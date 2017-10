Name Description

Isami Wada Mr. Isami Wada has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sekisui House, Ltd. since April 24, 2008. He joined the Company in April 1965. His previous titles include Director of Central Area 1st Sales, Director of Central Area 2nd Sales, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and President in the Company.

Toshinori Abe Mr. Toshinori Abe has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in Sekisui House, Ltd. since April 24, 2008. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Metropolitan and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shiro Inagaki Mr. Shiro Inagaki has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Vice President and Director in Sekisui House, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sekisui House Financial Services Co., Ltd., since April 2012. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Director of Finance, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tetsuo Iku Mr. Tetsuo Iku has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Director in Sekisui House, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Product Planning and Executive Officer in the Company.

Takashi Uchida Mr. Takashi Uchida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources and Director in Sekisui House, Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Saitama Sales, Director of Accounting and Finance and Executive Officer in the Company.

Fumiyasu Suguro Mr. Fumiyasu Suguro has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of International Business and Director in Sekisui House, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Secretary in the Company.

Yosuke Horiuchi Mr. Yosuke Horiuchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tokyo Shamaison Business and Director in Sekisui House Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshihiro Nakai Mr. Yoshihiro Nakai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sekisui House Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Kumpei Nishida Mr. Kumpei Nishida has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Western Japan Shamaison Business and Director in Sekisui House, Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Kansai Shamaison Business in the Company.

Teruyuki Saegusa Mr. Teruyuki Saegusa has been Independent Director in Sekisui House, Ltd. since April 2012. He is also serving as Representative Director in a research institute, and working for another Japan-based company. He used to work for The Hanshin Department Store, Ltd.