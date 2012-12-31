Name Description

Bai Sun Mr. Sun Bai is an Executive Chairman of the Board of China Machinery Engineering Corp since April 19, 2013. He is also the party secretary of the Communist Party of China committee. He has more than 30 years of management experience. From November 1980 to January 1994, he worked in Changchun Testing Machine Institution. Mr. Sun joined Zhonggong Electrical and Mechanical Development Corporation in January 1994 and then served as its general manager from May 1994 to June 1999. He worked as the general manager of China North Industrial Equipment Corporation, which changed its name to China North Industrial Equipment Co. Ltd., from June 1999 to August 2005. He joined China National Complete Engineering Corporation (CMCEC), which is an enterprise established in the PRC and wholly-owned by SINOMACH, as its general manager in August 2005 and also served as its chairman of the board from December 2011. On March 14, 2013, Mr. Sun has resigned as the general manager of CMCEC. Mr. Sun obtained a master degree of economics from Jilin University in 1993. He is a senior economist.

Chun Zhang Mr. Zhang Chun is President and Executive Director of China Machinery Engineering Corp since March 16, 2012. In July 1991, Mr. Zhang joined China National Electric Equipment Corporation the predecessor of CNEEC, as a sales representative and worked in that company until August 1993. Mr. Zhang then joined the Company, and held positions from August 1993 to May 2002, including sales representative, project manager, representative and chief representative of the Representative Office of the Company in Bangladesh. After returning to China, Mr. Zhang joined China National Machinery & Equipment Corporation Group. the predecessor of SINOMACH, in May 2002 as the director of the department of operational management. Mr. Zhang later became the director of the department of engineering and served at that position until August 2011. Mr. Zhang was appointed as a vice president of the Company in August 2011. In 1991, Mr. Zhang graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor’s degree in thermal engineering. Mr. Zhang is a senior engineer.

Yamin Zhou Mr. Zhou Yamin serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of China Machinery Engineering Corp. He has been appointed to the position of Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 26 June 2014. Mr. ZHOU took various positions in China Machinery Industry Installation Company from October 1983 to June 2001, including bookkeeper of the finance department, accountant, vice departmental director of the finance department and manager of the finance department. From June 2001 to February 2002, Mr. ZHOU served as deputy chief accountant and manager of the department of financial assets for China CMIIC Engineering & Construction Corporation. From February 2002 to December 2004, Mr. ZHOU was appointed as the chief accountant of China CMIIC Engineering & Construction Corporation and from December 2004 to July 2011, he served as vice general manager and chief financial officer for China CMIIC Engineering & Construction Corporation. In July 2011, Mr. ZHOU joined the Company and was appointed as the chief financial officer on July 29, 2011. Mr. ZHOU graduated from Beijing Technology and Business University and the Open University of China with a bachelor’s degree in management in July 2004, majoring in accounting. Mr. ZHOU is a senior accountant, a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (non-practising), an international certified practising accountant and a senior international finance manager.), an international certified practising accountant and a senior international finance manager.

Hanzhou Jiao Mr. Jiao Hanzhou is Vice President of China Machinery Engineering Corp. Mr. Jiao has almost 30 years of experience in the machinery and equipment industry. Mr. Jiao joined the Company in August 1982, working as a sales representative in the Company from August 1982 to October 1985 and was then assigned to the representative office of the Company in Thailand from October 1985 to September 1990. Mr. Jiao served as a vice director of the No. 2 department of the Company from September 1990 to April 1995 and as a vice general manager and then the general manager of China Engineering Machinery Import & Export Co., Ltd., which is a subsidiary of the Company from January 1996 to June 2005. From May 2002 to April 2003, Mr. Jiao was initially employed as an assistant president, and was subsequently promoted to a vice president, of the Company in April 2003. In 1982, Mr. Jiao graduated from the department of electrical engineering, the Shenyang Institute of Electrical Engineering with a bachelor’s degree majoring in electric apparatus. Mr. Jiao is a senior engineer.

Chunsheng Jin Mr. Jin Chunsheng is Vice President of China Machinery Engineering Corp. Mr. Jin has over 30 years of experience in the machinery and equipment industry and has held various positions within the Company. Mr. Jin joined the Company in February 1982, and he worked as a sales representative from February 1982 to August 1986. During such period, Mr. Jin also studied English for almost one year at the Tianjin Institute of Foreign Languages. From August 1986 to August 1989, Mr. Jin was assigned by the Company to work as a project manager of American Machinery. After returning to China in August 1989, Mr. Jin was appointed as director of the department responsible for the export of complete sets of equipment until June 1999, and was subsequently promoted to a vice general manager of CMEC International Engineering until November 2001. Mr. Jin was a vice general manager of China Machinery-building International Corporation from November 2001 to December 2004 and was appointed as a vice president of the Company in December 2004. In 1982, Mr. Jin obtained his bachelor's degree in hydraulic machinery from Gansu University of Technology. He is a professorial engineer.

Dingning Wang Mr. Wang Dingning is Vice President of China Machinery Engineering Corp. Mr. Wang served in the PRC military from December 1974 to August 1994. In August 1994, Mr. Wang joined China Machine-building International Corporation as an assistant to the manager of the department of human resources. From July 1997 to May 1998, Mr. Wang worked at the MMI. From May 1998 to June 2002, Mr. Wang joined China National Machinery and Equipment (Group) Company, the predecessor of SINOMACH, as the director of the department of human resources. From June 2002 to May 2006, he served as a vice secretary of the CPC Committee and the secretary of the discipline inspection committee China Machine-building International Corporation. Mr. Wang also served as a vice general manager for the same company from February 2005 to May 2006. In May 2006, Mr. Wang joined the Company and served as secretary of the discipline inspection committee thereof. Since December 2006, Mr. Wang has also been serving as a vice president of the Company. In 1993, Mr. Wang graduated from the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China majoring in economic management. Mr. Wang is a senior political work specialist.

Jianguo Zhang Mr. Zhang Jianguo is Vice President of China Machinery Engineering Corp. He is in charge of the Company's trade and other business. Prior to joining the Company, he was a lecturer at Peking University from July 1987 to May 1991. In May 1991, Mr. Zhang joined the Company and he was appointed as a vice general manager of the department of human resources and education of the Company in June 1993. Mr. Zhang was subsequently promoted as a vice director of the general office of the Company and held that position from December 1993 to January 1998. In 1998, he was appointed as a vice general manager of CMEC Tendering, and was promoted to the general manager thereof in July 2001 and held that position until June 2007. In March 2005, he was also appointed as an assistant president of the Company. Mr. Zhang has been a vice president of the Company since May 2006. Mr. Zhang is a senior economist and graduated from Peking University with a master's degree in history in 1987.

Zhian Wang Mr. Wang Zhian is Non-Executive Director of China Machinery Engineering Corp since January 13, 2011. Mr. Wang has over 30 years of experience in the electricity and machinery industries. From January 1977 to June 1999, Mr. Wang served at China Machinery Industry Third Installation Engineering Corporation, which was a subsidiary of China Machinery Industry Installation Corporation and held positions at the same company, including technician, engineer, manager of the engineering department, vice manager and manager. From June 1999 to June 2001, Mr. Wang was promoted to vice general manager and then general manager of China Machinery Industry Installation Corporation. Subsequently, in June 2001, China Machinery Industry Installation Corporation changed its name to China CMIIC Engineering & Construction Corporation subsidiary of SINOMACH, and Mr. Wang served as the general manager of that company until September 2010. Mr. Wang has been a director of China Perfect Machinery Industry Corp., Ltd., a subsidiary of SINOMACH, since September 2010 and was a director of China Power Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SINOMACH, from December 2010 to November 2011. In 1976, Mr. Wang completed his studies in electric machinery and apparatus and graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong University. Mr. Wang is a professorial engineer.

Yongzhong Fang Mr. Fang Yongzhong is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Machinery Engineering Corp since July 29, 2011. In September 1971, Mr. Fang joined the construction machinery factory of the Shenyang Railway Bureau. Mr. Fang then joined the engineering department of the Shenyang Railway Bureau and held a number of positions within the bureau including technician, assistant engineer, engineer, vice section chief, section chief, vice departmental director and departmental director between February 1977 and August 1994. Mr. Fang was appointed as a vice director of the Shenyang sub-bureau of the Shenyang Railway Bureau in August 1994 and between August 1994 and December 1999, he was also general manager of Shenyang Engineering Corporation of the Shenyang Railway Bureau. From December 1999 to December 2003, Mr. Fang served at Shenyang Railway Engineering Construction Group Co., Ltd. as the chairman of the board and general manager. From December 2003 to March 2008, Mr. Fang held positions at China Railway No.9 Group Co., Ltd. including director, vice general manager and vice chairman of the board of directors. Currently, Mr. Fang is an external director of China Railway Science & Industry Group China Railway No. 5 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. Bureau, China Overseas Engineering Group Co., Ltd. and China Railway & Airport Construction Group Corporation. (CACCC) and is a supervisor and the chairman of the supervisory board of China Railway Construction and Engineering Group. These five companies are subsidiaries of China Railway Group Limited, company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0390) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601390). As an external director, Mr. Fang participates in board meetings of CRSIG, China Railway No.5 Bureau, COVEC and CACCC, representing the interests of the respective shareholder, China Railway Group Limited. However, Mr. Fang is not involved in the day to day management of CRSIG, China Railway No.5 Bureau, COVEC and CACCC.

Hongyu Liu Ms. Liu Hongyu is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Machinery Engineering Corp. From July 1985 to May 1988, Ms. Liu served as an officer at the financial management office of the People's Bank of China Sichuan branch. From May 1988 to April 1993, Ms. Liu served as a legal consultant for the Agricultural Bank of China (Beijing Branch) and from April 1993 to April 2004, she was the managing partner at Beijing Tongda Law Offices. In 2004, as a result of the merger between Beijing Tongda Law Offices and Jincheng Law Firm, Ms. Liu became a senior partner, attorney at law of the merged firm, Beijing Jincheng & Tongda Law Firm, From April 2005 to June 2011, Ms. Liu served as an independent director for Founder Technology Group Corporation, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600601). From June 2009 to June 2012, Ms. Liu served as an independent director for Chongqing Three Gorges Water Conservancy and Electric Power Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600116). Currently, Ms. Liu is an independent director of Chongqing International Enterprise Investment Co., Ltd, a company listed on SZSE (stock code: 000736) and an external supervisor of the Bank of Beijing Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601169). In 1985, Ms. Liu graduated from Southwest University of Politics and Law. with a bachelor’s degree in law, as well as from the Graduate School of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in economic law in 1998. Ms. Liu also obtained an EMBA degree from the Guanghua School of Management, Peking University in 2003.