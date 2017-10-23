Name Description

Yuk Sui Lo Mr. Lo Yuk Sui is the Nonexecutive Chairman of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. He has over 40 years of experience in the real estate and hospitality sectors. He has over 44 years of experience in the real estate and hospitality sectors. He is the chairman and chief executive officer of Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited (“RHIHL”) of which Regal REIT is a listed subsidiary. He has held the position as the chairman of RHIHL since 1989 when RHIHL was established in Bermuda as the holding company for the RHIHL Group and was designated as chief executive officer in January 2007. He has been the managing director and chairman of the predecessor listed company of the RHIHL Group since 1984 and 1987, respectively. He is also the chairman and chief executive officer of Century City International Holdings Limited (“CCIHL”) and Paliburg Holdings Limited (“PHL”), of which RHIHL is a listed associate. He is a qualified architect.

Sing Hung Chen Mr. Chen Sing Hung has been appointed as Executive Director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust., with effect from 1 August 2014. Mr. Chen holds a Bachelor’s degree in administrative studies and a Bachelor of Arts degree (major in mathematics for commerce) from York University, Canada. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou City, China. Mr. Chen has over 20 years of business development, trading, property investment, development and management experience. Prior to joining the REIT Manager, Mr. Chen was the Vice President - Business Development of Century City Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of a listed group which includes five Hong Kong publicly listed entities, including Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited and Regal REIT, from May 2013 to July 2014. He was the chief executive officer and an executive director of Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (“Silver Base”) from September 2007 to September 2010. Silver Base became a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in April 2009, and Mr. Chen was subsequently redesignated to a non-executive director of Silver Base since September 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Chen held various management and controller positions in different major Hong Kong companies and multinational corporations, including Faithful Trading (H.K.) Ltd, Gome Home Appliances (HK) Limited and Chevalier Group.

Man Lim Lam Mr. Lam Man Lim is Executive Director and Responsible Officer of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. He was appointed as an Executive Director with effect from 1st April, 2011. Mr. Lam is responsible for, among other things, overseeing and managing the finance, accounting and investment activities of Regal REIT. He is also responsible, jointly with Mr. Francis Chiu, for making the disclosures and communications of Regal REIT to investors. Mr. Lam holds a Master of Business Administration degree and is a Fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Mr. Lam has over 30 years of finance and commercial experience in various business sectors and industries. Prior to joining the REIT Manager, he was an executive director and chief financial officer of Binhai Investment Company Limited, a listed company on the GEM Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Prior to that, he held various management positions in different Hong Kong listed companies and other multinationals, including The Link Management Limited (the REIT Manager of The Link REIT), Johnson Electric, Motorola Asia Pacific Limited and Philips Electronics Group.

Cheung Wing Shan Ms. Cheung Wing Shan (Charlotte) is Internal Auditor of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Cheung is responsible for, among other things, reviewing the accuracy and completeness of records of the operations and transactions of Regal REIT and ensuring that the internal control systems function properly and effectively. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree majoring in Professional Accountancy and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Before joining the REIT Manager, she worked in an international audit firm for 5 years where she provided audit services to local and multinational companies in a variety of industries and including listed companies. She is familiar with internal audit matters and internal control systems for companies in various business sectors.

Yat Wa Yip Mr. Yip Yat Wa is Responsible Officer and Senior Property and Technical Manager of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Yip is responsible for, among other things, monitoring the actual completion of the asset enhancement programme from a technical point of view, receiving and interpreting technical reports and keeping the Executive Directors informed of the ongoing progress of the programme. He is also responsible for reviewing proposals from the Hotel Manager in relation to capital additions projects, expenditures for the replacement of furniture, fixtures and equipment and assisting the Executive Directors to assess the justification and feasibility of such expenditures. Furthermore, he inspects and reviews all potential and new acquisitions from a structural and technical point of view. Mr. Yip has over 30 years of engineering experience. He has been involved in several projects during his 26 year working career, responsible for coordinating and monitoring building services installations and builder’s work, maintenance, repairs and renovation work for hotels and commercial buildings.

Ka Ka Choi Ms. Choi Ka Ka (Peony) is Compliance Manager and Company Secretary of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Choi is responsible for, among other things, ensuring that the REIT Manager and Regal REIT complies with the Trust Deed, the REIT Code, the Listing Rules and other applicable laws, regulations and rules and corporate secretarial functions. She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Master of Arts degree in Professional Accounting and Information Systems in Hong Kong. She is also an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She is familiar with compliance matters under the rules and laws of Hong Kong that are applicable to private and listed companies.

Tung Fan Mr. Fan Tung is the Non-executive Director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. He is an executive director of CCIHL, PHL and RHIHL. He is also the chief operating officer of PHL. He is involved in the property development, architectural design and project management functions of PHL and in charge of all hotel project work in RHIHL. He is a qualified architect.

Chun To Lo Mr. Lo Chun To is the Non-executive Director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. He is an executive director of CCIHL, PHL and RHIHL. He graduated from Cornell University, New York, U.S.A. with a Bachelor of Architecture degree. In addition to his involvement in the design of RHIHL Group property and hotel projects, he also undertakes responsibilities in the business development functions of CCIHL, PHL and RHIHL.

Po Man Lo Ms. Lo Po Man has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust with effect from September 24, 2012. Ms. Lo graduated from Duke University, Carolina, U.S.A. with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is currently an executive director of CCIHL, PHL and RHIHL. Ms. Lo is an experienced executive in sales and marketing and corporate management. She oversees the sales and marketing functions of RHIHL and directed the marketing campaign of the Regalia Bay, a luxurious residential property in Stanley, Hong Kong. She also undertakes responsibilities in the business development function of RHIHL.

Kwai Kai Ng Mr. Kenneth Ng Kwai Kai has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust with effect from September 24, 2012. He was appointed to the Board as a non- executive director and a member of its Audit Committee and Disclosure Committee with effect from 24 September 2012. He is a Chartered Secretary and an experienced executive in corporate finance and corporate governance. He is currently an executive director and the chief operating officer of Century City International Holdings Limited (“CCIHL”), an executive director of Paliburg Holdings Limited (“PHL”) and RHIHL, and a non-executive director of Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. He was also an executive director of KH Investment Holdings Limited (“KH Investment”), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, from September 2011 (when KH Investment was a listed subsidiary of CCIHL) to March 2012. Mr. Ng is in charge of the corporate finance, company secretarial and administrative functions of CCIHL, PHL and RHIHL and their respective subsidiaries (excluding Regal REIT and its subsidiaries).

John Crawford Mr. John William Crawford, JP, is an Independent Non-executive Director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. He was one of the founders of Ernst & Young, Hong Kong office and vice-chairman of the firm when he retired at the end of 1997. During his 25 years in public practice, he was also the chairman of the audit division of Ernst & Young and was active in a number of private and public company takeover and/or restructuring exercises. He has continued to undertake consultancy/advisory work in a private capacity since retirement, is active in the education sector and is the chairman of International Quality Education Limited. He also remains active in various community service areas such as being a founding member of UNICEF Hong Kong Committee and the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. In 1997, he was appointed a Justice of the Peace in Hong Kong. He currently acts as an independent non-executive director on the board of two Hong Kong listed companies, namely e-Kong Group Limited and Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited, where he also chairs the audit committees. He is also an independent non-executive director of Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. which is listed on the American Stock Exchange.

Po Wing Leung Mr. Bowen Joseph Leung Po Wing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Leung previously served the Hong Kong Government for over 32 years until his retirement as the Director of the Office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Beijing (“Beijing Office”) in November 2005. Mr. Leung joined the Administrative Service in June 1973 and rose to the rank of Administrative Officer Staff Grade A1 in June 1996. During his service in the Administrative Service, Mr. Leung had served in various policy bureaux and departments. Senior positions held by Mr. Leung included: Deputy Secretary for District Administration (later retitled as Deputy Secretary for Home Affairs) (April 1987 — September 1990); Deputy Secretary for Planning, Environment and Lands (September 1990 — December 1992); Private Secretary, Government House (December 1992 — March 1995), Secretary for Planning, Environment and Lands (May 1995 — November 1998) and Director of the Beijing Office (November 1998 — November 2005). Mr. Leung has extensive experience in corporate leadership and public administration. During his tenure as the Director of the Beijing Office, he made commendable efforts in promoting Hong Kong in the Mainland, as well as fostering closer links and co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland. Mr. Leung is an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee of North Asia Resources Holdings Limited, Paliburg Holdings Limited (of which Regal REIT is a listed subsidiary) and Quali-Smart Holdings Limited, all of which are companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). During the last three years, he acted as special consultant to the board of directors of Sands China Limited and an independent non-executive director of PYI Corporation Limited, both of which are listed on thhe Stock Exchange, until 30th April, 2016 and 5th September, 2014.

Kai Ringenson Mr. Kai Ole Ringenson has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust with effect from September 24, 2012. He was the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the REIT Manager from 2006 and a Responsible Officer of the REIT Manager from 2007 until he became a Non-executive Director on 1st March, 2010. He has experience in international hotel management and asset management. He has managed hotels in Asia, Europe and the United States and has managed numerous hotel turn-around situations. He obtained a Bachelor of Science (Hotel) degree from Cornell University, New York, U.S.A.. He joined the RHIHL Group in 2001 and was an executive director of RHIHL and the chief operating officer of Regal Hotels International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RHIHL, from 2002 until he became a non-executive director of RHIHL in January 2004. He resigned as a non-executive director of RHIHL in 2006 to become the sole Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager in 2006.