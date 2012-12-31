Name Description

Min Wan Mr. Wan Min has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. since January 21, 2016. He is also General Manager and Director in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited . He used to be Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Director in other three companies. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Huangjun Deng Mr. Deng Huangjun has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since March 2016. He is also Deputy General Manager in COSCO Pacific Ltd.

Zunwu Xu Mr. Xu Zunwu has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since September 9, 2016. He used to be Deputy General Manager in Guangzhou Ocean Shipping Company and China COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in COSCO (Hong Kong) Shipping Co., Ltd., Vice President in COSCO (Hong Kong) Group Ltd., Executive Director in COSCO (Hong Kong) Shipping Co., Ltd. and China COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., General Manager in Shenzhen Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd., as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China COSCO Bulk Shipping (Group) Co., Ltd.

Jinguang Qiu Mr. Qiu Jinguang is serving as Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director in COSCO Pacific Ltd.

Haimin Wang Mr. Wang Haimin is serving as Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also Managing Director in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited.

Jiakang Sun Mr. Sun Jiakang has been Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He is also Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, as well as Deputy General Manager and Chairman of the Board in other five companies. He used to be General Manager-Transportation Division, Assistant to the President, Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Director, General Manager and Vice President in other five companies. He holds a Master's degree from Dalian Maritime University, China and a Ph.D. from Preston University, the United States.

Huawei Guo Mr. Guo Huawei has been Secretary of the Board in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since January 9, 2012. He used to be Deputy General Manager-Asset Operation Division, General Manager-Investor Relation Division and General Manager-Strategic Development Division in other two companies.

Yueying Sun Ms. Sun Yueying has been Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since March 2005. She is also Chief Accounting Officer, Chairman of the Board and Director in other seven companies. She used to be Deputy General Manager-Financial Division, General Manager-Financial Division and Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in another company. She holds Executive Master of Business Administration from University of International Business and Economics, China. She is Certified Public Accountant.

Yuhang Wang Mr. Wang Yuhang is serving as Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited and another company.

Weilong Ye Mr. Ye Weilong has been Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since November 12, 2012. He is also Deputy General Manager and Chairman of the Board in other three companies. He used to be Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Director in other four companies. He holds Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Maritime University, China and Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands, as well as a Ph.D. from Dalian Maritime University, China.

Peter Bowie Mr. Peter Guy Bowie has been Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. He is also Director in two other companies. He used to be Director and Chief Executive Director in other two companies.

Litai Fan Xu Ms. Fan Xu Litai has been Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. She is also Independent Director in other three companies.

Zhiqiang Kuang Mr. Gordon Zhiqiang Kuang has been Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. He is also Independent Non-Executive Director in other companies, including Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.