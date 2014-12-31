Name Description

Kwok Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwok Wa is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheung joined Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited (“KCHL”) in 1988 and has over 26 years’ experience in the marketing of a wide range of industrial products. He is responsible for the overall strategic planning of the Group and sets the general direction and goals for the Group. Mr. Cheung was appointed as an executive Director in July 2006.

Kwok Keung Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung is Managing Director and Executive Director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheung joined KCHL in 1991 and has over 23 years’ experience in the laminate industry. He is responsible for the overall implementation of the strategic plans and goals of the Group. Mr. Cheung was appointed as an executive Director in July 2006.

Guo Qiang Chang Mr. Chang Guo Qiang is General Manager of Glass Fabric Factories, Shenzhen and Lianzhou of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. He joined KCHL in 2002 and is the general manager of the glass fabric factories in Shenzhen and Lianzhou, the PRC. Mr. Chang graduated from Hunan Chang Sha University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Textiles. Prior to joining KCHL, he had over 14 years’ experience in the glass fabric industry.

Guo Liang Hu Mr. Hu Guo Liang is General Manager of Glass Yarn Factory, Panyu Nansha at Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. He joined KCHL in 2000 and is the general manager of the glass yarn factory in Panyu Nansha, the PRC. Mr. Hu graduated from the East China University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor’s Degree in Material Science Engineering. Prior to joining KCHL, he had over 19 years’ experience in the glass yarn industry.

Ka Ho Cheung Mr. Cheung Ka Ho is Executive Director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd since July 2006. Mr. Cheung joined KCHL in 2004 and is involved in the laminate marketing operations for the southern region of China and also the general manager of glass epoxy laminate factory in Thailand. He was appointed as an executive Director in July 2006.

Kwok Ping Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwok Ping is Executive Director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd since May 2006. Mr. Cheung joined KCHL in 1988 and has over 26 years’ experience in marketing. He is mainly responsible for the Group’s marketing operations and is also the general manager of the paper laminate factories in Fogang and Shaoguan, the PRC. Mr. Cheung is also an executive director of Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings Limited (“KBCF”), a 64.57%-owned subsidiary of the Company as at the end of reporting period and whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX”). Mr. Cheung was appointed as an executive Director in May 2006.

Ka Po Lam Mr. Lam Ka Po is Executive Director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. since November 2006. Mr. Lam is a co-founder of KCHL and has over 26 years’ experience in the sales and distribution of laminates. Mr. Lam is also the chairman and executive director of KBCF. He was appointed as an executive Director in November 2006.

Min Liu Mr. Liu Min is Executive Director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd since November 2006. He joined KCHL in 1998. Mr. Liu graduated from Harbin University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering. Prior to joining KCHL, he had over 7 years’ experience in the copper foil industry. He was appointed as an executive Director in November 2006.

Pei Feng Zhou Mr. Zhou Pei Feng is Executive Director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd since November 2006. He joined KCHL in 1999 and is the general manager of four glass epoxy laminate facilities in Shenzhen, Fogang, Jiangmen and Jiangyin, the PRC. Mr. Zhou holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Chongqing University and a Master’s Degree in Material Processing Engineering from Jilin Industrial University (now known as Jilin University). He was appointed as an executive Director in November 2006.

Yu Hin Leung Mr. Leung Yu Hin is the Company Secretary of the Company. He has over 9 years of work experience primarily on accounting and financial reporting matters, including working at professional advisory firms. Mr. Leung joined the Group in July 2014. He is responsible for the company secretarial work and financial management of the Group. Mr. Leung graduated from Curtin University of Technology, Australia in 2008 with a Bachelor’s degree of Commerce in Accounting. Mr. Leung became a full member of CPA (Australia) since August 2011.

Ka Leong Lo Mr. Lo Ka Leong is Non-Executive Director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd since July 2006. He is also a member of the audit committee of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Professional Accountancy from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lo joined KCHL in May 1999 and is in charge of KCHL’s company secretarial work. Prior to joining KCHL, he was an accountant at an international accounting firm. Mr. Lo was appointed as a non-executive Director in July 2006.

Shu Kwan Ip Mr. Ip (Stephen) Shu Kwan, GBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd since May 2011. He is also the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company, and a member of the audit committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Ip graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Social Sciences in 1973. Mr. Ip joined the Hong Kong Government in November 1973 and was promoted to the rank of Director of Bureau in April 1997. He worked in the HKSAR Government as a Principal Official from July 1997 to June 2007. Senior positions held by Mr. Ip in the past include Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner for Labour, Secretary for Economic Services and Secretary for Financial Services. Mr. Ip took up the position of Secretary for Economic Development and Labour on 1 July 2002. His portfolio in respect of economic development covered air and sea transport, logistics development, tourism, energy, postal services, meteorological services, competition and consumer protection. He was also responsible for labour policies including matters relating to employment services, labour relations and employees’ rights. Mr. Ip retired from the HKSAR Government in July 2007. Mr. Ip received the Gold Bauhinia Star award from the HKSAR Government in 2001, and is an unofficial Justice of the Peace. Mr. Ip was an independent non-executive director of Viva China Holdings Limited from June 2010 to March 2013, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Ip was also an independent non-executive director of Goldpoly New Energy Holdings Limited from October 2010 to March 2013, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, an independent non-executive director of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited from January 2011 to October 2011, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and an independent non-executive director of Milan Station Holdings Limited from April 2011 to March 2013.

Ping-Cheung Lau Mr. Lau Ping Cheung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. A chartered surveyor by profession, Mr Lau was educated at the then Hong Kong Polytechnic and holds a Master Degree in Construction Project Management from The University of Hong Kong. He is a past president and fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, a past chairman and fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Hong Kong Branch), a past chairman of the Surveyors Registration Board, a former member of the HKSAR Legislative Council, a former non-executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority, a former member of the Council of The City University of Hong Kong, a member of the Council of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a member of the Economic Development Commission. Mr Lau has over 40 years of experience in construction and property development in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Tai Chiu Leung Mr. Leung Tai Chiu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. since November 2006. He is also the chairman of the audit committee of the Company, and a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Leung graduated from the Hong Kong University in 1969. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He has broad experience in accounting and auditing matters, having worked in the auditing profession for over 30 years, 20 years of which he served as a partner. Mr. Leung retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2005. Mr. Leung was the President of Lions Club of Victoria in 1986 and 1998 and a director of Yan Oi Tong from 1995 to 1997. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He is also an independent non-executive director of the companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, namely Eva Precision Industrial Holdings Limited and G-Vision International (Holdings) Limited.