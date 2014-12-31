Name Description

Jinlan Liu Mr. Liu Jinlan is Executive Chairman of the Board of Xingda International Holdings Ltd., since August 2005. He has been a Director and the chairman of the Board since April 2005 and was in August 2005 designated as an executive Director. He has also been a director of Faith Maple International Ltd. (“Faith Maple”) since 16 June 2004, a director of Xingda International (Shanghai) Special Cord Co., Ltd. (“Xingda International (Shanghai)”) since 18 September 2006 and a director of Jiangsu Xingda Special Cord Co., Ltd., (“Xingda Special Cord”) since 13 June 2007. Both Faith Maple and Xingda International (Shanghai) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company whereas Xingda Special Cord is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He joined Xingda Steel Tyre Cord Group, the predecessor of Jiangsu Xingda Steel Tyre Cord Co., Ltd., (“Jiangsu Xingda”) since May 1994 and has been a director of Jiangsu Xingda since its establishment in 1998. Mr. Liu was awarded the State Science and Technology Improvement Award (Second Class)*) in respect of development of production technology for high-performance (new structures) radial tire cords for use in radial tires by the State Council in 2005. He was recognized as Leader in Technology Development in China Rubber Industry by the China Rubber Industry Association in April 2005 and was awarded the Technology Improvement Award (First Class) in respect of development of production technology for high-performance (new structures) radial tire cords for use in radial tires by China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Association*) in December 2003 and the National 1 May Labor medal by All China Federation of Trade Unions in April 2003. He is a senior engineer. Mr. Liu has more than 19 years of experience in the radial tire cord manufacturing industry.

William Sharp Mr. William John Sharp serves as an Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Xingda International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Sharp has been an independent non-executive Director since August 2005. Mr. Sharp is also a member of the audit committee of the Board and the chairman of the remuneration and management development Committee of the Board. Mr. Sharp is the president of Global Industrial Consulting, a consulting firm. He is also an independent director of China Zenix Auto International Limited, an NYSE-listed manufacturer of commercial vehicle wheels. Between 2012 and 2013, Mr. Sharp was an independent director of Acquity Group LLC, a leading eCommerce and digital marketing company which was listed on the NYSE. From 1998 to April 2012, he served as a director of Ferro Corporation, a manufacturer of performance materials listed on the NYSE. Mr. Sharp also served as an independent non-executive director of Exceed Co Ltd (a company listed on the NASDAQ) and resigned from his position on 4 February 2012. He joined The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 1964 and was the President of its North American Tire group between 1999 and 2000. Prior to that, he was the President of its Global Support Operations between 1996 and 1999, and the President of Goodyear Europe from 1992 to 1996. Mr. Sharp graduated with a bachelor’s degree of science, majoring in industrial engineering, from The Ohio State University in 1963 and has more than 48 years of experience in the tire manufacturing industry.

Yuxiao Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuxiao has been Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Xingda International Holdings Ltd., since August 2005. He has also been a director of Jiangsu Xingda since 25 January 2003, a director of Xingda International (Shanghai) since 18 September 2006 and a director of Xingda Special Cord since 13 June 2007. He joined Jiangsu Xingda in January 2000 and has been a vice president of Jiangsu Xingda since then. He is responsible for accounting and finance and international market development. From 1995 to 2000, he was the vice president of Clemente Capital (Asia) Limited and was responsible for investment management. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in sciences from Fudan University in July 1991. Mr. Zhang has more than 14 years of experience in the radial tire cord manufacturing industry.

Xiang Liu Mr. Liu Xiang serves as Executive Director of Xingda International Holdings Ltd., since August 2005. He has also been a director of Xingda International (Shanghai) since 18 September 2006 and a director of Xingda Special Cord since 13 June 2007. He has been the general manager and a director of Jiangsu Xingda since January 2003 and is responsible for the overall operation of Jiangsu Xingda with a particular focus on production. He joined Xingda Steel Tyre Cord Group, the predecessor of Jiangsu Xingda, in late 1995 and served in the supply and marketing department. He is also the sole director of In-Plus Limited, a company which has an interest in the shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Liu Xiang obtained a bachelor degree in computer science and technology from Xi’an Tongxin Xueyuan of the People’s Liberation Army in 2004. In 2009, he graduated from Fudan University with a master’s degree in business administration. Mr. Liu has approximately 19 years of experience in the radial tire cord manufacturing industry.

Jinxiang Tao Mr. Tao Jinxiang serves as an Executive Director of Xingda International Holdings Ltd., since August 2005. He has also been a director of Xingda International (Shanghai) since 18 September 2006 and a director of Xingda Special Cord since 13 June 2007. He joined Xingda Steel Tyre Cord Group, the predecessor of Jiangsu Xingda, in May 1994, and since the establishment of Jiangsu Xingda in 1998, he has been a vice president and a director of the sales and marketing department of Jiangsu Xingda with the overall responsibility of formulating sales and marketing plans. He is also the sole director of Perfect Sino Limited, a company which has an interest in the shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. He attended senior sales and marketing executives training classes organized by Executives Training Centre of Tsinghua University and obtained a certificate in May 2004. Mr. Tao has more than 19 years of experience in the radial tire cord manufacturing industry.

Kam Ho Cheng Mr. Cheng Kam Ho, CPA, is Company Secretary of Xingda International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheng joined the Company as a member of its senior management in July 2008. He has more than 15 years of experience in finance, accounting and auditing. Mr. Cheng worked in accounting firms in Hong Kong from July 1998 to June 2008 before joining the Company. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 19 July 2005. Mr. Cheng graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with the degree of Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy in 1998.

Xiaohui Wu Ms. Wu Xiaohui serves as Non-Executive Director of Xingda International Holdings Ltd., since August 2005. She joined China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Import and Export Corporation (“COFCO”) in August 1986 and had served in various positions. She was the director of the Finance Department of COFCO from July 2000 to February 2002. She served as the Chief Financial Officer of COFCO from February 2002 to November 2012. She has been the Vice President of COFCO since November 2012 and she is in charge of the financing activities of COFCO. She has also been the supervisor of Industrial Bank Co. Ltd (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from June 2006 to October 2013. She graduated from the Capital University of Economics and Business with a master’s degree in economics in July 2002 and from The First Branch Campus of Renmin University of China with a bachelor’s degree in economics in July 1986. Ms. Wu has over 29 years of experience in finance and accounting.

Fook Sun Koo Mr. Koo Fook Sun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Xingda International Holdings Ltd., since August 2005. Mr. Koo is the managing director of Hercules Capital Limited, a corporate finance advisory firm. Prior to the founding of Hercules Capital Limited, he was the managing director and head of corporate finance department of a major international bank, and a director and chief executive officer of a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Koo also serves currently as an independent non-executive director of Good Friend International Holdings Inc., Li Ning Company Limited, Midland Holdings Limited and Richfield Group Holdings Limited (all of which are companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). From 20 October 2003 to 29 June 2012, Mr. Koo served as an independent non-executive director of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). While Mr. Koo has served as an independent non-executive Director for more than 9 years since August 2005, the Board believes that he is able and will continue to exercise independent and professional judgment in relation to matters and affairs of the Company, as he has displayed his competence in serving as an independent non-executive director in various public listed companies. Mr. Koo graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of California at Berkeley in the United States of America and is a certified public accountant.