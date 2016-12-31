Name Description

Jingzhang Zhang Mr. Zhang Jingzhang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall business development strategy of the Group and has in-depth knowledge of, and more than 50 years of experience in, the plastic processing machinery industry. Mr. Zhang was the factory manager of Zhenhai Plastic Injection Moulding Machinery Factory the predecessor of Ningbo Haitian Group Co., Ltd (“Ningbo Haitian”) from 1970 to 1994. He was named an excellent model worker of Ningbo in 1988 by the Ningbo Municipal People’s Government, and was also awarded the title of an “Outstanding Factory Manager and Manager of Industrial Enterprise of Ningbo by the Ningbo Municipal Committee of Communist Party of China for Economic Affair and Ningbo Economic Committee in 1993. In July 1994, Mr. Zhang founded the Group and was appointed as the chairman of the Group. Mr. Zhang was named as an economist by the Ningbo Municipal People’s Government in 1994, an outstanding worker in the national plastic processing machinery industry by the China Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Association in 1996 and an outstanding township entrepreneur in Zhejiang by the Zhejiang Township Enterprise Bureau. In December 2002, Mr. Zhang was awarded the title of New Millennium Star Entrepreneur of the National Machinery Industry by the China Machinery Industry Federation an entrepreneur of China and outstanding factory manager (manager and chairman) of China and was also elected as a deputy to the People’s Congress of Ningbo and Beilun District in both 1988 and 1999. He was named an outstanding entrepreneur of Zhejiang in 2006. Mr. Zhang currently serves as the honorary chairman of the China Plastics Machinery Industry Association

Jianming Zhang Mr. Zhang Jianming serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall daily operations of the Group such as production, sales and marketing. By introduction of Mr. Zhang Jingzhang, Mr. Zhang joined the Group in August 1977 as worker and has gained extensive exposure in various departments of the Group. With over 35 years of experience in the plastic processing machinery industry, Mr. Zhang is experienced in all facet of the overall operation of the Group. He obtained a master in business administration from the Management College of Fudan University in July 2002. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Group since April 2000. Mr. Zhang served as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beilun District in 1996 and as a director of the Quality Management Association of Beilun District of Ningbo from 1990 to 2000. In January 2006, Mr. Zhang was also selected as a representative of Ningbo’s private enterprises to attend the National Science and Technology Conference. From 2003 to 2011, he was the chairman of Ningbo Plastic Machine Industry Association. Mr. Zhang was also elected a deputy to the People’s Congress of Beilun District in 2012. Mr. Zhang Jianming is the elder son of Mr. Zhang Jingzhang, the elder brother of Mr. Zhang Jianfeng and the brother-in-law of Mr. Guo Mingguang and Mr. Liu Jianbo, all of whom are Directors of the Company, and he is also a director of Sky Treasure and Premier Capital.

Jianfeng Zhang Mr. Zhang Jianfeng serves as Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Executive Director of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in October 1985 and has more than 30 years of experience in the plastic processing machinery industry. He was promoted to the deputy head of the Group’s sales division in the sales and marketing department in 1997. He has been appointed as the senior vice president of sales and marketing of the Group since 2002. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as the chairman of Ningbo Plastic Machine Industry Association since 2012.

Jianguo Zhang Mr. Zhang Jianguo serves as Senior Vice President - Research and Development, Executive Director of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in January 1974 and has more than 40 years of experience in the plastic processing machinery industry. He obtained a diploma in electrical and mechanical engineering from Zhejiang Radio TV University in 1987. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in January 1974 initially working in the quality control division. He was subsequently promoted to the head of quality control in 1996. He has been appointed as the senior vice president of research and development of the Group since 1999. He has contributed to the Group in developing and improving its products including the HTFX series, the HTFW series and the HTK series. He was named as an outstanding technological worker in a township enterprise at provincial level in 1990 and twice named as a professional technician with outstanding contributions to the Ningbo region by the People’s Government of Ningbo Beilun district in 1990 and 1997. In 1999, Mr. Zhang was awarded by the Ningbo Municipal People’s Government the titles of outstanding professional technician of and pioneer in technological innovations in Ningbo. He was also named an excellent labour model of Ningbo in April 2000. In 2001, Mr. Zhang obtained a “Great Achievement in the World Technology” award from the Hong Kong International EXPO Organising Committee for Patented Technology. Mr. Zhang is a director of Sky Treasure and Premier Capital.

Ningning Chen Ms. Chen Ningning serves as Vice President - Finance, Executive Director of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. She is a qualified accountant in China. Ms. Chen first joined the Group in May 1984. Ms. Chen served as the deputy head of the finance and accounting department, and the head of the accounting division, the cost division and the inventory division of the Group from 1999 to 2003. Since 2004, Ms. Chen has served as the vice president of finance of the Group. She was named as an outstanding accountant of Ningbo in 2005. Ms. Chen is a director of Sky Treasure and Premier Capital.

Haibo Bei Mr. Bei Haibo serves as Vice President - Domestic Sales of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in January 1983. Mr. Bei joined the Group in January 1983 and has more than 30 years of experience in the plastic processing machinery industry. He was appointed as a manager responsible for after-sales services in 1997 and was promoted to deputy general manager of the Group’s sales department in 1998.

Wenxian Yu Mr. Yu Wenxian serves as Vice President - Human Resources & Administration of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1991. He joined the Group in May 1993 as an engineer. Since 1997, Mr. Yu has been working in the areas of administration and human resources and served various managerial roles in those areas. He has been appointed as the vice president of human resources and administration of the Group since 2003 and had been serving as the executive assistant to the chief executive officer of the Group between 2004 and 2010.

Weiqun Chen Mr. Chen Weiqun serves as General Manager of Haitian Huayuan, the Export Arm of the Company. Mr. Chen graduated from Huadong Yejin College with a bachelor’s degree in mechanics in August 1993. In 2005, he obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Zhejiang. He joined the research and development department of the Group in 1993. In 1994, he joined the international sales team of the sales department. He was appointed as an assistant to the chief executive officer in 2000 and as the deputy general manager of international sales in 2003. He has been appointed as the deputy general manager responsible for the Group’s international sales since 2004. He was also appointed as the general manager of Haitian Huayuan in 2004.

Huajun Shi Mr. Shi Huajun serves as General Manager - Internal Control and Investor Relation Department of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Shi graduated from Zhejiang Finance Economics College with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1994. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Open University of Hong Kong in 2003. Mr. Shi has in-depth knowledge of, and over 20 years of experience in, auditing, accounting and finance and is a certified accountant, certified valuer and registered tax agent in China. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shi was a partner with a local accounting firm in Ningbo. He was named an outstanding certified accountant in Zhejiang by the Zhejiang Certified Accountants Association in 2003.

Waiyu Suen Mr. Suen Waiyu serves as Company Secretary of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in November 2010. Mr. Suen graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in laws in 2000 and he is a solicitor admitted to practice laws in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Suen was previously working in an international law firm advising companies on corporate transactions, capital market transactions and listing companies compliance related work. Mr. Suen has served as an independent non-executive director of VPower Group International Holdings Limited since 24 October 2016, which shares are listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Helmut Franz Prof. Helmut Helmar Franz serves as Non-Executive Director of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in September 2007 and has over 40 years of experience in the plastic processing machinery industry. Prof. Franz obtained a degree in engineering specialising in plastic machinery and processes and joined Plastmaschinenwerk Schwerin in the former German Democratic Republic in 1972. At Plastmaschinenwerk, Prof. Franz worked as a senior executive in research and development and marketing. In 1985, he joined WWW Import-Export in Berlin, Germany where he served as the managing director for WWW Import-Export’s sales and services in Iraq, Egypt and Russia. In 1991, he joined Demag Ergotech (previously known as Mannesmann Demag Kunststofftechnik) (“Demag”), initially as the managing director for Demag’s sales and services branch in Moscow, Russia. From 1995 until 1999, he served as the managing director for Demag’s manufacturing plant for small machines in Wiehe, Germany. He was then promoted to Demag’s chairman in 1999 and held the office until 2005. Prof. Franz had been a member of the board of the VDMA (the German Engineering Federation) association of German plastics machinery manufacturers for many years. He served as the chairman of the board of the VDMA from July 2003 until April 2005. From 2005 to 2013, Prof. Franz was the sole managing director of Zhafir Plastics Machinery GmbH, a German limited liability company which is engaged in the research and development of plastic injection moulding machineries. The Group acquired a 91% equity interest in Zhafir Plastics Machinery GmbH in August 2007 and the remaining 9% equity interest in 2014. Prof. Franz was re-designated from an executive director to a non-executive director in October 2015.

Mingguang Guo Mr. Guo Mingguang serves as Non-Executive Director of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in January 1983 and has more than 30 years of experience in the plastic processing machinery industry. In 1985, he was transferred to the Group’s customer services department, and was transferred again in 1989 to the Group’s engineering department. From 1994 to 1999, he served as the deputy general manager of Ningbo Zongtian Plastic Processing Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. From 1999 to 2002, he served as the general manager of a factory of the Group. In 2003, he was appointed as the deputy head of production of the Group and was promoted to the vice president of production of the Group in 2004. Mr. Guo was re-designated from an executive Director to a nonexecutive Director on 1 June 2012.

Jianbo Liu Mr. Liu Jianbo serves as Non-Executive Director of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He joined the quality assurance department of the Group in November 1986 and was appointed as a quality control manager in 1997. In 2000, he qualified as an internal auditor under the ISO9001:2000 certification system and since then has been responsible for the Company’s internal quality control audit. He has been the Company’s vice president of quality control since February 2004 and the Company’s vice president of customer service since July 2004. Mr. Liu was re-designated from an executive Director to a non-executive Director on 1 June 2012.

Steven Chow Dr. Steven Chow, Ph.D., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in September 2007 as an independent non-executive Director. He is a licensed investment advisor and has over 30 years of experience in banking and investment. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Bishop’s University and his Master’s Degree in Business Administration and PhD degree (in Economics) from Boston University. Dr. Chow is a senior representative for a European bank as well as a managing director of its local company providing wealth management services for high net worth clients in Asia. Dr. Chow served as independent non-executive director of CNT Group Ltd. during the last three years, which shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He was a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Commission, Ningbo from 1989 to 2011.

Yonghui Guo Mr. Guo Yonghui serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He joined the Group in November 2016 as an independent non-executive Director. Prior to his retirement in August 2016, he was the Department General Manager of Ningbo Branch of Bank of China Limited. He was appointed to a number of roles at Finance & Local Taxation Bureau of Xiangshan District in Ningbo, China including section chief and director of Finance & Local Taxation Office between 1986 and 1994. He was appointed to the position of President of Sub-branch and Department General Manager of Ningbo Branch of Bank of China Limited since 1995. Mr. Guo graduated from Zhejiang Radio & TV University with a diploma in industrial accounting in 1990. He was a qualified economist in China since 1993. He graduated in law from PLA Dalian Naval Academy in 2003.

Hailiang Jin Mr. Jin Hailiang serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Haitian International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in March 2013 as an independent non-executive Director. He is currently the Chairman of Ningbo Xinlong Real Estate Company Limited. Mr. Jin is also a councilor of the Ningbo Real Estate Association and the President of Ningbo Beilun Real Estate Association. Mr. Jin was appointed to a number of roles at Housing Management Bureau of Zhenhai and Chaiqiao Counties Municipal Government including deputy director and deputy director of statistics office between 1971 and 1985. Mr. Jin was appointed as director and party-chief of Housing Management Bureau of Beilun District and its Development Zone since 1985 and assumed the role of director and party-chief of Beilun Construction Quality Supervision Station in 1997. He was appointed to his current position of the Chairman of Ningbo Xinlong Real Estate Company Limited since 1999. Mr. Jin obtained a diploma in real estate management from Zhejiang University of Technology in 1994.