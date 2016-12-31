Name Description

Jijing Zhang Mr. Zhang Jijing serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited., since January 1, 2014. Mr. Zhang also serves as the chairman of the Nomination Committee of DCH. Mr. Zhang is currently an executive director and vice president of CITIC Limited (“CITIC”, formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited (“CITIC Pacific”), a controlling shareholder of DCH listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)). Mr. Zhang is also the chairman and the president of CITIC Pacific (formerly known as Golden Crest Company Ltd., a controlling shareholder of DCH), the chairman of CITIC Mining International Ltd and CITIC Pacific China Holdings Limited, and a director of CITIC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (“CITIC HK”). He was an executive director and a vice president of CITIC Group (the ultimate holding company of DCH), the head of the strategy and planning department of CITIC Corporation Limited, a non-executive director of CITIC Securities Company Limited (listed on the Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange), China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (listed on the Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange) and CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (listed on the Stock Exchange).

Ni Hium Lai Mr. Lai Ni Hium re-designated as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company effect from 1 March 2017. Mr. Lai, was the executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (“CRBH”, a company whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) until 31 May 2016. He will remain as a non-executive director of CRBH. Mr. Lai was previously the executive director, non-executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of China Resources Microelectronics Limited. Prior to that, he served as the chief financial officer of Eagle Brand Holdings Limited (now known as Nam Cheong Limited), which is a company listed on the Singapore Exchange and before then, he served as the executive director and chief executive officer of Logic International Holdings Limited (now known as China Resources Gas Group Limited). Mr. Lai obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Australia and a graduate diploma in Business and Administration from the Curtin University of Technology of Western Australia. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of CPA Australia.

Kit Yi Fung Ms. Fung Kit Yi serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Fung holds a Master of Business Administration and is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Certified Public Accountant in the United States. She is also a chartered financial analyst of the CFA Institute. She will be responsible for the finance and accounting, internal control and investor relationship of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”). Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Fung has over 25 years of hands-on and diversified working experience in renowned MNCs and well known local organizations across consumer products/fast moving consumer goods, manufacturing, publishing, banking and retails industries in the United States, Greater China and Asia Pacific regions.

Sei Keung Lau Mr. Lau Sei Keung serves as Executive Director of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited., since July 18, 2007. Mr Lau is the head of motor group and is responsible for overall leadership for all motor businesses including both commercial vehicles and passenger cars for Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”), Taiwan and other developing territories. Mr Lau also champions the Isuzu distributorship business in the PRC, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao for the Group. He joined the Group in February 1973 and was appointed as a Director of Dah Chong Hong in January 2003. Mr Lau has over 30 years experience in the motor vehicle businesses of Hong Kong and the PRC.

Tak Wah Lee Mr. Lee Tak Wah serves as an Executive Director of the Company. Mr Lee is responsible for overseeing the motor business operation and development. He is also in charge of the motor related business for the Group. Mr Lee joined the Group in June 1999. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and received a Master in Business Administration degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr Lee is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Engineers. He has more than 20 years experience in the motor industry.

Ming Kei Ho Mr. Ho Ming Kei serves as Corporate Director - Corporate Planning, Management of the Group of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited. He is primarily responsible for performing business monitoring, planning and development in support of the Group’s business performance and development initiatives. He joined DCH in October 1995. Mr Ho has over 20 years of experience in corporate and business development operations.

Kwong Lok Hui Mr. Hui Kwong Lok serves as Corporate Director of the Group and the General Manager of Electrical Appliances Division of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited. He is primarily responsible for the overall management and performance of the electrical appliances business of the Group. He joined the Group in July 1978 and has over 30 years of experience in trading, distribution and retail of electrical appliances operations.

Kai Yeung Lee Mr. Lee Kai Yeung is Corporate Director and executive-in-charge - food trading, retail and processing businesses - Hong Kong of the Company. Mr Lee joined the Group in October 1978 and has more than 30 years experience in food trading in Hong Kong.

Pui Ching Leung Ms. Pui Ching Leung is the Corporate Director of the Group, Head of Agency Products of DCH and Director of HK operations of Sims Trading. She is responsible for the daily operation, management and business development of DCH’s branded FMCG business including Sims Trading, DCH consumer products, Tai Luen Coffee Company Limited and house brand expansion in Hong Kong and Macao. She became part of CITIC Pacific (now CITIC) in 2001 and was transferred to the Group when Sims Trading became part of the Group in 2004. Ms Leung has 30 years sales and marketing experience in sales, marketing, advertising and buying across different parts of the supply chain including manufacturing, distribution and retailing in the consumer product industry. Ms Leung is currently Chairlady of the Hong Kong Suppliers Association.

Chendi Li Mr. Li Chendi serves as Corporate Director of the Group, Director and General Manager of Dah Chong Hong Motors (China) Limited. Mr Li is primarily responsible for the sales and operation of all 4S shops across mainland China. He joined the Group in November 2009 and has more than 19 years experience in the China motor industry.

Yuk Shun Lo Mr. Yuk Shun Lo serves as Corporate Director of the Group. He is primarily responsible for overseeing and developing the auto parts and accessories business as well as the environmental projects in the motor business. He is also responsible for exploring other business development opportunities for Motor Group. Mr Lo joined the Group in May 1989 and has 30 years experience in the motor industry.

Kim Fan Ng Mr. Ng Kim Fan, Rex is Corporate Director of the Group and the Director & General Manager of DCHM China, a subsidiary of the company. Mr Ng is primarily responsible for developing and managing all after sales and motor related businesses in the PRC. Mr Ng joined the Group in February 2015, and has over 24 years relevant experience in motor business of Hong Kong, Macau and the PRC.

Lin Sing Poon Mr. Poon Lin Sing serves as Corporate Director and Head of Finance — Motor of the Company. He is primarily responsible for all financial matters of motor and motor related business in the PRC, Hong Kong and Taiwan. He joined the Group in August 1996 and has over 20 years experience in finance and accounting profession.

Ming Yin Wong Mr. Wong Ming Yin serves as Corporate Director of the Group, Director and General Manager of Dah Chong Hong Motors (China) Limited, a subsidiary Company of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited. Mr Wong is primarily responsible for the development and management of our city dealerships for motor vehicles in the PRC. Mr Wong joined the Group in July 1998 and has more than 25 years experience in the motor industry.

Ying Ha Wu Mr. Wu Ying Ha serves as Chief Corporate Officer of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2017. He will be the executive-in-charge of a range of Group corporate functions including human resources, information technology, properties, communications, marketing and advertising, business re-engineering and legal & compliance. Prior to joining the Group, he was the vice president of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (a fellow subsidiary of DCH listed on the Stock Exchange) and responsible for human resources and administrative management of CITIC Resources Group. In addition, he served as assistant general manager and general manager of Human Resources & Administration of CITIC United Asia Investments Limited and was the manager of General Manager Office and assistant general manager of International Tour Department of China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Limited. Mr Wu holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Southeastern University, Washington, D.C. Mr Wu has over 21 years experience in corporate management, especially in human resources and administration.

Jiajun Zhou Mr. Zhou Jiajun serves as Corporate Director and National Head of China Food Brand Management of the Company. He is primarily responsible for leading the integration of agent brand business and self-owned brand development of food business in the PRC and the overall management of Goodwell China Marketing Service Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Sunny Life Enterprise. He joined the Group in November 2008 and has over 20 years experience in promotion and marketing for high-end brands of food business.

Yiu Sai Kam Ms. Kam Yiu Sai serves as Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 18 March 2016. She is also authorized representative of the Company. Ms. Kam is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She holds a Master of Science in Corporate Governance and Directorship from The Hong Kong Baptist University.

Yiping Fei Mr. Fei Yiping is Non-Executive Director of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited., since January 1, 2010. Mr Fei is vice president, a director and the financial controller of CITIC Pacific, a director and the chief financial officer of CITIC HK, a director of Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau, S.A.R.L., and also a director of certain member companies of CITIC involved in iron ore mining and of certain member companies of CITIC Pacific involved in special steel and PRC property. He has over 15 years experience in accounting and financial management. He has been with CITIC Group Corporation, the ultimate holding company of DCH, since 1991. Between 2001 and 2008, Mr Fei first acted as treasurer and director of CitiSteel USA, Inc. and then as vice president of CITIC USA Holdings, Inc. and chief representative of CITIC Group Corporation in New York. When he returned to the PRC in 2008, he became deputy director-general of the finance department of CITIC Group Corporation. Mr Fei was also a non-executive director of CITIC Telecom.

Man Leung Kwok Mr. Kwok Man Leung serves as Non-Executive Director of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited., since July 18, 2007. Mr Kwok is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an executive vice president and a director of CITIC Pacific. He is a director of CITIC Pacific China Holdings Limited and Daye Special Steel Co., Ltd. (a fellow subsidiary of DCH listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange), and also a director of certain member companies of CITIC involved in iron ore mining and of certain member companies of CITIC Pacific involved in special steel, PRC property and infrastructure businesses. He is in charge of the business development and human resources and administration of CITIC Pacific. He was an executive director of CITIC Pacific (now CITIC) and a non-executive director of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (“CITIC Telecom”, listed on the Stock Exchange).

Hui Dor Lam Chan Mrs. Chan Hui Dor Lam serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mrs. Chan is a member and the treasurer of the council and the court of Hong Kong Baptist University and of the board of governors of Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation. She also serves on the board of Haven of Hope Christian Service. She was formerly a chairman of the board of the China Graduate School of Theology, Non-subvented Service Governing Committee and Service Governing Committee of Haven of Hope. Mrs. Chan was a director and chief executive officer of CITIC Bank International Limited (now known as China CITIC Bank International Limited) till 22 October 2012. She had also been a director of CITIC Group Corporation (ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company), non-executive director of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited, director, managing director and alternate chief executive officer of CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited, chairman of HKCB Finance Limited, CITIC Insurance Brokers Limited and CITIC Bank International (China) Limited. Since 22 October 2012, she has not retained any role in CITIC Group Corporation or any of its subsidiaries. Mrs. Chan has over 35 years of experience in the banking industry, of which over 10 years has been specializing in retail banking business.

Kay Cheung Chan Mr. Chan Kay Cheung serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited., since December 31, 2012. Mr Chan is a senior adviser of BEA, the vice chairman of BEA China and the chairman of Shaanxi Fuping BEA Rural Bank Corporation. He joined BEA in 1965 and was appointed as an executive director and deputy chief executive of BEA in 1996 and 1997 respectively. He retired from BEA in May 2007 after serving for over 41 years. Mr Chan possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the banking industry. Mr Chan is currently an independent non-executive director of China Electronics Corporation Holdings Company Limited, Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited, Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited and SOCAM Development Limited, all listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr Chan is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, a member of the Process Review Committee for the oversight of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, a member of The Clearing and Settlement Systems Appeals Tribunal, a member of the Committee of Overseers of Lee Woo Sing College of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a member of The China UnionPay International Advisory Group and an International Senior Economic Consultant of The People’s Government of Shaanxi Province.

Hsung Hsu Mr. Hsu Hsung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited., since September 18, 2007. Mr Hsu also serves as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee of DCH. Mr Hsu spent over 40 years with the Hong Kong Government and retired in 1998 as director of Regional Services, in the rank of Administrative Officer, Staff Grade A. Mr Hsu joined New World First Bus Services Ltd as the managing director between 1 April 1998 and 31 January 2004. He was also managing director of New World First Holdings Limited, the holding company that wholly owns, inter alia, New World First Ferry Services Limited, New World First Ferry (Macau) Services Limited and New World First Bus Service (China) Limited. He was formerly an executive director of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of Bel Global Resources Holdings Limited, both listed on the Stock Exchange, and a non-executive director of New World Services Limited (now known as NWS Service Management Limited).

Chin Wan Woo Mr. Woo Chin Wan, is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a retired partner of Ernst & Young (“EY”). Before his retirement in June 2015, he had held various senior positions with EY in the Greater China area. He was a director and the general manager of Ernst & Young Hua Ming CPA, a member of EY’s Greater China Leadership Team, and the managing partner of EY’s Greater China Operations. He has more than 30 years of professional experience, specializing in audit, corporate restructuring, IPO, risk management, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Woo is a Canadian Chartered Accountant, and a Hong Kong Certified Public Accountant.