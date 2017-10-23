Name Description

Yuekai Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Yuekai is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as the chairman of the Board and an executive Director of the Company on 10 February 2015. He was also appointed as a member and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Board (the “Nomination Committee”), and as a member of the remuneration committee of the Board (the “Remuneration Committee”) with effect from 16 March 2015. He graduated from Fuzhou University in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in industrial and civil construction. He is a senior engineer, a registered enterprise legal adviser and a certified real estate appraiser in the PRC and is entitled to special government allowances of the State Council of the PRC. Mr. Zhuang has extensive experience in, among others, real estate development, investment in merger and acquisition, capital utilisation and commercial operation. Mr. Zhuang has worked in Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited for many years and currently serves as, among others, the vice-general manager and a member of the standing committee of the party committee of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and the chairman of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited is the holding company of Xiamen C&D Inc., a Shanghai-listed company (stock code: 600153). Xiamen C&D Inc. is the holding company of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited is the holding company of Well Honour International Limited (of which Mr. Zhuang is a director) which, in turn, is the holding company of Well Land International Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company.

Wei Guo Lin Mr. Lin Wei Guo serves as Chief Operating Officer, Financial Controller of the Company. He has been appointed as Financial Controller of the Company since 20 March 2015. He had worked as the general manager of a branch of Xia Hua Electronics Company Limited. He joined in Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited in 2000 and served as the financial controller of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. He currently serves as the assistant general manager of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited and as a director of Xiamen Zhaohui Network Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Lin is responsible for the overall day-to-day business management of the Group.

Zhen Shi Mr. Shi Zhen serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He also serves as a director of some subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Shi graduated from Fuzhou University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in industrial and civil construction. He is a senior engineer and a certified real estate appraiser in the PRC and has years of experience in, among others, real estate development, investment management and enterprise operation management. Mr. Shi has worked in Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited for many years and currently serves as a director and a member of the standing committee of the party committee of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and a director and the general manager of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. Mr. Shi is also a director of Well Land International Limited (a controlling shareholder of the Company) and Well Honour International Limited (the holding company of Well Land International Limited). Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited is the holding company of Xiamen C&D Inc., a Shanghai-listed company (stock code: 600153). Xiamen C&D Inc. is the holding company of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited is the holding company of Well Honour International Limited which, in turn, is the holding company of Well Land International Limited (a controlling shareholder of the Company).

Chengmin Zhao Ms. Zhao Chengmin serves as Executive Director of the Company. She was Deputy Executive Officer of the Company. She is one of the authorised representatives of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Listing Rules”). Ms. Zhao also serves as director of some subsidiaries of the Group and the legal representative of some PRC subsidiaries of the Group. She graduated from Xiamen University with a master’s degree in business administration and is a senior accountant. Ms. Zhao has many years’ experience in finance management and investment operation management and has held senior management positions in PRC-listed companies or key holding subsidiaries of PRC-listed companies for many years. Ms. Zhao has worked in Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited for many years and currently serves as, among others, a supervisor of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and a director and vice-general manager of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. Ms. Zhao worked as finance controller and vice general manager in Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co., Ltd., a Shanghai-listed company (stock code: 600870). Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited is the holding company of Xiamen C&D Inc., a Shanghai-listed company (stock code: 600153). Xiamen C&D Inc. is the holding company of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited is the holding company of Well Honour International Limited which, in turn, is the holding company of Well Land International Limited (of which Ms. Zhao is a director), a controlling shareholder of the Company. .

Wei-Han Chen Mr. Chen Wei-Han is General Manager of Nanning Yu Feng, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of South West Eco Development Ltd. He was previously the vice-general manager of WTS Real Estate and the general manager of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is mainly responsible for the engineering division of the Group’s property development business in Nanning, in which he is in charge of formulating, implementing and managing the engineering of projects. He is also responsible for the cost control division of the Group’s property development business in Nanning, in which he is in charge of reviewing and approving budgets, financial statements and cost management of projects and daily operations. He graduated from the school of civil engineering in the South China University of Technology in the PRC in 1992, majoring in construction. He has accumulated experience and knowledge in property development and construction. He had worked in various construction companies and a property development company in the PRC from 1985 to 1993 and from 1996 to 2004 prior to joining the Group in 2006, and had been responsible for civil engineering as well as in charge of technology and project management. He was awarded with the Qualification Certificate of Intermediate Level of Specialty and Technology in industrial and civil construction issued by the Personnel Department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in 2005. In 2013, he was awarded the Certificate of Industrial and Civil Construction Senior Professional and Technical Qulification by Department of Human Resources and Social Security of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Jia-Quan He Mr. He Jia-Quan is the Vice General Manager and Office Supervisor of Bai Yi Commercial, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of South West Eco Development Ltd. He assists in formulating and implementing the annual operational plans, and is responsible for the execution of decisions made by the board of directors, the administrative management and the daily operations of Bai Yi Commercial. He is also the supervisor of Golden Yu Feng and Nanning Yu Feng. Prior to joining the Group in 2006, he had over 1 year of working experience in the hotel operation business from 1972 to 1974. He had then held various positions, including the administrative department deputy head and the management office deputy head with (Nanning Food and Beverage Company*), the predecessor of Bai Yi Commercial, from 1974 onwards, and had been responsible for daily operations of this company.

Fu Wei-Hong Huang Ms. Huang Fu Wei-Hong is Vice General Manager of the WTS Real Estate a subsidiary of South West Eco Development Ltd. She is the vice general manager of the WTS Real Estate. She is primarily responsible for the marketing and brand promotion of Fond England. She has accumulated approximately 37 years of experience and knowledge in the construction and property development business, from financial management to overall project management. In 1999, She graduated from the Chongqing Jianzhu University (now known as the Chongqing University, majoring in construction accounting. From 1975 to 2001, she had been the finance department head, finance bureau head and deputy chief accountant of (Guangxi Construction Group Mechanics Company Limited*). She joined the Group in 2001. She was awarded with the Qualification Certificate of Intermediate Level of Speciality and Technology in finance issued by the Bureau of Scientific and Technological Personnel, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in 1993, the Qualification Certificate of Intermediate Level of Speciality and Technology in construction issued by the Personnel Department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in 2008 and the (Certificate of Qualification of the National Entrepreneurial, Economic and Managerial Talent Bank*) issued by (National Centre for Human Resources*) in 2007. She was also a member of the Society of Registered Financial Planners, Hong Kong in 2008.

Ka Chi Yim Mr. Yim Ka Chi is Group Finance Manager of SOUTH WEST ECO DEVELOPMENT LIMITED. He is a holder of Honors Diploma in Accounting of Shue Yan University. He obtained the associate membership of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 1999 and became a fellow member in 2006. He has over 15 years’ experience in financing, accounting and taxation gained in various listed companies. He joined the Group in January 2013.

Yuk Tai Soon Ms. Soon Yuk Tai is Company Secretary of C&D International Investment Group Limited. Ms. Soon is a Director of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited, which is a global professional services provider specialising in integrated business, corporate and investor services. She is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Wenzhou Huang Mr. Huang Wenzhou is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Accounting Department of Jimei Financial Institute in 1985 and majored in accounting, he also graduated from Central Television University majoring in law in 2007 and from Xiamen University majoring in business administration in 2008. He is an accountant. Mr. Huang has been working in Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited for many years. He currently serves as general manager of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and director of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. Mr. Huang also serves as vice-chairman of Xiamen C&D Inc., a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600153).

Xianrong Wang Ms. Wang Xianrong is Non-Executive Director of the SOUTH WEST ECO DEVELOPMENT LIMITED. She graduated in 1974 from the Faculty of Economics of Xiamen University, majoring in accounting and finance. She is a senior accountant. Ms. Wang has worked in Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited for many years and currently serves as a director of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. Ms. Wang is also a director of Xiamen C&D Inc., a Shanghai-listed company (stock code: 600153). Ms. Wang was a director of Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co., Ltd., a Shanghai-listed company (stock code: 600870), and the chairperson of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited. She was also a representative of the 11th National People’s Congress. Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited is the holding company of Xiamen C&D Inc.. Xiamen C&D Inc. is the holding company of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited is the holding company of Well Honour International Limited which, in turn, is the holding company of Well Land International Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company.

Xiaomin Wu Ms. Wu Xiaomin is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective March 20, 2015. She graduated from Shandong University in 1982 and majored in Japanese. She is a translator and senior economist. Ms Wu currently serves as chairwoman and Party Secretary and other positions of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited. Ms Wu has been working in Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited for many years, she currently serves as chairwoman and Party Secretary of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited and director of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. Ms Wu also serves as director of Xiamen C&D Inc., a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600153). Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited is the Company of Xiamen C&D Inc.. Xiamen C&D Inc. is the holding company of C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited. C&D Real Estate Corporation Limited is the holding company of Well Honour International Limited which, in turn, is the holding company of Well Land International Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company. Ms. Wu has been chairwoman of Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co., Ltd., a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600870). She has also been a delegate to the 12th People’s Congress of Fujian Province and a delegate to the 14th People’s Congress for Xiamen City.

Chun Yee Chan Mr. Chan Chun Yee is Non-Executive Independent Director of South West Eco Development Ltd. He had been the chairman of the Nomination Committee during the Year and up to the date of this report. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in laws from the City University of Hong Kong in 1999 and a master’s degree in laws in information technology and intellectual property law from the University of Hong Kong in 2004. Mr. Chan is a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong and has been a practising solicitor in Hong Kong for more than ten years in general legal practice and in different areas of law. Mr. Chan has been working as a solicitor at the law firm of C.T. Chan & Co., Solicitors since 2002. Mr. Chan has experience in advising on the legal aspects of a broad range of company, commercial and corporate finance matters.

Chi Wai Wong Mr. Wong Chi Wai is Non-Executive Independent Director of South West Eco Development Ltd. He is also the chairman of the audit committee of the Board (the “Audit Committee”) and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. He currently also serves as an independent non-executive director for Bonjour Holdings Limited (stock code 653), Kin Yat Holdings Limited (stock code 638), China Ludao Technology Company Limited (stock code 2023) and Arts Optical International Holdings Limited (stock code 1120), all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He is currently the chairman of the audit committee of Bonjour Holdings Limited, China Ludao Technology Company Limited and Arts Optical International Holdings Limited and the chairman of the nomination committee of Kin Yat Holdings Limited. Mr. Wong obtained a bachelor’s degree in social science from and was awarded a post-graduate certificate in laws by the University of Hong Kong in 1988 and 1993, respectively. He is a practising certified public accountant in Hong Kong and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Wong has also been admitted as a barrister of the High Court of Hong Kong since 1998. He has over 26 years of experience in the accountancy profession. He is currently the sole proprietor of Albert Wong & Co. and a managing director of AWC (CPA) Limited, both are certified public accountants firms in Hong Kong.