Yue Jiang Xin Mr. Xin Yue Jiang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd., since March 19, 2009. He joined the Company in January 2008 as executive director and Vice Chairman of the Board. Mr. Xin is also the Chairman of Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau, S.A.R.L. (“CTM”), a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Xin graduated from China Naval Aeronautic Engineering Institute and Central University of Finance and Economics and obtained a Master degree in Economics and Management from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. After serving a substantial period of time in the government of the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) in which Mr. Xin was involved in the administration of science, technology information and economics, Mr. Xin joined in succession various major conglomerates as senior management, researcher or chief engineer. When Mr. Xin was with China Netcom (Hong Kong) Operations Limited, he held the position of Senior Vice President and Senior Consultant. Mr. Xin had also participated in the planning, implementation and management of many different important state projects. Mr. Xin thus possesses extensive knowledge and experience in science and technology information, business operation and management, and capital market operation. Since 1985, Mr. Xin has joined many different overseas studies and visits, and gained many valuable experiences in promoting co-operation with overseas enterprises, technology exchange, product research and development, and product marketing. Mr. Xin has long participated in the study and research of corporate governance and corporate culture, in particular the characteristics of Western economy and the corporate governance practices adopted by overseas enterprises, and has made significant achievement in that regard.

Ching Wa Wong Mr. Wong Ching Wa serves as President, Head - China Business of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in January 2008 as director of Chinese business department and was responsible for China market and business development. Mr. Wong obtained a Bachelor degree of Telecom Engineering from Beijing Information Technology College in 1996 and a Master degree of Engineering Management from Sichuan University in 2002. Mr. Wong previously held management positions in different telecoms and technology companies in the PRC. Before joining the Company, he was the General Manager of operations management department of China Netcom (Hong Kong) Operations Limited. To date, Mr. Wong has more than 16 years experience in the telecoms industry.

Zhen Hui Lin Dr. Lin Zhen Hui serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective 01 January 2015. Dr. Lin is also the Corporate Representative of the Company on the Board of CTM. He is a professorate senior engineer. He obtained a Bachelor degree of Engineering from the Beijing University of Post and Telecommunications, a Master degree of Business Administration from the Australian National University and a Doctor degree of Business Administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Lin has 30 years’ extensive experience in telecoms industry. Dr. Lin was formerly the Deputy Managing Director of Guangdong China Mobile Co., Ltd. and Chairman and General Manager of China Mobile Group Yunnan Company Limited. Before joining the Company, Dr. Lin was the Chairman of China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile International Limited. Dr. Lin has an in-depth understanding in telecoms industry in China and overseas and has been conferred the national science and technology progress award (second class) and China provincial management innovation award (first class). Dr. Lin is also a director of Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited.

Tin Wai David Chan Dr. Chan Tin Wai David serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd. Dr. Chan is also a director of CTM and CEC-BJ. Dr. Chan obtained a LLB (Hons) degree and a Master degree of Law from the University of London in the United Kingdom, a Master degree of Accounting from Curtin University in Australia and a Doctor degree of Business Administration from the University of Newcastle in Australia. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Dr. Chan worked in CITIC Limited during the period from 1994 to 2000. He had worked in several multi-national and Hong Kong blue chip companies and has over 25 years of experience in overseeing corporate finance, merger and acquisition activities, accounting, company secretarial, administration, human resources and legal matters.

Wai Chung Ho Mr. Ho Wai Chung serves as Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited, a subsidiary Company of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ho was appointed CEO of CPC in 2002 and was transferred to the Group in 2007 when CPC was acquired by the Group. Mr. Ho was also appointed as President of CEC-BJ in 2010. Mr. Ho holds an Honor Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering specialising in digital communications from McGill University of Canada. Prior to joining the CITIC Limited Group, Mr. Ho held senior positions at Cable and Wireless Systems Limited, Hong Kong Telecom CSL Limited, Hong Kong Telecommunications Limited (“Hong Kong Telecom”) and iAdvantage Limited. Mr. Ho carries with him more than 30 years of extensive industry experience. He was the project director for numerous important telecommunications projects on public transportation in both Hong Kong and Taiwan. His experience spans marketing and sales of telecommunications products and services, logistics and strategic purchasing management, operations and technical management for the Hong Kong Telecom engineering support unit at the Hong Kong Kai Tak International Airport and other Hong Kong Government facilities. Mr. Ho also led Hong Kong Telecom’s regional market development in mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, Korea and Japan in the early 90s. He is a founder of two Internet Data Centres between 1999 and 2001. Mr. Ho has been named to several leaderships awards, including “The CEO of the Year 2007” by Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium and “Outstanding Entrepreneurship Awards 2011 & 2012” by Enterprise Asia. Since 2012, he has been the Chairman of the Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK). He also serves as the President and Chair on the Board of Governors of the US Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) for 2014 & 2015 as well as Vice-Chairman of IT Management Club of The Hong Kong Management Association for 2015.

Fuk Hei Poon Mr. Poon Fuk Hei, Vandy serves as Chief Executive Officer of CTM a subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited. Mr. Poon has held various pivotal roles in Marketing, Mobile Business and as the Chief Operating Officer. In 2007, Mr. Poon became the CEO of CTM until now. Mr. Poon has played an important role in the development milestones of CTM including the introduction of 3G mobile service, broadband services and the establishment of the Media Centre for the historical ceremony of Macau’s Return to China in 1999. Under Mr. Poon’s leadership and active participation in the discussion, in 2009, CTM signed the “Macau Public Telecommunications Services Mid-term Review Notarization Contract” with the Macau SAR Government which has laid a solid foundation for the company’s sustainable development while at the same time demonstrated support to the Macau SAR Government’s strategy of fully liberalising the telecom market in 2012. In addition, Mr. Poon had been fully involved in the discussion with the Macau SAR Government in regards to the renewal of fixed-line and mobile service licences. The Macau SAR Government had renewed both licences of CTM until 2021 and 2023.

Yuet Pun Cheung Mr. Cheung Yuet Pun serves as Chief Technology Officer of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in February 2002 and was responsible in areas such as product marketing, development and management within the organisation. Mr. Cheung obtained a Bachelor of Science degree of Electrical Engineering from Queen’s University at Kingston, Canada in 1995 and also completed the Master of Science (MSc) in Financial Analysis and the Executive Diploma in Management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2010 and 2006 respectively. Mr. Cheung previously held various positions within Nortel Networks Corporation during 1996 to 2002, responsible for software design, technical support, and sales and marketing. To date, Mr. Cheung has about 17 years of operational experience in the telecoms industry. Since 2012, he has been the President of Internet Service & Content Provider Group of Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK). He has also been appointed as the incu-Apps admission panel member for Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTPC) to foster technology and innovation advancement in Hong Kong. He is also participating in the Steering Committee of i3 Forum, which comprised more than 47 telecommunications operators representing a combined retail base in excess of one billion customers in over 80 countries. Previously, he was a committee member of the Cyberport IncuTrain Centre Vetting Committee.

Ning Luo Mr. Luo Ning serves as Executive Director of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd., effective from 26 april 2014. Previously he has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since February 2013. Mr. Luo is currently an assistant president of CITIC Limited (formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited) (“CITIC Limited”, listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)), the controlling shareholder of the Company and a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation which is the ultimate holding company of the Company, a Vice Chairman of CITIC Guoan Group, the Chairman of (CITIC Networks Co., Ltd.) and China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited (“CEC-BJ”), a subsidiary of the Company. He is also the Chairman of CITIC Guoan Information Industry Company Limited (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the PRC). He is also the Deputy Chairman of Frontier Services Group Limited (formerly known as DVN (Holdings) Limited) and a non-executive director of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited (both of which are listed on the Stock Exchange). He also holds directorships in several other subsidiaries of CITIC Group Corporation. Mr. Luo has extensive experience in telecommunications business and holds a bachelor degree in Communication Speciality from The Wuhan People’s Liberation Army Institute of Communication Command. He graduated from the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China as a professional postgraduate of the modern history of the PRC.

Yiping Fei Mr. Fei Yiping has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd., with effect from 1 June 2016. He is a director and the chief financial officer of CITIC Pacific Limited (“CITIC Pacific”, a controlling shareholder of the Company), a director and the chief financial officer of CITIC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, a non-executive director of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (a fellow subsidiary of the Company and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)), a director of Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau, S.A.R.L. (a subsidiary of the Company), and also a director of certain member companies of CITIC Limited (a controlling shareholder of the Company and listed on the Stock Exchange) involved in iron ore mining and of certain member companies of CITIC Pacific involved in special steel, property and energy. Mr. Fei was also a non-executive director of the Company during the period from January 2010 to February 2013. Mr. Fei is a graduate from Beijing Science and Technology University and received a Master in Business Administration from the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom. Mr. Fei is a FCPA of CPA Australia. He has over 15 years experience in accounting and financial management. He has been with CITIC Group Corporation (“CITIC Group”, the ultimate holding company of the Company) since 1991. Between 2001 and 2008, Mr. Fei first acted as treasurer and director of CitiSteel USA, Inc. and then as vice president of CITIC USA Holdings, Inc. and chief representative of CITIC Group in New York. When he returned to China in 2008, he became deputy director-general of the finance department of CITIC Group.

Jifu Liu Mr. Liu Jifu serves as Non-Executive Director of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd., since November 18, 2010. He is also the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CTM. Mr. Liu is a director of CITIC Pacific Limited (formerly known as Golden Crest Company Ltd.), CITIC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited and CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited (all of these three companies are subsidiaries of CITIC Group Corporation). Mr. Liu was an executive director of CITIC Limited until 26 September 2014. He was with the Financial and Economics Research Institute in the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, an executive director of China Everbright Group Limited, and the Chairman of China Everbright Travel Inc and China PINGHE Import & Export Co., Ltd. .

Che Keung Kwong Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, CPA, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd., since March 12, 2007. Mr. Kwong is also an independent non-executive director of a number of companies listed on the Stock Exchange, including NWS Holdings Limited, OP Financial Investments Limited, Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited, China Power International Development Limited, Henderson Land Development Company Limited, Henderson Investment Limited, Agile Property Holdings Limited, China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited. Mr. Kwong has a Bachelor of Social Science degree from the University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. From 1984 to 1998, he was a partner of Price Waterhouse and was a council member of the Stock Exchange from 1992 to 1997.

Yiu Kin Lam Mr. Lam Yiu Kin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a fellow member of each of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand, and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”). He graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a higher diploma in Accountancy in 1975. He was conferred an Honorary Fellow of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002. Mr. Lam has over 40 years of extensive experience in accounting, auditing and business consulting. Mr. Lam was previously a member of the Listing Committee and the Financial Reporting Advisory Panel of the Stock Exchange from 1997 to 2003, a committee member of HKICPA from 1994 to 2009, and a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1993 to 2013. Mr. Lam was an adjunct professor in the School of Accounting and Finance of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University from 2008 to 2016. Mr. Lam was an independent non-executive director of Kate China Holdings Limited (now known as Royal Century Resources Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, until 17 September 2015 and an independent non-executive director of Mason Financial Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, until 24 May 2017.

Li Qing Liu Mr. Liu Li Qing serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd., since March 12, 2007. Mr. Liu, a senior economist, graduated from Management Engineering in Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications in 1963. Mr. Liu served as a Vice Minister of Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications during the period from 1996 to 1998 and the Head of State Postal Bureau from March 1998 to April 2003. Mr. Liu is currently the Chairman of Sino-French Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu previously served as the Deputy Director of the Committee for Economic Affairs of the Tenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference as well as the Chairman of China Association of Communications Enterprises and now is the Honorary Chairman of China Association of Communications Enterprises.