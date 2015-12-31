Name Description

Shuang Chen Mr. Chen Shuang is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is also the Chairman of Strategy Committee of the Company. Mr. CHEN is responsible for formulating the Group’s overall strategic planning and directions. Mr. CHEN is also an executive director and deputy general manager of China Everbright Holdings Company Limited; an executive director, the chief executive officer, and a member of the executive committee and strategy committee, as well as the chairman of management decision committee of China Everbright Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 165). Mr. CHEN is currently a non-official member of the Financial Services Development Council, the Honorary chairman of Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong, the vice-chairman of Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, and a visiting professor of East China University of Political Science and Law. Mr. CHEN was (i) an independent director of Noah Holdings Limited, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (stock code: NOAH.N) from November 2010 to April 2015; (ii) a supervisor of China Everbright Bank Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 6818) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: SH601818) from December 2007 to October 2014; (iii) a director of Everbright Securities Company Limited, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: SH601788) from August 2007 to October 2014; and (iv) an independent non-executive director of China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1258) from June 2012 to August 2014. Mr. CHEN obtained the degree of master of law from East China University of Political Science and Law and a diploma in legal studies from the School of Professional and Continuing Education of The University of Hong Kong. Mr. CHEN is a qualified lawyer and a senior economist in the PRC.

Ho Man Poon Mr. Poon Ho Man is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of Strategy Committee of the Company. He is responsible for formulating the Group’s overall strategic planning and managing overall business operations. Mr. POON founded the Group in March 2006. Mr. POON is also the founder and the Chairman of Friedmann Pacific Asset Management Limited (“FPAM”), a substantial shareholder of the Company. FPAM has developed into an investment holding company focusing on value creation along the aviation industry value chain. Mr. POON founded China Airport Synergy Investment Limited in 2014, which is mainly engaged in the investment and operations of airports around the world. It acquired Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, the 5th largest airport in France, which marked the first airport privatization in France and the first Chinese consortium purchased an overseas airport, and Tirana International Airport, the capital airport of Albania. With his insights and intelligence of the aviation industry, he initiated Aircraft Recycling International Limited (“ARI”) in 2014 and its aircraft disassembly project in China in 2015, which is Asia’s first and largest aircraft disassembly center, with an objective to complete the last part of the incomplete aviation industry value chain in the country. He is a Director and Chief Executive Officer of ARI. Mr. POON obtained the degree of bachelor of engineering from the University of Hong Kong in 1995, and obtained the degree of executive master of business administration from Tsinghua University in 2005. Mr. POON has been a CFA® charterholder of the Association for Investment Management and Research (now known as the Chartered Financial Analysts Institute) since March 2002. Mr. POON is currently a member of Heilongjiang Province Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”).

Chung Tat Mok Mr. Mok Chung Tat is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined the Company on 1 June 2015. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer on June 2015 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer on 14 December 2015. Mr. MOK assists in formulating the Group’s overall strategic planning and implementation, also oversees accounting, corporate finance and other corporate functions. Mr. MOK held senior management positions in major listed companies in Hong Kong. He has over 30 years of extensive corporate and banking experience, and has arranged around HK$ 500 billion debt capital market facilities. Mr. MOK was previously an executive director of Hopewell Holdings Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 054) and Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 737). Mr. MOK worked for BOCI Capital Limited from 1987 to 2004. His last position with the bank was the chief executive, overseeing the debt capital market businesses of the Bank of China group in Hong Kong. Mr. MOK obtained his Bachelor Degree in Economics/ Accounting from the University of Reading, United Kingdom. He was the founding board member of the Asian Pacific Loan Market Association when it was established in 1998.

Wanting Liu Ms. Liu Wanting, is Executive Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. She joined the company in 2006 as a founding member. She has established extensive network with airlines, banks, financial institutions, governments and manufacturers. Ms. LIU is responsible for the Group’s overall strategic planning and implementation, as well as managing overall commercial operations, including business development, aircraft leasing, financing and aircraft procurement. She led the teams to purchase 150+ new and used aircraft, closed over USD 3 billion worth of multiple aviation financing projects. With her commitment to innovation, she is dedicated to providing value-added solutions to all business partners. She has also led the team to complete the first aircraft leasing transaction in the Free Trade Zone of China by a foreign invested enterprise. Ms. LIU has participated in the negotiation of aircraft purchases, CALC’s Hong Kong listing and the issuance of its convertible bonds and mid-term notes, as well as other capital market activities. Ms. LIU holds an EMBA in the PBC School of Finance at Tsinghua University in China and a master’s degree in Communication Management from Hong Kong Baptist University. Ms. LIU is a founding member of the Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong. She has given speeches in various conferences and forums on leasing. Ms. LIU is also actively engaged in CSR activities. She is a permanent member of Yes We Do Foundation and an active participant of Orbis’ charity events.

Yu Ping Tang Mr. Tang Yu Ping, CPA., is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He oversees all aspects of transaction-related functions and responsible for transaction planning and closing, business analysis and pricing,tax planning, structured finance as well as transaction legal. Mr. TANG joined the Group on 7 November 2011 as financial controller responsible for financial management and accounting. Mr. TANG is also the alternate director of China Aircraft Assets Ltd (incorporated in Labuan, Malaysia), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. TANG held senior financial positions in various companies listed in Hong Kong. He has over 20 years of experience in corporate development, financial management, consulting for various industries including aircraft leasing, aviation logistics, corporate finance advisory and manufacturing. By profession, Mr. TANG is a certified public accountant in Hong Kong and a chartered accountant in England and Wales. He is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. Mr. TANG graduated with the degree of bachelor of arts in economic and social studies from the University of Manchester, and obtained the degree of master of science in operational research and information systems from the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London.

Matt Corley Mr. Matt Corley is Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, North and South America of the Company. His possesses more than three decades of experience in direct airline leasing and marketing, aircraft trading, fleet management and aircraft securitizations. Mr. CORLEY is responsible for aircraft sales and marketing in the Americas, with a key focus on leasing of aircraft in the region. Based out of Seattle, USA, he works with the management team to develop the Group’s international marketing strategy and manage the Group’s relationships with airlines and other aviation partners globally. Mr. CORLEY joins CALC from Metric AirFinance, where he was Managing Partner and oversaw all aspects of aircraft sales, marketing, management and consulting for the boutique firm. Before that, he developed asset management infrastructure and protocols for a new aviation fund on behalf of RPK Capital LLC in his role as Managing Director and General Partner.

Christopher Dennis-Meyer Mr. Christopher Dennis-Meyer is Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing (Europe, Middle East & Africa) of the company. He is responsible for boosting aircraft sales and running marketing campaigns in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on leasing aircraft in the regions. He will help to design and shape CALC’s global marketing strategy and will look to build strong relationships with airlines and lessors worldwide. Mr. DENNIS-MEYER joined the group with an impressive leasing and marketing track record that covers Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia/ CIS. He was the Managing Director and Partner at Wings Capital Partners. Prior to that, He was the SVP Sales & Marketing with Intrepid Aviation covering the Western Hemisphere, placing new A330 aircraft. Previously, he was the Vice President of Marketing at Aviation Capital Group and was responsible for all sales and marketing activities in North America, Africa and Russia/ CIS.

Jens Dunker Mr. Jens Christian Dunker is Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Asia (Ex-China) of the Company. He joined the Group in June 2011 and currently acts as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing – Asia (ex-China), leading the Group’s aircraft sales and procurement as well as its global marketing activities. Mr. DUNKER worked for Deutsche Lufthansa AG from 1994 to 1998, as project manager and later as aircraft purchasing manager. He worked for Dornier Luftfahrt GmbH, a regional aircraft manufacturer, from 1998 to 1999. As sales engineering manager, he was responsible for the sales support of the Dornier 728JET new aircraft project. From 2000 to 2007, as the head of aircraft finance of TUI AG, Mr. DUNKER was responsible for the financing and asset management of a fleet of up to 130 aircraft. Since then, Mr. DUNKER has been acting as an independent consultant for various airlines and investors. Mr. DUNKER has over 20 years of experience in the aircraft industry with a focus on aircraft purchase, operating leasing and financing. During his career, Mr. DUNKER has been managing aircraft sales, leases and acquisitions with a total transaction value in excess of US$15 billion. He obtained a master’s degree in air transport management from the College of Aeronautics of the Cranfield Institute of Technology in the United Kingdom in 1993. In 1994, he completed the degree course in aerospace engineering at Technische Universität Berlin.

Russell Hubbard Mr. Russell Hubbard is Senior Vice President - Aircraft Trading of the Company. He is a seasoned professional who brings three decades of experience and demonstrated success in aircraft remarketing, trading and acquisitions. He is responsible for contributing to the Group’s overall globalisation strategy and increasing the breadth and depth of its full-value chain aircraft solutions. Mr. Hubbard has represented banks, leasing companies and airlines at board level on major transactions and asset procurement projects. He also has extensive experience in aircraft value appraisals an previously oversaw an aircraft valuation appraisal team. Mr. Hubbard joined CALC from Avation, where he was Global Head of Aircraft Trading. Prior to this, he headed the global trading team of Hong Kong Aviation Capital and was head of operations and chief commercial officer of Global Aviation Asset Management (GAAM).

Niel Liebenberg Mr. Niel Liebenberg is Acting General Counsel of the Company. He is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience in structuring, negotiation and transaction management of global aircraft cross border finance, sales and leasing transactions in international law firms and leasing companies. He is also a qualified English solicitor and South African advocate.

Christian Mc Cormick Mr. Christian Mc Cormick is Managing Director - Finance of the Company. He joined CALC as Managing Director Finance in June 2015. Based in CALC’s Toulouse office, he covers the Group’s international financing initiatives, with primary focus on capital market initiatives on the international markets. Mr. MC CORMICK is a leading expert in aircraft finance solutions with 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has participated in financings for over 500 aircraft with more than 70 airlines and lessors worldwide, implementing a large variety of financing structures including PDP financings, export credits, finance and operating leases, commercial loans, tax structures and liquidity facilities in EETC structures. Mr. MC CORMICK spent 14 years with French bank Natixis as CEO of Natixis Transport Finance and Global Head of Aviation Finance of the bank. He also held senior roles at Crédit Lyonnais Aviation Group, Aérospatiale, and Société Générale. Mr. MC CORMICK holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and MIS from the Boston College and a Bachelor of Art degree in Political Science and French Literature from Tufts University, the United States of America.

Polly Tang Ms. Polly Tang is Head of Human Resources and Administration of the company. She has more than 20 years of experience in overseeing the full spectrum of HR at regional offices globally. She is a professional expertise covers strategic HR Planning, high performing talent acquisition, training & development, change management & re-engineering, succession planning & development, performance compensation programs, employee relations, compliance, law & regulations.

Nita Tai Ms. Nita Tai is Company Secretary of the Company. She joined CALC in 2014. Ms. TAI is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of the United Kingdom. She has extensive experience in company secretarial field and corporate governance practices with listed companies.

Chia-Ling Chen Ms. Chen Chia-Ling is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a master’s degree in international business from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and a bachelor’s degree from York University in Canada. Ms. CHEN has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and over 10 years of experience in asset management, including experience with regard to launching exchange-traded funds (“ETF”). Since 2015, Ms. CHEN has been appointed as an independent trustee of CSOP ETF Trust (“CSOP Trust”) and a member of the board of trustees of CSOP Trust. As of 31 December 2015, CSOP Trust consisted of three investment portfolios: CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY:US), CSOP China CSI 300 A-H Dynamic ETF (HAHA:US) and CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF (CNHX:US), all of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Currently, Ms. CHEN is also a director of Chyang Sheng Dyeing & Finishing Co., Ltd. (1463:TW), a company listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange. From September 2013 to October 2014, Ms. CHEN was a director of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited (“CAMHK”) as the manager of ChinaAMC ETF series which are listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Ms. CHEN was also the chief executive officer (“CEO”) of CAMHK from 2011 to 2014. Prior to taking over the CEO role, Ms. CHEN was the head of business development in charge of new business development including the infrastructure from 2009 to 2011. Before joining CAMHK, Ms. CHEN served as head of sales (Greater China) at Deutsche Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and a director of the Equity Derivatives Desk at ABN AMRO Bank.

Zibin Guo Mr. Guo Zibin is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 10 March 2014. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. GUO is responsible for attending meetings of the Board to perform duties as a member of the Board, but not participating in the day-to-day management of our business operations. Mr. GUO has been acting as the vice general manager of China Aerospace Investment Holdings Ltd since February 2012. Mr. GUO had been a project manager of the investment banking department of Industrial Securities Company Limited during the period between April 2000 and August 2004 and Everbright International Investment Consulting Corporation during the period between April 1998 and April 2000. Mr. GUO also served as a project manager, assistant to the general manager and vice general manager of the Investment Management Division of China Everbright Investment Management Corporation during the period between August 2004 and February 2014. Mr. GUO graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Anhui University in 1991 and obtained a master’s degree in industry and foreign trade from Beijing University of Technology in 1996.

Chi Chun Tang Mr. Tang Chi Chun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also a member of Strategy Committee of the Company. Mr. TANG is responsible for advising business development and financial related operations of the Group. Mr. TANG is an executive director and the chief financial officer of China Everbright Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 165). Mr. TANG was a director of Everbright Securities Company Limited, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: SH601788), during the period from February 2008 to January 2011. Since 1990, Mr. TANG has been engaged in senior positions of the financial and business operations of various international financial institutions. Mr. TANG worked as the assistant vice president with a functional title of audit manager in the Regional Audit Department in Bankers Trust Company, an American banking company, from August 1990 to February 1993, during which he was responsible for managing audit projects and introducing new banking products, and thus gained the experience in managing interest rate risks and conducting hedging activities. Mr. TANG is a certified public accountant and is a graduate of the Accountancy Department at the Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University). Mr. TANG is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a founding member of Hong Kong Business Accountants Association. Mr. TANG has over 30 years of experience in audit, investment, accounting, and finance.

Saychuan Cheok Mr. Cheok Saychuan is Non-Executive Independent Director of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited. He is also a Chairman of Audit Committee and a member of each of Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. CHEOK graduated from the University of Adelaide, Australia with First Class Honours in Economics. Mr. CHEOK is a Fellow of CPA Australia. He is a banker with over 35 years of experience in banking and business consultancy in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. CHEOK is also the Vice President of the Board of Governors of the Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance. Between May 1979 and February 1982, Mr. CHEOK was an Advisor to the Australian Government Inquiry into the Australian Financial System which introduced comprehensive reforms to the Australian banking system. He was the Chief Manager at the Reserve Bank of Australia from October 1988 to September 1989 before becoming the Deputy Commissioner of Banking of Hong Kong for about three and a half years. He was subsequently appointed as an executive director in charge of Banking Supervision at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority from April 1993 to May 1995. Mr. CHEOK was the Chairman of Bangkok Bank Berhad in Malaysia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangkok Bank of Thailand, from September 1995 to November 2005. Mr. CHEOK was formerly the Vice Chairman of Export and Industry Bank, Inc., which is listed on The Philippine Stock Exchange, from February 2006 to April 2012. Mr. CHEOK was an independent non-executive director of Metal Reclamation Berhad, a public listed company in Malaysia from 1 July 1998 to 17 June 2015. Mr. CHEOK wasalsoan independent non-executive director and the chairman of AcrossAsia Limited, a public listed company in Hong Kong (retired on 26 August 2016). Mr. CHEOK is the independent non-executive Chairman of Auric Pacific Group Limited of Singapore, a food group listed in Singapore.

Kwong Fai Chow Mr. Chow Kwong Fai serves, J.P., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 19 July 2016. He is also a member of each of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. CHOW holds an honours bachelor’s degree in business studies from Middlesex Polytechnic (now Middlesex University) in the United Kingdom and is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (“ICAEW”) and chairman of its Hong Kong Chapter. He served on the Council of ICAEW for six years from 2000 to June 2016 and chaired its Commercial Board. He is a past president of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and chaired its Corporate Governance Committee and Professional Accountants in Business Committee. He also served as a Deputy Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, of which he is a fellow member, chaired the Professional Accountants in Business Committee of the International Federation of Accountants and served as an expert advisor of the Accounting Standards Committee of the Ministry of Finance, the People’s Republic of China. Mr. CHOW was appointed a Justice of Peace by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in July 2008 and was an awardee of the Directors of the Year Award 2010 in the non-executive director of listed companies (SEHK – Hang Seng Index Constituents) category, awarded by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. CHOW is currently a core member of the OECD/World Bank Asian Corporate Governance Roundtable, the Chairman of China Infrastructure Group, an advisor of the Business and Professionals Federation of Hong Kong, a Standing Committee member and a convenor of the Eleventh Zhejiang Province Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Election Committee of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a non-executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority, a member of Council and Court of The University of Hong Kong.

Yan Hok Fan Mr. Fan Yan Hok, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is also the chairman of Remuneration Committee and a member of Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. FAN is currently holding directorships in the following companies listed on the securities market in Hong Kong or overseas: Mr. FAN obtained the degree of bachelor of science in 1973 and the degree of master of science in the same year from Stanford University in the United States and the degree of master of science in management in 1976 from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States. Mr. FAN is also a member of the Asia Advisory Committee of AustralianSuper, a pension fund established in Australia.