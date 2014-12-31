Name Description

Jeh-Chung Chiang Mr. Chiang Jeh-Chung is Executive Chairman of the Board of Stella International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chiang has been with the Group since 1983 and is one of the founders of the Group. He is responsible for the Group’s design, development, marketing and customer relationship. Mr. Chiang has over 32 years of experience in new product development and management in the footwear industry. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company which are engaged in design and marketing activities. He is the uncle of the Executive Director, Mr. Chi Lo-Jen, and is the brotherin- law of the chief operating officer of the Group, Mr. Shieh Tung-Pi, Billy. He is indirectly interested in the issued share capital of Cordwalner Bonaventure Inc., the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Li-Ming Chen Mr. Chen Li-Ming (Lawrence) is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Stella International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chen has been with the Group since 1985. He is responsible for the Group’s corporate management. He has over 30 years of experience in technology development and management in the footwear industry. He holds a Bachelor of Electrophysics degree from the National Chiao Tung University, Taiwan. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company which are engaged in design and marketing activities, manufacturing and retail business. He is a director of Cordwalner Bonaventure Inc., the controlling shareholder of the Company. He is also indirectly interested in the issued share capital of Cordwalner Bonaventure Inc.. He is the cousin of a member of the senior management of the Company, Mr. Yang Chen-Ning.

Ming-Cheng Chao Mr. Chao Ming-Cheng (Eric) is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Stella International Holdings Ltd since August 13, 2013. Mr. Chao has been with the Group since 1982 and is one of the founders of the Group. He is responsible for factory management and setting up new manufacturing facilities. Mr. Chao has over 33 years of experience in management in the footwear industry. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Tunghai University, Taiwan. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company which are engaged in manufacturing business. He is indirectly interested in the issued share capital of Cordwalner Bonaventure Inc., the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Kwok Ming Lee Mr. Lee Kwok Ming (Don) is Chief Financial Officer of Stella International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in June 2006 and is responsible for the overall financial function of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lee assumed the position of chief financial officer in a number of listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Lee holds a Higher Diploma in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic and a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Bath, United Kingdom. Mr. Lee is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company which are engaged in design and marketing activities and retail business.

Dermot Smowton Mr. Dermot Smowton has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company with effect from 11 December 2015. Mr. Smowton shall be responsible for the Group’s overall operational management. Prior to joining the Group, he was employed by C & J Clark International and completed his 34-year career there as global sourcing director.

Chen-Ou Chang Mr. Chang Chen-Ou is General Manager - Sports Fashion Footwear Business Division of Stella International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chang joined the Group in 1994. Mr. Chang has over 24 years of experience in the footwear industry. He holds a Certificate of International Trade from the Tansui Institute of Industrial and Business Administration (now known as the Aletheia University), Taiwan.

Tung-Jui Chen Mr. Chen Tung-Jui is General Manager of Men's Footwear Business Division at Stella International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chen has been with the Group since 1985. He has over 30 years of experience in the footwear industry. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company which are engaged in manufacturing business.

Chao-Min Chu Mr. Chu Chao-Min is General Manager - Men's Footwear Overseas Business Division at Stella International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chu joined the Group in 1996 and he was assigned to Vietnam in 2002 to supervise the Group’s production there. He is also responsible to oversee the manufacturing plants in Indonesia which were acquired by the Group in early 2012. Prior to joining the Group, he served in various footwear companies such as (Tong Li Realty Ltd.). Mr. Chu has over 21 years of experience in the footwear industry. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Feng Chia University, Taiwan. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company which are engaged in manufacturing business.

Chen-Ning Yang Mr. Yang Chen-Ning, is General Manager - Fashion Footwear Business Division of the Group. Mr. Yang joined the Group in 1986 and was assigned to Vietnam in 1999 to assist the supervision of the Group’s production there. He has over 20 years of experience in the footwear industry.

Lo-Jen Chi Mr. Chi Lo-Jen (Stephen) is Executive Director of Stella International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chi joined the Group in 1995 and is the Chief Executive Officer of both of the Women’s Footwear Business Division and the Retail Business Division of the Group. He is responsible for the supervision of the daily operations and business development of women’s footwear and retail business. Mr. Chi is also responsible for product design and development. He has over 20 years of experience in the footwear industry. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company which are engaged in retail business. Mr. Chi is the nephew of the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Chiang Jeh-Chung, Jack. He is indirectly interested in the issued share capital of Cordwalner Bonaventure Inc., the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Siu Yim Kan Ms. Kan Siu Yim (Katie) is Company Secretary of Stella International Holdings Ltd. Ms. Kan joined the Group in January 2007. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Kan assumed the position of company secretary in Moulin Global Eyecare Holdings Limited and Burwill Holdings Limited, both are listed companies. Ms. Kan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Hong Kong. She is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Xian Hsiung Chiu Mr. Chiu Xian Hsiung, Sean is Director - Operation of the Group. Mr. Chiu joined the Group in 2014 and is responsible for the Group’s overall operational sustainable improvements. Prior to joining the Group, he worked with Pou Chen Group and also possessed mentoring experience in various footwear and garment companies. He has the expertise in industrial engineering improvement, lean system, rationalisation and e-business. He holds a Doctor of Science degree from the National Taiwan University, Taiwan.

Fu Keung Chan Mr. Chan Fu Keung (William) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Stella International Holdings Limited since September 1, 2012. Mr. Chan was a member of the Executive Directorate and the Human Resources Director of the MTR Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 66), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (the “MTR Corporation”) since 1996 and 1998 respectively until July 2012 when he retired from the MTR Corporation after 23 years of service. As Human Resources Director of the MTR Corporation, he was responsible for overseeing human resources management, succession planning, organisation development, operations and management training, administration and security management of the MTR Corporation. Prior to joining the MTR Corporation, Mr. Chan held senior management positions in the commercial, utility and public sectors in Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong Government, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, Hutchison Whampoa Limited and Hong Kong Telecommunications Limited. Mr. Chan is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management since 1985. He is a member of the Appeal Panel on Government’s Voluntary Contributions under the Civil Service Provident Fund Scheme, the Pensions Appeal Panel, the School of Business Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Baptist University and the Remuneration Committee of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority. He is also a member of The Hospital Authority and the chairman of the Hospital Governing Committee of the Tuen Mun Hospital. In addition, he is a member of the Committee on Professional Development of Teachers and Principals (COTAP), Sub-Committee on Operation and Governance under the Committee on Free Kindergarten Education and Committee on Certification for Principalship (CCFP). Mr. Chan received a Bachelor of Social Science degree from the University of Hong Kong in 1971. Mr. Chan has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company since September 2012.

Johnny Chen Mr. Chen Zhihong (Johnny) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Stella International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chen joined Zurich Insurance Group (“Zurich”) in 2005 and served as the chief executive officer of Greater China and South East Asia Regions from 2005 to 2010. From 2010 to 2013, he became the chief executive officer of the general insurance business in Asia Pacific Region. In 2013, Mr. Chen was appointed as the chairman of the life and general insurance businesses in China until his departure in 2014. Prior to joining Zurich, Mr. Chen was an executive member of the Greater China Management Board and of the Operating Committee of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”). He was also the managing partner of PwC’s Beijing office during the same period. Mr. Chen has also been a director of the American Chamber of Commerce in China since 1995. From July 2005 to January 2014, Mr. Chen was a non-executive director of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Stock Code: 1336), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Since June 2010, Mr. Chen has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, and served as the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of Viva China Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8032), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. He is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Chen received a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Rhode Island and has been a U.S. qualified CPA since 1986. Mr. Chen has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company since February 2009.

Jie Lian Mr. Lian Jie is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the President of Perfect World Co., Ltd. (stock code: 2624), a leading Chinese entertainment company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange principally engaged in the game, movie and TV drama businesses. From 2010 to 2016, Mr. Lian was the founding partner of Primavera Capital Group, which is a private equity firm focusing on the Chinese market. He currently serves as Senior Advisor to Primavera Capital Group. From 2009 to 2010, Mr. Lian served as the Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division of China International Capital Corporation (“CICC”), which was based in Hong Kong. Prior to joining CICC, Mr. Lian had been the Managing Director of the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong for more than eight years. From 2011 to 2016, Mr. Lian was an independent director of Bona Film Group Limited which was a company listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market and privatized in May 2016. Mr. Lian is currently an independent non-executive director of Bosideng International Holdings Limited (stock code: 3998), a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) and a non-executive director of China XLX Fertiliser Limited (stock code: 1866), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lian graduated with a MBA degree from the Tuck School of Management, Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, United States.

Bolliger Peter Mr. Bolliger Peter serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Stella International Holdings Ltd since January 13, 2014. Mr. Bolliger had extensive experience in retail business with renowned department stores. From 1990 to 1994, he was the managing director of Harrods, London, the director of House of Fraser Plc and the chairman of Kurt Geiger, London (which is one of the leading luxury footwear retailers in Europe). Prior to these appointments, he had served at shoes companies, such as the managing director of A & D Spitz (Pty) Ltd., South Africa (1982 to 1990) and the managing director of Bally Shoes, Scandinavian Division, Denmark. In 1994, he joined Clarks and became the chief executive in 2002 until his retirement in May 2010. He is currently an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of GrandVision B.V., the second largest optical retail company in the world.