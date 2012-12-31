COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd (1919.HK)
1919.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.27HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.27HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.17 (+4.15%)
HK$0.17 (+4.15%)
Prev Close
HK$4.10
HK$4.10
Open
HK$4.11
HK$4.11
Day's High
HK$4.27
HK$4.27
Day's Low
HK$4.09
HK$4.09
Volume
36,908,682
36,908,682
Avg. Vol
28,951,443
28,951,443
52-wk High
HK$5.59
HK$5.59
52-wk Low
HK$2.59
HK$2.59
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Min Wan
|47
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director
|
Xiaowen Huang
|55
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Huangjun Deng
|55
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Zunwu Xu
|59
|2016
|General Manager, Executive Director
|
Jinguang Qiu
|53
|Deputy General Manager
|
Haimin Wang
|44
|Deputy General Manager
|
Jiakang Sun
|57
|2011
|Executive Director
|
Huawei Guo
|50
|2012
|Secretary of the Board
|
Yueying Sun
|59
|2005
|Non-Executive Director
|
Yuhang Wang
|55
|Non-Executive Director
|
Weilong Ye
|53
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Peter Bowie
|70
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Litai Fan Xu
|70
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Zhiqiang Kuang
|67
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Liangyi Yang
|68
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Min Wan
|Mr. Wan Min has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. since January 21, 2016. He is also General Manager and Director in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited . He used to be Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Director in other three companies. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.
|
Xiaowen Huang
|
Huangjun Deng
|Mr. Deng Huangjun has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since March 2016. He is also Deputy General Manager in COSCO Pacific Ltd.
|
Zunwu Xu
|Mr. Xu Zunwu has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since September 9, 2016. He used to be Deputy General Manager in Guangzhou Ocean Shipping Company and China COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in COSCO (Hong Kong) Shipping Co., Ltd., Vice President in COSCO (Hong Kong) Group Ltd., Executive Director in COSCO (Hong Kong) Shipping Co., Ltd. and China COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., General Manager in Shenzhen Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd., as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China COSCO Bulk Shipping (Group) Co., Ltd.
|
Jinguang Qiu
|Mr. Qiu Jinguang is serving as Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director in COSCO Pacific Ltd.
|
Haimin Wang
|Mr. Wang Haimin is serving as Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also Managing Director in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited.
|
Jiakang Sun
|Mr. Sun Jiakang has been Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He is also Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, as well as Deputy General Manager and Chairman of the Board in other five companies. He used to be General Manager-Transportation Division, Assistant to the President, Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Director, General Manager and Vice President in other five companies. He holds a Master's degree from Dalian Maritime University, China and a Ph.D. from Preston University, the United States.
|
Huawei Guo
|Mr. Guo Huawei has been Secretary of the Board in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since January 9, 2012. He used to be Deputy General Manager-Asset Operation Division, General Manager-Investor Relation Division and General Manager-Strategic Development Division in other two companies.
|
Yueying Sun
|Ms. Sun Yueying has been Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since March 2005. She is also Chief Accounting Officer, Chairman of the Board and Director in other seven companies. She used to be Deputy General Manager-Financial Division, General Manager-Financial Division and Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in another company. She holds Executive Master of Business Administration from University of International Business and Economics, China. She is Certified Public Accountant.
|
Yuhang Wang
|Mr. Wang Yuhang is serving as Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also Deputy General Manager in China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited and another company.
|
Weilong Ye
|Mr. Ye Weilong has been Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since November 12, 2012. He is also Deputy General Manager and Chairman of the Board in other three companies. He used to be Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Director in other four companies. He holds Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Maritime University, China and Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands, as well as a Ph.D. from Dalian Maritime University, China.
|
Peter Bowie
|Mr. Peter Guy Bowie has been Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. He is also Director in two other companies. He used to be Director and Chief Executive Director in other two companies.
|
Litai Fan Xu
|Ms. Fan Xu Litai has been Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. She is also Independent Director in other three companies.
|
Zhiqiang Kuang
|Mr. Gordon Zhiqiang Kuang has been Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited since May 17, 2011. He is also Independent Non-Executive Director in other companies, including Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
|
Liangyi Yang
|Mr. Yang Liangyi is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. He is also a professor of Law in City University of Hong Kong.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Min Wan
|877,300
|
Xiaowen Huang
|--
|
Huangjun Deng
|--
|
Zunwu Xu
|780,000
|
Jinguang Qiu
|--
|
Haimin Wang
|--
|
Jiakang Sun
|194,900
|
Huawei Guo
|715,000
|
Yueying Sun
|82,300
|
Yuhang Wang
|--
|
Weilong Ye
|820,500
|
Peter Bowie
|472,000
|
Litai Fan Xu
|791,200
|
Zhiqiang Kuang
|484,000
|
Liangyi Yang
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Min Wan
|0
|0
|
Xiaowen Huang
|0
|0
|
Huangjun Deng
|0
|0
|
Zunwu Xu
|0
|0
|
Jinguang Qiu
|0
|0
|
Haimin Wang
|0
|0
|
Jiakang Sun
|0
|0
|
Huawei Guo
|0
|0
|
Yueying Sun
|0
|0
|
Yuhang Wang
|0
|0
|
Weilong Ye
|0
|0
|
Peter Bowie
|0
|0
|
Litai Fan Xu
|0
|0
|
Zhiqiang Kuang
|0
|0
|
Liangyi Yang
|0
|0