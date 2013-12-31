Name Description

Yanjiang Li Mr. Li Yanjiang has been serving as Acting Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited since September 23, 2015. He serves as the Chairman of the board of directors and the Secretary of Party Committee of China Coal Group. He served as the General Manager of China Coal International Economic and Technical Cooperation Corporation, the Chairman of the board of directors, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of Party Committee of China Coal Construction Group Corporation, the Director General of the Plan and Development Department of State Administration of Coal Industry, Director and the General Manager of China National Coal Industry Import and Export (Group) Corporation, the Secretary of Party Committee and the Vice President of China Coal Research Institute, the Chairman of the board of directors, Secretary of Party Committee and General Manager of China Foma (Group) Co., Ltd. as well as the Secretary of Party Committee and a director of China National Machinery Industry Corporation and other positions. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Liaoning Technology University, China.

Hegang Qi Mr. Qi Hegang has been serving as Acting President in China Coal Energy Company Limited since March 18, 2017. He also serves as Chief Engineer of China Coal Group. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Engineering and an Executive Master degree in Business Administration from Tsinghua University. He served as the Head of Mine Design Division, Vice Chief Engineer, Deputy Head, and Head for the Yaoqiao Mine of Datun Coal and Electricity (Group) Company Limited, the Chief Engineer of Datun Coal and Electricity (Group) Company Limited and a Director of Shanghai Datun Energy Resources Company Limited.

Jin Pu Mr. Pu Jin has been serving as Vice President in China Coal Energy Company Limited since September 10, 2009. He is also Executive Director in another company. He graduated from the China Mining University in 1998 with a Master’s Degree in engineering, and he obtained a Doctoral Degree in Management of Tongji University in 2003. He served as General Manager and Chairman of the Board in three other companies.

Dongzhou Zhou Mr. Zhou Dongzhou has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Coal Energy Company Limited since August 2006. He graduated from China Mining College (currently known as China University of Mining and Technology) in July 1982 majoring in English where he also obtained a Master’s Degree of Engineering in May 1997. He was Manager-Development and Deputy General Manager in two other companies.

Zhiyong Liu Mr. Liu Zhiyong is serving as Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited. He is also Non-Executive Director in CRRC Corporation Limited, as well as Outside Director in China National Coal Group Corp. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from National University of Defense Technology in July 1988.

Yi Peng Mr. Peng Yi has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited since February 1, 2013. He is also General Manager and Director of China Coal Group, as well as a Director of China Coal Insurance Company Limited. He was Deputy General Manager, Chief Economist, Finance Director and Chairman of the Board in three other Wuhan-based companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Wuhan University, China.

Xujia Xiang Mr. Xiang Xujia has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited since June 2015. He is also Non-Executive Director in Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited. He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering in Information Engineering from Zhejiang University in July 1991, and a Master's degree in Law from Southwest University of Political Science & Law in June 2001.

Wai Fung Ngai Mr. Wai Fung Ngai is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited. He is also Managing Director in a consultant company, President-Administrative in SW Corporate Services Group Limited, as well as Independent Director in China Railway Group Limited, BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited, BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited, SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Biostime International Holdings Limited, Juda International Holdings Limited, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock. Limited Company, BBMG Corporation and LDK Solar Co. Ltd. He is a member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Ke Zhang Mr. Zhang Ke has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited since June 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board and Chief Partner in ShineWing Hall Chadwick, Independent Director in Guiyang Longmaster Information and Technology Co., Ltd. and Net263 Ltd., as well as Outside Director in China National Salt Industry Corporation. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 1982. He is a Certified Public Accountant.