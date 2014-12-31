Name Description

Xinli Zhu Mr. Zhu Xinli is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. Mr. Zhu is an executive director of the Company and the chairman of the Board and the founder of the Group. Mr. Zhu is responsible for the overall business strategies, investment project decision and setting the development direction. He has more than 23 years’ experience in juice and beverage industry and has more than 30 years’ experience in enterprise operation and management. Before the establishment of the Group in 1992, he had worked as the Deputy Director of the Foreign Economic and Trade Department of Yiyuan County, Shandong Province. He is an Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Association of Chinese Beverage Industry and the Deputy Director of its Juice Division. He received the Award for Prominent Contribution to Chinese Beverage Industry in 2003, the honor of National Labor Model in 2005 and the CCTV Annual Economic Figures, Agricultural Figures in China’s 30-year Reform and Opening up and Top Ten Outstanding Leaders in Light Industry during 30-year Reform in 2008. He was the Executive Chairman of China Entrepreneur Club in 2013. He has pursued CEO courses in China Europe International Business School, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and Stanford College. He has been engaged as a visiting professor by China Agricultural University, Nankai University and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences since 2001. He was appointed as the chairman of the Broad and a director of the Company in September 2006. Mr. Zhu is the director and controlling shareholder of China Hui yuan Holdings , the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Hongli Yu Ms. Yu Hongli is Chief Executive Officer of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. Ms. Yu is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has more than 20 years of experience in management and juice and beverage production, sales and marketing management. Since joining Huiyuan in 2000, Ms. Yu has held various positions in the Group during the past 15 years, including Director of the General Office, Vice President of the Human Resource Department, Vice President of the Production Center, General Manager of the Beverage Business Division and Executive Vice President of the Company.

Xinnong Wang Mr. Wang Xinnong is Vice President and General Manager - Suntory Business Department of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. Mr. Wang graduated from CEIBS with a master’s degree in business administration. Mr. Wang joined the Company on 31 May 2014. Prior to this, he was a Vice President at PepsiCo Investment (China) Ltd. and was in charge of business in north region. Mr. Wang has 21 years of experience in managing food and beverage companies. He held positions of general manager or above at PepsiCo (China), the Food and Agriculture Department of Sinar Mas Group (China), AB InBev (China) , Danone Beverage (China) and BIG China.

Xianguo Cui Mr. Cui Xianguo is Vice President of Group and Executive Director of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. Mr. Cui is an executive director of the Board. He is in charge of financial management and sales operation. He has 28 years of operational and management experience. Since he joined the Group in May 2002, he has held various managerial positions, including general manager of the Group’s production plants, general manager for sales, assistant to the President and vice president of the Company. In addition, Mr. Cui is currently a director of Beijing Huiyuan Group Xianyang Beverage & Food Co., Ltd. (Beijing Huiyuan Group Kaifeng Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Huiyuan Food & Beverage Co., Ltd. and XuRiSheng (Hengshui) Beverage Co., Ltd, all of which are an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Cui graduated from Shandong University in 1986.

Shengqin Zhu Ms. Zhu Shengqin is Vice President of Group and Executive Director of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. Ms. Zhu is an executive director of the Board. She is in charge of the office of the Board, investment and finance division, strategy development division and internal control and compliance matters. Since joining the Group in 1996, she has held various positions, including marketing manager, vice general manager of the investment division, director of the office of the Board, leader of operation teams, and a vice president of the Company. Ms. Zhu has led the Company in various significant capital market transactions such as issue of new shares, acquisition of upstream businesses, introduction of strategic investors and listing of the Company. Ms. Zhu also has extensive experience in corporate operation, brand marketing and production management. Ms. Zhu received an executive master of business administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and is currently studying finance executive master of business administration programs in PBC School of Finance, Tsinghua University. She was appointed as a director of the Company on August 29 2014.

Xiangping Chen Ms. Chen Xiangping is Assistant to Chairman of the Group. Ms. Chen joined Huiyuan in February 2014 as Investment and Finance Director of the Group, supervising overseas financing, investments, issuing of securities, and investor communications. She also participated in a number of due diligence and auditing projects in the Company. Prior to joining the Group, she worked at Societe Generale, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and China Development Bank (Hong Kong), responsible for corporate financerelated business. Ms. Chen graduated from the University of Hong Kong and received her master’s degree in economics with honor class.

Ying Cheng Ms. Cheng Ying is Vice President of the Group. Ms. Cheng joined the Company in March 2014 and is responsible for investment and merger business. Ms. Cheng has more than ten years’ experience in investment banking and enterprise financing, and specializes in enterprise financing, M&A and IPO. Before joining the Group, she was an executive director of UBS and the Vice President of Investment Banking of Macquarie Group. Ms. Cheng graduated from National University of Singapore with a master’s degree in economics.

Xinyan Ju Ms. Xinyan Ju is Vice President - Production of the Group. Ms. Ju is responsible for production management of fruit juice. She joined the Group in November 2001 and held various positions in the Group, including Deputy Head of the President Office, General Manager of Production Plants, General Manager of Sales Region and Vice President. Ms. Ju Xinyan graduated from Shandong Normal University with a bachelor’s degree.

Fengshuo Li Mr. Li Fengshuo is General Manager of the Group's Hong Kong/Macau/international business. Prior to joining the Company on 1 April 2014, Mr. Li worked in Sharp-Roxy, Philip Morris Greater China, Lee Kum Kee Southeast Asia and North Asia, Hong Kong Tourism Development Council etc, with positions of manager, sales director and managing director. Mr. Li graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a master’s degree in international trade.

Hongfeng Ren Ms. Ren Hongfeng is Vice President - Children Beverage Sector of the Group. Ms. Ren joined Huiyuan in October 1992 and held a number of management positions in the Company, including Director of international business, General Manager and Vice President of the Company. Ms. Ren graduated from Beijing Normal University with a bachelor’s degree.

Andrew Yan Mr. Andrew Y. Yan is Non-Executive Director of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. Mr. Yan is the Founding Managing Partner of SAIF Partners. Prior to joining SAIF, he was the Managing Director and Head of the Hong Kong office of the Emerging Markets Partnership, the management company of AIG Asia Infrastructure Funds, from 1994 until 2001. From 1989 to 1994, he worked in the World Bank, the Hudson Institute and US Sprint Co. as an Economist, Research Fellow and Director for Asia respectively in Washington, DC. From 1982 to 1984, he was the Chief Engineer at the Jianghuai Airplane Corp. Mr. Yan received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Nanjing Aeronautic Institute in 1982. He studied in the Master Program in Department of Sociology of Peking University from 1984 to 1986 and received a Master of Arts’ degree from Princeton University in International Political Economy in 1989. Mr. Yan also studied advanced finance & accounting courses at the Wharton Business School in 1995. Currently, Mr Yan is an Independent Non-executive Director of China Resources Land Ltd (stock code: 01109). CPMC Holdings Ltd (stock code: 00906), Cogobuy Group (stock code: 00400) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (stock code: 00386); Non-executive Director of Digital China Holdings Ltd (stock code: 00861), Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (stock code: 01296) and eSun Holdings Limited (stock code: 00571), all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Other than that China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is also listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600028), London Stock Exchange (stock code: SNP) and New York Stock Exchange (stock code: SNP); Mr Yan is also the Independent Director of BlueFocus Communication Group (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange – Growth Enterprice Market with stock code: 300058); and Director of ATA Inc (listed on NASDAQ with stock code ATAI).

Man Kit Leung Mr. Leung Man Kit Michael is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. Mr. Leung is an independent non-executive director of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science from the University of Hong Kong in 1977. Mr. Leung has over 30 years of experience in project finance and corporate finance. Mr. Leung held senior positions with Peregrine Capital (China) Limited, SG Securities (HK) Limited (previously known as Crosby Securities (HongKong) Limited), Swiss Bank Corporation, Hong Kong Branch, and Optima Capital Limited (previously known as Ke Capital (Hong Kong) Limited). Mr. Leung was a director of Emerging Markets Partnership (Hong Kong) Limited which was the principal adviser to the AIG Infrastructure Fund L.P. Mr. Leung has been a Responsible Officer licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission on the regulated activities of Type 6 since December 2004. Mr. Leung was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Chanceton Capital Partners Limited in March 2011 and was nominated an executive director of Chanceton Financial Group Limited (HKSE stock code: 8020), a company listed on the GEM Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 21 September 2011. Mr. Leung has been an independent non-executive director and audit committee member of NetEase, a NASDAQ listed company since July 2002. Mr. Leung is also currently an independent non-executive director of several listed companies in Hong Kong, namely, China Ting Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 3398) since November 2005; Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Limited (stock code: 1132) since February 2008. In March 2014, Mr. Leung was appointed Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of Audit Committee of Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (“Stock Code: — 798”). In July 2014, Mr.Leung was appointed Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of Audit Committee of Lyue Pharma.

Quanhou Song Mr. Song Quanhou is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Board of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. Mr. Song holds a Master degree in food engineering from the former China National Academy of Light Industry and Science. He is a professor-grade senior engineer. He currently acts as a deputy director of China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation Industries (CNRIFFI). He has been actively involved in preparing, implementing and enforcing various nationwide food and beverage quality control and testing standards since 1995 and has extensive knowledge and experience in China’s food and beverage industry. He has also been actively involved in or responsible for various research projects in food and beverage quality control and testing sponsored by the PRC government, international organizations or enterprises. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in January 2007.

Wei Wang Mr. Wang Wei is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder and chairman of the China Mergers & Acquisitions Association (the “CMAA”), president of the Chinese Museum of Finance (the “CMF”) and chairman of the China M&A Group. Mr. Wang had served as an independent non-executive director of China Everbright Bank Company Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 6818) from May 2008 to January 2014. He has been an independent non-executive director of Credit China Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8207) since July 2014, an independent director of Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600649) since May 2011, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601777) since December 2010 and Hua Yuan Property Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600743) since November 2014. Mr. Wang obtained a master’s degree in economics from People’s Bank of China Institute of Finance in July 1985. Mr. Wang received his PH.D. in economics from Fordham University in the United States in May 1992. He founded the CMAA in September 2004 and the CMF in June 2010. Mr. Wang was selected as a member of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Corporate Governance Advisory Committee in September 2007. Mr. Wang has been named as “Top Five Chinese Investment Bankers” by Talent Magazine in 2003, “the Most Infl uential Independent Director” by the Board Magazine in 2006 and “the Most Infl uential Investment Banker” by China Finance Network in 2006. Mr.Wang received the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award by the M&A Advisor in New York, 2013 Social Innovation Award by The Wall Street Journal and others.