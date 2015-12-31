Name Description

Hongbin Sun Mr. Sun Hongbin is Executive Chairman of the Board of Sunac China Holdings Limited. He is the Group’s founder, the chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and an executive Director. Mr. Sun is responsible for the Group’s overall development strategy and final decisions on daily significant operational matters, including land and equity acquisitions and appointments of senior management. Mr. Sun has over 20 years of ample experience in the property sector in the PRC. Mr. Sun started his real estate business in 1994 and has accumulated extensive experience in the management of the real estate activities over years. Mr. Sun obtained a master’s degree in engineering from Tsinghua University in the PRC in 1985 and completed an advanced management program at Harvard Business School in the United States in 2000.

Mengde Wang Mr. Wang Mengde is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wang has over 17 years of experience in the property sector in the PRC. He joined the Group in 2006 and acted as the chief financial officer and the vice president of the Group. He has been the executive president and chief executive officer of the Group since 2011 and September 2015, respectively. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang was the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Sunco China Holdings Limited (“Sunco China”), a company engaged in the business of property development in the PRC from 2005 to 2006, and the general manager of a subsidiary of Sunco China in East China region from 2003 to 2005. From 1997 to 1999, he worked at Tianjin Samsung Wool Textile Co., Ltd., where he was in charge of corporate finance and accounting management. Mr. Wang graduated from Nankai University in the PRC with a bachelor’s degree in auditing in 1997.

Hongling Cao Ms. Cao Hongling is Chief Financial Officer and Executive President of the Company. She possesses more than 15 years of experiences in financial management. Since joining the Group in 2007, she has been working in the positions as manager and general manager of the Group’s financial management center. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Cao was a manager of the accounting department of Sunco Real Estate, a subsidiary of Sunco China since 2002 and was appointed as the manager of the financial management department of Sunco China in 2006, a company engaged in the business of property development in the PRC. Ms. Cao graduated from the Tianjin University of Finance & Economics in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Ms. Cao is a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Hongbin Wang Mr. Wang Hongbin is Executive President of Company and Chairman of Regional Company in Shanghai subsidiary of the Company. He joined the Group in 2004 and has been chiefly responsible for the development of regional projects in Shanghai. He served various positions successively including an executive general manager of Greentown Real Estate Group Co., Ltd., the general manager of Shanghai Greentown Woods Golf Villas Development Co., Ltd., the general manager of Suzhou Greentown Rose Garden Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., the general manager of Suzhou Greentown Yuyuan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and the general manager of Shanghai Greentown Plaza Development Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang graduated from Tongji University in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Zhixia Ma Ms. Ma Zhixia is Executive President and Chief Operation Officer of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for the overall management of the business operations of the Group. Ms. Ma joined the Group in 2003, and acted as the general manager of Tianjin Sunac Zhidi Co., Ltd. from 2003 to 2005 and the vice president of the Group from 2005 to 2015. She has been the executive president and the chief operation officer of the Group since 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Ma joined Sunco China in 1998, and acted as the deputy general manager of Tianjin Sunco Construction Company Limited, a subsidiary of Sunco China, from 2000 to 2003. Ms. Ma graduated from Nankai University with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1995.

Shuping Huang Mr. Huang Shuping is Executive President of the Group and President for the Guangzhou and Shenzhen Region, Executive Director of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2007 and acted successively as a supervisor and the general manager of the capital operations centre, the deputy general manager of the finance management department and the assistant to chief executive officer. He served as the vice president of the Group from 2011 to 2015, and the chief financial officer and Board secretary of the Group from 2012 to 2015. He has been the executive president of the Group since 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Huang was an assistant to the president of Sunco China with responsibilities in capital management from 2005 to 2007, and a project manager of the assets management department of the Capital Securities Co., Ltd. from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Huang graduated from Xiamen University with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 2003 and received a master’s degree from the University of Liverpool in finance in 2004.

Qiang Tian Mr. Tian Qiang is Executive Vice President of the Group and President for the Shanghai Region, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tian joined the Group in 2007 and acted as a deputy general manager of Tianjin Xiangchi Investment Co., Ltd.. In 2007, he acted as the general manager of Wuxi Sunac Real Estate Co. Ltd.. He has been the general manager for the Shanghai region since 2012, and has been an executive president of the Group since 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tian has been a sales manager, deputy general sales manager and general manager between 2002 and 2007 at Sunco China Holdings Limited (“Sunco China”), a company engaged in the business of property development in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). Mr. Tian graduated from the Tianjin Institute of Urban Construction in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering specializing in construction project management.

Peng Lu Mr. Lu Peng is Executive President of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for project management of the Company and procurement management of the Group. Mr. Lu joined the Company in 2003, and served successively as the deputy general manager of Sunac Zhidi with responsibilities in research and development, the general manager of Chongqing Olympic Garden Real Estate, the general manager of APEV Project, the general manager of Horizon Capital Project in Tianjin and the general manager of TEDA Project in Tianjin. Mr. Lu graduated from the School of Materials of Tianjin University in 1999, majoring in welding technology and equipment.

Wen Xue Ms. Xue Wen is Executive President of the Company. Ms. Xue joined the Company in 2004, and has been the general manager of the Legal Affairs Department, the Human Resources Department and the Administration and Management Department of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Xue served successively as a professional lawyer at China Hualian Law Firm and Ruining Law Firm. Ms. Xue graduated from China University of Political science and Law in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in international economic law.

Peng Wang Mr. WANG Peng is Vice President of the Company and General Manager - Hangzhou Regional Branch subsidiary of the company. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 2004, and served as the legal manager of the Group from 2004 to 2008 and the general manager of Tianjin Sunac Business Management Company and Tianjin Sunac Property Management Co. Ltd. from 2009 to 2011. He also acted as the project general manager of Tianjin Sunac Zhidi Co., Ltd. in 2012. He has been the general manager of the Hangzhou Company of the Group since 2013. He has been the vice president of the Group since 2015. Mr. Wang graduated from Tianjin Polytechnic University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Xi Gao Mr. Gao Xi is an Vice President, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He is currently a general manager of the investor relations department of the Company. Since joining the Group in 2007, he had held different positions in various departments of the Group, including the capital operations centre, financial management center and financing management department. Since 2011, he began to act successively as the manager, director and general manager of the investor relations department of the Company. Mr. Gao has participated in the work in relation to the Company’s initial public offering, and upon the listing of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange in 2010, he contributed to establish the investor relations department, where he is mainly responsible for listing compliance, corporate governance, investor relations and offshore financing related matters. Mr. Gao graduated from Shanxi University of Finance & Economics in 2008 with a master’s degree in quantitative economics.

Hengliu Chen Mr. Chen Hengliu is Vice President of the Company and Chairman of Hangzhou Regional Branch subsidiary of the Company. He joined the Group in 2006 and has been the vice president of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen worked for Lenovo Group Limited, China Sciences Group (Holding) Co., Ltd.and Sina.com. Mr. Chen graduated from Beijing Normal University in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in physics, and graduated from the Post-graduate School of University of Science and Technology of China in 1985 with a master’s degree in science.

Xun Chi Mr. Chi Xun is Executive Director, General Manager - Sunac Tianjin Company, subsidiary of the Company. He has over 17 years of experience in real estate development and sales management. He joined the Group in 2004 and held the position of deputy general manager of Tianjin Sunac Zhidi Co., Ltd. (“Sunac Zhidi”) from 2004 to 2005. Since 2005, he has been the general manager of Sunac Zhidi. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chi worked at various property companies where he was primarily responsible for project development, design and sales. Mr. Chi graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology in the PRC in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

Hong Jing Mr. Jing Hong is Executive Director of Sunac China Holdings Ltd and General Manager - Sunac Beijing Company., subsidiary of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. He graduated from the Beijing Jiaotong University (previously known as Northern Jiaotong University) in the PRC in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. From October 2002 to 2006, Mr. Jing served as a vice president of Sunco China. Mr. Jing has extensive experience in real estate development. He joined the Group in January 2007. Since then, he has been the general manager of Beijing Sunac Hengji Real Estate Co., Ltd. and is responsible for overall business operations.

Yu Shang Mr. Shang Yu is Executive Director of Sunac China Holdings Ltd and General Manager of Sunac Chongqing Company., subsidiary of the company. He has over 15 years of experience in the property sector in the PRC. He joined the Group in 2003 and was the deputy general manager of Sunac Ao Cheng and Chongqing Olympic Garden Real Estate from 2003 to 2004. Since 2006 till now, he has become the general manager of Chongqing Olympic Garden Real Estate. Mr. Shang graduated from Tianjin Institute of Urban Construction in the PRC with a bachelor’s degree in property development and management in 2001 and then obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the China Europe International Business School in 2008.

Zheyi Sun Mr. Kevin Zheyi Sun is an Executive Director of the Company. He is a vice president of the Shanghai regional branch of the Group. Mr. Sun joined the Group in 2014 and served various roles relating to capital market, land acquisition and project operation in the Group’s headquarters and different regional branches. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Sun has worked in Snow Lake Capital L.P. and Charm Communications Inc.. Mr. Sun graduated from Boston College in 2011 with a dual bachelor ’s degree in business management and history.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Joint Company Secretary of Sunac China Holdings Limited. She is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 15 years of professional and inhouse experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Qin Li Mr. Li Qin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. He is also the chairman of the board of supervisors of Legend Holdings Corporation, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3396). Mr. Li has extensive experience in business management, formulation of comprehensive business plans and strategies and their implementation. Mr. Li graduated from Beijing Institute of Mechanical Engineering (presently known as the Xi’an University of Technology) in the PRC with a bachelor’s degree in Automatic Control Engineering in 1965. From 1965 to 1984, Mr. Li worked for the Technological Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Sciences. Since 1985, Mr. Li joined New Technology Development Company (the predecessor of Legend Holdings), He was the co-founder of the company and held the position of executive vice president of Legend Holdings over a long period of time and retired in 2009. From 2001 to December 2007, Mr. Li was also the chairman of the board of directors of Digital China Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 861). Mr. Li joined the Company in August 2009.

Lishan Ma Mr. Ma Lishan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. He graduated from Beijing Foreign Studies University in the PRC in 1975. Mr. Ma has served various senior management positions such as chairman, executive director and general manager in certain large-scale grain, oil and food processing joint ventures under COFCO (Group) Limited, as well as Great Wall Wine Industrial Company. Mr. Ma has extensive experience in corporate operation and management. From January 1996, Mr. Ma served as executive director of China Foods Holdings Limited (stock code: 506). From May 1997 to June 2003, Mr. Ma served as executive director and general manager of the company. He was the managing director of COFCO International Limited (now renamed China Foods Limited) between April 2002 and June 2003. In 2000, Mr. Ma served as the deputy general manager of China Foods Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd. Mr. Ma was the deputy chairman of Top Glory International Holdings Limited (controlling shareholder of COFCO PROPERTY (GROUP) CO., LTD. from June 2003 to July 2005. Mr. Ma was executive director of Sino Resources Limited from 7 June 2008 to 16 January 2009, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of Stock Exchange (stock code: 223). From May 2008 to present, he is an independent non-executive director of Silver Base Group Holdings Limited whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 886). From September 2010 to August 2012, he was also the executive director, managing director and chairman of Hao Tian Resources Group Limited (now renamed Hao Tian Development Group Limited), whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 474). He is the senior consultant in Hao Tian Development Group Limited from August 2012 to present. Mr. Ma joined the Company in August 2009.

Chiu Kwok Poon Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. He possesses many years of accounting and relevant financial management experience. He currently serves as an executive director, vice president and company secretary of Huabao International Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 336), and an independent non-executive director of Yuanda China Holdings Limited (stock code: 2789), Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd., (stock code: 1292), Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 1249), AUX International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2080), TUS International Limited (stock code: 872) and Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 631) respectively, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He served as an independent non-executive director of Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 317) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600685) from 31 May 2011 to 8 May 2014 and an independent non-executive director in Ningbo Port Company Limited, whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601018) from 1 April 2008 to 26 May 2014. Mr. Poon is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a member of its Technical Consultation Panel and Professional Development Committee. He is also a Fellow member and Associate Instructor of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. He obtained a master’s degree in international accounting, a post-graduate diploma in laws, a bachelor’s degree in laws and a bachelor’s degree in business studies. Mr. Poon joined the Group in June 2011.

Chi Wai Tse Mr. Tse Chi Wai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sunac China Holdings Limited. He graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in social science studies. Mr. Tse is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Tse previously worked for various international accounting firms and listed companies and has extensive experience in auditing, accounting and finance. Mr. Tse has been an executive director of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd, the shares of which are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, since 2010. Mr. Tse has also been the chief financial officer, the company secretary and an executive director of China Information Technology Development Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8178) since 2011. Mr. Tse is an independent non-executive director of China Environmental Technology Holdings Limited (stock code: 646) respectively, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and an independent non-executive director of Great Waters Holdings Limited (stock code: 8196), the shares of which are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Tse also served as an independent non-executive directors of Greens Holdings Ltd, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1318) from March 2015 to November 2015. Mr. Tse joined the Company in December 2012.