. Choy has extensive experience in the securities industry and business management. Mr. Choy has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since May 2007.

Shifu Shen Mr. Shen Shifu serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a professor of engineering, a tutor of doctor and master candidates. Mr. Shen is a chief engineer, research group leader, marketing department manager and business department manager of Beijing General Research Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Shen once worked at Tsingtao Lubi Cement Co., Ltd as director of laboratory, marketing department manager and manager assistant. Mr. Shen was hired as academic foregoer of China Inorganic Chemical Industry Society, professor committee member of China Non-metallic Mineral Industry Association Professional Committee of Graphite, and professor committee member of China Nonferrous Metals Society Technical Experts Working Committee. As the main operator, Mr. Shen has participated in science and technology support project of the Tenth Five-year Plan, the Eleventh Five-year Plan, and the Twelfth Five-year Plan, national high and new technology industrialization projects, State 863 Project, and State 973 Project. Mr. Shen has undertaken more than 30 enterprise commissions (including the beneficiation of various kinds of mineral, the comprehensive utilization of tailings, and the harmless disposal of solid waste and comprehensive utilization of mineral material). Mr. Shen has awarded three Ministerial First Prize of Technology Progress, five Institute First Prize of Technology Progress, and 11 national patents. Mr. Shen has also awarded “Top Ten Outstanding Youth” of Laoshan district, Pace-setters in the new Long March, and advanced individual of Beijing General Research Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Engineering Research Design Institute. Mr. Shen has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since February 2016.