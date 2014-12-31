Name Description

Timothy Parker Mr. Timothy Charles Parker has been re-designated as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Samsonite International SA., with effect from 1 October 2014. As Chairman he is responsible for leading the Board and ensuring that the Board functions effectively and acts in the best interests of the Company. Mr. Parker was the Company’s Chief Executive Officer from January 2009 until September 30, 2014. He served as non-executive chairman of the consolidated group from November 2008 until January 2009, and as executive chairman of the consolidated group since January 2009. Mr. Parker has a long history of managing large businesses. Prior to joining the Company he was chief executive of: The Automobile Association (2004 to 2007), the car-repair firm Kwik-Fit (2002 to 2004), Clarks, the shoemaker (1997 to 2002) and Kenwood Appliances (1989 to 1995). Mr. Parker is currently a director of Archive Investments and is a member of the U.K. Advisors Board of CVC Capital Partners (“CVC”). Since November 2014, Mr. Parker has been Chairman of the National Trust, a U.K. charitable organization. He has previously held nonexecutive directorships with Alliance Boots, Compass and Legal and General. Mr. Parker has also previously advised ministers and senior civil servants on nationalized industry policy in his capacity as an economist at the British Treasury (1977 to 1979). Mr. Parker holds a MA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford, Oxford, the United Kingdom (1977) and a Master’s in Business Studies from London Graduate School of Business Studies, London, the United Kingdom (1981).

Kyle Gendreau Mr. Kyle Francis Gendreau, CPA, has been Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Samsonite International SA since January 12, 2009. He has served as Chief Financial Officer since January 2009. Mr. Gendreau is responsible for managing all aspects of the Group’s finance and treasury matters. Mr. Gendreau joined the Company in June 2007 as Vice President of Corporate Finance and as Assistant Treasurer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Gendreau held various positions including vice president of finance and chief financial officer at Zoots Corporation, a venture capital-backed start-up company (2000 to 2007), assistant vice president of finance and director of SEC reporting at Specialty Catalog Corporation, a listed catalog retailer (1997 to 2000) and a manager at Coopers & Lybrand in Boston (1991 to 1996). Mr. Gendreau holds a BS in Business Administration from Stonehill College, Easton, Massachusetts, USA (1991) and is a Certified Public Accountant in Massachusetts.

Lynne Berard Ms. Lynne Berard has been appointed as President - North America of the Company effective April 1, 2016. She had served as Vice President and General Manager, Sales and Marketing for U.S. Wholesale.

Arne Borrey Mr. Arne Borrey has been appointed as the President, Europe of the Company. Mr. Borrey previously served as President, Europe of the Group from 2004 to 2009 and he has more than 20 years’ prior experience working for the Group in Europe. Mr. Borrey will be responsible for the overall management and development of the business in Europe.

Juan Martinez Guzman Mr. Juan Martinez Guzman (Roberto) serves as the President - Latin America of the company, and is responsible for the overall management and development of the Company’s business in Latin America. Mr. Guzmán joined the Company in July 2007 when the Group formed Samsonite Chile S.A. as a joint venture with Mr. Guzmán following the acquisition by the Group of the Saxoline group of companies from Mr. Guzmán’s family. He was promoted to his current role in May 2014. From 2007 until his promotion in May 2014, Mr. Guzmán served as General Manager of Samsonite Chile S.A., and he continues to be responsible for the management of the Group’s business in Chile. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Guzmán served in various roles for the Saxoline group including General Manager (1998 to 2007), Deputy General Manager (1996 to 1998) and Finance and Administration Manager (1989 to 1996). From 1988 to 1989 he worked as Operations Manager for Salomon Brothers Chile. Mr. Guzmán holds a degree in business engineering from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Santiago, Chile. He also attended the Senior Executive Program at the London Business School.

Frank Ma Mr. Frank Ma serves as the President, Greater China of Samsonite International S.A., and is responsible for the overall management and development of the Group’s business in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and the Philippines. He was promoted to his current role in January 2015. Mr. Ma was the Vice President of Samsonite Greater China from 2007 until January 2015. His previous positions with the Company include General Manager of Samsonite China (1999 to 2007) and Operations Manager of Samsonite China (1998). Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ma held responsibilities in plant operations and process design with CP Group, Cargill Corp. & Shandong Chemical Design Institute. He holds a Master’s of Engineering from Tianjin University, China (1988) and an MBA from Canberra University, Australia (2004).

Boo Suk Suh Mr. Boo Suk Suh (Leo) is the Company’s President, Asia Pacific and Middle East of Samsonite International S.A., and is responsible for the overall management and development of the Company’s business in Asia (with the exception of Greater China and the Philippines). Mr. Suh joined the Company in 2005. He was promoted to his current role on March 18, 2014. His previous positions with the Company include Executive Vice President, Asia (2013 to 2014) and General Manager, Korea (2005 to 2013). Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Suh served in sales and marketing roles with a number of global luxury brands’ South Korean operations, including Prada, Bally and Chanel. Mr. Suh holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea. He also attended the Advanced Distribution Management Program course at Yonsei Graduate School of Economics and the Global Leader Course at Korea Graduate School of Education in Seoul, South Korea. Mr. Suh also studied at the University of California, San Diego.

Andrew Wells Mr. Andrew David Wells is Chief Information Officer of Samsonite International SA. He is responsible for developing, structuring and implementing the Group’s global information technology strategy and outsourced IT shared services. Mr. Wells joined the Company in March 2009. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wells was global chief information officer and senior vice president at Shire plc, a FTSE 100 pharmaceutical company (2000 to 2008), supply chain director for Bristol Myers Squibb Central & Eastern Europe Division (1996 to 1999) and manager of Information Services International at Mars (1986 to 1996). Mr. Wells holds a M Eng (Master’s of Engineering) from Cambridge University, Cambridge, the United Kingdom (1994).

John Livingston Mr. John Bayard Livingston is Vice President, General Counsel and Joint Company Secretary of Samsonite International SA. Mr. Livingston is responsible for all of the Company’s legal matters worldwide and provides counsel to senior management and the Directors on matters of corporate governance. Mr. Livingston joined the Company in July 2006 and was Vice President and General Counsel for the Company’s Americas division until September 2009 when he became Vice President and General Counsel of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Livingston was in-house counsel (2002 to 2006) at Reebok International Ltd. and was an associate in the corporate department of Ropes & Gray (1995 to 2002). Mr. Livingston holds a BA in Political Science from Colgate University, Hamilton, New York, USA (1989), and a J.D. from Boston College Law School, Newton, Massachusetts, USA (1994).

Ramesh Tainwala Dr. Ramesh Dungarmal Tainwala has been re-designated as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Samsonite International SA., with effect from 1 October 2014. He has served as an Executive Director of the Company since February 2011. Mr. Tainwala has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since October 1, 2014. In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tainwala is responsible for the Company’s overall strategic planning and for managing the Group’s operations. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tainwala served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer from March 2014 until October 2014. Before his appointment as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Tainwala served as the Company’s President, Asia-Pacific and Middle East. Mr. Tainwala has been the General Manager of the Group’s Middle Eastern operation since January 2007 and has been the Chief Operating Officer of the Group’s Indian operation since June 2000. Prior to joining the Company in November 1995, Mr. Tainwala was an entrepreneur in the plastic processing and consumer goods industries including with Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Limited with which he was associated from 1985 to 2008. Mr. Tainwala was also an independent nonexecutive director of Donear Industries Limited (1990 to 2013) and Basant Agro Tech (India) Limited (2005 to 2013), both listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Mr. Tainwala holds a Master’s degree in Management Studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, India (1982).

Fabio Rugarli Mr. Fabio Rugarli has been appointed as the Managing Director of Group's Business, Italy of Samsonite International SA. He is responsible for the overall management and development of the Group’s business in Europe. Mr. Rugarli joined the Company in 1989. His previous positions with the Company include General Manager for Samsonite Italy (2002 to 2009) and Marketing and Sales Director for the luggage division in Italy (1996 to 2001). Mr. Rugarli holds a degree in Business Administration from the University Bocconi, Milan, Italy (1988).

Yuk Yin Chow Ms. Chow Yuk Yin is the Joint Company Secretary of Samsonite International SA. Ms. Chow is currently a Senior Manager - Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited. She is a Fellow Member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators as well as an Ordinary Member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Ms. Chow has 20 years of work experience in the field of corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services.

Jerome Griffith Mr. Jerome Squire Griffith has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from September 22, 2016. He recently served as the Chief Executive Officer, President and director of Tumi Holdings, Inc., a company which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, from April 2009 to August 2016. He has served as a member of the supervisory board of Tom Tailor Holding AG, a company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, since June 2015. He has served as a director of Vince Holding Corp., a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, since November 2013. He has served on the board of Parsons School of Design since September 2013. From 2002 to February 2009, he was employed at Esprit Holdings Limited, a global fashion brand, where he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and appointed to the board in 2004. He was then promoted to President of Esprit North and South America in 2006. From 1999 to 2002, he worked as an executive vice president at Tommy Hilfiger, an apparel and retail company. From 1998 to 1999, he worked as the president of retail at the J. Peterman Company, a catalog-based apparel and retail company. From 1989 through 1998, he worked in various positions at Gap, Inc., a retailer of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. Mr. Griffith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania, USA (1979).

Thomas Korbas Mr. Thomas (Tom) Korbas has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of Samsonite International SA effective April 1, 2016. Mr. Korbas has served as an Executive Director of the Company since June 2014. Mr. Korbas is the Company's President, North America and is responsible for the overall management and development of the Group's business in the United States and Canada. He has served as President, North America since April 2014 before which he served as President, Americas since 2004. Mr. Korbas joined the Company in 1997. His previous positions with the Company include: Vice President/General Manager of the Company's US wholesale business (2000 to 2004), Vice President of Sales and Operations (1998 to 2000) and Senior Vice President of Soft-Side and Casual Bags (1997 to 1998). Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Korbas was vice president of operations (1986 to 1997), director of manufacturing operations and engineering manager for American Tourister. Mr. Korbas holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA (1973) and an MBA from Babson College, Wellesley, Massachusetts, USA (1976).

Paul Etchells Mr. Paul Kenneth Etchells, CPA, has been Independent Non-Executive Director of Samsonite International SA, since May 26, 2011. He is currently an independent nonexecutive director of Swire Properties Limited, a leading developer, owner and operator of mixed use, principally commercial properties in Hong Kong and the PRC, and of China Foods Limited, a company engaged in food and beverage processing and distribution, both of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Etchells has served as an advisor to Cassia Investments Limited, a private equity firm, since November 2012. Mr. Etchells has also held various positions at The Coca-Cola Company (1998 to 2010), including deputy president of Coca-Cola Pacific (2007 to 2010) and president of Coca-Cola China (2002 to 2007). Prior to joining The Coca-Cola Company, Mr. Etchells held various positions at the Swire Group (1976 to 1998), including managing director of Swire Beverages (1995 to 1998), general manager of the Industries Division of Swire Pacific (1989 to 1995) and finance manager of the Industries Division of Swire Pacific (1981 to 1989). Mr. Etchells holds a BA in Political Studies from the University of Leeds, Leeds, the United Kingdom (1971) and a MA in Asia Pacific Studies from the University of Leeds (2013). He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Keith Hamill Mr. Keith Hamill is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Samsonite International SA since June 2014, before which he served as a Non- Executive Director from May 2011 until June 2014. He has served as a nonexecutive director of the consolidated group from October 2009 until May 2011. He is currently the chairman of Horsforth Holdings Ltd., a privately held investment holding company for a number of leisure businesses, chairman of Bagir Group Ltd., an apparel company listed on the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange (since April 2014), and an independent nonexecutive director of easyJet plc (since 2009), which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Mr. Hamill’s prior experience includes being chairman of inter-dealer broker Tullett Prebon plc (2006 to 2013), stockbroker Collins Stewart plc (2000 to 2006) and software developer Alterian plc (2000 to 2011), and an independent non-executive director of the distribution group Electrocopments plc (1999 to 2008) and of Max Property Group plc (2010 to 2014), all of which are or were listed on the London Stock Exchange. He was also an independent non-executive director of NASDAQ-listed publisher and printer Cadmus Communications Inc. (2002 to 2007). Mr. Hamill has also chaired the board of a number of UK privately owned companies which included Endell Group Holdings Limited (parent company of Travelodge Hotels Limited) (2003 to 2012), and insurance brokers Heath Lambert Limited (2009 to 2011), HGL Holdings Limited (2005 to 2011) and construction business Avant Homes Limited (2013 to 2014). He was chief financial officer of hotel group Forte plc (1993 to 1996), retailer WH Smith plc (1996 to 2000) and United Distillers International Limited (1990 to 1993), and director of financial control at Guinness plc (1988 to 1991). Mr. Hamill was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (1986 to 1988). He was also chairman of the board of the University of Nottingham, United Kingdon.

Bruce Hardy McLain Mr. Bruce Hardy McLain (Hardy) is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Samsonite International SA. Mr. Hardy has served as a Non-Executive Director since May 2011. He served as a non-executive director of the consolidated group from October 2007 until May 2011. Mr. McLain is a cofounder, and serves on the board, of CVC (formerly a subsidiary of Citigroup known as Citicorp Venture Capital), from which he retired as managing partner in December 2012. Mr. McLain joined Citicorp Venture Capital in 1988, and in 1993 participated along with fellow managers in the acquisition of Citicorp Venture Capital from Citigroup and the founding of CVC. Since founding CVC he has been involved in and held directorships with a number of companies including the Dorna Sports Group (1998 to 2006), Rapala VMC OYJ (1998 to 2005), Punch Taverns Plc (formerly known as Punch Group Limited) (1999 to 2002), Spirit Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as Spirit Amber Holdings) (2003 to 2006), and Kappa Holding BV (1998 to 2000). He is currently a director of Formula One, the Haymon Sports LLC and the Lecta Group. Prior to joining Citicorp Development Capital, Mr. McLain worked for Citicorp’s investment management (1986 to 1987) and mezzanine finance (1987 to 1988) groups. Mr. McLain holds a BA in Public Policy and Psychology from Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA, where he graduated in 1976, and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA (1981). He serves on the Board of Visitors for both the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University and the UCLA Anderson School of Management.