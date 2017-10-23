Name Description

Heyi Xu Mr. Xu Heyi is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. He holds a doctoral degree in management and is a senior engineer (professor level) enjoying special government allowances of the State Council. At present, Mr. Xu is the chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as the secretary of the party committee and a non-executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu is also the chairman of the board of directors and secretary of the party committee of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (“BAIC Group”), and also serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (“Foton”), the chairman of the board of directors of BAIC Investment Co., Ltd. (“BAIC Investment”), the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Benz”), the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Hyundai Motor Company Limited (“Beijing Hyundai”), the chairman of the board of directors of Fujian Benz Automotive Co., Ltd., the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Electric Vehicle”), the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing General Aviation Co., Ltd., the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Pan Pacific Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd., the chairman of the board of directors of Pacific Aerospace Limited in New Zealand, the vice chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service Co., Ltd. (“Benz Sales”). Mr. Xu also serves as a representative of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a representative of the 12th National People’s Congress, a member of the 11th Beijing Municipal Committee, a standing member of the 12th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the deputy chairman of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, among others.

Hongliang Chen Mr. Chen Hongliang is President, Executive Director of the company. He holds a master’s degree in engineering and is a researcher-level senior engineer. At present, Mr. Chen is the president and vice secretary of the party committee of the Company. Mr. Chen has more than 20 years of experience in the automobile industry. He has held various positions from January 1996 to September 2008, including the deputy director of the chassis plant (mainly responsible for the technical quality system), head of the procurement department, director of the assembly plant and deputy general manager of NAVECO Ltd. He was the vice secretary of the party committee of NAVECO Ltd. from September 2008 to February 2009, and the deputy general manager of passenger vehicle department of Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd.), and vice president of the head office of operation and production, chief project director of the Company, and general manager and secretary of the party committee of Zhuzhou branch from February 2009 to January 2014. He was the vice president of the Company, and the senior executive vice president and the secretary of the party committee of Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Benz”) from January 2014 to March 2017, the director of Beijing Benz from January 2014 to now, and the president and vice secretary of the party committee of the Company since March 2017.

Bao Chen Mr. Chen Bao is the Vice President of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and LLB (German). At present, Mr. Chen is a vice president of the Company, and mainly responsible for procurement for the Company. Mr. Chen has 17 years of experience in the automobile industry. He worked as the project manager of localization, manager of the power train department, and senior manager of the non-metallic parts department for Beijing’s representative office for Volkswagen and Volkswagen (China) Investment Co., Ltd. from April 1998 to March 2009. Mr. Chen, also worked and was trained at the procurement department of the head office of Volkswagen Group in Germany from October 2004 to September 2005, and served as the manager of the non-metallic division of the merchandising department of Faw-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. from January 2008 to October 2008, and the executive vice president of Beijing Benz from March 2009 to February 2013, mainly responsible for the procurement business.

Lei Gu Mr. Gu Lei is the Vice President of the company. He holds PhD in mechanical engineering and modern mechanics. He was appointed as a vice president of the Company on March 22, 2015. Mr. Gu has 22 years of experience in the automotive industry. Since 1993, he has served as senior engineer, automotive safety products development of KBS2 Inc. in Chicago, senior engineer and technical expert of Advanced Engineering Center of Ford Motor Company, assistant to general manager of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and dean of Chery Automotive Engineering Research Institute, president of Beijing Automotive Technology Center, and chief engineer and commodity center director of the Company.

Xiaodong Jiang Mr. Jiang Xiaodong is the Vice President of the company. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and a senior accountant. At present, Mr. Jiang is a vice president of the Company and a member of the party committee (with responsibility over finance management and accounting). He is also the chief financial officer of BAIC Investment and Beijing Hainachuan Investment Co., Ltd., supervisor of Zhuzhou Beiqi Automotive Systems Technology Co., Ltd. and director of Beijing Hyundai Auto Finance Co., Ltd. Mr. Jiang is also a guest professor at Central University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Jiang has 23 years of experience in financing. From July 1999 to May 2008, he has served various positions, including as the manager of the finance department of China Drawn work Hainan Import and Export Company and the head of the financial department of BAIC Investment. He was the deputy head of the financial and economic department of Beijing Hyundai from May 2008 to December 2010. From March 2011 to December 2013, he has held various positions in the Company, including the head of the cash operation department, head of the financial management department, head of the financial and economic department and chief financial and operating officer.

Jikai Li Mr. Li Jikai is the Vice President of the company. He holds a bachelor’s, degree in engineering and is a professor-level senior engineer. At present, Mr. Li is a vice president of the Company and executive director of Guangzhou Company and Zhuzhou BAIC Automotive Systems Ltd, responsible for the corporate planning, enterprise management, production and manufacturing, engineering facilities, information technology and the operation of Beijing Branch, Zhuzhou Branch, Powertrain Company and Guangzhou Company. He also serves as the vice president of the Society of Automotive Engineers of Beijing. Mr. Li has 28 years of experience in the machinery and automobile industry. From July 1986 to December 1997, he served as a technician, workshop deputy supervisor, workshop supervisor and deputy head of the second plant of Beinei Group Corporation. From December 1997 to February 2003, Mr. Li was the deputy chief engineer and chief engineer of Beinei Group Corporation. From February 2003 to January 2014, Mr. Li served as the head of the engines plant, deputy secretary of the party committee and deputy general manager, deputy officer of the procurement department and head of the production department of Beijing Hyundai.

Guofeng Liang Mr. Liang Guofeng is the Vice President of the company. He holds a master’s degree in engineering and master of business administration, and is a certified engineer. At present, Mr. Liang is a vice president of the Company, responsible for sales and marketing. He is also the executive director of BAIC Sales as well as the secretary of the party committee and the executive director of Zhuzhou (BAIC) Motor Sales Limited Company. Mr. Liang has 18 years of experience in automobile industry. From April 1997 to March 2006, he served on various positions, such as the senior manager of market research and medium-and- long-term planning of Volkswagen Shanghai Co., Ltd. From April 2006 to January 2011, he was the standing deputy general manager of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in Anhui.

Zhifeng Liu Mr. Liu Zhifeng is the Vice President of the company. He holds a master’s degree in economics and master of business administration and is an intermediate economist. At present, Mr. Liu is a vice president of the Company. He is also the standing deputy general manager of Beijing Hyundai with responsibility over its operation management. Mr. Liu has 21 years of experience in the automobile industry. He served as the head of the sales planning division, sales manager of the sales service department and deputy general manager of the sales and marketing department of Beijing Jeep Corporation (now known as Beijing Benz) from July 1993 to March 2006. He was the general manager of the sales and marketing department of Beijing Benz-Daimler Chrysler Automotive Co., Ltd. (now known as Beijing Benz) from April 2006 to December 2007, and the head of the sales and management department and the deputy head of the sales department of Beijing Hyundai from January 2008 to June 2013. He has been the standing deputy general manager of Beijing Hyundai since July 2013.

Zhang Wang Mr. Wang Zhang is the Vice President of the company. He holds a master’s degree in Engineering, and a senior engineer (professor level). Mr. Wang was appointed as a vice president of the Company on March 22, 2015. Mr. Wang has 27 years of experience in the automobile industry. Since 1988, he has served as director, deputy director and chief of the Institute of Auto Accessories of BAIC Motor, deputy chief engineer, chief engineer, deputy general manager of Beijing Automobile and Motorcycle United company, deputy general manager of China Automobile Group of China National Bluestar (Group) Corporation, party secretary, vice president and chief engineer of Beijing Automobile Works Co., Ltd., director of industrial layout office of BAIC Group, party secretary and general manager of Guangzhou Company, and deputy general manager and head of production department of Beijing Hyundai.

Xuebin Wu Mr. Wu Robin Xuebin is the Vice President of the company. He holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. At present, Mr. Wu is the vice president of the Company (with responsibility over product design and research and development), the head of the automotive research institute of the Company and deputy chief engineer of BAIC Group. He has held various positions including the executive vice president of Beijing Automobile Engineering Association and chief expert of the expert committee of Beijing New Energy Automobile Industry Alliance. Mr. Wu has 20 years of experience in the automobile industry. He served as the senior engineer of Ford Motor Company in the United States of America from June 2000 to April 2003, the head of automobile model development department of automobile engineering research institute of Chery Automobile (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. from April 2003 to November 2003, and the chief designer and deputy general manager of Foton (stock code: 600166.SH) from December 2003 to March 2013.

Tae Hwa Yun Mr. Yun Tae Hwa is the Vice President of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering. At present, Mr. Yun is a vice president of the Company and the head of the production and technology center, with responsibility over production and technology management. Mr. Yun has 28 years of experience in the automobile industry. He served as the head of the production and technology department at the KIA MOTECH Corporation from October 1986 to October 1997, as vice president and dean of the engineering department of Great Wall Motor Company Limited from October 2007 to February 2009, and as a director of DPECO CO., LTD. in Korea from February 2010 to May 2012.

Huaxie Zhang Mr. Zhang Huaxie is the Vice President of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering; was appointed as a vice president of the Company on March 22, 2015. Mr. Zhang has 31 years of experience in the automobile industry. Since 1984, has served as a member of the component supplier guidance department of Beijing Hyundai, parts inspection agent of Bromont Canada, legal representative and plant manager (deputy manager) of China Wuhan Wantong Joint Venture Company, director of quality management of Beijing Hyundai, director of quality (executive) of Hyundai Motor, and quality director (specialist) of Hyundai Rotem.

Hui Zhang Mr. Zhang Hui is the Vice President of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics (part-time) and a master’s degree in business and economics, and is a policy adviser. At present, Mr. Zhang is a vice president of the Company, with responsibility over administrative affairs, Public relations and Communications, Human resources, safety and environmental protection, legal affairs, compliance management and assisting the president on audit work. He is also a director representing the employees, a standing member of the party committee and chairman of the labor union of BAIC Group. Mr. Zhang has 33 years of experience in the automobile industry. He has held various positions from March 1995 of August 2013, including the secretary of league committee of BAIC Holding, manager of the economic operation department, office director and assistant to general manager, vice secretary of the party committee of the passenger vehicle department and chairman of the labor union of BAIC Holding, a standing member of the party committee of the group, chairman of the labor union and director representing the employees of BAIC Group and chairman of the labor union and supervisor representing the employees of the Company.

Yanming Zhou Mr. Zhou Yanming is the Vice President of the company. He holds a master’s degree in engineering, master of business administration and a senior engineer. At present, Mr. Zhou is a vice president of the Company, responsible for the planning and development, capital management and investment management, and he is also the general manager of BAIC Investment and a part-time professor of Hunan University. Mr. Zhou has 33 years of experience in the automobile industry. He has served in various positions from January 1982 to May 1998, including as senior economist and factory director of Changsha Auto-electric Factory. He was an assistant to the general manager of China Automotive Industry Corporation from May 1998 to January 2003 and the deputy general manager and standing deputy general manager of BAIC Investment from January 2003 to October 2008. Since October 2008, Mr. Zhou has been the general manager of BAIC Investment.

Xin Gu Mr. Gu Xin is Company Secretary of the Company. He holds the bachelor degree of management and the master degree of business administration. He is currently the secretary to the Board of the Company and is in charge of the investor relationship management center. Mr. Gu possesses over 10 years of experience in capital operation and business management. Mr. Gu has served as the secretary to the Board of the Company with effect from August 2017; the vice minister of capital operation department and the vice minister of securities and financial management department of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (“BAIC Group”) successively from April 2015 to August 2017; the industry analyst of strategy and operation management department, the deputy minister of strategy and operation management department and the deputy minister of securities and reform department of Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Holding Co., Ltd. successively from April 2009 to April 2015; the brand and strategy supervisor of business development department of China Quality Certification Centre from July 2005 to March 2009.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Assistant Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Mok is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 20 years of professional and inhouse experience in the company secretarial field. She is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Zhili Li Mr. Li Zhili is the Non-Executive Director of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and management and is a senior political officer. At present, Mr. Li is a non-executive Director, deputy secretary of the party committee and secretary of the discipline committee of the Company. He is also a director, deputy secretary of the party committee and secretary of the discipline committee of BAIC Group. Mr. Li has over 30 years of experience in the industry and management. He has served in various positions, including as the secretary of the party committee, the chairman of the labor union and the director of Beijing Jeep Corporation Ltd. (now known as Beijing Benz) from June 1992 to August 2005 and the deputy secretary of the party committee, the secretary of the discipline committee and the chairman of the labor union of Beijing Hyundai from August 2005 to March 2011. He has been a non-executive Director of the Company since its establishment on September 20, 2010.

Chuanqi Ma Mr. Ma Chuanqi is the Non-Executive Director of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a senior accountant. At present, he is a non-executive Director of the Company as well as a director of BAIC Investment, the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Hainachuan Investment Co., Ltd., a director of Beijing Benz and a director of BAIC Hong Kong. He is also a director and the chief financial officer of BAIC Group, mainly responsible for financial management of BAIC Group. In addition, he is the chairman of the board of directors and secretary of the party committee of BAIC Finance. Currently, Mr. Ma is also the vice chairman of Beijing Association of Chief Financial Officers, among other positions. Mr. Ma has over 30 years of experience in finance and management. He served in various positions from May 2004 to December 2010, including as the head of the finance department of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Industrial Development, chief financial officer of BAIC Investment, and the chief accountant of BAIC Holding.

Yinfu Qiu Mr. Qiu Yinfu is the Non-Executive Director of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a senior engineer of metallurgical equipment. At present, Mr. Qiu is a non-executive Director of the Company. He is also a director of BAIC Investment, the deputy secretary of the party committee, chairman of the labor union and deputy general manager of Beijing Shougang Company Limited, the secretary of the party committee of Hebei Shougang Qian’an Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. and a director of Foton. Mr. Qiu has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and in management. He served in various positions from August 1989 to November 2012, including as the deputy general manager of Hebei Shougang Qian’an Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

Yuanxian Shang Ms. Shang Yuanxian is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a bachelor degree in Commercial Enterprise Management and is a senior accountant and a certified public accountant. At present, she is the secretary of the board of directors of BAIC Group and the director of the office under the board of directors, the director of Foton, and the supervisor of Jiangxi Changhe Motor Co., Ltd. as well as the director of Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd. Ms. Shang Yuanxian has about 30 years of experience in financial, auditing, capital operation and management and she has consecutively held many posts. Specifically, from August 1988 to December 1999, she was the member of the Auditing Bureau of Shizuishan City of Ningxia as well as the director and deputy head of the Auditing Department of the bureau; from December 1999 to December 2001, she served as the manager of the Auditing Department of SHINEWING CPA Limited; from December 2001 to May 2005, she consecutively served as the deputy manager and manager of the Auditing Department and the manager of the Financial Department of China Huan Dao (Group) Ltd.; from May 2005 to December 2010, she worked as the deputy manager and the head of the Department of the Management of State-owned Assets in Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., Ltd.; from December 2010 to December 2015, she was the head of the Department of Management of Stateowned Assets, the supervisor of capital operation and the head of the Department of Capital Operation of BAIC Group.

Hubertus Troska Mr. Hubertus Troska is the Non-Executive Director of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature. At present, Mr. Troska is a non-executive Director of the Company, the deputy chairman of the board of directors and director of Beijing Benz. He is also a member of the board of management of Daimler AG (“Daimler AG”), responsible for its businesses in Greater China, and serves as the chairman and chief executive officer of Daimler Greater China. Mr. Troska has nearly 30 years of experience in the automobile industry. He was a director and a member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz (Turkey) Company from September 1997 to February 2000, responsible for the sales and aftersales of cars and businesses of vans, trucks and buses. He was the president of Mercedes-Benz AMG GmbH from October 2003 to April 2005. He was the global executive vice president of Daimler AG (the head of Mercedes-Benz truck, in charge of the truck business in Europe and Latin America) from April 2005 to December 2012.

Bodo Uebber Mr. Bodo Uebber is the Non-Executive Director of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. He holds a master’s degree in industrial economics. At present, Mr. Uebber is a non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the board of management of Daimler AG. Mr. Uebber has more than 30 years of experience in finance and management. He was a member of the board of management and chief financial officer of Daimler Financial Services AG (former name: DaimlerChrysler Services AG) in Berlin from 2001 to 2003, a representative member of the board of management of Daimler AG and the chairman of the board of management of Daimler Financial Services AG from 2003 to 2004. Furthermore, he was a member of the supervisory board of TALANX AG from May 2006 to August 2011, and a member and the chairman of the board of directors of EADS N.V. from May 2007 to March 2013.

Jing Wang Ms. Wang Jing is the Non-Executive Director of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. She holds a master’s degree in laws, MBA, a senior economist and corporate legal advisor. At present, Ms. Wang is a non-executive Director of the Company, a director of Beijing Electric Vehicle, a director of BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., a director of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited, and a supervisor of CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Ms. Wang has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and management. She served as an assistant for the manager and deputy manager of the financing department of the Hong Kong headquarters of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, the manager of the corporate department in Beijing Enterprises Holdings Investment Management Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager of Beijing Jingtai Investment Management Center, the manager of the enterprise management department and the assistant to general manager of Jingtai Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., the chairman of the board of directors and the general manager of Beijing Inland Port International Logistics Co., Ltd., the general manager of the investment management department and general manager of investment management division No. 1 of Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management Center (“BSAMAC”) and she has been the deputy general manager of BSAMAC since January 2014.

Shi Yang Mr. Yang Shi is the Non-Executive Director of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. He holds a master’s degree in national economic management (part-time) and MBA. At present, Mr. Yang is a non-executive Director of the Company. He is also a director of BAIC Investment, director and general counsel of Beijing Energy Investment, director of Investment Beijing International Co., Ltd. and member of the audit committee under the board of directors of Beijing International Trust Co., Ltd. Since Beijing Jingmei Group Limited Liability Co. merged with Beijing Energy Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. and was reorganized as Beijing Energy Group Limited Liability Co., Mr. Yang no longer served as external director of Beijing Jingmei Group Limited Liability Co. Mr. Yang has over 30 years of experience in the law industry and management and he served as the director and deputy general manager of Beijing International Power Development & Investment Co. from May 1999 to November 2004.

Jianyong Zhang Mr. Zhang Jianyong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a doctoral degree in management science and engineering and is a senior accountant. At present, Mr. Zhang is a non-executive Director of the Company. He is also the deputy general manager of BAIC Group, a director of Foton, an executive director and secretary of the party committee of BAIC Group Industrial Investment Co., Ltd., a director of Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd., the chairman of the board of directors and secretary of the party committee of BAIC Group Finance Co., Ltd., the chairman of the board of supervisors of Beijing Electric Vehicle, a director of Beijing Hainachuan Automobile Components Corporation Limited, a supervisor of Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., a director of Pacific Aerospace Limited in New Zealand, a director of Chang He Automotive and a supervisor of Rocar, among others. Mr. Zhang Jianyong has about 15 years of experience in finance and management. He served in various positions, including as the chief accountant of the finance and asset department of the State Electric Power Research Institute from July 2001 to December 2003, the assistant manager of asset and finance department, deputy manager of finance department and manager of finance department of BAIC Holding from December 2003 to December 2010, the head of finance department and deputy chief financial officer and concurrently the head of finance department of BAIC Group from December 2010 to May 2015, and the deputy general manager of BAIC International Development Co. Ltd. from April 2013 to June 2014.

Xiyong Zhang Mr. Zhang Xiyong is the Non-Executive Director of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. He holds a doctoral degree in management and is a senior accountant, senior economist and senior engineer. At present, Mr. Zhang is a non-executive Director of the Company. He is also a director, deputy secretary of the party committee and general manager of BAIC Group. In addition, he is the chairman of the board of directors of BAIC (Zhenjiang) Motor Co., Ltd., the vice chairman of the board of directors Foton and the chairman of Jiangxi Chang He Automotive Co., Ltd. (“Chang He Automotive”). Mr. Zhang has more than 30 years of experience in the industry and in management. He held various positions from January 1994 to June 2013, including as the standing deputy factory manager of Zhucheng Motor Factory of Beijing Automobile and Motor Joint Manufacturing Company and the standing deputy general manager, the deputy secretary of the party committee and vice chairman of the board of directors of Foton and the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing BAIC Rocar Automobile Services & Trading Co., Ltd. (“Rocar”). Since September 6, 2013, Mr. Zhang has been a non-executive Director of the Company.

Xiaochen Bao Mr. Bao Robert Xiaochen is the Independent Non-Executive Director of BAIC MOTOR Corporation Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, MSc, MBA, certified quality manager, certified reliability engineer and certified quality engineer. At present, Mr. Bao is an independent non-executive Director of the Company and is the director and general manager of Meihe (China) Management Consultancy Co., Ltd. Mr. Bao has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and management. He held various positions from June 1992 to September 2013, including North America product quality engineer, product reliability expert, finished vehicle development product assurance expert of Chrysler Corporation, warranty cost expert for suppliers in North America of Daimler Chrysler AG, associate/project manager in the China divisions of EDS/A.T. Kearney of the US, director of automobile business in Greater China of EDS PLM/UGS Solutions of the US, China operation and sales general manager of Motorola Automotive Electronics Co., Asia-Pacific sales and marketing director/Asia-Pacific business platform director of electronics and safety of Delphi Automotive System (China) Holdings Co., Limited, and managing director of Accenture (China) Co., Ltd and Accenture (Detroit, U.S.) Co., Ltd. Currently, Mr. Bao serves as an independent director of Foton.

Yuwu Fu Mr. Fu Yuwu is an independent non-executive Director of the Company. He is also the director of Society of Automotive Engineers of China, director of China Auto Talents Society and vice chairman of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Mr. Fu has over 40 years of working experience in the industry and management. He has served in various positions, including as the deputy director and secretary general, and director of Society of Automotive Engineers of China, director general of China Auto Talents Society and vice chairman of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers since August 1999. Mr. Fu is now an independent non-executive Director of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (stock code: 601238.SH; 02238.HK) and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 00175.HK).

Kaixiang Liu Mr. Liu Kaixiang is the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He holds a doctoral degree in law. At present, Mr. Liu is an independent non-executive Director of the Company. He is also a professor and doctoral supervisor of Peking University Law School, vice president of China Commercial Law Research Society and an arbitrator of China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission and Singapore International Arbitration Centre. Mr. Liu has more than 20 years of experience in legal affairs. He served as the deputy director in the faculty of law and professor of Beijing Technology and Business University from July 1987 to May 1999 and has been a professor and doctoral supervisor of Peking University Law School since May 1999. Currently, Mr. Liu serves as the independent director of Taiji Computer Corporation Ltd., Beijing Orient Landscape Co., Ltd., Beijing Ultrapower Software Co., Ltd. and Beijing Hanjian Heshan Pipe Co., Ltd.

Lung Tak Wong Prof. Dr. Wong Lung Tak Patrick is the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He holds a doctoral degree in science of commerce, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and certified tax adviser of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. At present, Mr. Wong is an independent non-executive Director of the Company and also the chief practicing director of Patrick Wong C.P.A. Limited. Mr. Wong has more than 40 years of experience in financing and management. Mr. Wong has received various honors including the Queen’s Badge of Honor, was appointed by the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as Non-official Justice of the Peace and awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star by the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Currently, Mr. Wong serves as an independent non-executive director of C C Land Holdings Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Company Limited), National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Limited, Real Nutriceutical Group Limited, Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited, Water Oasis Group Limited, Winox Holdings Limited and Li Bao Ge Group Limited. Mr. Wong served as an independent non-executive director of Munsun Capital Group Limited (formerly known as China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.) from June 19, 2004 to October 3, 2016 and Bisu Technology Group International Limited (formerly known as Excel Development (Holdings) Limited) from November 21, 2013 to August 10, 2015.