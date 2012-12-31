Edition:
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd (1919.HK)

1919.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.27HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+4.15%)
Prev Close
HK$4.10
Open
HK$4.11
Day's High
HK$4.27
Day's Low
HK$4.09
Volume
36,908,682
Avg. Vol
28,951,443
52-wk High
HK$5.59
52-wk Low
HK$2.59

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Min Wan

47 2016 Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director

Xiaowen Huang

55 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Huangjun Deng

55 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Zunwu Xu

59 2016 General Manager, Executive Director

Jinguang Qiu

53 Deputy General Manager

Haimin Wang

44 Deputy General Manager

Jiakang Sun

57 2011 Executive Director

Huawei Guo

50 2012 Secretary of the Board

Yueying Sun

59 2005 Non-Executive Director

Yuhang Wang

55 Non-Executive Director

Weilong Ye

53 2012 Non-Executive Director

Peter Bowie

70 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

Litai Fan Xu

70 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

Zhiqiang Kuang

67 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

Liangyi Yang

68 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Min Wan

Mr. Wan Min has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. since January 21, 2016. He is also General Manager and Director in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited . He used to be Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Director in other three companies. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Xiaowen Huang

Huangjun Deng

Mr. Deng Huangjun has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since March 2016. He is also Deputy General Manager in COSCO Pacific Ltd.

Zunwu Xu

Mr. Xu Zunwu has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since September 9, 2016. He used to be Deputy General Manager in Guangzhou Ocean Shipping Company and China COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in COSCO (Hong Kong) Shipping Co., Ltd., Vice President in COSCO (Hong Kong) Group Ltd., Executive Director in COSCO (Hong Kong) Shipping Co., Ltd. and China COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., General Manager in Shenzhen Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd., as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China COSCO Bulk Shipping (Group) Co., Ltd.

Jinguang Qiu

Mr. Qiu Jinguang is serving as Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director in COSCO Pacific Ltd.

Haimin Wang

Mr. Wang Haimin is serving as Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also Managing Director in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited.

Jiakang Sun

Mr. Sun Jiakang has been Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He is also Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, as well as Deputy General Manager and Chairman of the Board in other five companies. He used to be General Manager-Transportation Division, Assistant to the President, Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Director, General Manager and Vice President in other five companies. He holds a Master's degree from Dalian Maritime University, China and a Ph.D. from Preston University, the United States.

Huawei Guo

Mr. Guo Huawei has been Secretary of the Board in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since January 9, 2012. He used to be Deputy General Manager-Asset Operation Division, General Manager-Investor Relation Division and General Manager-Strategic Development Division in other two companies.

Yueying Sun

Ms. Sun Yueying has been Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since March 2005. She is also Chief Accounting Officer, Chairman of the Board and Director in other seven companies. She used to be Deputy General Manager-Financial Division, General Manager-Financial Division and Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in another company. She holds Executive Master of Business Administration from University of International Business and Economics, China. She is Certified Public Accountant.

Yuhang Wang

Mr. Wang Yuhang is serving as Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited and another company.

Weilong Ye

Mr. Ye Weilong has been Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since November 12, 2012. He is also Deputy General Manager and Chairman of the Board in other three companies. He used to be Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Director in other four companies. He holds Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Maritime University, China and Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands, as well as a Ph.D. from Dalian Maritime University, China.

Peter Bowie

Mr. Peter Guy Bowie has been Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. He is also Director in two other companies. He used to be Director and Chief Executive Director in other two companies.

Litai Fan Xu

Ms. Fan Xu Litai has been Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. She is also Independent Director in other three companies.

Zhiqiang Kuang

Mr. Gordon Zhiqiang Kuang has been Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. He is also Independent Non-Executive Director in other companies, including Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Liangyi Yang

Mr. Yang Liangyi is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also a professor of Law in City University of Hong Kong.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Min Wan

877,300

Xiaowen Huang

--

Huangjun Deng

--

Zunwu Xu

780,000

Jinguang Qiu

--

Haimin Wang

--

Jiakang Sun

194,900

Huawei Guo

715,000

Yueying Sun

82,300

Yuhang Wang

--

Weilong Ye

820,500

Peter Bowie

472,000

Litai Fan Xu

791,200

Zhiqiang Kuang

484,000

Liangyi Yang

--
As Of  31 Dec 2012

