Name Description

Zhijiang Liu Mr. Liu Zhijiang is Executive Chairman of the Board of China National Materials Co Ltd., effective since February 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Liu served as a non-executive Director from July 2007 to February 2013. He has over 30 years of experience in the PRC non-metal materials industry and served a number of key positions in Tianjin Cement Industry Design & Research Institute from August 1982 to May 2005, such as deputy head and head of the institute. He served as a deputy general manager of the Parent from May 2005 to May 2009; a director and general manager of the Parent from May 2009 to January 2013, and has been appointed as the chairman of the Parent since January 2013. Mr. Liu has been serving as a director of Sinoma International (a listed company) since April 2006 and once served as the chairman of the board of Sinoma International from April 2006 to December 2009, and also served as a director of Tianshan Cement (a listed company) from January 2014 to October 2014. Mr. Liu is entitled to a special government allowance provided by the State Council. He was awarded as Provincial Young and Middle Aged Expert with Important Contribution, China Engineering Design Master and was included in the first group of national candidates for the New Century Hundred-Thousand-Ten Thousand Talents Project. Mr. Liu also serves various positions such as the vice president of China Enterprise Directors Association, the executive vice president of China Building Materials Federation and the president of China Building Material Construction Association. Mr. Liu graduated from South China University of Technology in July 1982, majoring in binding materials. He is a professorate senior engineer.

Jianxin Peng Mr. Peng Jianxin is President, Executive Director of China National Materials Company Limited., since October 2014. Mr. Peng has over 30 years of experience in the non-metal materials industry. He was a technician in fourth installation division of the Construction Company of the State Bureau of Building Materials Industry from September 1983 to October 1984. Mr. Peng successively served as the section chief, team head, manager assistant, project manager, deputy general manager, etc. of Tangshan Installation Engineering Company from October 1984 to October 2002. Mr. Peng served in CBMI Construction successively as the deputy general manager, general manager and secretary to the Party Committee from October 2002 to March 2006. Mr. Peng served as the vice president of Sinoma International from March 2006 to September 2014. Mr. Peng served as the secretary to the Party Committee, chairman of board of directors and general manager of CBMI Construction from March 2006 to December 2008, and served as the chairman of board of directors of the same from December 2008 to September 2014. Mr. Peng served as the general manager of Tianjin Cement Industry Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. from September 2010 to September 2012, and served as the chairman of board of directors of the same from September 2012 to September 2014. Mr. Peng has been a director of Sinoma International (a listed company) since September 2014, and a director of Tianshan Cement (a listed company) since April 2015. Mr. Peng graduated with a doctoral degree in management science and engineering from Wuhan University of Technology in December 2006. He is a professorate senior engineer.

Xinhua Li Mr. Li Xinhua is NonNon-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China National Materials Company Ltd. He served as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Compamy till 20 May 2011. Mr. Li served as a Vice President of the Company from July 2007 to October 2009. Mr. Li has been the chairman of the board of Sinoma Science & Technology since May 2003 and the president of Sinoma Science & Technology since October 2009. Mr. Li has over 30 years of experience in the non-metal materials industry. Mr. Li joined Beijing FRP Research and Design Institute, currently a subsidiary of the Parent, and served various key positions, such as vice president and president since August 1985. Mr. Li currently serves as a vice president of China Building Materials Federation, vice president of Chinese Society for Composite Materials, the president of China Industry Association for Composite Materials, and a vice chairman of China Building Material Industry Science and Technology Education Committee. He graduated with a bachelor degree in chemistry from Shandong Institute of Building Materials in July 1985. He is also a professorate senior engineer.

Kaijun Yu Mr. Yu Kaijun is Chief Financial Officer of China National Materials Co Ltd. He worked at the Finance Bureau of Pingliang District of Gansu Province from July 1982 to November 1990. Mr. Yu served as the chief financial officer and deputy general manager of Shenzhen Languang Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (and its predecessor, Shenzhen Languang Electronic Industrial Corporation from November 1990 to October 2001. Mr. Yu served as the chief financial officer of Sinoma International from December 2001 to January 2011. Mr. Yu served as a supervisor of Tianshan Cement and Ningxia Building Materials from December 2011 to April 2015, a director of BBMG Corporation from August 2014 to November 2015, and has been a supervisor of BBMG Corporation since November 2015. Mr. Yu graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in December 2006, majoring in accounting and obtained a master’s degree in accounting. He is currently a senior accountant.

Chao Gu Mr. Gu Chao is Vice President, Joint Company Secretary of China National Materials Co Ltd. He was appointed as the secretary to the Board of the Company in July 2010. Mr. Gu joined China Building Materials Industry Construction Corporation, our predecessor, in 1989, where he served various senior managerial positions in production, business development and overseas engineering departments. Mr. Gu served as a deputy general manager of our predecessor China National Non-Metallic Materials Corporation since September 2000, and has been a director of Sinoma International since September 2015. Mr. Gu has over 25 years of work experience in the non-metallic materials industry and has profound understanding of this industry in China. Mr. Gu graduated from Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology in July 1982, majoring in constructions. Mr. Gu is currently a professorate senior engineer.

Leyong Jin Mr. Jin Leyong is Vice President of China National Materials Co Ltd. He has over 30 years of experience in the building materials industry. Mr. Jin served various positions such as assistant engineer, engineer, department head and assistant to the president of Tianjin Cement Institute from January 1982 to June 1992. Mr. Jin then joined China Nongfang North Corporation and served as the deputy general manager and general manager from June 1992 to October 1999. Mr. Jin was subsequently appointed as the deputy chief of the State Building Materials Bureau Retirement Department for a term commencing from October 1999 and ending in October 2001. Mr. Jin first joined the Parent in October 2001 and served senior managerial positions in various subsidiaries of the Parent. Mr. Jin had served as the deputy general manager of our predecessor, China National Non-Metallic Materials Corporation, since December 2005. Mr. Jin graduated from Wuhan University of Technology in January 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in constructions. He is currently a professorate senior engineer. In December 2012, he was qualified as CERMIC by China Enterprise Confederation and China Enterprise Directors Association.

Yan Liu Mr. Liu Yan is Vice President of China National Materials Co Ltd. He has also been serving as the chairman of the board of Sinoma Advanced Materials since January 2010. Mr. Liu joined the Parent in 1985 and held various positions such as assistant to the head and deputy head of Nanjing Fiberglass R&D Institute. Mr. Liu was the vice president of Sinoma Science & Technology from December 2001 to May 2003 and was the president of Sinoma Science & Technology from May 2003 to October 2009. Mr. Liu graduated from Nanjing University of Technology in July 1985, majoring in silicate engineering. Mr. Liu is currently a senior engineer.

Kui Su Mr. Su Kui is Vice President of the Board of China National Materials Company Ltd. He has extensive experience in corporate investment, operation and management, and has more than 25 years of experience in the non-metallic materials industry. Mr. Su joined the Parent in 1987 and held various positions such as manager of the general planning department, manager of finance department, manager of planning and technical department and assistant to the general manager of the Parent. Mr. Su had been serving as the deputy general manager of our predecessor, China National Non-Metallic Materials Corporation, since March 2002 and was the secretary of the Board of the Company from July 2007 to July 2010. Mr. Su is also a member of the State Construction Material Industry Technology Education Committee, standing director of Chinese Ceramic Society and honorary director-general of Non-metallic Minerals Branch. Mr. Su graduated from Wuhan University of Technology in July 1984, majoring in non-metals mining. He is currently a professorate senior engineer.

Yumin Sui Mr. Sui Yumin is Vice President of China National Materials Co Ltd. He has been serving as the chairman of the board of Sinoma Cement since April 2010. Mr. Sui has over 25 years of extensive work experience in the cement industry. He held various positions in Lunan Cement Factory such as deputy chief engineer and executive deputy general manager from August 1986 to August 2003. Mr. Sui worked as the deputy general manager of Sinoma Cement and the chairman of the board and general manager of Sinoma Hanjiang from August 2003 to September 2004. Subsequently, Mr. Sui served as the deputy general manager and executive deputy general manager of Tianshan Cement until July 2007. Mr. Sui served as a director of Tianshan Cement from October 2005 to December 2013, and a director of Ningxia Building Materials from December 2008 to April 2015. Mr. Sui enjoys special government allowances from the state Council, and is currently the vice president of China Cement Association. Mr. Sui graduated from Shandong Institute of Building Materials in July 1986, majoring in cement engineering, and obtained his executive master’s degree in business administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in September 2010. Mr. Sui is currently a professorate senior engineer.

Baoguo Wang Mr. Wang Baoguo is Vice President of China National Materials Company Ltd. He worked for the Shandong Economic Planning Commission from 1981 to 1992. Mr. Wang also served as deputy mayor of Dongying City, Shandong Province from December 1992 to October 2003. Mr. Wang served as the deputy general manager of our predecessor, China National Non-Metallic Materials Corporation, from October 2003 to July 2007, and a Supervisor of the Company from July 2007 to October 2009, and he has been serving as the vice president of the Company since October 2009. Mr. Wang also served as the general manager of Sinoma Jinjing from February 2004 to June 2011, and the chairman from February 2004 to January 2013, and the chariman of Yangzhou Zhongke semiconductor Lighting Co., Ltd. (currently a subsidiary of the Parent) form February 2011 to December 2015. Mr. Wang graduated from the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), majoring in economics and management. Mr. Wang is currently a senior economist.

Guanglin Wang Mr. Wang Guanglin is Vice President of China National Materials Co Ltd. He has over 30 years of experience in cement industry. He held various positions such as an assistant to the head and the deputy head of Ningxia Cement Factory from November 1984 to March 1997, and successively served as head, deputy general manager, chairman of the board and general manager in Qingtongxia Cement Factory, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Building Materials Industrial Corporation, Qingtongxia Cement Corporation and Ningxia Building Materials Group from March 1997 to November 2005, respectively. He served as the chairman of the board of Sinoma Cement from September 2007 to April 2010, and served as the chairman of the board of Ningxia Building Materials from November 2005 to November 2013. Mr. Wang has also been serving as a director of Ningxia Building Materials since October 2003, and served as a director of Tianshan Cement from January 2014 to April 2015. Mr. Wang graduated from Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2008 with a master’s degree in business administration. Mr. Wang is currently a professorate senior engineer.

Wei Wang Mr. Wang Wei is Vice President of China National Materials Co Ltd. He served as a director and the president of Sinoma International from December 2001 to December 2009 and as the chairman of the board of Sinoma International from December 2009 to September 2014. Mr. Wang served as the supervisor of the Company from July 2007 to March 2010 and was appointed as the vice president of the Company in March 2010. Mr. Wang joined the Parent in 1984 and held various positions, such as deputy head of Nanjing Cement Industry Design and Research Institute. Mr. Wang served as the deputy general manager and general manager of China National Non-Metallic Materials Corporation from June 2001 to March 2002. As a nationwide outstanding entrepreneur in the building materials industry entitled to a special government allowance provided by the State Council, Mr. Wang has extensive knowledge of the industry. He also serves as the vice chairman of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, an executive member of the Mergers and Acquisitions Financing Committee of the China Association for Public Companies, the China director of the BRICS Business Council, the vice president of China Building Materials Federation and the vice president of China Cement Association. Mr. Wang graduated from Nanjing University of Technology in January 1982, majoring in cement engineering. He is currently a professorate senior engineer.

Mingqing Yu Mr. Yu Mingqing is Vice President of China National Materials Company Ltd. He worked in Wuhan Building Materials Industry Design and Research Institute, currently a subsidiary of the Parent, from June 1988 to June 1989. Mr. Yu worked at Shandong Industrial Ceramics Research and Design Institute from July 1989 to April 2001, where he served various key positions such as vice head and head of the institute. Mr. Yu also served as the head of Sinoma Synthetic Crystals Research Institute , currently a subsidiary of the Parent, from May 2001 to November 2005. Mr. Yu served as the chairman of the board of Sinoma Advanced Materials from June 2004 to February 2009, and he had been the deputy general manager of China National Non-Metallic Materials Corporation, our predecessor, since October 2004. Mr. Yu has worked for over 25 years in the non-metallic materials industry and has accumulated extensive knowledge of the industry. He is entitled to a special government allowance provided by the State Council and is a Provincial Young and Middle Aged Expert with Important Contribution and an Outstanding Entrepreneur in the National Building Materials Industry. Mr. Yu also serves as the member of China Building Materials Federation and member of the State Construction Material Industry Technology Education Committee. Mr. Yu graduated from Wuhan University of Technology in January 2003, majoring in materials and holds a doctorate degree in engineering. Mr. Yu is currently a professorate senior engineer.

Leung Fai Yu Mr. Yu Leung Fai, HKICPA, AICPA, is Joint Company Secretary of the China National Materials Co. Ltd. Mr. Yu is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Yu is also a senior manager of Harri Secretaries Ltd. He has 9 years experience in financial and company secretarial field. Mr. Yu obtained an honorable bachelor degree in accounting and economic from University of Toronto, Canada in 2000 and a bachelor degree in law from University of London in 2005.

Jianlun Li Mr. Li Jianlun is Non-Executive Director of China National Materials Company Ltd. since July 2013. Mr. Li has served as the vice general manager of the Parent since April 1997 and as the director of the China Construction Materials and Geological Prospecting Center, currently a subsidiary body of the Parent, since September 2007. Mr. Li had served in China Construction Materials and Geological Prospecting Center at several positions such as the division head of the personnel division, the division head of the planning division, and the assistant to director from July 1982 to April 1997, served as the director of our predecessor, China National Non-Metallic Materials Corporation from February 2002 to July 2007 and also served as the director of Tianshan Cement from October 2005 to December 2011. Mr. Li graduated from the Department of Economics and Management of Hebei Geological Institute with a bachelor’s degree in August 1982. Mr. Li is a senior economist.

Chong Shun Leung Mr. Leung Chong Shun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China National Materials Co Ltd. He has been serving as an independent non-executive director of SSY Group Limited (formerly known as Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co., Ltd.) since October 2005 and an independent non-executive director of China Communications Construction Company Ltd. since January 2011, and served as an independent non-executive director of China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Limited from May 2009 to August 2013. Mr. Leung is a partner of Woo Kwan, Lee & Lo. a reputable law firm based in Hong Kong. Mr. Leung became a practicing lawyer since 1991. Mr. Leung graduated from the University of Hong Kong in November 1988 where he obtained a bachelor’s degree of Laws with honours and is qualified as a solicitor in both Hong Kong and England.