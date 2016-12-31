Name Description

Sheldon Adelson Mr. Sheldon Gary Adelson is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Sands China Ltd. He is also the chief executive offi cer of one of our U.S. subsidiaries. Mr. Adelson served as a Non-Executive Director from August 2009 until March 2015. Mr. Adelson has been the Chairman of the board, Chief Executive Offi cer and a director of LVS since August 2004. Mr. Adelson has been the Chairman of the board, Chief Executive Offi cer and a director of Las Vegas Sands, LLC (or its predecessor) since April 1988, when it was formed to own and operate the former Sands Hotel and Casino. Mr. Adelson also created and developed the Sands Expo and Convention Center, the fi rst privately owned convention center in the United States, which was transferred to LVS in July 2004. Mr. Adelson’s business career spans more than seven decades and has included creating and developing to maturity more than 50 different companies. Mr. Adelson has extensive experience in the convention, trade show and tour and travel businesses. He created and developed the COMDEX Trade Shows, including the COMDEX/Fall Trade Show, which was the world’s largest computer show in the 1990s. He has been the President and Chairman of Interface Group Holding Company, Inc. and its predecessors since the mid-1970s and a manager of LVS’ affi liate Interface-Group Massachusetts, LLC and was President of its predecessors since 1990. Mr. Adelson has earned multiple honorary degrees and has been a guest lecturer at various colleges and universities, including the University of New Haven, Harvard Business School, Columbia Business School, Tel Aviv University and Babson College. Among his numerous awards for his business and philanthropic work are the Armed Forces Foundation’s Patriot Award, the Hotel Investment Conference’s Innovation Award, the Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship and induction into the American Gaming Association’s Hall of Fame.

Ying Wai Wong Dr. Wong Ying Wai GBS, JP, is President, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company., since 1 November 2015. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Wong joined the Administrative Offi cer grade of the Hong Kong Government in 1975 and served in a number of key positions including Deputy Secretary for the Civil Service and Deputy Director — General of Industry. Dr. Wong joined the private sector in 1992 and has held top management positions in a number of Hong Kong listed companies in the property development and construction business sectors including Hsin Chong Construction Group Limited (now known as “Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited”), K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Henderson China Holdings Limited and the Shui On Group. Dr. Wong started his political career at the national level when he was appointed as a member of The Basic Law Consultative Committee (1985–1990) by the Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China. He was subsequently appointed by The National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China (the “NPC”) as a member of the Preliminary Working Committee for the HKSAR Preparatory Committee in 1993 and a member of the HKSAR Preparatory Committee in 1995, both bodies were responsible for the transitional policies and arrangements relating to the establishment of the HKSAR Government in 1997. Dr. Wong was a Deputy to the NPC during the period from 1997 to 2013. Dr. Wong’s public service continues through his participation in a number of councils and committees in Hong Kong and Macao. He is currently the Chairman of Hong Kong Arts Development Council, the Standing Commission on Civil Service Salaries and Conditions of Service and the Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation, the Chairman and director of The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society Limited, Asian Film Awards Academy Limited and the Hong Kong Institute for Public Administration.

MinQi Sun Mr. Sun MinQi, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Sun MinQi, Dave, was appointed as a Director of Finance of the Company in August 2007, and in 2013 he was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Finance for the Company. During his tenure as Director of Finance for the Company, Mr. Sun was responsible for managing financial strategy and financial planning and analysis at the Company, and he also played a key role in managing the Company’s initial public offering in 2009. After his promotion to Senior Vice President of Finance, Mr. Sun’s role expanded to include the above as well as oversight of the Company’s accounting, treasury, tax and information technology functions. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Sun held a variety of financial controller and financial management positions with various divisions of General Electric (“GE”) in Shanghai and Singapore since 1996, including GE Lighting Asia, GE Consumer and Industrial Asia and GE Energy Asia. Mr. Sun graduated from Fudan University in Shanghai in 1996 with a Bachelor degree in Economics and Financial Management and a minor in Computer Science and Application. He subsequently obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Southern Illinois University Carbondale, United States of America. Mr. Sun is a fellow of CPA (FCPA) Australia.

Kwan Lock Chum Mr. Chum Kwan Lock, Grant is Chief of Staff of the Company. Mr. Chum joined LVS and our Group as Senior Vice President, Global Gaming Strategy in July 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chum spent 14 years at UBS Investment Bank (“UBS”) in a variety of roles, including serving as Head of Hong Kong Equity Research from 2010 to 2013, and Head of China Equity Research from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Chum was also responsible for Asia gaming equity research from 2006 to 2013 for UBS and was named Asia’s stock-picker of the year by the Financial Times in 2011. Mr. Chum graduated in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics with First Class Honors from Oxford University.

Dylan Williams Mr. Dylan James Williams is an Company Secretary of Sands China Ltd. He has been Associate General Counsel and Deputy Company Secretary since July 1, 2014. Prior to July 2014, Mr. Williams was the Sands China Ltd., Associate General Counsel from November 1, 2008 and its Debt Compliance Manager from July 31, 2006. Mr. Williams is also a director of a number of our Macao subsidiaries. Mr. Williams has played important roles in the Company’s various project financings since 2006 and was a key member of the legal team responsible for the listing of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2009. Since 2009 Mr. Williams has played a central role in the Sands China Ltd., company secretarial function. Mr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom and is admitted to practice law in the State of New York. Mr. Williams is also an alumni member of the Board of Governors of the Chinese International School in Hong Kong since November 8, 2001 and is a member of the school’s Nominating Committee and its Land and Buildings Committee.

Charles Forman Mr. Charles Daniel Forman is Non-Executive Director of Sands China Ltd. Mr. Forman is currently a director of LVS and Las Vegas Sands, LLC since August 2004 and March 2004 respectively. Mr. Forman served as Chairman and Chief Executive Offi cer of Centric Events Group, LLC, a trade show and conference business from April 2002 until his retirement upon the sale of the business in 2007. From 2000 to 2002, he served as a director of a private company and participated in various private equity investments. During 2000, he was Executive Vice President of International Operations of Key3Media, Inc. From 1998 to 2000, he was Chief Legal Offi cer of ZD Events Inc., a tradeshow business that included COMDEX. From 1995 to 1998, Mr. Forman was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Legal Offi cer of Softbank Comdex Inc. From 1989 to 1995, Mr. Forman was Vice President and General Counsel of The Interface Group, a tradeshow and convention business that owned and operated COMDEX. Mr. Forman was in private law practice from 1972 to 1988. Mr. Forman is a member of the Board of Trustees of The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Mr. Forman holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctorate from the Boston University School of Law.

Robert Goldstein Mr. Robert Glen Goldstein has been re-designated as a Non-Executive Director of Sands China Ltd., since November 1, 2015. He is also a director of one of our Macao subsidiaries and the senior vice president of one of our U.S. subsidiaries. Mr. Goldstein has been the President and Chief Operating Offi cer and a director of LVS and Las Vegas Sands, LLC since January 2015 and was appointed as secretary of LVS since August 21, 2016. Mr. Goldstein served as a Non-Executive Director since May 2014 until he was subsequently redesignated as an Executive Director in March 2015, and he was further re-designated as a Non-Executive Director in November 2015. Mr. Goldstein was our Interim President from March 2015 to November 2015 and has been a member of the Capex Committee since March 2015. Prior to 2015, he was LVS’ Executive Vice President since July 2009 and President of Global Gaming Operations since January 2011. He has held other senior executive positions at LVS and its subsidiaries since 1995. From 1992 until joining LVS in 1995, Mr. Goldstein was the Executive Vice President of Marketing at the Sands Hotel in Atlantic City, as well as an Executive Vice President of the parent Pratt Hotel Corporation. Mr. Goldstein holds a Bachelor of Arts, History and Political Science, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Pittsburgh and a Juris Doctorate from the Temple University School of Law. In 1980, he became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association. Mr. Goldstein has also been a director of Remark Media, Inc., a company listed on The National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), since May 2013.

Yun Chiang Ms. Chiang Yun is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sands China Ltd. With over 20 years of private equity investment experience, Ms. Chiang is one of the founding managing partners of Pacifi c Alliance Equity Partners, the private equity division of Pacifi c Alliance Group. Ms. Chiang had been a Non-Executive Director of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, listed on the Stock Exchange, since July 2000 until she was re-designated as an Independent Non-Executive Director in May 2014. Ms. Chiang is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Pacifi c Century Premium Developments Limited, listed on the Stock Exchange, and an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee and the Health, Safety and Security Committee of Merlin Entertainments Plc., listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Ms. Chiang obtained her Executive Master of Business Administration from The Kellogg Graduate School of Management of Northwestern University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and her Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Kenneth Chung Mr. Kenneth Patrick Chung serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chung joined Deloitte Haskins and Sells London Offi ce in 1980. Mr. Chung became a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1992, and was a fi nancial service specialist of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Hong Kong and China) since 1996. He was the human resources partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Hong Kong), the responsible partner of the audit department of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Hong Kong and China), and the global lead partner of the audit engagement team for Bank of China Limited. Mr. Chung retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2009. Mr. Chung was the honorary treasurer of Community Chest of Hong Kong and was a member of the Ethics Committee, Limitation of Professional Liability Committee, Communications Committee, and the Investigation Panel of the Hong Kong Society of Accountants (now known as “Hong Kong Institute of Certifi ed Public Accountants”). Mr. Chung has also served as the audit partner for the restructurings and initial public offerings of Bank of China Limited, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and Bank of Communications Co., Ltd, and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Harvest Real Estate Investments (Cayman) Limited. Currently, Mr. Chung serves as the Vice Chairman of International Social Service Hong Kong Branch and a trustee of Fu Tak Iam foundation. Mr. Chung is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chung received his bachelor degree in economics from the University of Durham. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certifi ed Public Accountants and a member of the Macau Society of Certifi ed Practicing Accountants.

Antink Hoog Mr. Hoog Antink, Victor Patrick is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sands China Ltd. Mr. Hoog Antink is a member of the Bond University Council and the Chairman of the Bond Business School Board of Advisors in Australia. He is also the former Chairman of South Bank Corporation, and was a Director of Property Industry Foundation until June 30, 2016. Mr. Hoog Antink retired as a Chief Executive Offi cer of DEXUS Property Group in March 2012, a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: DXS). Prior to joining DEXUS Property Group in 2003, Mr. Hoog Antink was the Director of Funds Management of Westfi eld Holdings Limited in Sydney. Mr. Hoog Antink has also held positions with Greenprint Foundation as a Director, Property Council of Australia as National President, Shopping Centre Council of Australia as Director, McIntosh Securities Limited, Sydney as a Director in Corporate and Property, Allco Finance Group Limited, Sydney as a Director in Property Finance, Chase Corporation Limited, Sydney as a Property Director, and Hill Samuel Limited (now Macquarie Bank), Sydney as an Associate Director. Mr. Hoog Antink holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Australia, a Fellow of the Australian Property Institute and a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. In 2016, Mr. Hoog Antink was awarded National Life Membership of the Property Council of Australia.

Steven Strasser Mr. Steven Zygmunt Strasser is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sands China Ltd. Mr. Strasser has spent 28 years heading energy companies in the United States of America and in Asia. Mr. Strasser was, until June 2012, (i) the chairman, director and chief executive offi cer of Power Effi ciency Corporation, a start up clean-tech company in the United States and (ii) the chairman, director and chief executive offi cer of Power Effi ciency Asia Ltd. In 2001, Mr. Strasser also founded and became the chief executive offi cer of Summit Energy Ventures LLC, a “clean-tech” venture capital fund. Mr. Strasser holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics and a Bachelor of Civil Law from McGill University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Washington. He also pursued post-graduate studies in international law at the University of Aix-en-Provence.